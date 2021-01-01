As I've already posted, Klopp said in the "I'm leaving" video that it was sitting down at the last summer camp, discussing this summers signings, that made him realise he wouldn't be here for it.



This also makes the complaints about Klopp announcing his leaving early so absurd. LFC is a huge organization that needs to plan years in advance, and there's no way you can keep such a big change in a small circle for any longer time. The only way would have been for Klopp to keep it to himself until right about now, but that would have put the club and his coworkers in a very tough situation.