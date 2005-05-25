« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:43:21 am
100% this is happening, people need to remember we typically work 2-3 windows in advance so our data/scouting team will have been working on targets for this window for some time. I'd imagine Slot has been given a list of players we think will fit and we'll be working on those.

Just like Edwards/Hughes haven't "started" yet they've appointed a new manager and back room team :D

I'd imagine this was one of the reasons finding a manager who plays a very similar way, the areas in the squad to improve will be very similar.

As I've already posted, Klopp said in the "I'm leaving" video that it was sitting down at the last summer camp, discussing this summers signings, that made him realise he wouldn't be here for it.
Jurgen YNWA

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: keeby on Yesterday at 09:51:37 am
As previous posters have said, its good that Slot is sorted early doors, what i am happy about is Edwards returning, the guys got his head screwed on, the appointment of Hughes who's clearly a very clever guy can only add to the group as a whole.  It would seem we are returning to a very data driven dynamic, lets hope that it translates onto the pitch.
Well..
Quote
The first thing to remember here is that this is Liverpool. Former director of football Michael Edwards, who helped build the all-conquering squad of the past decade, is back, and the club's current director of research, Will Spearman, has a doctorate in physics from Harvard and helped discover the "God particle" before he was brought in to help figure out who might be a decent soccer coach.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

How data-driven can you get? ;D
We're a serious outfit.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,102
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:07 am
As I've already posted, Klopp said in the "I'm leaving" video that it was sitting down at the last summer camp, discussing this summers signings, that made him realise he wouldn't be here for it.

Aye, the wheels keep turning.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:05:46 am
Aye, the wheels keep turning.

Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:19 am
Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.
I just hope we Slot away all those chances that will come our way... ;)
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13765 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:11:17 am
;D
I just hope we Slot away all those chances that will come our way... ;)

need to turn Darwin into a Slot Machine
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13766 on: Yesterday at 10:22:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
need to turn Darwin into a Slot Machine
Yeah.. you can ermm....bet on that. Hopefully, we return to that ... High Stakes.. football we played under Klopp a few years ago.
He'll be perfect for that.
Like any appointment, Slot's is a gamble, but hope it pays off.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,102
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13767 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:19 am
Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.

 ;D

Don't let Nick see this level of punnery.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13768 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:46:56 am
And that's what I found so interesting and exciting. They're very much like Brighton/City in buildup and possession, and it's not just possession for possession's sake. They seem to be a team with a lot of different elements of the successful teams, but resemble Klopp's 2016-2021's Liverpool when it all comes together- high-octane devastation.

With this to work the centre backs and the 2 in a 4-2-3-1 have to be really good on the ball because you're specifically inviting pressure so you can play around that pressure. The danger is if you get caught on the ball they are in on your goal.
keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 875
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13769 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:03:20 am
Well..https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

How data-driven can you get? ;D
We're a serious outfit.

Yeah i read that did make me chuckle, it was to be fair a good article !
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,958
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13770 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 04:57:06 am
No worries :)

If you enjoyed that, you might also like this from Simon Kuper - a Dutch-born English journo - from the Humans & Heroes Podcast.


Who is Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot?

Thanks mate. That was a good listen.

Although, in what was a mostly positive piece, I was a bit worried about the Ten Hag comparisons. Not so much the bald, Dutch and provincial talk but Kuper seemed to highly rate Ten Hag as a coach as well and went so far as kind of dismissing the current state at Man Utd as being down to not having a proper structure in place behind the scenes and therefore Ten Hag having to make signings on his own. That may very well be case but watching this Man Utd suggest they're anything but well coached, regardless of the players he has at his disposal. Saying that, I don't think the Ten Hag comparisons stack up all that much given Ten Hag's only major stint was at the richest club in Holland whereas Slot has been successful at both AZ and Feyenoord. I know they'll inevitably occur given the bald, Dutch and provincial similarities and it's unfortunate but they don't seem to be comparable otherwise.

Otherwise it mostly sounded positive. Obviously there's concerns with him coming to a stronger league and to a team expected to win the league, not having managed outside of Holland and all the pressure that entails but I guess whoever we were realistically going to appoint, there was always going to be a big risk. And Slot makes sense in theory given his relative success and the football he plays.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,017
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13771 on: Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm »
The only difference Slot needs to have to Ten Haag - is courage. Ten Haag came over bristling with Total football ideas, then found out his squad is filled with limited carthorses and he has to abandon his plans. Then the results went south and he further adapted his approach, basically chickening out of his methods. If Slot sticks to his ways, he will find plenty of support both inside the club and from the fans to make it work. As long as he is brave enough to do so.
The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13772 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:39:34 am
Thanks mate. That was a good listen.

Although, in what was a mostly positive piece, I was a bit worried about the Ten Hag comparisons. Not so much the bald, Dutch and provincial talk but Kuper seemed to highly rate Ten Hag as a coach as well and went so far as kind of dismissing the current state at Man Utd as being down to not having a proper structure in place behind the scenes and therefore Ten Hag having to make signings on his own. That may very well be case but watching this Man Utd suggest they're anything but well coached, regardless of the players he has at his disposal. Saying that, I don't think the Ten Hag comparisons stack up all that much given Ten Hag's only major stint was at the richest club in Holland whereas Slot has been successful at both AZ and Feyenoord. I know they'll inevitably occur given the bald, Dutch and provincial similarities and it's unfortunate but they don't seem to be comparable otherwise.

Yep agree with you and Zlen above..Hag's failed to implement any brand at Utd. I don't believe he was ever that identifiable style-wise anyway, being more of a pragmatist rather than a trailblazer. He was on shaky ground to begin with inheriting a hodge-podge of players, coached in different ways, but he's had 18 months to instill an identity and failed.

Conversely, Slot's pretty much had his new clubs playing his style from the off - and successfully to boot.
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13773 on: Yesterday at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 04:57:06 am
No worries :)

If you enjoyed that, you might also like this from Simon Kuper - a Dutch-born English journo - from the Humans & Heroes Podcast.


Who is Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot?

Thanks, Good listen. Even the Chelsea fan was bearable.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13774 on: Yesterday at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm
The only difference Slot needs to have to Ten Haag - is courage. Ten Haag came over bristling with Total football ideas, then found out his squad is filled with limited carthorses and he has to abandon his plans. Then the results went south and he further adapted his approach, basically chickening out of his methods. If Slot sticks to his ways, he will find plenty of support both inside the club and from the fans to make it work. As long as he is brave enough to do so.

I remember when we were getting battered first half at home vs City (two seasons ago) and Klopp shouted to the players 'Be brave' and then they started playing. The freedom to play comes from the manager. Knowing that if you fuck up trying to play out from the back that's on the manager because that is how he wants you to play.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13775 on: Yesterday at 02:06:42 pm »
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13776 on: Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:06:42 pm
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.
You have a problem with Ange, mate?*





*I laugh at the media fawning over Spurs for losing to Chelsea while being "brave"
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13777 on: Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:06:42 pm
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.

While thats true, I reckon Spurs fans are happier with their season with Ange sticking to his guns than United fans are with Ten Hag either sacrificing his principles again, or not really
Knowing what they were in the first place. Spurs were never going to Austin the start they had but theyve had a pretty decent season and the fans I know are just happy to have some entertainment again after years of alll those mood hoovers in charge.
traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13778 on: Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm »
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13779 on: Yesterday at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.

I'm reserving judgment until I've heard what Garth Crooks has to say.
traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13780 on: Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:32:41 pm
I'm reserving judgment until I've heard what Garth Crooks has to say.

Graeme Souness has also come out and lamented the state of the club. Thank god hes not our manager as hed do the same thing he did in the 90s. Hes drooling at the thought of selling the whole squad and buying some no nonsense players, aka tackling mouth breathers who fly into every challenges. Thats what Souness likes.
Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • Natural Police
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13781 on: Yesterday at 04:41:21 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
Graeme Souness has also come out and lamented the state of the club. Thank god hes not our manager as hed do the same thing he did in the 90s. Hes drooling at the thought of selling the whole squad and buying some no nonsense players, aka tackling mouth breathers who fly into every challenges. Thats what Souness likes.

He talks shite but what i would do to have that mad bastard in his prime right now
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,872
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13782 on: Yesterday at 04:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm
Spurs were never going to Austin the start they had
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,948
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13783 on: Yesterday at 05:18:01 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.
It does highlight that most of the ex-players actually know sod all about the game and coaching, let alone the game in other countries.

Tbf Owen does know his stuff when it comes to talking about strikers and the art of scoring but is clueless elsewhere, certainly not to justify being on TV ahead of the average bloke.

Now if you can show in your analysis the reasons why a coach will succeed/fail rather than just based on the guys name and which county he is from then the opinion is valid.

For example, does managing a midtable PL side without European football qualify you to get a top job, even if you are poles apart from the previous manager in philosophy? There are plenty of pundits who will push the credentials of a British manager in that circumstance.
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,906
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13784 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
Graeme Souness has also come out and lamented the state of the club. Thank god hes not our manager as hed do the same thing he did in the 90s. Hes drooling at the thought of selling the whole squad and buying some no nonsense players, aka tackling mouth breathers who fly into every challenges. Thats what Souness likes.

Stop blowing nonsense out yer arse. He's said no such thing...and incidentally, if we had just one midfielder with half the talent, character and leadership of Souness we'd have pissed the title this season....
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,178
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13785 on: Yesterday at 05:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 12:47:25 pm
Thanks, Good listen. Even the Chelsea fan was bearable.

Interesting stuff. Especially him coming from a family of teachers (his wife is a teacher too)
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13786 on: Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
Graeme Souness has also come out and lamented the state of the club. Thank god hes not our manager as hed do the same thing he did in the 90s. Hes drooling at the thought of selling the whole squad and buying some no nonsense players, aka tackling mouth breathers who fly into every challenges. Thats what Souness likes.
Staunton and Beardsley.

WTF was he smoking.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13787 on: Yesterday at 05:36:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
Staunton and Beardsley.

WTF was he smoking.

Fuck knows. Was in the Upper Bullens when Beardsley scored for the bitters, fucking hated Souness that day.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,856
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13788 on: Yesterday at 05:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:22:06 am
Im only 30 and both my knees are fucked. I choose to blame the 24 years playing as a keeper and not the 15 years of Guinness.

Achterberg has always seemed a great guy, wish him every success.

I can only echo that, he received a lot of criticism in the past from some, but he has always acted like a professional since being at the club. I wish him all the best.
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13789 on: Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 04:17:18 pm
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.

The majority of pundits haven't even bothered to make the effort to study Slot's tactics. It's just "he's bald and Dutch, therefore he's a Ten Hag clone". There's no other profession in the world where you can be so lazy and apathetic and get paid so handsomely.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13790 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm
The majority of pundits haven't even bothered to make the effort to study Slot's tactics. It's just "he's bald and Dutch, therefore he's a Ten Hag clone". There's no other profession in the world where you can be so lazy and apathetic and get paid so handsomely.
yep, and for years and years on end as well.
traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13791 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 pm »
I just want some people who genuinly know something about the sport. Cant be bothered about seeing former players most of the time. At least when they dont know what theyre talking about. Id rather have a coverage with experts, even though they havent been professional football players. And off with the whole sensationalism and manufactured dramas. But that wont happen unless the whole private broadcast thing is binned off.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,761
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13792 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
#SlotBall in the Champions League.  ;D

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13793 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm »
Talk is cheap. Souey was a great player and I wish we had that sort now. Very talented, but also a hard man, so nobody bullied us. Owen was a fantastic goalscorer. If Nunez had some of his composure in front of goal wed be laughing. 

Neither man is especially accomplished in their analysis, but punditry has a bias for familiar faces, rather than insight. It is what it is.

There isnt a manager out there who comes without risk. The available older heads are all tainted in some way. So we were looking for an up and comer. We worked a process, identified Slot, and now we will see whats what. As fans we are fair minded and will get behind him to see what he can do.

Personally I am quietly confident. I think he will inject a bit more buzz around the place, and get the players going again. Its not as if we have fallen far, we are about to finish third, probably. But Klopp is out of gas and it needs fresh impetus. I can;t wait to see what Slot will do with the talented squad he will inherit. He will also have the backing of the club to shape it too. Good luck to that man.
JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13794 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm
The majority of pundits haven't even bothered to make the effort to study Slot's tactics. It's just "he's bald and Dutch, therefore he's a Ten Hag clone". There's no other profession in the world where you can be so lazy and apathetic and get paid so handsomely.

Bankers
Politicians
A lot of CEOs
Lots of reality TV "stars"
Tory journalists
My old MD
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13795 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm »
Reckon more people will warm to him once he has his first press conference. Enthusiasm can be infectious and he seems to have tonnes of it.
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13796 on: Today at 02:40:06 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
Reckon more people will warm to him once he has his first press conference. Enthusiasm can be infectious and he seems to have tonnes of it.

Nailed on he says something innocuous but easily misinterpreted and we have people on here calling for him to be sacked before he even starts.
Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13797 on: Today at 03:05:19 am »
Been listening to a lot of podcasts about this guy and theres a lot of positive things jumping out about him, one recurring theme among all Ive listened to is the difference in personality between him and Ten Hag. An odd thing to stick out but did was the training attendance at Feyenoord is 90% and players speak about the enjoyment of it. More than once Ive wondered about what our training style is when we look at the injuries weve had over the last few years. Itll be interesting to see if that changes under Arne.
