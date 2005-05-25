Talk is cheap. Souey was a great player and I wish we had that sort now. Very talented, but also a hard man, so nobody bullied us. Owen was a fantastic goalscorer. If Nunez had some of his composure in front of goal wed be laughing.



Neither man is especially accomplished in their analysis, but punditry has a bias for familiar faces, rather than insight. It is what it is.



There isnt a manager out there who comes without risk. The available older heads are all tainted in some way. So we were looking for an up and comer. We worked a process, identified Slot, and now we will see whats what. As fans we are fair minded and will get behind him to see what he can do.



Personally I am quietly confident. I think he will inject a bit more buzz around the place, and get the players going again. Its not as if we have fallen far, we are about to finish third, probably. But Klopp is out of gas and it needs fresh impetus. I can;t wait to see what Slot will do with the talented squad he will inherit. He will also have the backing of the club to shape it too. Good luck to that man.