No worries



If you enjoyed that, you might also like this from Simon Kuper - a Dutch-born English journo - from the Humans & Heroes Podcast.





Who is Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot?



Thanks mate. That was a good listen.Although, in what was a mostly positive piece, I was a bit worried about the Ten Hag comparisons. Not so much the bald, Dutch and provincial talk but Kuper seemed to highly rate Ten Hag as a coach as well and went so far as kind of dismissing the current state at Man Utd as being down to not having a proper structure in place behind the scenes and therefore Ten Hag having to make signings on his own. That may very well be case but watching this Man Utd suggest they're anything but well coached, regardless of the players he has at his disposal. Saying that, I don't think the Ten Hag comparisons stack up all that much given Ten Hag's only major stint was at the richest club in Holland whereas Slot has been successful at both AZ and Feyenoord. I know they'll inevitably occur given the bald, Dutch and provincial similarities and it's unfortunate but they don't seem to be comparable otherwise.Otherwise it mostly sounded positive. Obviously there's concerns with him coming to a stronger league and to a team expected to win the league, not having managed outside of Holland and all the pressure that entails but I guess whoever we were realistically going to appoint, there was always going to be a big risk. And Slot makes sense in theory given his relative success and the football he plays.