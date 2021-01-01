« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 547245 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,023
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:43:21 am
100% this is happening, people need to remember we typically work 2-3 windows in advance so our data/scouting team will have been working on targets for this window for some time. I'd imagine Slot has been given a list of players we think will fit and we'll be working on those.

Just like Edwards/Hughes haven't "started" yet they've appointed a new manager and back room team :D

I'd imagine this was one of the reasons finding a manager who plays a very similar way, the areas in the squad to improve will be very similar.

As I've already posted, Klopp said in the "I'm leaving" video that it was sitting down at the last summer camp, discussing this summers signings, that made him realise he wouldn't be here for it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: keeby on Today at 09:51:37 am
As previous posters have said, its good that Slot is sorted early doors, what i am happy about is Edwards returning, the guys got his head screwed on, the appointment of Hughes who's clearly a very clever guy can only add to the group as a whole.  It would seem we are returning to a very data driven dynamic, lets hope that it translates onto the pitch.
Well..
Quote
The first thing to remember here is that this is Liverpool. Former director of football Michael Edwards, who helped build the all-conquering squad of the past decade, is back, and the club's current director of research, Will Spearman, has a doctorate in physics from Harvard and helped discover the "God particle" before he was brought in to help figure out who might be a decent soccer coach.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

How data-driven can you get? ;D
We're a serious outfit.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:36 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 10:05:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:07 am
As I've already posted, Klopp said in the "I'm leaving" video that it was sitting down at the last summer camp, discussing this summers signings, that made him realise he wouldn't be here for it.

Aye, the wheels keep turning.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,023
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:05:46 am
Aye, the wheels keep turning.

Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:19 am
Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.
;D
I just hope we Slot away all those chances that will come our way... ;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,023
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:11:17 am
;D
I just hope we Slot away all those chances that will come our way... ;)

need to turn Darwin into a Slot Machine
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:08 am
need to turn Darwin into a Slot Machine
Yeah.. you can ermm....bet on that. Hopefully, we return to that ... High Stakes.. football we played under Klopp a few years ago.
He'll be perfect for that.
Like any appointment, Slot's is a gamble, but hope it pays off.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:19 am
Aye and Arne just Slots in as another spoke in that wheel.

 ;D

Don't let Nick see this level of punnery.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 10:33:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:46:56 am
And that's what I found so interesting and exciting. They're very much like Brighton/City in buildup and possession, and it's not just possession for possession's sake. They seem to be a team with a lot of different elements of the successful teams, but resemble Klopp's 2016-2021's Liverpool when it all comes together- high-octane devastation.

With this to work the centre backs and the 2 in a 4-2-3-1 have to be really good on the ball because you're specifically inviting pressure so you can play around that pressure. The danger is if you get caught on the ball they are in on your goal.
Logged

Offline keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 875
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:03:20 am
Well..https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

How data-driven can you get? ;D
We're a serious outfit.

Yeah i read that did make me chuckle, it was to be fair a good article !
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,950
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 11:39:34 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:57:06 am
No worries :)

If you enjoyed that, you might also like this from Simon Kuper - a Dutch-born English journo - from the Humans & Heroes Podcast.


Who is Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot?

Thanks mate. That was a good listen.

Although, in what was a mostly positive piece, I was a bit worried about the Ten Hag comparisons. Not so much the bald, Dutch and provincial talk but Kuper seemed to highly rate Ten Hag as a coach as well and went so far as kind of dismissing the current state at Man Utd as being down to not having a proper structure in place behind the scenes and therefore Ten Hag having to make signings on his own. That may very well be case but watching this Man Utd suggest they're anything but well coached, regardless of the players he has at his disposal. Saying that, I don't think the Ten Hag comparisons stack up all that much given Ten Hag's only major stint was at the richest club in Holland whereas Slot has been successful at both AZ and Feyenoord. I know they'll inevitably occur given the bald, Dutch and provincial similarities and it's unfortunate but they don't seem to be comparable otherwise.

Otherwise it mostly sounded positive. Obviously there's concerns with him coming to a stronger league and to a team expected to win the league, not having managed outside of Holland and all the pressure that entails but I guess whoever we were realistically going to appoint, there was always going to be a big risk. And Slot makes sense in theory given his relative success and the football he plays.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm »
The only difference Slot needs to have to Ten Haag - is courage. Ten Haag came over bristling with Total football ideas, then found out his squad is filled with limited carthorses and he has to abandon his plans. Then the results went south and he further adapted his approach, basically chickening out of his methods. If Slot sticks to his ways, he will find plenty of support both inside the club and from the fans to make it work. As long as he is brave enough to do so.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:39:34 am
Thanks mate. That was a good listen.

Although, in what was a mostly positive piece, I was a bit worried about the Ten Hag comparisons. Not so much the bald, Dutch and provincial talk but Kuper seemed to highly rate Ten Hag as a coach as well and went so far as kind of dismissing the current state at Man Utd as being down to not having a proper structure in place behind the scenes and therefore Ten Hag having to make signings on his own. That may very well be case but watching this Man Utd suggest they're anything but well coached, regardless of the players he has at his disposal. Saying that, I don't think the Ten Hag comparisons stack up all that much given Ten Hag's only major stint was at the richest club in Holland whereas Slot has been successful at both AZ and Feyenoord. I know they'll inevitably occur given the bald, Dutch and provincial similarities and it's unfortunate but they don't seem to be comparable otherwise.

Yep agree with you and Zlen above..Hag's failed to implement any brand at Utd. I don't believe he was ever that identifiable style-wise anyway, being more of a pragmatist rather than a trailblazer. He was on shaky ground to begin with inheriting a hodge-podge of players, coached in different ways, but he's had 18 months to instill an identity and failed.

Conversely, Slot's pretty much had his new clubs playing his style from the off - and successfully to boot.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:57:06 am
No worries :)

If you enjoyed that, you might also like this from Simon Kuper - a Dutch-born English journo - from the Humans & Heroes Podcast.


Who is Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot?

Thanks, Good listen. Even the Chelsea fan was bearable.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,392
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:18:21 pm
The only difference Slot needs to have to Ten Haag - is courage. Ten Haag came over bristling with Total football ideas, then found out his squad is filled with limited carthorses and he has to abandon his plans. Then the results went south and he further adapted his approach, basically chickening out of his methods. If Slot sticks to his ways, he will find plenty of support both inside the club and from the fans to make it work. As long as he is brave enough to do so.

I remember when we were getting battered first half at home vs City (two seasons ago) and Klopp shouted to the players 'Be brave' and then they started playing. The freedom to play comes from the manager. Knowing that if you fuck up trying to play out from the back that's on the manager because that is how he wants you to play.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.
You have a problem with Ange, mate?*





*I laugh at the media fawning over Spurs for losing to Chelsea while being "brave"
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,049
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 03:59:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
Whist I do agree with the bravery element, the Manager also needs to show pragmatism.

We only have to look at Postecoglu to see the difference between being brave, and being naïve.

While thats true, I reckon Spurs fans are happier with their season with Ange sticking to his guns than United fans are with Ten Hag either sacrificing his principles again, or not really
Knowing what they were in the first place. Spurs were never going to Austin the start they had but theyve had a pretty decent season and the fans I know are just happy to have some entertainment again after years of alll those mood hoovers in charge.
Logged

Online traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 04:17:18 pm »
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.
Logged
I can't watch TV longer than five minutes without praying for nuclear holocaust.
― Bill Hicks

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 04:17:18 pm
Michael Owen has just come out and reckons Slot will be the next David Moyes. At the other end we have Danny Murphy who is very excited and thinks hell slot right in. Pains me to say it, but I agree with Mr. Murphy on this one.

I'm reserving judgment until I've heard what Garth Crooks has to say.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 