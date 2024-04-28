« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 543571 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Rumour is announcment on Friday.  :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 28, 2024, 07:54:59 pm
Imagine how we young lads felt 50 years ago when the great Bill Shankly, right out of the blue, called it a day. Heartbroken & traumatised is the only way I could describe it. Turned out OK in the end though didn't it ? Keep the faith. We've got a great squad so our new manager is half way there already. If he's as tactically switched on as many people are saying, then we could be in for more fun times.
A lot of fans around now weren't around when Bill called it quits, so can't really know what it felt like. Those of us that were around and old enough to remember will recall that apart from the blue quarter, the city was bewildered and devastated.

As you say, we got over it and the Club still moved forward, utilising his legacy. The same will happen when Jürgen finally clears his desk too. As a Club, a City and a fanbase, we've got over a hell of a lot in our time. We'll bid Jürgen the fondest of goodbyes and we'll be extremely grateful for our time with him and memories of him, but we'll get over this too, and we'll continue moving forward.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 11:00:00 am
Honestly the decision making since 2019 is the probably the most concerning. Just strange choices and unnecessary risks that didnt seem to pay dividends in later seasons.

We haven't got it right since the summer of the title winning year four years ago. Thiago is a world class talent no doubt, but at his age and injury record it was a massive gamble even on a free (wages is the big issue here in terms of financial outlay), and so it proved. He was pretty glorious in that cup double winning year but outside of that, its a gamble that hasn't paid off, providing no foundation for future seasons that younger players would provide.

Kind of goes against the FSG philosophy of buying relatively young and measuring metrics in fitness, resale value, development, etc. So why did we get him? Again, I'm not doubting he's a top quality player who proved it when he had the chance, but we'd been better off investing the huge wage in two younger but cheaper players in the same position.

Ever since then, recruitment has looked scatterbrained, particularly with the disjointed and erratic forwards of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.

In that way, I'm relieved Edwards is coming back to grab the bull by the horns and put all responsibilities back on the data experts and scouts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:35:38 am
We haven't got it right since the summer of the title winning year four years ago. Thiago is a world class talent no doubt, but at his age and injury record it was a massive gamble even on a free (wages is the big issue here in terms of financial outlay), and so it proved. He was pretty glorious in that cup double winning year but outside of that, its a gamble that hasn't paid off, providing no foundation for future seasons that younger players would provide.

Kind of goes against the FSG philosophy of buying relatively young and measuring metrics in fitness, resale value, development, etc. So why did we get him? Again, I'm not doubting he's a top quality player who proved it when he had the chance, but we'd been better off investing the huge wage in two younger but cheaper players in the same position.

Ever since then, recruitment has looked scatterbrained, particularly with the disjointed and erratic forwards of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.

In that way, I'm relieved Edwards is coming back to grab the bull by the horns and put all responsibilities back on the data experts and scouts.
And yet despite that we were in the running for a quadruple right up until the last international break.  Maybe the wheels were always going to fall off - possibly not helped by the leaking mid-season of Klopp stepping down - but we've still punched our weight this season.

It will be interesting to see what Slot does with this squad.  I don't feel like Klopp/Ljinders have ever had our midfield fully functioning this season which may just be a case of trying to bed in four new midfielders all at the same time but it may be that they're just not that compatible as a group.  Is ending up with a midfield of Endo, Macca, Jones, Szobo, Grav, Harvey and Thiago a result of bad recruitment or is there actually a very good midfield waiting to emerge?  It's certainly lacking a (prime) Fabinho, Rodri or Rice but we all know Endo was ultimately a compromise signing as that calibre of #6 wasn't available after we sold Fabinho.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 01:12:42 pm »
Looks like Achterberg is also leaving at the end of the season, ironic given his nationality even if he's probably lived here longer!

Big shame as its something else we need to plan for. Hope Taffarel stays as we need some continuity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:33:47 am
A lot of fans around now weren't around when Bill called it quits, so can't really know what it felt like. Those of us that were around and old enough to remember will recall that apart from the blue quarter, the city was bewildered and devastated.

As you say, we got over it and the Club still moved forward, utilising his legacy. The same will happen when Jürgen finally clears his desk too. As a Club, a City and a fanbase, we've got over a hell of a lot in our time. We'll bid Jürgen the fondest of goodbyes and we'll be extremely grateful for our time with him and memories of him, but we'll get over this too, and we'll continue moving forward.




I think most of those who do remember and are still around probably knew little other than Shankly, you'd had to be in your 80s to probably remember pre-shankly now properly. It came out of the blue with no warning and it was difficult to get your head around, he was just gone. We've had 3 months to do that with Klopp.


It was not really till Souness that we had a hunt for a manager in the sense we understand and even he was of LFC blood.


It's only really this century we've had to find managers anew like recently. Houllier came in without Evans going. Benitez (albeit we'd seen what Valencia did to us), Rogers (who was known) and (ahemm) Hodgson (we knew him as well) were typical appointments after a manager sacking. Dalglish was a known quantity and Klopp was totally exciting from day 1 given what we'd seen at Dortmund.


Arne is probably the first manager we've had who has come in out of the blue and we don't really know what we are getting. I daresay 80% of our fans had never heard of him a months ago, or at least knew very little.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:12:42 pm
Looks like Achterberg is also leaving at the end of the season, ironic given his nationality even if he's probably lived here longer!

Big shame as its something else we need to plan for. Hope Taffarel stays as we need some continuity

Bit surprised to see him leaving. A plus that we have two other GK coaches
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:20:28 pm
And yet despite that we were in the running for a quadruple right up until the last international break.  Maybe the wheels were always going to fall off - possibly not helped by the leaking mid-season of Klopp stepping down - but we've still punched our weight this season.

It will be interesting to see what Slot does with this squad.  I don't feel like Klopp/Ljinders have ever had our midfield fully functioning this season which may just be a case of trying to bed in four new midfielders all at the same time but it may be that they're just not that compatible as a group.  Is ending up with a midfield of Endo, Macca, Jones, Szobo, Grav, Harvey and Thiago a result of bad recruitment or is there actually a very good midfield waiting to emerge?  It's certainly lacking a (prime) Fabinho, Rodri or Rice but we all know Endo was ultimately a compromise signing as that calibre of #6 wasn't available after we sold Fabinho.

I think we bought very well, all the midfielders brought in the summer I'm a fan of. But it could have been done earlier. This goes back to whether Hendo should have been sold after the contract dispute between Edwards and Klopp, and whether we should have brought Thiago here in the first place. At the same time, it seemed Klopp had his hands tied considering the lack of activity following our title win, so FSG and recruitment team in general must shoulder responsibility here too.

And while we were in a fight for a quadruple up until a few weeks ago, the team was still erratic with performances throughout the season. There was never any real consistency or control of games, and that's not necessarily a midfield issue either. It's possibly a striker issue - Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo are nowhere near effective enough in defensive work as Mane and Firmino were for example. Interestingly, Slot highlighted the Champions League final of 2021 as an example of how important it is to have strikers doing heavy lifting in midfield. He said to his Feyenoord attackers that the only reason both Chelsea and Man City had about 3 shots each in the entire game was bolstered significantly by attackers coming deep and doing a hard shift there.

I can't be the only one frustrated by Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo's ineffectiveness at this. I'm not saying they don't drop back, but they're nowhere near effective enough in doing it.

I hope Slot can rectify it. Whether he does so with these players is another question considering Klopp, a man who's coaching epitomises the all round aspect of a striker, hasn't got the best tune out of them. If Slot's unable to, then you have to question each of their capabilities to play for us at the very top.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:09 pm
Bit surprised to see him leaving. A plus that we have two other GK coaches

He's done 15 years now, so he probably thinks its time for a new challenge or something.
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm »
I thought this was a decent summarization of some of the factors that led us to Slot
https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:30:49 pm



I think most of those who do remember and are still around probably knew little other than Shankly, you'd had to be in your 80s to probably remember pre-shankly now properly. It came out of the blue with no warning and it was difficult to get your head around, he was just gone. We've had 3 months to do that with Klopp.


It was not really till Souness that we had a hunt for a manager in the sense we understand and even he was of LFC blood.


It's only really this century we've had to find managers anew like recently. Houllier came in without Evans going. Benitez (albeit we'd seen what Valencia did to us), Rogers (who was known) and (ahemm) Hodgson (we knew him as well) were typical appointments after a manager sacking. Dalglish was a known quantity and Klopp was totally exciting from day 1 given what we'd seen at Dortmund.


Arne is probably the first manager we've had who has come in out of the blue and we don't really know what we are getting. I daresay 80% of our fans had never heard of him a months ago, or at least knew very little.
Shanks resignation was a seismic shock as it came totally out the blue and just weeks after the 74 fa cup final demolition of Newcastle showing Liverpools superiority in front of the whole nation .but the club and the supporters rallied round a certain assistant manager nobody knew and that didnt turn out too bad !
When Kenny resigned,again it was another seismic shock to the football world that no one saw coming.it was soon apparent that Kenny was suffering from the huge toll hillsborough had taken on him and needed to get away and rec.
Little did we know that we were in decline ,as the 90s wore on we became like other clubs hiring unknown managers,wondering what wed get ,no more promoting from within .
A week ago Id never heard of Arne slot ,knew nothing about him.but reading about him and the way he operates and his philosophy Im looking forward to his era .who knows where we will end up but Im optimistic which is a far cry from when the owl darkened our door .
Our job is to support Arne and give him a chance ,hes following a huge legend in the clubs history,a bit like in 74 when some assistant manager who didnt even want the job did.I wonder what happened to him ?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on April 26, 2024, 03:36:05 am
Long but worthwhile read on Slot's early days coaching and his meticulous, if not obsessive, tactical preparation and coaching methods. Translated from a Dutch article.


''The way of putting pressure, and the variation and intensity involved, is very much like Klopp'' | Profile on Arne Slot, NRC 2023

Thanks for that, really informative. Particularly as it's a Dutch piece and written before Klopp announced he was leaving.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13733 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:35:38 am
We haven't got it right since the summer of the title winning year four years ago. Thiago is a world class talent no doubt, but at his age and injury record it was a massive gamble even on a free (wages is the big issue here in terms of financial outlay), and so it proved. He was pretty glorious in that cup double winning year but outside of that, its a gamble that hasn't paid off, providing no foundation for future seasons that younger players would provide.

Kind of goes against the FSG philosophy of buying relatively young and measuring metrics in fitness, resale value, development, etc. So why did we get him? Again, I'm not doubting he's a top quality player who proved it when he had the chance, but we'd been better off investing the huge wage in two younger but cheaper players in the same position.

Ever since then, recruitment has looked scatterbrained, particularly with the disjointed and erratic forwards of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.

In that way, I'm relieved Edwards is coming back to grab the bull by the horns and put all responsibilities back on the data experts and scouts.

I don't think the biiggest problem since 2020 has been recruitment, its the lack of recruitment that has cost us, namely January '21 (top of the league, no senior centre backs for the rest of the season, and we do, feck all, have Jurgen tell a stunned press room circa 3rd Jan that signing a CB was "unlikely", then 3 weeks later he lets his mask slip by telling us we have no money, before a last minute bargain basement spree after the horse had bolted and the season sabotaged) and Summer '22 (team mentally and physically drained after the previous season's exertions, in desperate need of fresh blood to galvanise the squad, a new midfielder essential, with Jurgen wheeled out Comical Ali style in August to quell fears by reeling off the 8 "midfielders" we have (Ox, Keita, 36 year old Milner, and others whose legs had gone, Hendo we knew about and Fabinho) and the knackered midfield proceeds to get overrun/rinsed throughout the season).

My only real critique of Jurgen is his lack of disclosure about funds. Expose the pricks who are jeopardizing the good work of not just the players but him. One of the two (or three) best managers in the world who has been held back by the lack of support in building the team. This season too has been affected by Summer 22 debacle as needing to buy an entire midfield in one window, which according to Andy Brassell no top side has ever done before, left us with a mountain to climb and ultimately we have been found out over the past month as the miracle comebacks weren't sustainable with the flaky midfield finally exposed in being dumped out of three competitions, one in a humiliating manner against a 6th place Italian team who overpowered us.

That alleged late 110 plus million "bid" for what was hoped to be a quality DM that we never got and one we have been without for two years, with 10% of that money (more likely the realistic amount we had) going on a player who wouldn't get in a Palace midfield, 90% of that money wasn't spent, so lets see Slot given that this summer. Will he get it? Will he feck.


Thiago at 20 million was good business if the team building is properly backed; we collapsed in his first season because it wasn't, in what was without question the single worst transfer window of any club since the window came in. And the current forwards, very difficult for them to function alongside a slow, disjointed midfield that has to stay close together so as not to expose the unathletic 6.

Jurgen has maybe had one miss in the window: Keita, he misjudged his timid character. Not including the bargain basement signings as they weren't his, he would never have signed a Kabak, (the other CB who didn't play and went to Rangers?), Melo and Endo...two last ditch loans (Kabak and Melo), 500k? for that other CB, and 15 million for the little unathletic lad who Will Hughes targeted. Jurgen's record in the transfer market, when given funds, was extraordinary. Its scandalous he wasn't backed..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13734 on: Today at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:41:37 pm
I thought this was a decent summarization of some of the factors that led us to Slot
https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/40053481/liverpool-data-decision-hire-arne-slot-candidate-replace-klopp

I imagine some people will find that difficult to read as it appears to be targeting our American friends. I read quite a lot of American sports journalism. Ryans one of the best writers around and has been for years, I always love reading his stuff.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13735 on: Today at 06:33:35 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:13:58 pm
Jurgen has maybe had one miss in the window: Keita, he misjudged his timid character. Not including the bargain basement signings as they weren't his, he would never have signed a Kabak, (the other CB who didn't play and went to Rangers?), Melo and Endo...two last ditch loans (Kabak and Melo), 500k? for that other CB, and 15 million for the little unathletic lad who Will Hughes targeted. Jurgen's record in the transfer market, when given funds, was extraordinary. Its scandalous he wasn't backed..

You really hate Endo don't you.

p.s. Your statement is wrong Klopp pushed to sign Endo, hes on record stating this catagorically.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13736 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Arne is probably the first manager we've had who has come in out of the blue and we don't really know what we are getting. I daresay 80% of our fans had never heard of him a months ago, or at least knew very little.

This is a good thing in my book. Most of the names mentioned throughout this thread have been boringly predictable, parochial, even narrow minded 

Xabi was the only obvious name that excited me in any way but thats based on my memory of him as a player. I like what Ive seen of Leverkusen this season but on reflection Im not entirely sure he would have been the best fit for us for the same reasons as Amorim.

Arne Slot is a genuinely exciting prospect. Cautiously optimistic that Edwards & co have yet again played a blinder.

Dont fear the unknown, look on it as an adventure.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13737 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:42:02 pm
This is a good thing in my book. Most of the names mentioned throughout this thread have been boringly predictable, parochial, even narrow minded 

Xabi was the only obvious name that excited me in any way but thats based on my memory of him as a player. I like what Ive seen of Leverkusen this season but on reflection Im not entirely sure he would have been the best fit for us for the same reasons as Amorim.

Arne Slot is a genuinely exciting prospect. Cautiously optimistic that Edwards & co have yet again played a blinder.

Dont fear the unknown, look on it as an adventure.

Horribly predictable I'd say.

Still can't get my head around the number of people who wanted that Nagalsmann here.

Much happier going for a potential diamond in the rough in Slot rather than somebody like Nagalsmann who would have turned us so ordinary at best, not to mention his toxic personality.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13738 on: Today at 07:28:41 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:13:58 pm
That alleged late 110 plus million "bid" for what was hoped to be a quality DM that we never got and one we have been without for two years, with 10% of that money (more likely the realistic amount we had) going on a player who wouldn't get in a Palace midfield, 90% of that money wasn't spent, so lets see Slot given that this summer. Will he get it? Will he feck.
Just a quick FYI, Brighton accepted our offer of 110 mil for Caicedo, it's in the public domain.

Clubs don't have a 'transfer budget' they have and annual budget for the squad.  The cost of an individual player includes agent and transfer fee (amortized over the lifetime of the contract) and salary.
Quote
Thiago at 20 million was good business if the team building is properly backed;
Thiago costs us 20 mil a year.

Mbappe on a 'free' could cost Madrid something like 100 mil a year.

We will only know how much each club really spends on the playing squad (or 'backs the manager' in tabloid speak) if the league adopt the 'squad cost control' rules they recently voted on.

I'll get my coat.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13739 on: Today at 07:46:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:09 pm
Bit surprised to see him leaving. A plus that we have two other GK coaches

Not at all surprised hes going to be honest. Ive watched him this season in the warm up and he looks to be struggling physically. Age looks to have caught up on him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13740 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
Quote from: lfcdave on Today at 07:46:06 pm
Not at all surprised hes going to be honest. Ive watched him this season in the warm up and he looks to be struggling physically. Age looks to have caught up on him.

Bloody hell he's only 52!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13741 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:54:03 pm
Bloody hell he's only 52!

Wow. Thats some surprise.
The way hes walking at the moment he looks 10 years older than that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13742 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:54:03 pm
Bloody hell he's only 52!

If you want to destroy your body play as a keeper for a decade and a half. The stress they put on their body is ridiculous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13743 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
Based on the statement on the official site, it looks like he's the one who decided to leave
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13744 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:12:42 pm
Looks like Achterberg is also leaving at the end of the season, ironic given his nationality even if he's probably lived here longer!

Big shame as its something else we need to plan for. Hope Taffarel stays as we need some continuity

Common narrative was that he wasnt good until we finally signed a worldie in Alisson. Whether true or not, something tells me well be ok
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13745 on: Today at 11:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 28, 2024, 07:54:59 pm
Imagine how we young lads felt 50 years ago when the great Bill Shankly, right out of the blue, called it a day. Heartbroken & traumatised is the only way I could describe it. Turned out OK in the end though didn't it ? Keep the faith. We've got a great squad so our new manager is half way there already. If he's as tactically switched on as many people are saying, then we could be in for more fun times.
He should slot right in, Mick...

Our data departments have done pretty well to be honest. I'm quite happy to see an appointment with real world data to back up our decision.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13746 on: Today at 11:48:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:41:42 pm
He should slot right in, Mick...

It's funny because his name is Slot and you said he should slot right in.  :D
