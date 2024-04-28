And yet despite that we were in the running for a quadruple right up until the last international break. Maybe the wheels were always going to fall off - possibly not helped by the leaking mid-season of Klopp stepping down - but we've still punched our weight this season.



It will be interesting to see what Slot does with this squad. I don't feel like Klopp/Ljinders have ever had our midfield fully functioning this season which may just be a case of trying to bed in four new midfielders all at the same time but it may be that they're just not that compatible as a group. Is ending up with a midfield of Endo, Macca, Jones, Szobo, Grav, Harvey and Thiago a result of bad recruitment or is there actually a very good midfield waiting to emerge? It's certainly lacking a (prime) Fabinho, Rodri or Rice but we all know Endo was ultimately a compromise signing as that calibre of #6 wasn't available after we sold Fabinho.



I think we bought very well, all the midfielders brought in the summer I'm a fan of. But it could have been done earlier. This goes back to whether Hendo should have been sold after the contract dispute between Edwards and Klopp, and whether we should have brought Thiago here in the first place. At the same time, it seemed Klopp had his hands tied considering the lack of activity following our title win, so FSG and recruitment team in general must shoulder responsibility here too.And while we were in a fight for a quadruple up until a few weeks ago, the team was still erratic with performances throughout the season. There was never any real consistency or control of games, and that's not necessarily a midfield issue either. It's possibly a striker issue - Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo are nowhere near effective enough in defensive work as Mane and Firmino were for example. Interestingly, Slot highlighted the Champions League final of 2021 as an example of how important it is to have strikers doing heavy lifting in midfield. He said to his Feyenoord attackers that the only reason both Chelsea and Man City had about 3 shots each in the entire game was bolstered significantly by attackers coming deep and doing a hard shift there.I can't be the only one frustrated by Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo's ineffectiveness at this. I'm not saying they don't drop back, but they're nowhere near effective enough in doing it.I hope Slot can rectify it. Whether he does so with these players is another question considering Klopp, a man who's coaching epitomises the all round aspect of a striker, hasn't got the best tune out of them. If Slot's unable to, then you have to question each of their capabilities to play for us at the very top.