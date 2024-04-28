Honestly the decision making since 2019 is the probably the most concerning. Just strange choices and unnecessary risks that didnt seem to pay dividends in later seasons.



We haven't got it right since the summer of the title winning year four years ago. Thiago is a world class talent no doubt, but at his age and injury record it was a massive gamble even on a free (wages is the big issue here in terms of financial outlay), and so it proved. He was pretty glorious in that cup double winning year but outside of that, its a gamble that hasn't paid off, providing no foundation for future seasons that younger players would provide.Kind of goes against the FSG philosophy of buying relatively young and measuring metrics in fitness, resale value, development, etc. So why did we get him? Again, I'm not doubting he's a top quality player who proved it when he had the chance, but we'd been better off investing the huge wage in two younger but cheaper players in the same position.Ever since then, recruitment has looked scatterbrained, particularly with the disjointed and erratic forwards of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.