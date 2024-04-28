« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Rumour is announcment on Friday.  :D
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 28, 2024, 07:54:59 pm
Imagine how we young lads felt 50 years ago when the great Bill Shankly, right out of the blue, called it a day. Heartbroken & traumatised is the only way I could describe it. Turned out OK in the end though didn't it ? Keep the faith. We've got a great squad so our new manager is half way there already. If he's as tactically switched on as many people are saying, then we could be in for more fun times.
A lot of fans around now weren't around when Bill called it quits, so can't really know what it felt like. Those of us that were around and old enough to remember will recall that apart from the blue quarter, the city was bewildered and devastated.

As you say, we got over it and the Club still moved forward, utilising his legacy. The same will happen when Jürgen finally clears his desk too. As a Club, a City and a fanbase, we've got over a hell of a lot in our time. We'll bid Jürgen the fondest of goodbyes and we'll be extremely grateful for our time with him and memories of him, but we'll get over this too, and we'll continue moving forward.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 11:00:00 am
Honestly the decision making since 2019 is the probably the most concerning. Just strange choices and unnecessary risks that didnt seem to pay dividends in later seasons.

We haven't got it right since the summer of the title winning year four years ago. Thiago is a world class talent no doubt, but at his age and injury record it was a massive gamble, and so it proved. He was pretty glorious in that cup double winning year but outside of that, its a gamble that hasn't paid off, providing no foundation for future seasons that younger players would provide.

Kind of goes against the FSG philosophy of buying relatively young and measuring metrics in fitness, resale value, development, etc. So why did we get him? Again, I'm not doubting he's a top quality player who proved it when he had the chance, but we'd been better off investing the huge wage in two younger but cheaper players in the same position.

Ever since then, recruitment has looked scatterbrained, particularly with the disjointed and erratic forwards of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo.
