Regarding whether Slot wants a number 6... I think the following transcript from an extremely popular Dutch football program is quite telling (spoiler: Johan Derksen, the most populist curmudgeon in Dutch media, who truly knows his football, believes he'll be a huge success):--: "Well… You know, Klopp is practically a messiah there, right? We might say he hasn’t achieved much in the past two years, but he's a big deal. He was the same at Dortmund. That farewell at Dortmund with Klopp, the tears and the frenzy… It was madness. He’s so popular there… Now he's third, but with City and Arsenal, that happens. He would have preferred to win the championship, but alas, it wasn’t to be.“I think Slot would be wise to gradually phase out players like Salah and van Dijk. Yes, let them go. Look, Van Dijk, for instance… You know, I just read that Dortmund wants him to replace Hummels. Then he’d be playing in a league that’s a bit less intense than England.": “René, I'm convinced that Slot will excel there. His entire career is proof of that. Nothing but praise as an assistant coach at Cambuur. Fantastic. Then he moved to AZ, where they soon considered him more vital than the head coach. He did well as head coach there. He could have joined Feyenoord and, frankly, he's outperformed Dick Advocaat.: "True, but Feyenoord? No one could get that team off the ground. There have been many coaches and he has succeeded, so I have the utmost confidence in Slot.": "You are moving up, aren’t you? From the sub-sub-subtop of Europe to the absolute top of Europe and one of the world's largest clubs. He deserves it, though. It’s fantastic that he’s getting this chance.": “His personality merits that support. The fact that he upholds standards of decency. He's a decent, cheerful man. I think he'll fit in well there. He won’t grumble at the English press like the Manchester United coach does. He knows how to charm them properly.": “Van Gaal did the same at Barcelona.”: “Right, the worst example is Anthony, of course. Again this weekend… So much money paid for him, and yet again this weekend. That’s a no. That’s the worst example.“But look, with (Lusharel) Geertruida you’ve got a guy who can play center, right-back, or midfield. He’s a bit like Daley Blind. He can play so many roles, so he's really a good guy. But the others - Timber, Wieffer, well… He shouldn’t bring them."--It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.