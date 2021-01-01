Regarding whether Slot wants a number 6... I think the following transcript from an extremely popular Dutch football program
is quite telling (spoiler: Johan Derksen, the most populist curmudgeon in Dutch media, who truly knows his football, believes he'll be a huge success):
--Host: Do you think Slot will do well there?René van der Gijp
: "Well
You know, Klopp is practically a messiah there, right? We might say he hasnt achieved much in the past two years, but he's a big deal. He was the same at Dortmund. That farewell at Dortmund with Klopp, the tears and the frenzy
It was madness. Hes so popular there
Now he's third, but with City and Arsenal, that happens. He would have preferred to win the championship, but alas, it wasnt to be.
I think Slot would be wise to gradually phase out players like Salah and van Dijk. Yes, let them go. Look, Van Dijk, for instance
You know, I just read that Dortmund wants him to replace Hummels. Then hed be playing in a league thats a bit less intense than England."Johan Derksen
: René, I'm convinced that Slot will excel there. His entire career is proof of that. Nothing but praise as an assistant coach at Cambuur. Fantastic. Then he moved to AZ, where they soon considered him more vital than the head coach. He did well as head coach there. He could have joined Feyenoord and, frankly, he's outperformed Dick Advocaat.Host: "Yes, but he has better players at his disposal, I'd argue. Dick (Advocaat) couldnt bring anyone in then. It was during COVID, and I believe he managed to get some players afterward, right?Johan Derksen
: "True, but Feyenoord? No one could get that team off the ground. There have been many coaches and he has succeeded, so I have the utmost confidence in Slot."Van der Gijp
: "You are moving up, arent you? From the sub-sub-subtop of Europe to the absolute top of Europe and one of the world's largest clubs. He deserves it, though. Its fantastic that hes getting this chance."Derksen
: His personality merits that support. The fact that he upholds standards of decency. He's a decent, cheerful man. I think he'll fit in well there. He wont grumble at the English press like the Manchester United coach does. He knows how to charm them properly."Host: "Yeah, interestingly enough, in another program, both Wesley (Sneijder) and Dick (Advocaat) said, dont bring too many Dutch players, its not wise. There are already three, so he doesnt want more. But he wants to bring Geertruida."Derksen
: Van Gaal did the same at Barcelona.Host: Dick said: I did it myself at Glasgow Rangers, but it's not advised to have too many Dutch players there at once. Only the very best are accepted."
Van der Gijp
: Right, the worst example is Anthony, of course. Again this weekend
So much money paid for him, and yet again this weekend. Thats a no. Thats the worst example.
But look, with (Lusharel) Geertruida youve got a guy who can play center, right-back, or midfield. Hes a bit like Daley Blind. He can play so many roles, so he's really a good guy. But the others - Timber, Wieffer, well
He shouldnt bring them."
--
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.