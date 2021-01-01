« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:49:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:01:40 pm
Us being willing to go big on a DM last summer doesnt mean Slot, Hughes and Edwards will feel the same, though of course they might.

I'm optimistic they'll be able to find a better player than Caicedo at a better price. It's what they do.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:49:45 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:02:37 am
It's a fair question, but the nature of it kind of illustrates my point. We're not building from scratch, but getting a new manager in inevitably leads to a bit of a renovation. So the progress we need isn't necessarily easily measurable, it's more nuanced than finishing top 4 or winning a cup.

I think unless it's really obvious that Slot isn't the right fit, league position isn't overly important in the first year. It's about him getting the club, communicating well with the fans, establishing his system and style of play, improving players, moving on the right players if needed. If those things are happening, I could take a year of less pleasing results. I'm also not saying that I don't think we will finish top 4 - I think we probably will - it's more the language around "demands" and "minimum expectations" that I find a little unpalatable.

I agree with this. Were entering into the unknown - massively - and that can go in so many different directions. Sticking a minimum expectation on a manager in his first year, for me at least, isnt fair or the right way of going about it. Im not really arsed how people perceive big clubs should act or the expectations they should set, I just want to see my club going in the right direction and believe the new blokes the right person to lead the club.

I think those setting expectations in year 1 - even simply finishing top 4 - sound a bit like Chelsea fans who knee jerk their way through half the managers in Europe because they want immediate results. Theres heaps of evidence throughout every era of football that most of the best managers need time to start achieving. This is the most competitive league in the world, a few poor results can lead to weeks - sometimes months - of poor results, its truly unforgiving so expecting the club to kind of carry on where it left off under Jurgen, for me at least, is setting the bar high. We can still finish top 4 but the reality is Klopps built this entire thing, its geared up for him to overachieve, we cant dismiss the new fella if he cant get the same results with the same squad. As you say, I just want to see the signs are there and worry about the results later. If the signs are there we should do pretty well.
Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:59:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:07:08 pm
We have what, the 4th or so highest wage bill in the country? We must be mismanaged then if top four is success.

Henry Chinaski

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Regarding whether Slot wants a number 6... I think the following transcript from an extremely popular Dutch football program is quite telling (spoiler: Johan Derksen, the most populist curmudgeon in Dutch media, who truly knows his football, believes he'll be a huge success):

--

Host: Do you think Slot will do well there?

René van der Gijp: "Well You know, Klopp is practically a messiah there, right? We might say he hasnt achieved much in the past two years, but he's a big deal. He was the same at Dortmund. That farewell at Dortmund with Klopp, the tears and the frenzy It was madness. Hes so popular there Now he's third, but with City and Arsenal, that happens. He would have preferred to win the championship, but alas, it wasnt to be.

I think Slot would be wise to gradually phase out players like Salah and van Dijk. Yes, let them go. Look, Van Dijk, for instance You know, I just read that Dortmund wants him to replace Hummels. Then hed be playing in a league thats a bit less intense than England."

Johan Derksen: René, I'm convinced that Slot will excel there. His entire career is proof of that. Nothing but praise as an assistant coach at Cambuur. Fantastic. Then he moved to AZ, where they soon considered him more vital than the head coach. He did well as head coach there. He could have joined Feyenoord and, frankly, he's outperformed Dick Advocaat.

Host: "Yes, but he has better players at his disposal, I'd argue. Dick (Advocaat) couldnt bring anyone in then. It was during COVID, and I believe he managed to get some players afterward, right?

Johan Derksen: "True, but Feyenoord? No one could get that team off the ground. There have been many coaches and he has succeeded, so I have the utmost confidence in Slot."

Van der Gijp: "You are moving up, arent you? From the sub-sub-subtop of Europe to the absolute top of Europe and one of the world's largest clubs. He deserves it, though. Its fantastic that hes getting this chance."

Derksen: His personality merits that support. The fact that he upholds standards of decency. He's a decent, cheerful man. I think he'll fit in well there. He wont grumble at the English press like the Manchester United coach does. He knows how to charm them properly."

Host: "Yeah, interestingly enough, in another program, both Wesley (Sneijder) and Dick (Advocaat) said, dont bring too many Dutch players, its not wise. There are already three, so he doesnt want more. But he wants to bring Geertruida."

Derksen: Van Gaal did the same at Barcelona.

Host: Dick said: I did it myself at Glasgow Rangers, but it's not advised to have too many Dutch players there at once. Only the very best are accepted."

Van der Gijp: Right, the worst example is Anthony, of course. Again this weekend So much money paid for him, and yet again this weekend. Thats a no. Thats the worst example.

But look, with (Lusharel) Geertruida youve got a guy who can play center, right-back, or midfield. Hes a bit like Daley Blind. He can play so many roles, so he's really a good guy. But the others - Timber, Wieffer, well He shouldnt bring them."

--

It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.
Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:49:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.

Cheers for that. I totally forgot about Advocaat's brief time in England until I saw his name there.

Geertruida seems like a Blind utility type for sure - expect that signing will happen if the fee is right.

Do they dislike Seven Hag ("The Manchester United coach," lol) because he's a miserable robotic sod? Seemed like he wasn't much loved in the Netherlands because of his drywall personality. I always found United fans' coronation of Seven Hag as really bizarre and said as much on here - I mean, he interviewed for the Spurs job and Levy was not convinced by his grim personality. Yet United fans, with their leader, the Rat in Chief, said he was the only option and suddenly became experts on Dutch football, when most who actually knew him noted he didn't have the personality to handle the job. And we've seen the trainwreck it's been ever since. I said as much when they signed him.

On the other hand, I know nothing of Slot, but watching a few interviews you can see he has a personality to handle the job. If anything, his quotes from last week are encouraging, despite causing a weird moral panic on here. He is a charming straight shooter who backs himself and isn't afraid of the media, unlike Seven Hag, who'd rather ban the media from his press conferences and come out with some truly delusional stuff about them being the most entertaining team in the country, etc. :lmao
Henry Chinaski

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:08:16 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:49:14 pm
Do they dislike Seven Hag ("The Manchester United coach," lol) because he's a miserable robotic sod? Seemed like he wasn't much loved in the Netherlands because of his drywall personality.
He was frequently mocked on the show, especially by René van der Gijp, who would imitate his hoarse voice and odd mannerisms at press conferences. They regard him as a bullshit merchant, a grim reaper. ;D

This is Van der gijp imitating Ten Hag.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:11:02 pm
Tap-in saying evreything is done, it's just we're waiting to announce it.
bornandbRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm
The centre back situation will be interesting. Van Dijk feels some way past his best and there may have to be some serious thinking going into giving him a new deal, but hes the only CB bar Quansah that we can rely on to stay fit. 
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:11:02 pm
Tap-in saying evreything is done, it's just we're waiting to announce it.

He'll be re-wording this 5 times a day till we announce it.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
He'll be re-wording this 5 times a day till we announce it.
$$$$$$
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:21:16 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm
The centre back situation will be interesting. Van Dijk feels some way past his best and there may have to be some serious thinking going into giving him a new deal, but hes the only CB bar Quansah that we can rely on to stay fit.

VVD has been on fire this season, barring the last couple of months.
Mighty_Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm
The centre back situation will be interesting. Van Dijk feels some way past his best and there may have to be some serious thinking going into giving him a new deal, but hes the only CB bar Quansah that we can rely on to stay fit. 
Unless we got some insane offer or he really wants to go, no way way we let VVD go. Think he will sign for another 2 years. We just need to start looking for his successor which could be Quansah by then.
mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.
[/quote]

Great post, thanks for sharing. Has Geertruida played as a 6?
In the Name of Klopp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:43:45 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.


Great post, thanks for sharing. Has Geertruida played as a 6?

I hope we sign a proper number 6 and stop playing players out of position. I don't know who's available, but there has to be an above-average DCM out there somewhere.  ;D
wemmick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.


Great post, thanks for sharing. Has Geertruida played as a 6?
So instead of a dedicated 6, we'd have our own version of John Stones? I wonder if Slot would play a 4 CB system like City -- Gomez, VVD, Konate, and Geertruida? Seems like Geertruida plays on the right for Feyenoord. Maybe Trent will move into one of the 3 attacking midfield spots?
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
So instead of a dedicated 6, we'd have our own version of John Stones? I wonder if Slot would play a 4 CB system like City -- Gomez, VVD, Konate, and Geertruida? Seems like Geertruida plays on the right for Feyenoord. Maybe Trent will move into one of the 3 attacking midfield spots?

To be honest, Id be happy to see the club get creative regarding a 6. I mentioned this in the transfer thread the other day but I can remember United being in for Fabinho when he was at Monaco, at the time he was being mooted as a right back/centre back option. By the time we signed him he was one of the best 6s in Europe. Not every player can do what Fabinho did, obviously, but the 6 market is embarrassingly weak, theres a reason we were offering double market value for Caicedo 12 months ago and havent been able to find a solution since the Tchouameni deal didnt come off, theres a dearth of elite options. Maybe getting creative and using a defender there could be the solution.
Henry Chinaski

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.


Great post, thanks for sharing. Has Geertruida played as a 6?
Yes. He usually plays as a central defender or right-back, but in the Dutch league, he's seen as a tactical asset in midfield because of his excellent reading of the game and clever passing ability. Initially, they even saw him as an attacking midfielder, apparently.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:24:18 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Regarding whether Slot wants a number 6... I think the following transcript from an extremely popular Dutch football program is quite telling (spoiler: Johan Derksen, the most populist curmudgeon in Dutch media, who truly knows his football, believes he'll be a huge success):

--

Host: Do you think Slot will do well there?

René van der Gijp: "Well You know, Klopp is practically a messiah there, right? We might say he hasnt achieved much in the past two years, but he's a big deal. He was the same at Dortmund. That farewell at Dortmund with Klopp, the tears and the frenzy It was madness. Hes so popular there Now he's third, but with City and Arsenal, that happens. He would have preferred to win the championship, but alas, it wasnt to be.

I think Slot would be wise to gradually phase out players like Salah and van Dijk. Yes, let them go. Look, Van Dijk, for instance You know, I just read that Dortmund wants him to replace Hummels. Then hed be playing in a league thats a bit less intense than England."

Johan Derksen: René, I'm convinced that Slot will excel there. His entire career is proof of that. Nothing but praise as an assistant coach at Cambuur. Fantastic. Then he moved to AZ, where they soon considered him more vital than the head coach. He did well as head coach there. He could have joined Feyenoord and, frankly, he's outperformed Dick Advocaat.

Host: "Yes, but he has better players at his disposal, I'd argue. Dick (Advocaat) couldnt bring anyone in then. It was during COVID, and I believe he managed to get some players afterward, right?

Johan Derksen: "True, but Feyenoord? No one could get that team off the ground. There have been many coaches and he has succeeded, so I have the utmost confidence in Slot."

Van der Gijp: "You are moving up, arent you? From the sub-sub-subtop of Europe to the absolute top of Europe and one of the world's largest clubs. He deserves it, though. Its fantastic that hes getting this chance."

Derksen: His personality merits that support. The fact that he upholds standards of decency. He's a decent, cheerful man. I think he'll fit in well there. He wont grumble at the English press like the Manchester United coach does. He knows how to charm them properly."

Host: "Yeah, interestingly enough, in another program, both Wesley (Sneijder) and Dick (Advocaat) said, dont bring too many Dutch players, its not wise. There are already three, so he doesnt want more. But he wants to bring Geertruida."

Derksen: Van Gaal did the same at Barcelona.

Host: Dick said: I did it myself at Glasgow Rangers, but it's not advised to have too many Dutch players there at once. Only the very best are accepted."

Van der Gijp: Right, the worst example is Anthony, of course. Again this weekend So much money paid for him, and yet again this weekend. Thats a no. Thats the worst example.

But look, with (Lusharel) Geertruida youve got a guy who can play center, right-back, or midfield. Hes a bit like Daley Blind. He can play so many roles, so he's really a good guy. But the others - Timber, Wieffer, well He shouldnt bring them."

--

It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.

Geertruida is predominately a right back.
Henry Chinaski

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:24:18 pm
Geertruida is predominately a right back.
In the Ajax-game, the only time I saw Feyenoord play this season (at some pub while visiting a festival in The Hague), he was deployed at centre-back. But yes, mostly RB!
TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:24:18 pm
Geertruida is predominately a right back.
Geertruidas name is virtually unpronounceable let me tell you!
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Regarding whether Slot wants a number 6... I think the following transcript from an extremely popular Dutch football program is quite telling (spoiler: Johan Derksen, the most populist curmudgeon in Dutch media, who truly knows his football, believes he'll be a huge success):

--

Host: Do you think Slot will do well there?

René van der Gijp: "Well You know, Klopp is practically a messiah there, right? We might say he hasnt achieved much in the past two years, but he's a big deal. He was the same at Dortmund. That farewell at Dortmund with Klopp, the tears and the frenzy It was madness. Hes so popular there Now he's third, but with City and Arsenal, that happens. He would have preferred to win the championship, but alas, it wasnt to be.

I think Slot would be wise to gradually phase out players like Salah and van Dijk. Yes, let them go. Look, Van Dijk, for instance You know, I just read that Dortmund wants him to replace Hummels. Then hed be playing in a league thats a bit less intense than England."

Johan Derksen: René, I'm convinced that Slot will excel there. His entire career is proof of that. Nothing but praise as an assistant coach at Cambuur. Fantastic. Then he moved to AZ, where they soon considered him more vital than the head coach. He did well as head coach there. He could have joined Feyenoord and, frankly, he's outperformed Dick Advocaat.

Host: "Yes, but he has better players at his disposal, I'd argue. Dick (Advocaat) couldnt bring anyone in then. It was during COVID, and I believe he managed to get some players afterward, right?

Johan Derksen: "True, but Feyenoord? No one could get that team off the ground. There have been many coaches and he has succeeded, so I have the utmost confidence in Slot."

Van der Gijp: "You are moving up, arent you? From the sub-sub-subtop of Europe to the absolute top of Europe and one of the world's largest clubs. He deserves it, though. Its fantastic that hes getting this chance."

Derksen: His personality merits that support. The fact that he upholds standards of decency. He's a decent, cheerful man. I think he'll fit in well there. He wont grumble at the English press like the Manchester United coach does. He knows how to charm them properly."

Host: "Yeah, interestingly enough, in another program, both Wesley (Sneijder) and Dick (Advocaat) said, dont bring too many Dutch players, its not wise. There are already three, so he doesnt want more. But he wants to bring Geertruida."

Derksen: Van Gaal did the same at Barcelona.

Host: Dick said: I did it myself at Glasgow Rangers, but it's not advised to have too many Dutch players there at once. Only the very best are accepted."

Van der Gijp: Right, the worst example is Anthony, of course. Again this weekend So much money paid for him, and yet again this weekend. Thats a no. Thats the worst example.

But look, with (Lusharel) Geertruida youve got a guy who can play center, right-back, or midfield. Hes a bit like Daley Blind. He can play so many roles, so he's really a good guy. But the others - Timber, Wieffer, well He shouldnt bring them."

--

It appears Slot may already view Geertruida as a squad solution for the number 6. Otherwise, quite encouraging words from the gentlemen, right? I follow the program a bit as a Dutch speaker, and I must say, they've always been tough on Ten Hag.

Always laugh at the level of discussion with football punditry on the continent versus England.

This is really in depth and quite perceptive, while we get 'Ole's at the wheel, yeah baby!!! Whooo yeah!!!".

Kind of sums up the cultures of the two and why England are so brain addled when it comes to trying to win competitions.
RayPhilAlan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
To be honest, Id be happy to see the club get creative regarding a 6. I mentioned this in the transfer thread the other day but I can remember United being in for Fabinho when he was at Monaco, at the time he was being mooted as a right back/centre back option. By the time we signed him he was one of the best 6s in Europe. Not every player can do what Fabinho did, obviously, but the 6 market is embarrassingly weak, theres a reason we were offering double market value for Caicedo 12 months ago and havent been able to find a solution since the Tchouameni deal didnt come off, theres a dearth of elite options. Maybe getting creative and using a defender there could be the solution.

Kinda like how we've adapted Bajcetic's game since he first joined as a centreback?
Giono

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Kinda like how we've adapted Bajcetic's game since he first joined as a centreback?

Fabinho was a defender.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Rumour is announcment on Friday.  :D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
Geertruidas name is virtually unpronounceable let me tell you!

TAW did a special show on Geertruida and the Feyenoord lad they were talking to seemed to pronounce it as Heertroida

Interesting personal story actually, apparently only did his first media interview recently as he had a bad stammer. But was made vice captain of Feyenoord so really focused on working on improving his stammer so he could be confident fronting up to the press. The Feyenoord person seemed adamant hed come here (and would be the only player to follow Slot) and that hed be a strong utility player. Not necessarily taking any position as first choice, but playing more often than not due to his versatility.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm
Biggest worries about him is this supposed all out all the time approach. I find this a bit odd as well since he seems to love pep and I don't really seem themnin that way.

Other thing is that he's Dutch. He will 100% say stuff that people don't like. Whether it be fans, players, oppo or those above him. It's the way of the world.
RobbieRedman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
anyone else got the feeling he's gonna win the lot in his first season?
CHOPPER

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
anyone else got the feeling he's gonna win the lot in his first season?

Slot a chance of it happening.
stjohns

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Always laugh at the level of discussion with football punditry on the continent versus England.

This is really in depth and quite perceptive, while we get 'Ole's at the wheel, yeah baby!!! Whooo yeah!!!".

Kind of sums up the cultures of the two and why England are so brain addled when it comes to trying to win competitions.


Bang on, this. Reminded me of an occasion a year or so ago where Thierry Henry was on some pundit panel with the usual British suspects. His beautifully spoken English compared to that of those goons was a total embarrassment.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm
I think we need a deadline after which puns on Arne's second name have to cease. Break the ban and it's a ban and an encouragement to find a job as a headline writer for a tabloid.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
anyone else got the feeling he's gonna win the lot in his first season?
Dont think its that far fetched to be honest. Stranger things have happened.

When ive been watching us and  read after match thoughts on displays etc ive often thought myself we could use an injection of energy. And by everything Ive read on Slot a the few clips Ive watched,  hell give us that.

Were boss. But weve become a bit slower paced. Back,inside, forward, to the wing. Back again etc etc

Like when McManaman played for us .. on a break. He would get the ball a slow shit down. Everyone could get back behind the ball an itd all just stop. I liked Mane first season. Triangles. 1, 2s. In, out, fast paced from slow. Stop, starts. Fucks everyone up.

I cant wait to be honest. I think hes gonna be fucking boss
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:38:07 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:20:00 am
Learnings for Slott (he won't have encountered):

The number of games we play 60+ v 40
Crazy scheduling -  Christmas and Saturday noon kick-offs after South American games on Thursday
The League cup
The Everton (and to an extent Man United) games that define their season.
Man City, Arsenal; 2 of the beat teams in Europe. And the rest of the top half probably superior to all the the Dutch League.
Different premier league rules regarding what constitutes a foul
Referees determined to be unbowed by the Pressure of Anfield
Typically xenophobic pundits, the Koeman and Ten Haag experience in the premier league hasn't done him any favours
The CL format means no dead rubbers so we could run out of steam at the business end of the season.

You'd advise him to start the players slow and keep a bit in the tank - but of course if we draw a few games early on or god forbid lose a couple he'll be under a lot of pressure - it's hard to navigate. Good luck Arne  ;D
interesting list. not to mention a tad worrying. do these concerns ring true to those who are familiar with him / the Dutch league?
