It's a fair question, but the nature of it kind of illustrates my point. We're not building from scratch, but getting a new manager in inevitably leads to a bit of a renovation. So the progress we need isn't necessarily easily measurable, it's more nuanced than finishing top 4 or winning a cup.



I think unless it's really obvious that Slot isn't the right fit, league position isn't overly important in the first year. It's about him getting the club, communicating well with the fans, establishing his system and style of play, improving players, moving on the right players if needed. If those things are happening, I could take a year of less pleasing results. I'm also not saying that I don't think we will finish top 4 - I think we probably will - it's more the language around "demands" and "minimum expectations" that I find a little unpalatable.



I agree with this. Were entering into the unknown - massively - and that can go in so many different directions. Sticking a minimum expectation on a manager in his first year, for me at least, isnt fair or the right way of going about it. Im not really arsed how people perceive big clubs should act or the expectations they should set, I just want to see my club going in the right direction and believe the new blokes the right person to lead the club.I think those setting expectations in year 1 - even simply finishing top 4 - sound a bit like Chelsea fans who knee jerk their way through half the managers in Europe because they want immediate results. Theres heaps of evidence throughout every era of football that most of the best managers need time to start achieving. This is the most competitive league in the world, a few poor results can lead to weeks - sometimes months - of poor results, its truly unforgiving so expecting the club to kind of carry on where it left off under Jurgen, for me at least, is setting the bar high. We can still finish top 4 but the reality is Klopps built this entire thing, its geared up for him to overachieve, we cant dismiss the new fella if he cant get the same results with the same squad. As you say, I just want to see the signs are there and worry about the results later. If the signs are there we should do pretty well.