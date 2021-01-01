I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.



We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.



I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.



Have you actually bothered looking at why we are mid table nett spend, seeing as we've spent £855 million under Klopp. Have you look at why Utd have a gross of £1.2bn and a nett spend over over £600 million and are struggling to make top 6? Why Chelsea has spent £2bn gross to be mid table, why Everton has spent £700 million to be fighting relegation every year or Spurs £900 million to once again fail to make CL? ADFC don't count as their owners have £800billion in the bank and funnel that into the club via non existent sponsors and companies they ownWe've down the years bought excellent players for low money and then, as Jepovic says, we've spent the money on keeping them and we've also done really well in sales, £11mill for Lovren, £18m for Solanke, £23mill for Brewster, £16mill for Neco Williams, £140m for Coutinho, £12m for Hendo and £40 m for Fabinho in the past few years. Its around £560 million in sales.Look at the Mancs, £94 million for Pogba, leaves on a free, £30m on Alexis Sanchez, goes on a free, Ronaldo cost them an arm and a leg and they cancel his contract, they let De Gea leave on a free and spend £56 million replacing him with a worse keeper, they paid £50 million for Wan Bissaka, nearly £80 million for Maguire, £86 million on Antony and now, their entire first team squad, bar Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo is up for sale.