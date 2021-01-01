« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 533449 times)

Offline redintweed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 03:02:34 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
Bollocks?

Our net spend last decade is on the level of fucking championship teams.

The only reason we were expecting Top 4 last decade because we had the biggest massive overachiever this game has ever seen.

To expect Top 4 with the money we spend reeks of arrogance and of complete lack of awareness.

If Slot is not a massive overachiever we're in trouble.

I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.

We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.

I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 07:12:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:20:00 am
Learnings for Slott (he won't have encountered):

The number of games we play 60+ v 40
Crazy scheduling -  Christmas and Saturday noon kick-offs after South American games on Thursday
The League cup
The Everton (and to an extent Man United) games that define their season.
Man City, Arsenal; 2 of the beat teams in Europe. And the rest of the top half probably superior to all the the Dutch League.
Different premier league rules regarding what constitutes a foul
Referees determined to be unbowed by the Pressure of Anfield
Typically xenophobic pundits, the Koeman and Ten Haag experience in the premier league hasn't done him any favours
The CL format means no dead rubbers so we could run out of steam at the business end of the season.

You'd advise him to start the players slow and keep a bit in the tank - but of course if we draw a few games early on or god forbid lose a couple he'll be under a lot of pressure - it's hard to navigate. Good luck Arne  ;D
Plus
The pace and physicality of the PL. every new coach and player notices that.
The pundits (again) because hes bald. Genuinely, its absurd. That monkey handed freak Keyes has already started
The soz of the club, its so so huge now. Can he cope with that on his shoulders?
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 07:12:32 am »
Most people are focused on the forwards but if we;
a) get to the root of why we have so many injuries
b) improve our structure so we better positioned during a turnover/counterattack

We will be far better off
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 07:17:47 am »
Also, we need to return pushing the domestic cups to the bottom of our priorities. If we identify who will start the majority of league and CL games then those players should play no part in the domestic cups until at least the semi-final. We have really talented kids and we should trust them and if we go out we go out. I think we did Arsenal a favour by kicking them out of the FA Cup as they had more time to prepare for the league.
Online jepovic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 07:25:46 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 03:02:34 am
I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.

We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.

I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.
This is partially because we have had a fantastic team which we tried to keep. We have spent a lot of money on retaining players like VVD and Salah, rather than selling and replacing them. If you have a team that is winning and competing for titles, that makes perfect sense. It's always a lot cheaper and lower risk to extend contracts than buying new players. For a struggling team like ManU, it makes sense to not extend any contracts but instead try to find better players.

Overall, it's mostly a good sign when you have a team where you want to keep your players.
Now we are going through a generation change of course.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 07:56:25 am »
I wonder how people would feel if Slot chose to develop Baj rather than buy a 6. Personally, I don't know how I would feel about that but I don't there are many quality number 6s not already at big clubs.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 07:58:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:25 am
I wonder how people would feel if Slot chose to develop Baj rather than buy a 6.

You can only judge a squad from the start and give your opinions. I wouldnt be too happy but it could work. Its hard as right now it seems a massive risk.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 08:01:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:44 am
You can only judge a squad from the start and give your opinions. I wouldnt be too happy but it could work. Its hard as right now it seems a massive risk.

There isn't a single must-buy number 6 on the market right now. For me that was Tchouameni and Real snapped him up. The gettable number 6s on the market either aren't tall enough, quick enough, or good enough in possession. I wasn't even that bothered with Caicedo.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 08:02:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Would probably have to go on gardening leave for his notice period then though.

Nice little holiday then ;D

Think the longest I've seen a director at our work do is 3 months gardening leave, so he'd be clear end of July. My own notice period is 12 weeks.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 08:06:13 am »
If the doctor really wanted out he could buy his way out of his contract and then ask for the same amount as a signing-on fee. But couldn't Feyenoord take him to court? Regardless, I think when someone wants to leave you let them go.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 08:12:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:06:13 am
If the doctor really wanted out he could buy his way out of his contract and then ask for the same amount as a signing-on fee. But couldn't Feyenoord take him to court? Regardless, I think when someone wants to leave you let them go.
It's not exactly essential he joins this summer is it? He'll be on a minimum 6 month notice period. So regardless of Feyenoord's position, he can join us in November. I know he came from Bayern not BVB, but Klopp had same situation with getting Andreas Kornmeyer in.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 08:14:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:02:44 am
Nice little holiday then ;D

Think the longest I've seen a director at our work do is 3 months gardening leave, so he'd be clear end of July. My own notice period is 12 weeks. I know Dutch law is different but I can't see 6 month notice periods being a thing?
Gardening leave isn't a thing in medicine. They make you eke out every last drop of blood.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 08:15:28 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:14:05 am
Gardening leave isn't a thing in medicine. They make you eke out every last drop of blood.

Are they doctors or Vampires?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 08:20:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:06:13 am
If the doctor really wanted out he could buy his way out of his contract and then ask for the same amount as a signing-on fee. But couldn't Feyenoord take him to court? Regardless, I think when someone wants to leave you let them go.

I've never heard of anybody "buying out the reminder of their contract" outside of pro athletes. What would I owe my employer if I left now?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 08:24:33 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:17:47 am
Also, we need to return pushing the domestic cups to the bottom of our priorities. If we identify who will start the majority of league and CL games then those players should play no part in the domestic cups until at least the semi-final. We have really talented kids and we should trust them and if we go out we go out. I think we did Arsenal a favour by kicking them out of the FA Cup as they had more time to prepare for the league.

I think the domestic cups are always the bottom of our priorities. It just so happens that sometimes the draw can open up for you. Especially the League Cup. We beat Leicester at home with a League Cup line up, won away at Bournemouth, think we went a little bit stronger there but then without much effort we were in the Quarter Finals with a home draw and clearly the strongest side left in. Other years weve had a tough away draw early and gone out without much of a whimper.
Online Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 08:28:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:25 am
I wonder how people would feel if Slot chose to develop Baj rather than buy a 6. Personally, I don't know how I would feel about that but I do there there are many quality number 6 not already at big clubs.

Clearly depends on how he reacts to the build up of gametime he's currently undertaking and what sort of load he can do for the next 12 months, if he breaks down again we're left with Endo who clearly can't do 2 games a week.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 03:02:34 am
I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.

We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.

I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.

Have you actually bothered looking at why we are mid table nett spend, seeing as we've spent £855 million under Klopp. Have you look at why Utd have a gross of £1.2bn and a nett spend over over £600 million and are struggling to make top 6? Why Chelsea has spent £2bn gross to be mid table, why Everton has spent £700 million to be fighting relegation every year or Spurs £900 million to once again fail to make CL? ADFC don't count as their owners have £800billion in the bank and funnel that into the club via non existent sponsors and companies they own

We've down the years bought excellent players for low money and then, as Jepovic says, we've spent the money on keeping them and we've also done really well in sales, £11mill for Lovren, £18m for Solanke, £23mill for Brewster, £16mill for Neco Williams, £140m for Coutinho, £12m for Hendo and £40 m for Fabinho in the past few years. Its around £560 million in sales.

Look at the Mancs, £94 million for Pogba, leaves on a free, £30m on Alexis Sanchez, goes on a free, Ronaldo cost them an arm and a leg and they cancel his contract, they let De Gea leave on a free and spend £56 million replacing him with a worse keeper, they paid £50 million for Wan Bissaka, nearly £80 million for Maguire, £86 million on Antony and now, their entire first team squad, bar Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo is up for sale. :lmao
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:36:53 am
Have you actually bothered looking at why we are mid table nett spend, seeing as we've spent £855 million under Klopp. Have you look at why Utd have a gross of £1.2bn and a nett spend over over £600 million and are struggling to make top 6? Why Chelsea has spent £2bn gross to be mid table, why Everton has spent £700 million to be fighting relegation every year or Spurs £900 million to once again fail to make CL? ADFC don't count as their owners have £800billion in the bank and funnel that into the club via non existent sponsors and companies they own

We've down the years bought excellent players for low money and then, as Jepovic says, we've spent the money on keeping them and we've also done really well in sales, £11mill for Lovren, £18m for Solanke, £23mill for Brewster, £16mill for Neco Williams, £140m for Coutinho, £12m for Hendo and £40 m for Fabinho in the past few years. Its around £560 million in sales.

Look at the Mancs, £94 million for Pogba, leaves on a free, £30m on Alexis Sanchez, goes on a free, Ronaldo cost them an arm and a leg and they cancel his contract, they let De Gea leave on a free and spend £56 million replacing him with a worse keeper, they paid £50 million for Wan Bissaka, nearly £80 million for Maguire, £86 million on Antony and now, their entire first team squad, bar Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo is up for sale. :lmao

Coutinho, the biggest Golden Goose in FSG history. One day hopefully a whole chapter dedicated to him in Klopp's memoirs.

Without the £130 million, where would Klopp and FSG have go to????
Online Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 09:09:59 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:47:08 am
Coutinho, the biggest Golden Goose in FSG history. One day hopefully a whole chapter dedicated to him in Klopp's memoirs.

Without the £130 million, where would Klopp and FSG have go to????

It's a perpetuating circle though isn't it, it took the undervalued scouting and signing to give to a brilliant coach to turn into world class to be able to be sold for huge profits to fund even better players. I see it as win win for all areas of the club personally.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 09:11:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm
Dortmund haven't outperformed teams who have spent more than them since Klopp left.


They've finished in the Champions League spots every season since Klopp left, and most commonly 2nd?
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 09:22:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:59 am
It's a perpetuating circle though isn't it, it took the undervalued scouting and signing to give to a brilliant coach to turn into world class to be able to be sold for huge profits to fund even better players. I see it as win win for all areas of the club personally.

Same here. Its like when Wheeler Dealers started with £900, bought a car and turned that through buying and selling into a £45,000 Ferrari.

The fact remains, our "low nett spend" dick swinging contest failures only brought Klopp

2 x League Cups
1 x FA Cup
1 x Champions League
1 x Premier League
1 x Super Cup
1 x CWC

Its only being up against a nation state that stopped us winning 4 or 5 Leagues and getting Real Madrid in two CL Finals that cost us more trophies.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 09:32:25 am »
I don't think top4/CL is a must in Slot's first season.

Europa qualification (either via league or a domestic cup)
Qualify out of the group in the CL

These are my minimums, nothing too harsh.

My biggest concern is injuries/fatigue. He will have to manage nearly 50% more games and in a more intensive league, plus the step up from Europa to CL. Can our squad physically handle his style in these circumstances?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 09:33:43 am »
First job for Slot is to sort this defence out. Lets be honest, Klopp has lost control of this for practically two seasons now and cant seem to make us more solid or less susceptible to a break. Any adversity and we let in a goal.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 09:36:05 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:32:25 am
I don't think top4/CL is a must in Slot's first season.

Europa qualification (either via league or a domestic cup)
Qualify out of the group in the CL

These are my minimums, nothing too harsh.

My biggest concern is injuries/fatigue. He will have to manage nearly 50% more games and in a more intensive league, plus the step up from Europa to CL. Can our squad physically handle his style in these circumstances?

Sorry but why are fans now accepting of not qualifying for the CL? Postecoglu has made Spurs better in season 1. Do Villa now have a better squad? Who else is there thats going to be better considering Man United and Chelsea may have new managers themselves?

Find some of this acceptance of being shite absolutely baffling.
Online NickoH

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:05 am
Sorry but why are fans now accepting of not qualifying for the CL? Postecoglu has made Spurs better in season 1. Do Villa now have a better squad? Who else is there thats going to be better considering Man United and Chelsea may have new managers themselves?

Find some of this acceptance of being shite absolutely baffling.

Outside the top 4 would definitely be looked on as a failure
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:22:52 am
It's only being up against a nation state that stopped us winning 4 or 5 Leagues and getting Real Madrid in two CL Finals that cost us more trophies.
A tale of two goalkeepers sadly. Karius in Kiev and fucking Courtois in Paris.

Perversely, the only CL final where I think our struggle with the Abu Dhabi cheats actually looked like it had a debilitating effect, was our win against Spurs.
Online NickoH

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 09:42:13 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:39:52 am

Perversely, the only CL final where I think our struggle with the Abu Dhabi cheats actually looked like it had a debilitating effect, was our win against Spurs.

I also think being about 3000 degrees in Madrid that day/night also had something to do with that
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:43 am
First job for Slot is to sort this defence out. Lets be honest, Klopp has lost control of this for practically two seasons now and cant seem to make us more solid or less susceptible to a break. Any adversity and we let in a goal.

Its in part due to our obsession with inverting the full backs. It forces the two of our central midfielders out wide and makes it difficult to control games from midfield with an added bonus for the opposition of having our whole right defensive side covered by just one defender when they break on the attack. I'm hoping he stops it but from what I've read he's a fan of it.
