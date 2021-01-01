« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 532889 times)

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 03:02:34 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
Bollocks?

Our net spend last decade is on the level of fucking championship teams.

The only reason we were expecting Top 4 last decade because we had the biggest massive overachiever this game has ever seen.

To expect Top 4 with the money we spend reeks of arrogance and of complete lack of awareness.

If Slot is not a massive overachiever we're in trouble.

I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.

We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.

I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 07:12:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:20:00 am
Learnings for Slott (he won't have encountered):

The number of games we play 60+ v 40
Crazy scheduling -  Christmas and Saturday noon kick-offs after South American games on Thursday
The League cup
The Everton (and to an extent Man United) games that define their season.
Man City, Arsenal; 2 of the beat teams in Europe. And the rest of the top half probably superior to all the the Dutch League.
Different premier league rules regarding what constitutes a foul
Referees determined to be unbowed by the Pressure of Anfield
Typically xenophobic pundits, the Koeman and Ten Haag experience in the premier league hasn't done him any favours
The CL format means no dead rubbers so we could run out of steam at the business end of the season.

You'd advise him to start the players slow and keep a bit in the tank - but of course if we draw a few games early on or god forbid lose a couple he'll be under a lot of pressure - it's hard to navigate. Good luck Arne  ;D
Plus
The pace and physicality of the PL. every new coach and player notices that.
The pundits (again) because hes bald. Genuinely, its absurd. That monkey handed freak Keyes has already started
The soz of the club, its so so huge now. Can he cope with that on his shoulders?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 07:12:32 am »
Most people are focused on the forwards but if we;
a) get to the root of why we have so many injuries
b) improve our structure so we better positioned during a turnover/counterattack

We will be far better off
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 07:17:47 am »
Also, we need to return pushing the domestic cups to the bottom of our priorities. If we identify who will start the majority of league and CL games then those players should play no part in the domestic cups until at least the semi-final. We have really talented kids and we should trust them and if we go out we go out. I think we did Arsenal a favour by kicking them out of the FA Cup as they had more time to prepare for the league.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,846
  • Meh sd f
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 07:25:46 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 03:02:34 am
I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.

We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.

I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.
This is partially because we have had a fantastic team which we tried to keep. We have spent a lot of money on retaining players like VVD and Salah, rather than selling and replacing them. If you have a team that is winning and competing for titles, that makes perfect sense. It's always a lot cheaper and lower risk to extend contracts than buying new players. For a struggling team like ManU, it makes sense to not extend any contracts but instead try to find better players.

Overall, it's mostly a good sign when you have a team where you want to keep your players.
Now we are going through a generation change of course.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 07:56:25 am »
I wonder how people would feel if Slot chose to develop Baj rather than buy a 6. Personally, I don't know how I would feel about that but I do there there are many quality number 6 not already at big clubs.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,761
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 07:58:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:25 am
I wonder how people would feel if Slot chose to develop Baj rather than buy a 6.

You can only judge a squad from the start and give your opinions. I wouldnt be too happy but it could work. Its hard as right now it seems a massive risk.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 08:01:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:44 am
You can only judge a squad from the start and give your opinions. I wouldnt be too happy but it could work. Its hard as right now it seems a massive risk.

There isn't a single must-buy number 6 on the market right now. For me that was Tchouameni and Real snapped him up. The gettable number 6s on the market either aren't tall enough, quick enough, or good enough in possession. I wasn't even that bothered with Caicedo.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,961
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 08:02:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Would probably have to go on gardening leave for his notice period then though.

Nice little holiday then ;D

Think the longest I've seen a director at our work do is 3 months gardening leave, so he'd be clear end of July. My own notice period is 12 weeks. I know Dutch law is different but I can't see 6 month notice periods being a thing?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 08:06:13 am »
If the doctor really wanted out he could buy his way out of his contract and then ask for the same amount as a signing-on fee. But couldn't Feyenoord take him to court? Regardless, I think when someone wants to leave you let them go.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,213
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 08:12:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:06:13 am
If the doctor really wanted out he could buy his way out of his contract and then ask for the same amount as a signing-on fee. But couldn't Feyenoord take him to court? Regardless, I think when someone wants to leave you let them go.
It's not exactly essential he joins this summer is it? He'll be on a minimum 6 month notice period. So regardless of Feyenoord's position, he can join us in November. I know he came from Bayern not BVB, but Klopp had same situation with getting Andreas Kornmeyer in.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 