Bollocks?



Our net spend last decade is on the level of fucking championship teams.



The only reason we were expecting Top 4 last decade because we had the biggest massive overachiever this game has ever seen.



To expect Top 4 with the money we spend reeks of arrogance and of complete lack of awareness.



If Slot is not a massive overachiever we're in trouble.



I agree with this. If we don't get a class #6 in, we are going to struggle. City have Rodri and Arsenal have Rice, both world class players who dominate games.We spend big on wages, but are mid table on nett spend. If the manager is not backed in the market, we are kidding ourselves to "expect" top 4. Mo and VVD aren't getting any younger and they are our biggest wage earners. VVD seems something like back to top form, but Mo has been a shadow of himself since AFCON and his injury. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest is FSG sold Mo and used the money to freshen the squad up a bit. Be very interesting to see how the fans react if they do that.I think Slot is a good choice. I can see why he is attractive to FSG. Lets just hope he is up to the gigantic task of replacing Jurgen, the owners back him in the market (let's be honest, City and Arsenal aren't going to stand still) and the fans get onboard.