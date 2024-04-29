« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:36:02 pm
I just think Edwards and co know what they're doing to be honest. Would Slot have been my choice? No, but I'm sure the Super Computer knows better than I do.

The worry is what the computer might not have known - the stuff that isn't quantifiable. Self-doubt. Lack of character. Arrogance. That doesn't seem to be the case with Slot though, who I think comes across very personably based on the little I've seen of him. That and the idea that maybe hiring someone who's more of a coach than a manager (one of EtH's many problems at Man Utd) might not work, but I'm not that worried about that here to be honest.

The other thing that you cannot predict is how a person copes under pressure and having to work out more and more detail. Its relatively easy in lower leagues as there is less financial pressure to perform and the quality of the teams arent as good. Its the same for most jobsramp up the pressure and some people fall apart whereas others even seem to relish in it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm
My expectations are:
1. CL qualification.
2. Getting to the CL 2nd round.
3. A clear identity and blueprint.

These are the 3 thing I "expect" but I'm willing to be pleasantly surprised. You can really look at cup competitions because different factors come into play like injuries,  form and the difficulty of the draw.  Look at our Europa League campaign this year.

We can also get piss-easy draws like Chelsea this season so it's hard to predict and have an expectation.  We might expect to win the FA cup and draw City away in the third round.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:49:29 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm
Yes. But for a squad that finished 3rd* (this season) barring any major outgoings, and not knowing what to expect next season, the bare minimum is maintain this level.

So league is probably the same position as this season.
CL, maybe I can cut some slack. Maybe go out in R32 or R16.
Cups? Domestic competition finals in either one of them?

* We are on route to finish 3rd only because we screwed up 4 games. Last 3 games, and United in December.
My point about Pep was that with by far the best squad in the league they still got twatted 4-0 at Goodison Park and ultimately finished third.  There is always an adjustment period even for the best.

My expectations.
- Any new manager, erm, coach will try to get us playing in a similar way to how their previous teams played.  This has always been the way.  They look very similar to us so I am hopeful.  Hodgeball oh dear god.
- I don't expect Arne to be lobbying to bring half the Feyenord team with him as Rogers did with Swansea.  We have made that clear up front this time and we are pretty good at recruitment so I am hopeful about that aspect.
- I expect him him to talk about 'being given time' at the presser just like Klopp did.  There will no doubt be whingeing about 'lack of ambition' on RAWK but I could care less.
- In private to his players I expect that he will tell them they are good enough to win the league.  He always does.
- He isn't bullied or rattled by the likes of Simeone and Mourinho, he just laughs at them.

No idea about league position, it depends too much on what other clubs do, refs, injuries, recruitment.  I expect at least 20 wins though.

I have decided to be optimistic about something very important in my life I have no control over.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm
3. A clear identity and blueprint.

I think this is the thing we all want but arguably takes the longest, especially as we dont really know what to expect, do we?

When Klopp came in, we all knew what it was about, we ran our socks off at Spurs and that was that, intensity became our identity. Im not knocking Jurgen, but thats sort of the easiest thing to fix if you take over a squad on its knees, getting them to up the intensity levels is probably the bare minimum for any blueprint or identity.

If you look at Guardiola when he took over City, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do early on but they didnt really demonstrate his methods properly until he had the huge summer on full backs and Ederson.

Its a tough situation, the onus will always be on results early on, a bad start can be really tough to shake off and players might lose faith early on.

Ive got quite a few mates that support United and all Ive heard from them are things like: Erik cant play his brand of football without De Jong, we havent got the players to play his style and he can only play his way with a left footed centre back, Ive always thought it was complete bollocks and shows a complete inability to find solutions with what you have. I dont want to find myself - or our fan base - trying to justify poor football or poor results because the manager hasnt got specifics in certain areas. That doesnt mean we have to be perfect or we cant have poor results/performances, its inevitable that will happen, but we have a good squad that shouldnt need a complete overhaul to play a slightly different brand of football.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:49:07 am
For those questioning what Tepid means by "be patient", I think it's axiomatic.
Not only does Slot need to assess his squad, bed-in his own new players, get a feel for the variances in the tempo of the PL, but we can't expect him to win his first 4 games. And if he does win his first 4 games don't expect him to win the next 4.

Be patient :D

I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm
I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.
That should be a reason to be positive about our chances, but not used as a stick to beat them with if we struggle. There are some who are happy to stock the knife in before he's even announced.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:09:16 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
That should be a reason to be positive about our chances, but not used as a stick to beat them with if we struggle. There are some who are happy to stock the knife in before he's even announced.

My point is that he is walking into a pretty good squad, not expecting huge things season one but want to see a pattern of play and a squad who knows what he wants and a squad who wants it.

I'm 100% behind of man.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:50:48 pm
I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.

Do we really need to compare him to Jurgen? Jurgens worked miracles pretty much from the off. Yes, the squads in a better place, but that doesnt mean that coming here and following Jurgens footsteps is less of a challenge. The expectations have grown at the club, both in the boardroom, the dressing room and on the terraces. He still has a huge challenge on his hands and he deserves time to come to grips with everything and figure it all out.

The way of the world these days - especially with social media - is outrageous knee jerk reactions and conclusions being drawn from game to game. People dont appear to know how to digest things anymore and manage their expectations/emotions. People will say give him time but will be quick to let everyone know theyre unsure if hes the right man if we lose a couple in a row. We all want to win and the feeling of getting close this season will only heighten our feelings next season. The reality is anything could happen, we could hit the ground running, we could go backwards for a spell, we could stand still and continue dropping points due to poor finishing, its impossible to say, but barring an absolute disaster, he deserves time and a forgiving attitude from supporters.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm
I dont think you can call someone batshit crazy, then finish with that comment  ;D

Hell be coming in here with the expectation of achieving a CL place, and of competing for trophies. Why wouldnt he be. No one (well, not many!) expect him to win the league next year when going up against the cheating robotic monstrosity of Man City as well as a settled Arsenal side with a manager that will be in his 6th season at the club. But theres zero reason why he cant be competing for trophies and at least be in touching distance.

Well likely get outspent by 5-6 teams. Why would he be expected to finish above them in his first season? Im very much in the no Klopp, no recent success camp but Ive absolutely loved the last few years so Im not even mad. That being said Im still buzzing to see what were about next season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13570 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm
Do we really need to compare him to Jurgen? Jurgens worked miracles pretty much from the off. Yes, the squads in a better place, but that doesnt mean that coming here and following Jurgens footsteps is less of a challenge. The expectations have grown at the club, both in the boardroom, the dressing room and on the terraces. He still has a huge challenge on his hands and he deserves time to come to grips with everything and figure it all out.

The way of the world these days - especially with social media - is outrageous knee jerk reactions and conclusions being drawn from game to game. People dont appear to know how to digest things anymore and manage their expectations/emotions. People will say give him time but will be quick to let everyone know theyre unsure if hes the right man if we lose a couple in a row. We all want to win and the feeling of getting close this season will only heighten our feelings next season. The reality is anything could happen, we could hit the ground running, we could go backwards for a spell, we could stand still and continue dropping points due to poor finishing, its impossible to say, but barring an absolute disaster, he deserves time and a forgiving attitude from supporters.

You left out a veruy important point in my post but I agree with you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:23:52 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm
Well likely get outspent by 5-6 teams. Why would he be expected to finish above them in his first season? Im very much in the no Klopp, no recent success camp but Ive absolutely loved the last few years so Im not even mad. That being said Im still buzzing to see what were about next season.

Most teams below us "outspend" us
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:52 pm
Most teams below us "outspend" us

That was true when Klopp was at Dortmund though.

We didn't outperform teams who spent more than us under Rodgers bar one season and Dortmund haven't outperformed teams who have spent more than them since Klopp left.

So for me, it is how much was down to Klopp, and if it was can Slot replicate that over achievement?

I mean even if you think that Edwards was massive part of us overachieving, can Hughes replicate that. For me there are enough imponderables to assume we will be guaranteed top 4 moving on.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Our current players look tired, mentally as well as physically. I don't know if psychologically there is a bit of fear of getting re-injured for some of them- there are duels that I would have expected us to win and have been left surprised that players haven't quite committed ( I will not mention any names).

My expectations for next year:

- Players will reset as they get used to new methods of training and instruction esp in the first half of the season.

- We will have less injuries

- We will get into the Champions' League knock-out stage.

- We will get into the semi and quarter-finals of the Carabao and FA Cups respectively.

- We will fight for the league but ultimately secure top 4.

I will be very happy if we could achieve these outcomes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm
That was true when Klopp was at Dortmund though.

We didn't outperform teams who spent more than us under Rodgers bar one season and Dortmund haven't outperformed teams who have spent more than them since Klopp left.

So for me, it is how much was down to Klopp, and if it was can Slot replicate that over achievement?

I mean even if you think that Edwards was massive part of us overachieving, can Hughes replicate that. For me there are enough imponderables to assume we will be guaranteed top 4 moving on.

The Liverpool I grew up with was never full of the best players in the world, but they as a unit were the best team around. We've got some great players and some really good players, it's if he can get them working as a unit that will make the difference.

I've never once felt klopp overachieved, I just felt be built the best teams.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:33:34 pm
The Liverpool I grew up with was never full of the best players in the world, but they as a unit were the best team around. We've got some great players and some really good players, it's if he can get them working as a unit that will make the difference.

I've never once felt klopp overachieved, I just felt be built the best teams.

The big crazy bastard nearly won a league with Endo, Kelleher, Bradley and Quansah starting more games than most, of course hes over achieved  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Feyenoord are doubling down on their doctor. This fucker must've developed a super serum for fucks sakes.  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
all the people banging on the table talking about how it's obvious we'll do really well in Slot's first season are totally ignoring one big fat fucking issue -- every other single team will be trying to improve as well, and some of them (law of average) will succeed in improving.

each of Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle, Villa can step up a level with a couple of smart (or just damn lucky) signings, regardless of what we or Slot do.  you could even say the same for Chelsea ffs if/when they dump Poch and get a real manager in.

Slot will be competing against all the other 19 teams, not Klopp's legacy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
You left out a veruy important point in my post but I agree with you.

I understand it isnt quite a rebuild like Jurgen had on his hands. The dynamic of the league has completely changed since then though. Jurgen joined when Leicester went on to win the league and Chelsea were doing their usual on/off the boil shenanigans, there was no Man City with a generational coach, there was no Arsenal about to peak with their best side in 20 years and a decent manager.

We were patient with Jurgen because we knew the circumstances: we needed to focus on top 4 qualification, once we had the additional income we could focus on better players, investing more into the squad and wage bill, and could gradually build an eventual champion side. Those circumstances have changed but that doesnt mean we shouldnt still show the same patience to Slot. Hes much more inexperienced, hes almost definitely inferior to 2015 Jurgen and is walking into a stronger league with heightened expectations at our club.

Id love nothing more than to see him get off on a fast start and challenge from the off. Unfortunately, there isnt much precedent for managers joining the league and winning things from the off unless theyre presented with an open chequebook or a squad that's already been constructed with one.

Im not really putting a minimum expectation on the new manager, Id much rather focus on the journey rather than the destination. Its such a precarious situation that I dont think I can accurately gauge where I think we should be after losing such a great manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
Feyenoord are doubling down on their doctor. This fucker must've developed a super serum for fucks sakes.  ;D

Is anyone else wondering wtf this means?  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Slot wants the main Doctor at the club to come with him to LFC but they aren't allowing that one.   ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm
Apologies if already posted but can someone with access to athletic articles please post quotes from Adam Craftons piece on Arne Slot.  Apparently he spent the day with him and his staff last summer. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Slot wants the main Doctor at the club to come with him to LFC but they aren't allowing that one.   ;D

Why do we need their permission?  :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Slot wants the main Doctor at the club to come with him to LFC but they aren't allowing that one.   ;D

Not surprised Samie have you tried getting a Doctor's appointment lately?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Slot wants the main Doctor at the club to come with him to LFC but they aren't allowing that one.   ;D

He just needs to give his notice in then and quit.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
all the people banging on the table talking about how it's obvious we'll do really well in Slot's first season are totally ignoring one big fat fucking issue -- every other single team will be trying to improve as well, and some of them (law of average) will succeed in improving.

each of Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle, Villa can step up a level with a couple of smart (or just damn lucky) signings, regardless of what we or Slot do.  you could even say the same for Chelsea ffs if/when they dump Poch and get a real manager in.

Slot will be competing against all the other 19 teams, not Klopp's legacy.

Why can they improve and we cant? Also all the teams never improve at the same rate.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
He just needs to give his notice in then and quit.

Would probably have to go on gardening leave for his notice period then though.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm
Apologies if already posted but can someone with access to athletic articles please post quotes from Adam Craftons piece on Arne Slot.  Apparently he spent the day with him and his staff last summer. 


What I learnt from meeting Arne Slot  charismatic and innovative, but a big bet by Liverpool

Adam Crafton
Apr 29, 2024


When, as expected, Arne Slot arrives at Liverpools training centre this summer, he will find at least one amenity perfectly to his taste. Slot is among the growing cast of top-level individuals in football hooked on padel, the high-paced racket sport that lands somewhere between tennis and squash.

At Feyenoords training base in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, chief executive Dennis Te Kloese promised Slot the club would install a padel court  on the condition they won the league title. Slot made them Eredivisie champions last season, and the padel court soon followed.

It means there is at least one shared trait between Slot and his Anfield predecessor Jurgen Klopp; the German has his own court at Liverpools training centre, competing against members of his backroom staff and calling padel the best game Ive ever played (apart from football).


After Liverpool and Feyenoord agreed terms for Slot to replace Klopp this summer, many Liverpool fans wondered quite what to make of it and how well-suited the 45-year-old Dutchman is to replacing the clubs most popular and successful manager of the Premier League era. As ever, hasty opinions form, often conditioned by framing.

On the one hand, Slot is one of only two Feyenoord managers to win the title this century and he became the first coach to take the club beyond the group stage in a European competition since 2015, reaching the inaugural final of the Europa Conference League in 2022 and the Europa League quarter-finals last season in parallel to claiming the domestic championship.

He won that title despite retaining only four players from his starting line-up in that Conference League final. Sales from that side raised 70million (£59.9m at the current exchange rate) in fees, and just over 40 per cent of that was reinvested as Feyenoord pursued financial sustainability after too many years of financial mismanagement. Of their 12 permanent signings, not one was aged 24 or over.

This season, while again recording a positive net spend, Feyenoord are going to finish as runners-up, second to a freakish performance from PSV Eindhoven (who have won 27 and drawn three of their 31 league games so far), and will beat last seasons points tally of 82 if they win their last three matches. They won the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup final just over a week ago.

This version of the story, therefore, is largely of consistent development and excellence.


Others, however, may take an alternative framing. They may question if Liverpool are taking an almighty gamble on a man who has only five seasons of experience as a head coach, all of which have been in the Netherlands, outside of European footballs elite, and one of which was in his homelands second division.

Slot has coached only one campaign in the group stage of the Champions League, winning two of six games against Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic, and losing the rest to fail to progress into the knockout phase.

In almost three full seasons as Feyenoord manager, Slot has never lost consecutive league games, which is incredibly impressive, but means there is no evidence-base for how he may handle the longer periods of difficulty which are more likely in the fiercely-competitive Premier League, even with a club among its elite.

At Feyenoord, no player recruited for Slot exceeded the 9million initial fee spent on Japanese striker Ayase Ueda from Belgian side Cercle Bruges last summer, and the highest player wage is believed to be around 40,000 a week. At Liverpool, he will inherit players such as Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who were signed for eight-time multiples of Ueda, while Mohamed Salah earns £350,000 a week.

It all serves to underline the comparative dimensions of Liverpool and the potential culture-shock of whats expected to be his new job; where man-management as well as coaching will be crucial.

Liverpool have over 37 times more followers on X, formerly Twitter, than Feyenoords 649,000; the media demands, global interest and revenues all dwarf those at his current club. The former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, writing in the UKs Daily Telegraph newspaper after the Slot news broke, said: For the last nine years, Liverpool have possessed one of the top two managers in the world. They are now gambling on the next big thing rather than appointing a proven, real deal.

The truth is nobody can predict with certainty how any manager may fare at a new club but what we can do is consider some of the factors that may have persuaded Liverpool.

Last summer, The Athletic was provided with a window into Slots Feyenoord kingdom, receiving a full day of behind-the-scenes access. And on that day he was truly king of the castle, because Feyenoord had just clinched the title and it corresponded with the day he signed a new contract, having rejected the opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur, who went on to appoint Ange Postecoglou. He has also remained faithful when two more Premier League clubs, Leeds United and Crystal Palace, came knocking earlier in the calendar year.

Our trip to Rotterdam included more than seven hours of interviews with Slot, CEO Te Kloese and their head of sporting strategy Matt Wade, as well as extensive time with their scouting team and performance staff. It was a 360-degree examination of a club who had dramatically reformed their structure and performance, and offered rare insight into a man upon whom Liverpools incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, the clubs former sporting director back after two years away in a new role as owner Fenway Sports Groups CEO of football, are now preparing to stake their reputations.

As for initial impressions, Slot appeared charismatic. But maybe you would be pretty affable too when you have just signed a new contract  a deal which removed a 5million release clause from his previous deal, which would have otherwise come into play this summer. That left Feyenoord able to negotiate last week anywhere between 11million and 15m out of Liverpool, depending on which clubs briefings of their final agreement that you choose to believe.

His grasp of English is easier on the ears and more lucid than his compatriot Erik ten Hag, who has sometimes struggled to convey the necessary charisma to both players and supporters in his near two seasons as Manchester United manager. And there were times, when Slot spoke, where the meaning behind his words could easily have come out of Klopps mouth.

When explaining why he had chosen to remain at Feyenoord, he talked of the need to cherish what you have within an environment, taking pleasure from the way you work and those you work alongside. He said success ought not to be measured by prizes alone. This, however, was tinged with a sense of realism that will be required at Liverpool. At one point he quipped: If a coach only talks about the process, then nine out of 10 times, the results are bad.

He talked of not wanting to be perceived as somebody who passes through, but as somebody who weaves a legacy into a club. He appeared genuinely touched when I told him how, during the previous evening, I had met a Feyenoord fan who credited Slot for not only winning more points than Ajax, Amsterdams 36-time Dutch champions, but allowing that supporter to believe for the first time that his team played prettier football than their arch-rivals, a club so closely connected with the total football concept.

When he discussed what he seeks from his players, Slot said he initially emphasised players who are not maybe the best in the world, but who brought energy to the team and also to the stadium. It is an ingredient which may be needed at Anfield, where the home team feed off the adrenaline shots being pumped out from the stands. He wanted to know how his players conveyed themselves in the media, because that, he said, contributes to the culture.

Liverpools academy has proven fertile ground this season, as Klopp promoted talents including Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns. Expect that to continue under his successor. Slot awarded 12,334 minutes to academy talent in the season Feyenoord won the league. During our visit, he reflected, Youth players in your first team give energy. And if people feel they can grow inside the club, that drives the culture. I dont believe that much in experience; I believe more in game intelligence, and young players can have much more than an older player. He said this mindset, where anybody can progress, should extend beyond the dressing room, citing how Frank Boer, a former marketing department intern at the club, had gone on to become their team-manager, overseeing player care.

As with Klopp, he demonstrates empathy and care for younger generations. He looks with concern rather than bitterness towards the smartphone generation. Its much more difficult nowadays to play football, Slot said. Social media, being judged by everyone; more negative than it was in my day. And these guys now need to be so much fitter  really top athletes. So, yes, a big chance to earn a lot of money, but the pressure is higher than it was 20 years ago.



The data says that Slots training sessions, with drills often devised by his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, motivate his players. The playing and training availability of squad members hit 90 per cent in each of his first two full seasons at the club. Leigh Egger, one of the clubs performance leads, said: The training sessions are constantly changing. They hit the sweet spot of overload, tactics and physical demand. It makes our job in performance easier, because the players really want to train all the time. You see it also with the substitutes, who may have every right to be disappointed at not playing, but our training availability is so high because the sessions are stimulating and really fun, from a footballing regard. Hulshoff, who is also in the backroom staff of the Dutch national team, is Slots first assistant on a matchday, and often seen in the dugout.

Slot wants his environment to be positive and favourable. He listens and collaborates, traits which cannot always be taken for granted at the highest level of sport. There is a system of fines for players, including for being late to a game or missing a team bus, but he is not a disciplinarian by nature. He does not see his role, or those of his staff, as akin to schoolteachers but rather to provide information, and give players every opportunity to make the healthiest choices.

One of Slots colleagues said they never once heard him raise his voice at the training ground.

Te Kloese, the CEO, said: His player management is very unique  humane and thoughtful. He gives players a clear game plan, so players feel safe under him. Players have often been heard speaking to one another after a game, saying how the action unfolded exactly how Slot had predicted, and how his instructions helped them overcome opponents.

Yet Slots success does not exist in a vacuum. It required uniformity of vision.
Topsport, as Feyenoord describe their culture, is applied across the club, which means consistency across the senior squad, the medical and performance teams and the academy. Under Liverpools sporting-director model, albeit with Edwards sitting at the top, the club want the person wholl be their head coach, not manager, next season to co-exist within this framework, and at Feyenoord, Slot has demonstrated a willingness to do that.

The most successful clubs these days have departments across the board who communicate and support one another, rather than operating as separate siloed operations. In the case of recruitment, therefore, we know Liverpool leaned heavily on their data and research analysts during Edwards reign as sporting director, with the data operation identifying the potential of then Roma forward Salah to excel in the Premier League, even after a difficult period at Chelsea earlier in his career.


As Klopp grew more successful and powerful at Liverpool, his personal grip on recruitment became stronger, but while the club will welcome input from a head coach, they would like to simplify the role and allow that person to concentrate on the demanding bread and butter of developing players, preparing a team and selecting the line-up for the next match.

None of which means recruitment teams and a head coach should be in conflict. Rather, if it works how it has at Feyenoord, the scouts and analysts spend time with the coach, study his setup and firmly understand his style of play. Then they have a prescription for the type of players needed for the coach to excel, and so go off and work to identify options.

What Liverpool would wish to avoid is relying on the knowledge base of a coach, as rivals United appear to have done at times under Ten Hag, who has consistently looked to the Dutch market with which he is most familiar, as well as at players he has coached before, when it comes to signings.

At Feyenoord, Slot is invited into recruitment meetings and asked his opinion. Often, he has agreed with the evidence presented to him. There were times he suggested players he coached elsewhere, or made some pretty obvious suggestions from rival clubs such as PSV. There were other times he would swiftly decline options presented by scouts, based on a limited amount of video footage. None of which are automatically negative things  Lisandro Martinez, for example, has proven to be a fine signing for United having played for Ten Hag at Ajax. Yet when Feyenoord made signings, even if the one who came in would not always be his first preference, Slot never held a grudge against the players concerned and devoted all his time and energy to maximising their talent.

At Feyenoord, he has learnt to trust the scouting department, who strongly proposed the defender David Hancko after one scout had followed him from the academy of Slovakian club Zilina since his teenage years, with the player soon becoming integral for Slot. They then unearthed a $4million striker in Santiago Gimenez from Mexican side Cruz Azul and Slots confidence in the clubs deal-making, led by Te Kloese, was underlined when the CEOs contacts in Mexico enabled him to beat clubs such as Porto and Benfica to Gimenez.

Signed in July 2022, Gimenez became Slots top goalscorer and the 23-year-old will this summer be one of the most in-demand young forwards in Europe. Other players, such as Mats Wieffer and Igor Paixao, emerged from the second divisions in the Netherlands and Brazil  Wieffer is now a full Dutch international and Paixao scored Feyenoords winner in that recent cup final.

Christos Akkas, a Feyenoord scout, said: The coach was very specific about what he wants to play and we were able to capture from a data perspective, from a scouting perspective, but also from a mental, physical, technical, tactical perspective, exactly how he wants to play. And then the club set some rules. So we never sign an older or more expensive player than the one who is being replaced. Then we narrow down our search and, within that range, find the most suitable player.

As Slots style of play requires intense levels of fitness and high cognitive ability  Akkas said players have commented how much thought is required on the pitch  scouts would leave no stone unturned. In some cases, this meant following potential recruits to their homes, to see what time the lights went off in the evening. This was particularly important because Rotterdam is a city of nightlife attractions, so there was little use in them signing a party-animal when intellectual and physical endurance is required every day.

As for the football, Slot does not disguise that he admires Pep Guardiola. There are traits that mirror much of what we have seen from Manchester City under the Spaniard, particularly the ferocious pressing to recover the ball and possession-based build-up.

In one of his first team meetings at Feyenoord after joining in summer 2021, he told his players that the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City a few weeks earlier produced so few chances (a combined three shots on target) because of the defensive work applied by forwards on both teams.

On the ball, he likes his right-backs to drift into midfield, so expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to continue in that role, because Slots teams tend to build up with three men in defence and two in midfield, even if the starting formation is more of a back four. Each season, he has slightly modified how his team build out from the back, so as not to become predictable.

In central midfield, he likes players who make depth runs  fast, explosive moves from deep which can penetrate opposing defences. Midfielder Orkun Kokcu, now with Benfica, needed to physically adapt to increase his explosiveness over the first few yards during his time at Feyenoord, even getting a gym installed at home, where he would receive regular text messages from Slot asking for updates on his progress.

Then there are the wingers, who he wants to isolate in one-on-one duels. This is why he brings his full-backs into central areas in the first place  to crowd the middle of the pitch, dragging opponents in to create one-on-one scenarios for those wide men. He said: If you look at Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, or Napoli (as they won the Serie A title last season, under Luciano Spalletti), or Man City or ourselves, weve got wingers who dominate these situations and that is what you need. Thats why I asked Dennis (Te Kloese, the CEO) at the beginning of the season for a lot of wingers, because you cant expect every winger to perform in every single game and outplay their opponents. So thats why they are the players substituted most often.

At Liverpool, where Edwards and Hughes have strong reputations for identifying talent and deal-making, Slot should be prepared to delegate on signings.
It is not only within the field of recruitment where Slot has shown a preparedness to buy in. Feyenoords director of medical and performance Stijn Vandenbroucke has worked in his field for over two decades and he gushed as he described how the coach had complemented the clubs overall vision, all of which meant Feyenoord regularly excelled on physical parameters, injury availability, winning games and physically outworking the opposition  some pretty useful traits for a football club.

Vandenbroucke detailed the clubs approach to combining biological, psychological and social needs of players, to aid the individual and the teams overall development.

Take, for instance, the case of striker Gimenez, where Slot was prepared to take a medium-term view after he arrived from Mexico.

When Feyenoord look at possible signings, they not only have their scouts observe the player, but the clubs performance and medical departments, too. Sometimes, the football staff will flag limiting factors that should be improved by the performance team (strength or speed, for example) and on other occasions, as was the case with Gimenez, the observations can come from the performance end. For Gimenez, they analysed his running style and noted he needed more control around his trunk and pelvis to avoid injuries and physically compete at the highest level. The observations are based on screenings of a players movement patterns, in-game and on the training field.

Vandenbroucke said: We came to a conclusion that we needed a few months to get him (Gimenez) up and running. Arne agreed and he is the only manager Ive ever worked with who would do that. It meant accepting we cannot play him from the start of the game because we needed the time to put more into him to get the output in the later stage of the season.

Gimenez therefore started only five games in his 2022-23 debut season before club football paused in the November for the World Cup held in Qatar during the northern hemispheres winter. The plan went so smoothly that, after the tournament, he started 20 of Feyenoords final 21 Eredivisie and Europa League matches, scoring in 12 of them and finishing as their 20-goal top scorer.
Klopp has at times shown patience of his own, most notably taking time to bed Fabinho and Andy Robertson into his Liverpool team after they were signed.

Slot was sufficiently secure in his own skin that he allowed the club to bring in a sports psychologist, Dan Abrahams, to help the players overcome the mental block that had prevented Feyenoord winning away to fierce rivals Ajax since 2005. Abrahams supported the team in this challenge, culminating in a 3-2 away victory in March 2023, and their superiority over Ajax was reaffirmed this season with a 4-0 win in Amsterdam last September and a 6-0 romp in Rotterdam this month.

Feyenoords superiority in that away game was such that Ajaxs fans forced play to be halted by throwing flares onto the field.



Slot believes in the science. His performance experts suggested that the players should seek to adapt their lives to revolve around upcoming kick-off times. For example, if Feyenoord are due to play a game starting at 9pm on a Friday, then the staff and Slot will make clear to the players via a text message that they should not be asleep at that hour on the previous evening and should be active, to avoid their circadian rhythm making them flat on matchday. The Feyenoord backroom team were tight-knit, both together and with the players, and it will be interesting to see how and if this can be replicated at a bigger club.

He is seeking to bring one of his heads of performance, Ruben Peeters, with him to Liverpool, along with Hulshoff. He has tried and failed to convince Marino Pusic, formerly an assistant at Feyenoord, to be on his Anfield staff because he only joined Shakhtar Donetsk as their head coach last October and wishes to remain in that job.

In Hulshoff and Peeters, Slot will have allies who would seek to replicate the high-performance environment I witnessed in motion at Feyenoord. Yet he is going to need more help. He will need patience from above when results inevitably do not always go to plan and the scorching spotlight of life in the Premier League life burns bright, he will need expertise from the clubs recruitment department and, most crucially, he will need to secure buy-in from players of a profile and reputation that is of another scale to what he has experienced so far in his brief managerial career.

With Slot, the ideas and smarts appear to be there  a modern coach for a modern structure; it is now up to him to make the leap and up to Liverpool to produce an environment in which he can truly thrive.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm
My expectations are:
1. CL qualification.
2. Getting to the CL 2nd round.
3. A clear identity and blueprint.

These are the 3 thing I "expect" but I'm willing to be pleasantly surprised. You can really look at cup competitions because different factors come into play like injuries,  form and the difficulty of the draw.  Look at our Europa League campaign this year.

We can also get piss-easy draws like Chelsea this season so it's hard to predict and have an expectation.  We might expect to win the FA cup and draw City away in the third round.

We will definitely get all three, how much it goes beyond that depends on key acquisitions (a quality 6 being an obvious one).

One thing that I've got a very good feeling about is this fella's character. He is loved by his players (the fans too, but anyone who is successful will be liked). If you can walk into a changing room and know the players will be with you week in week out, that's massive.

The like of Souness and Keane, what made them great players, bastards, Billy big bollocks, also made them dreadful managers.

Take Souness. Since WWII nobody inflicted more damage on this club as a manger bar Don Welsh (a Manc) who took the club down in 1954. The feller was a one man wrecking ball. An unmitaged disaster. An egomaniac who threw out everything that made the club a success (including about half a dozen players, three of whom nearly won the league with Villa the following season), a complete prick of a man who was detested by the players. We went from perennial league challengers ("we finished 2nd once") to an away win becoming as rare as hen's teeth. There are dressing room stories from that period and none of it good. Steve McManaman (who went missing for the last 18 months under "Souey"), Mark Wright, just a couple of the names who became unrecognisable as players, dogshit basically, from 1992 until this wrecking ball left the club after the second FA cup humiliation to consecutive seasons by a lower league club beginning with the letter B. The cloud lifted when he left, the joy of McManaman returned (was awesome for the next five years), Mark Wright back to being commanding (won an England call up), and the fanbase was back on board.

Slot has been given excellent reviews for his tactics which sees his teams create chances aplenty and give up very few, but it's his character that I think is as equally important if not more so in regards to his chances of success. First thing I did after hearing his name being confirmed, and knowing nothing about him, was listen to interviews. Before I did I had dread, thinking of past Dutch managers, but within minutes I was getting excited. You can see why he is liked. A good fella by all accounts, charismatic, witty, doesn't just speak English but understands the humour (as does Klopp). This is in contrast to the other Dutch managers bar maybe Hiddink, an intelligent class act. Ten Haag for example has zero personality and you can see players being bored shitless of the bluffer (they obviously aren't buying him). Gullit, arrogant tosser (benched Shearer) like so many of them. De Boer at Palace, terrible communicator. Koeman, again, poor communicator, rarely smiles, can speak English but thats about it. Slot is being lumbered with them as fellow countrymen, and it was my initial fear, but when you look into it, and nobody will have done more than Michael Edwards, he looks to be cut from a different cloth. The way he dealt with Simeone was impressive too. Never reacted, then laughed it off in the press conference.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
Why can they improve and we cant? Also all the teams never improve at the same rate.
who said they can and we can't?  maybe they can improve more than us, and so anything Slot does would look poor?

my point is, our performance / success doesn't occur in a vacuum. at the end of next season Slot's contract bonuses will be based on how he does vs other teams, not what Klopp achieved in his first year.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Did a lot to make me optimistic KC7, great post...


Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm
We will definitely get all three, how much it goes beyond that depends on key acquisitions (a quality 6 being an obvious one).

One thing that I've got a very good feeling about is this fella's character. He is loved by his players (the fans too, but anyone who is successful will be liked). If you can walk into a changing room and know the players will be with you week in week out, that's massive.

The like of Souness and Keane, what made them great players, bastards, Billy big bollocks, also made them dreadful managers.

Take Souness. Since WWII nobody inflicted more damage on this club as a manger bar Don Welsh (a Manc) who took the club down in 1954. The feller was a one man wrecking ball. An unmitaged disaster. An egomaniac who threw out everything that made the club a success (including about half a dozen players, three of whom nearly won the league with Villa the following season), a complete prick of a man who was detested by the players. We went from perennial league challengers ("we finished 2nd once") to an away win becoming as rare as hen's teeth. There are dressing room stories from that period and none of it good. Steve McManaman (who went missing for the last 18 months under "Souey"), Mark Wright, just a couple of the names who became unrecognisable as players, dogshit basically, from 1992 until this wrecking ball left the club after the second FA cup humiliation to consecutive seasons by a lower league club beginning with the letter B. The cloud lifted when he left, the joy of McManaman returned (was awesome for the next five years), Mark Wright back to being commanding (won an England call up), and the fanbase was back on board.

Slot has been given excellent reviews for his tactics which sees his teams create chances aplenty and give up very few, but it's his character that I think is as equally important if not more so in regards to his chances of success. First thing I did after hearing his name being confirmed, and knowing nothing about him, was listen to interviews. Before I did I had dread, thinking of past Dutch managers, but within minutes I was getting excited. You can see why he is liked. A good fella by all accounts, charismatic, witty, doesn't just speak English but understands the humour (as does Klopp). This is in contrast to the other Dutch managers bar maybe Hiddink, an intelligent class act. Ten Haag for example has zero personality and you can see players being bored shitless of the bluffer (they obviously aren't buying him). Gullit, arrogant tosser (benched Shearer) like so many of them. De Boer at Palace, terrible communicator. Koeman, again, poor communicator, rarely smiles, can speak English but thats about it. Slot is being lumbered with them as fellow countrymen, and it was my initial fear, but when you look into it, and nobody will have done more than Michael Edwards, he looks to be cut from a different cloth. The way he dealt with Simeone was impressive too. Never reacted, then laughed it off in the press conference.

,
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
who said they can and we can't?  maybe they can improve more than us, and so anything Slot does would look poor?

my point is, our performance / success doesn't occur in a vacuum. at the end of next season Slot's contract bonuses will be based on how he does vs other teams, not what Klopp achieved in his first year.

But the thing that many are pointing out is that Slot will start with a really good base.  Of course theres going to be a shit ton of factors. But hell come into a team that is incredibly well run, that despite this blip recently, has a good squad of players, and a number of very talented youngsters just starting to break through. There will be some ins and outs no doubt, as there always is.

So yes, other teams will improve, thats how it is. But there will be other teams going into the season with new coaches too - Man Utd surely will again, Chelsea most likely to name two other of the bigger teams.

Of the bigger teams, only Abu Dhabi (not that they are big, but ya know what I mean  ;D ) and Arsenal are likely to be going into the season without upheaval. Spurs for all the Postecoglu hype, arent great, and will need to make huge strides again. Newcastle have taken steps back this season and will also need to make big strides to even get close to the top.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Funkster on Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm

What I learnt from meeting Arne Slot  charismatic and innovative, but a big bet by Liverpool


You legend.  Thanks for posting.  Really fascinating read. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Funkster on Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm

What I learnt from meeting Arne Slot  charismatic and innovative, but a big bet by Liverpool

Adam Crafton
Apr 29, 2024

Fantastic article, great insight- we may be onto something here
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Honestly don't see 5/6 teams that will definitely outspend us. PSR is now making a real difference, most teams bar City will have to sell to buy so will not have any massive advantage over us.

Of course it may turn out that we don't spend loads because the targets are not there, but as long as we are not left short its fine - the summer does not hinge on splurging cash to just to "show ambition"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Sounds like we need to convince them to let Vandenbroucke join us too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The sqaud look perfectly set up for 4231. If that's what he wants to play. Which is why Edwards went for him probably.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Fantastic article, great insight- we may be onto something here

Yeah, frankly its very encouraging these reveals. Very.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm
That was true when Klopp was at Dortmund though.

We didn't outperform teams who spent more than us under Rodgers bar one season and Dortmund haven't outperformed teams who have spent more than them since Klopp left.

So for me, it is how much was down to Klopp, and if it was can Slot replicate that over achievement?

I mean even if you think that Edwards was massive part of us overachieving, can Hughes replicate that. For me there are enough imponderables to assume we will be guaranteed top 4 moving on.

It's certainly difficult to predict whether Slot can replicate that. One possible cause for optimism though is that he has done in in the Eridivisie. Ajaz, PSV and AZ have had a far larger net spent over the past five years than Feyenoord, yet they have finished first and (more than likely) second in the past two seasons.  As I say, it's really impossible to predict if he can replicate something similar at Liverpool, but it's encouraging to me that he has managed something similar at least in the past.
Learnings for Slott (he won't have encountered):

The number of games we play 60+ v 40
Crazy scheduling -  Christmas and Saturday noon kick-offs after South American games on Thursday
The League cup
The Everton (and to an extent Man United) games that define their season.
Man City, Arsenal; 2 of the beat teams in Europe. And the rest of the top half probably superior to all the the Dutch League.
Different premier league rules regarding what constitutes a foul
Referees determined to be unbowed by the Pressure of Anfield
Typically xenophobic pundits, the Koeman and Ten Haag experience in the premier league hasn't done him any favours
The CL format means no dead rubbers so we could run out of steam at the business end of the season.

You'd advise him to start the players slow and keep a bit in the tank - but of course if we draw a few games early on or god forbid lose a couple he'll be under a lot of pressure - it's hard to navigate. Good luck Arne  ;D
