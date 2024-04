3. A clear identity and blueprint.



I think this is the thing we all want but arguably takes the longest, especially as we donít really know what to expect, do we?When Klopp came in, we all knew what it was about, we ran our socks off at Spurs and that was that, intensity became our identity. Iím not knocking Jurgen, but thatís sort of the easiest thing to fix if you take over a squad on its knees, getting them to up the intensity levels is probably the bare minimum for any blueprint or identity.If you look at Guardiola when he took over City, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do early on but they didnít really demonstrate his methods properly until he had the huge summer on full backs and Ederson.Itís a tough situation, the onus will always be on results early on, a bad start can be really tough to shake off and players might lose faith early on.Iíve got quite a few mates that support United and all Iíve heard from them are things like: ďErik canít play his brand of football without De JongĒ, ďwe havenít got the players to play his styleĒ and ďhe can only play his way with a left footed centre backĒ, Iíve always thought it was complete bollocks and shows a complete inability to find solutions with what you have. I donít want to find myself - or our fan base - trying to justify poor football or poor results because the manager hasnít got specifics in certain areas. That doesnít mean we have to be perfect or we canít have poor results/performances, itís inevitable that will happen, but we have a good squad that shouldnít need a complete overhaul to play a slightly different brand of football.