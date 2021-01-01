3. A clear identity and blueprint.



I think this is the thing we all want but arguably takes the longest, especially as we dont really know what to expect, do we?When Klopp came in, we all knew what it was about, we ran our socks off at Spurs and that was that, intensity became our identity. Im not knocking Jurgen, but thats sort of the easiest thing to fix if you take over a squad on its knees, getting them to up the intensity levels is probably the bare minimum for any blueprint or identity.If you look at Guardiola when he took over City, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do early on but they didnt really demonstrate his methods properly until he had the huge summer on full backs and Ederson.Its a tough situation, the onus will always be on results early on, a bad start can be really tough to shake off and players might lose faith early on.Ive got quite a few mates that support United and all Ive heard from them are things like: Erik cant play his brand of football without De Jong, we havent got the players to play his style and he can only play his way with a left footed centre back, Ive always thought it was complete bollocks and shows a complete inability to find solutions with what you have. I dont want to find myself - or our fan base - trying to justify poor football or poor results because the manager hasnt got specifics in certain areas. That doesnt mean we have to be perfect or we cant have poor results/performances, its inevitable that will happen, but we have a good squad that shouldnt need a complete overhaul to play a slightly different brand of football.