« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 530659 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I just think Edwards and co know what they're doing to be honest. Would Slot have been my choice? No, but I'm sure the Super Computer knows better than I do.

The worry is what the computer might not have known - the stuff that isn't quantifiable. Self-doubt. Lack of character. Arrogance. That doesn't seem to be the case with Slot though, who I think comes across very personably based on the little I've seen of him. That and the idea that maybe hiring someone who's more of a coach than a manager (one of EtH's many problems at Man Utd) might not work, but I'm not that worried about that here to be honest.

The other thing that you cannot predict is how a person copes under pressure and having to work out more and more detail. Its relatively easy in lower leagues as there is less financial pressure to perform and the quality of the teams arent as good. Its the same for most jobsramp up the pressure and some people fall apart whereas others even seem to relish in it.
Logged
#JFT97

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 07:42:48 pm »
My expectations are:
1. CL qualification.
2. Getting to the CL 2nd round.
3. A clear identity and blueprint.

These are the 3 thing I "expect" but I'm willing to be pleasantly surprised. You can really look at cup competitions because different factors come into play like injuries,  form and the difficulty of the draw.  Look at our Europa League campaign this year.

We can also get piss-easy draws like Chelsea this season so it's hard to predict and have an expectation.  We might expect to win the FA cup and draw City away in the third round.
Logged

Offline DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 07:49:29 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:50:01 pm
Yes. But for a squad that finished 3rd* (this season) barring any major outgoings, and not knowing what to expect next season, the bare minimum is maintain this level.

So league is probably the same position as this season.
CL, maybe I can cut some slack. Maybe go out in R32 or R16.
Cups? Domestic competition finals in either one of them?

* We are on route to finish 3rd only because we screwed up 4 games. Last 3 games, and United in December.
My point about Pep was that with by far the best squad in the league they still got twatted 4-0 at Goodison Park and ultimately finished third.  There is always an adjustment period even for the best.

My expectations.
- Any new manager, erm, coach will try to get us playing in a similar way to how their previous teams played.  This has always been the way.  They look very similar to us so I am hopeful.  Hodgeball oh dear god.
- I don't expect Arne to be lobbying to bring half the Feyenord team with him as Rogers did with Swansea.  We have made that clear up front this time and we are pretty good at recruitment so I am hopeful about that aspect.
- I expect him him to talk about 'being given time' at the presser just like Klopp did.  There will no doubt be whingeing about 'lack of ambition' on RAWK but I could care less.
- In private to his players I expect that he will tell them they are good enough to win the league.  He always does.
- He isn't bullied or rattled by the likes of Simeone and Mourinho, he just laughs at them.

No idea about league position, it depends too much on what other clubs do, refs, injuries, recruitment.  I expect at least 20 wins though.

I have decided to be optimistic about something very important in my life I have no control over.
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:48 pm
3. A clear identity and blueprint.

I think this is the thing we all want but arguably takes the longest, especially as we dont really know what to expect, do we?

When Klopp came in, we all knew what it was about, we ran our socks off at Spurs and that was that, intensity became our identity. Im not knocking Jurgen, but thats sort of the easiest thing to fix if you take over a squad on its knees, getting them to up the intensity levels is probably the bare minimum for any blueprint or identity.

If you look at Guardiola when he took over City, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do early on but they didnt really demonstrate his methods properly until he had the huge summer on full backs and Ederson.

Its a tough situation, the onus will always be on results early on, a bad start can be really tough to shake off and players might lose faith early on.

Ive got quite a few mates that support United and all Ive heard from them are things like: Erik cant play his brand of football without De Jong, we havent got the players to play his style and he can only play his way with a left footed centre back, Ive always thought it was complete bollocks and shows a complete inability to find solutions with what you have. I dont want to find myself - or our fan base - trying to justify poor football or poor results because the manager hasnt got specifics in certain areas. That doesnt mean we have to be perfect or we cant have poor results/performances, its inevitable that will happen, but we have a good squad that shouldnt need a complete overhaul to play a slightly different brand of football.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,491
  • Boom!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,491
  • Boom!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 08:50:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:49:07 am
For those questioning what Tepid means by "be patient", I think it's axiomatic.
Not only does Slot need to assess his squad, bed-in his own new players, get a feel for the variances in the tempo of the PL, but we can't expect him to win his first 4 games. And if he does win his first 4 games don't expect him to win the next 4.

Be patient :D

I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,936
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 09:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:50:48 pm
I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.
That should be a reason to be positive about our chances, but not used as a stick to beat them with if we struggle. There are some who are happy to stock the knife in before he's even announced.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,491
  • Boom!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 09:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:06:35 pm
That should be a reason to be positive about our chances, but not used as a stick to beat them with if we struggle. There are some who are happy to stock the knife in before he's even announced.

My point is that he is walking into a pretty good squad, not expecting huge things season one but want to see a pattern of play and a squad who knows what he wants and a squad who wants it.

I'm 100% behind of man.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 09:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:50:48 pm
I agree but Slot is walking into a hell of a better Club/Squad than Klopp did so not a rebuild like when he came to us.

Do we really need to compare him to Jurgen? Jurgens worked miracles pretty much from the off. Yes, the squads in a better place, but that doesnt mean that coming here and following Jurgens footsteps is less of a challenge. The expectations have grown at the club, both in the boardroom, the dressing room and on the terraces. He still has a huge challenge on his hands and he deserves time to come to grips with everything and figure it all out.

The way of the world these days - especially with social media - is outrageous knee jerk reactions and conclusions being drawn from game to game. People dont appear to know how to digest things anymore and manage their expectations/emotions. People will say give him time but will be quick to let everyone know theyre unsure if hes the right man if we lose a couple in a row. We all want to win and the feeling of getting close this season will only heighten our feelings next season. The reality is anything could happen, we could hit the ground running, we could go backwards for a spell, we could stand still and continue dropping points due to poor finishing, its impossible to say, but barring an absolute disaster, he deserves time and a forgiving attitude from supporters.
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 09:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:49:06 pm
I dont think you can call someone batshit crazy, then finish with that comment  ;D

Hell be coming in here with the expectation of achieving a CL place, and of competing for trophies. Why wouldnt he be. No one (well, not many!) expect him to win the league next year when going up against the cheating robotic monstrosity of Man City as well as a settled Arsenal side with a manager that will be in his 6th season at the club. But theres zero reason why he cant be competing for trophies and at least be in touching distance.

Well likely get outspent by 5-6 teams. Why would he be expected to finish above them in his first season? Im very much in the no Klopp, no recent success camp but Ive absolutely loved the last few years so Im not even mad. That being said Im still buzzing to see what were about next season.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,491
  • Boom!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:19:26 pm
Do we really need to compare him to Jurgen? Jurgens worked miracles pretty much from the off. Yes, the squads in a better place, but that doesnt mean that coming here and following Jurgens footsteps is less of a challenge. The expectations have grown at the club, both in the boardroom, the dressing room and on the terraces. He still has a huge challenge on his hands and he deserves time to come to grips with everything and figure it all out.

The way of the world these days - especially with social media - is outrageous knee jerk reactions and conclusions being drawn from game to game. People dont appear to know how to digest things anymore and manage their expectations/emotions. People will say give him time but will be quick to let everyone know theyre unsure if hes the right man if we lose a couple in a row. We all want to win and the feeling of getting close this season will only heighten our feelings next season. The reality is anything could happen, we could hit the ground running, we could go backwards for a spell, we could stand still and continue dropping points due to poor finishing, its impossible to say, but barring an absolute disaster, he deserves time and a forgiving attitude from supporters.

You left out a veruy important point in my post but I agree with you.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,947
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:21:26 pm
Well likely get outspent by 5-6 teams. Why would he be expected to finish above them in his first season? Im very much in the no Klopp, no recent success camp but Ive absolutely loved the last few years so Im not even mad. That being said Im still buzzing to see what were about next season.

Most teams below us "outspend" us
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:52 pm
Most teams below us "outspend" us

That was true when Klopp was at Dortmund though.

We didn't outperform teams who spent more than us under Rodgers bar one season and Dortmund haven't outperformed teams who have spent more than them since Klopp left.

So for me, it is how much was down to Klopp, and if it was can Slot replicate that over achievement?

I mean even if you think that Edwards was massive part of us overachieving, can Hughes replicate that. For me there are enough imponderables to assume we will be guaranteed top 4 moving on.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:38 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 09:29:30 pm »
Our current players look tired, mentally as well as physically. I don't know if psychologically there is a bit of fear of getting re-injured for some of them- there are duels that I would have expected us to win and have been left surprised that players haven't quite committed ( I will not mention any names).

My expectations for next year:

- Players will reset as they get used to new methods of training and instruction esp in the first half of the season.

- We will have less injuries

- We will get into the Champions' League knock-out stage.

- We will get into the semi and quarter-finals of the Carabao and FA Cups respectively.

- We will fight for the league but ultimately secure top 4.

I will be very happy if we could achieve these outcomes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 