3. A clear identity and blueprint.
I think this is the thing we all want but arguably takes the longest, especially as we dont really
know what to expect, do we?
When Klopp came in, we all knew what it was about, we ran our socks off at Spurs and that was that, intensity became our identity. Im not knocking Jurgen, but thats sort of the easiest thing to fix if you take over a squad on its knees, getting them to up the intensity levels is probably the bare minimum for any blueprint or identity.
If you look at Guardiola when he took over City, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do early on but they didnt really demonstrate his methods properly until he had the huge summer on full backs and Ederson.
Its a tough situation, the onus will always be on results early on, a bad start can be really tough to shake off and players might lose faith early on.
Ive got quite a few mates that support United and all Ive heard from them are things like: Erik cant play his brand of football without De Jong, we havent got the players to play his style and he can only play his way with a left footed centre back, Ive always thought it was complete bollocks and shows a complete inability to find solutions with what you have. I dont want to find myself - or our fan base - trying to justify poor football or poor results because the manager hasnt got specifics in certain areas. That doesnt mean we have to be perfect or we cant have poor results/performances, its inevitable that will happen, but we have a good squad that shouldnt need a complete overhaul to play a slightly different brand of football.