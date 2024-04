How can you not see the reason why we got away with minimal net spend over last 9 years?



Klopp practically didn't make a single meaningful mistake in the market over that period. It's a small miracle, it's why we'll be crying our eyes out in few weeks.



We either need to keep finding managers who perform like this or we need to up our spending significantly so the managers who are only human can be allowed to make mistakes and still be successful.



Again you are focussing on the wrong thing to measure a team by- its not net spend but having top quality players in your squad. We need to add more good players- I don't care if they are on a free, cost £10m or £100m.The squad for next season, before adding anyone, will be one of the best 3 squads in the league. We need to add 3 or 4 players to continue to replenish the quality of it.Bringing it back on track to Slot, there is lots of low hanging fruit he can do outside of transfers to improve the chances of success- injury prevention, consistent selection of team, better set up to prevent counter attack and set piece goals conceded, etc