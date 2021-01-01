I think its mad to demand top 4 when we are bringing in a new coach with different methods and expect everyone to hit the ground running straight away. Its a lack of patience and understanding in just how hard it can be to get your ideas across to a group of players in a short space of time. If he doesnt get top 4 are we going to sack him?



There are loads of variables that can affect a league position, and as long as I can see a pattern and style of play emerging and largely positive results, then that will do me in season one. The first season is always about building a base for the longer term, and getting the learning period out of the way first season will lead to positive results in the future.



Patience is absolutely needed by the fan base and sticking high pressured expactions on the manager in the first season while he adapts to a new league and gets his message over to the squad makes zero sense.

