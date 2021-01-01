He defo needs backing and plenty of it, I'm already fearing a summer of "Slot wants time to assess the squad" and "It's difficult in a tournament summer" type excuses but hopefully that's misplaced.
If Jurgen wasn't leaving would you be thinking that? This season we've done, with a whole new midfield and an impression of a full series of the BBC casualty, way more than could be expected. We all thought next season would be the real push for the league.
There will be targets, Jurgen said himself if was while talking about this coming summers
transfers targets that he knew he was done, so do expect players to be brought in.
Exactly, Matip and Thiago will leave so I'd expect their wages will be used to renew contracts and give us some flexibility to improve the squad via transfers.
People will hate it because ya know agendas but Bradley and Quansah will save us fortunes. Likewise I'm excited to see what the future holds for Beck, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak etc. etc.
The squad needs 2-3 signings of elite cusp players but Slot is all about getting youngsters in for their energy so I'd expect more to step up just as much as we sign some players.
I love the fact that our academy is producing 1st team players, otherwise what is the point of it? The added bonus is saving the club hundreds of millions in transfers. I expect Danns to see more playing time next season too.