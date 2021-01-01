« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 526446 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13440 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:23:08 pm
Bollocks?

Our net spend last decade is on the level of fucking championship teams.

The only reason we were expecting Top 4 last decade because we had the biggest massive overachiever this game has ever seen.

To expect Top 4 with the money we spend reeks of arrogance and of complete lack of awareness.

If Slot is not a massive overachiever we're in trouble.

So we can't expect top 4 with a squad of Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin etc etc because our net spend isn't great? Not the best logic is it?
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13441 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:13:14 pm
That's fair enough so you're not really expecting Top 4 then.

May I remind everyone we are spending next to peanuts for years now...expecting Top 4 is batshit crazy.

Our only chance is finding a massive overachiever and if Slot is that guy likelihood is he's gonna need some time.

Yeah you've gone too far now. We're definitely capable of it based on our squad. Presumably we'll also strengthen in the summer. I'd be really hopeful we'll be at least the third best team in the league again, I just think we can allow a bit of mitigation for a new manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • ...All the best
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13442 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:38 pm
So we can't expect top 4 with a squad of Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin etc etc because our net spend isn't great? Not the best logic is it?
I was referring more to the near future rather than the very next season.

Mo is probably off, Virgil is one year older...it would be a challenging season for any manager especially the young one just coming into the best league in the world.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13443 on: Today at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:23:08 pm
Bollocks?

Our net spend last decade is on the level of fucking championship teams.

The only reason we were expecting Top 4 last decade because we had the biggest massive overachiever this game has ever seen.

To expect Top 4 with the money we spend reeks of arrogance and of complete lack of awareness.

If Slot is not a massive overachiever we're in trouble.

the net spend argument is an load of shite, Klopp spent over £800 million on players in his 9 years, what we did was get good value in buys and sales and make the odd ridiculous sale of £140 million, like a properly ran business should.

ADFC don't count cos they fucking cheat, what have Utd got to show for an £888 million net spend? What about Chelsea with their £835 million net spend? Both clubs scream "thats how not to spend your money" Arsenal have a large net spend, but that is because they had no-one to sell and needed to buy, they were in a right mess, we aren't. We've got money to spend.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:26 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,929
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13444 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »
Quote from: DLF on Today at 05:40:30 am
https://totalfootballanalysis.com/head-coach-analysis/coach-name-season-tactical-analysis-tactics

This is excellent and is from his first season in Rotterdam so it shows how quickly he had the team playing like he wants.


I like how flexible the 2 midfielders are.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:56 pm by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,939
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13445 on: Today at 12:47:53 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:13:14 pm
That's fair enough so you're not really expecting Top 4 then.

May I remind everyone we are spending next to peanuts for years now...expecting Top 4 is batshit crazy.

Our only chance is finding a massive overachiever and if Slot is that guy likelihood is he's gonna need some time.

Expecting top 4 with this squad is "batshit crazy"?  Are you underestimating the talent that is in the squad because the wheels have fallen off recently?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13446 on: Today at 12:48:18 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:13:14 pm
May I remind everyone we are spending next to peanuts for years now...expecting Top 4 is batshit crazy.
Excuse me, what is this shit? (couldn't be arsed finding the Aurelio gif).

We've the second highest turnover in world football FFS.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,937
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13447 on: Today at 12:55:41 pm »
Top 4 is an absolute minimum for me. We are in a much better place squad wise from when Klopp took over. With the right spends we can have a good go at the cups and also have a good run at the league.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13448 on: Today at 01:05:35 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Top 4 is an absolute minimum for me. We are in a much better place squad wise from when Klopp took over. With the right spends we can have a good go at the cups and also have a good run at the league.

Absolutely top 4 is the minimum expectation and if that's not achieved Slot will be in a very tough situation with a fuck load of pressure to start the next season well. Its not batshit crazy to go for top 4 when you consider how poor the other challengers for it will be compared to us right now. Spurs are shit. Chelsea are shit. Man United are shit. Villa won't be as good as this next season. Newcastle will still have Eddie Howe. If we don't get top 4 next season he'll have failed his objectives.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13449 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Is there a 5th CL place still up for grabs next May? I know the Mancs and Saudis (and rest of the English clubs in general) fucked up the coefficient this season, but wondered if it gets reset annually or was it a one-off due to the new format?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13450 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
I want to finish next season absolutely convinced the experiment is working, theres a long term project happening and were on course to have a good challenge the season after. That still holds for me even if were just outside the CL spots.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13451 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
I think its mad to demand top 4 when we are bringing in a new coach with different methods and expect everyone to hit the ground running straight away. Its a lack of patience and understanding in just how hard it can be to get your ideas across to a group of players in a short space of time. If he doesnt get top 4 are we going to sack him?

There are loads of variables that can affect a league position, and as long as I can see a pattern and style of play emerging and largely positive results, then that will do me in season one. The first season is always about building a base for the longer term, and getting the learning period out of the way first season will lead to positive results in the future.

Patience is absolutely needed by the fan base and sticking high pressured expactions on the manager in the first season while he adapts to a new league and gets his message over to the squad makes zero sense.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13452 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:30:18 pm
I was referring more to the near future rather than the very next season.

Mo is probably off, Virgil is one year older...it would be a challenging season for any manager especially the young one just coming into the best league in the world.

He defo needs backing and plenty of it, I'm already fearing a summer of "Slot wants time to assess the squad" and "It's difficult in a tournament summer" type excuses but hopefully that's misplaced.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13453 on: Today at 01:20:21 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:30:18 pm
I was referring more to the near future rather than the very next season.

Mo is probably off, Virgil is one year older...it would be a challenging season for any manager especially the young one just coming into the best league in the world.

Should we let Salah go on a free to boost the net spend if its the all important metric? This past 12 months has seen plenty of evidence that just spending more money has no correlation to achieving anything

What we do need is to make more good decisions on recruitment and add 3 or 4 players who can make a big contribution to the team. Getting Edwards back in is a big boost to this
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13454 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:18:16 am
I'm with you there. The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long. Jürgen is burnt out and we've gone stale. It's natural progression. When Klopp came in he was a fresh broom. He swept away the cobwebs, opened the curtains and created something new. He reset the club. His journey is now complete and a new broom with fresh impetus is required.

I'm quite excited to see where our new direction takes us. We really don't know what to expect, and neither do our opponents. It could be a lot of fun finding out.

I'm of like mind. We needed a builder before, now we need an operator. And I am optimistic that this is what we're getting.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13455 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:17:21 pm
He defo needs backing and plenty of it, I'm already fearing a summer of "Slot wants time to assess the squad" and "It's difficult in a tournament summer" type excuses but hopefully that's misplaced.
Why would you fear that?
You'd think the shambles at Chelsea would make people realise that assessing your squad during pre season, before spending is the right thing to do for a new manager.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:39 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13456 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:20:21 pm
Should we let Salah go on a free to boost the net spend if its the all important metric? This past 12 months has seen plenty of evidence that just spending more money has no correlation to achieving anything

What we do need is to make more good decisions on recruitment and add 3 or 4 players who can make a big contribution to the team. Getting Edwards back in is a big boost to this

Exactly, Matip and Thiago will leave so I'd expect their wages will be used to renew contracts and give us some flexibility to improve the squad via transfers.

People will hate it because ya know agendas but Bradley and Quansah will save us fortunes. Likewise I'm excited to see what the future holds for Beck, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak etc. etc.

The squad needs 2-3 signings of elite cusp players but Slot is all about getting youngsters in for their energy so I'd expect more to step up just as much as we sign some players.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13457 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:17:21 pm
He defo needs backing and plenty of it, I'm already fearing a summer of "Slot wants time to assess the squad" and "It's difficult in a tournament summer" type excuses but hopefully that's misplaced.

If Jurgen wasn't leaving would you be thinking that? This season we've done, with a whole new midfield and an impression of a full series of the BBC casualty, way more than could be expected. We all thought next season would be the real push for the league.

There will be targets, Jurgen said himself if was while talking about this coming summers transfers targets that he knew he was done, so do expect players to be brought in.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:32:51 pm
Exactly, Matip and Thiago will leave so I'd expect their wages will be used to renew contracts and give us some flexibility to improve the squad via transfers.

People will hate it because ya know agendas but Bradley and Quansah will save us fortunes. Likewise I'm excited to see what the future holds for Beck, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak etc. etc.

The squad needs 2-3 signings of elite cusp players but Slot is all about getting youngsters in for their energy so I'd expect more to step up just as much as we sign some players.

I love the fact that our academy is producing 1st team players, otherwise what is the point of it? The added bonus is saving the club hundreds of millions in transfers. I expect Danns to see more playing time next season too.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:17 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13458 on: Today at 01:45:07 pm »
It doesnt seem unreasonable to include finishing in the top four among a range of performance targets but some people are talking about it as if it is the sole determiner of success or failure, which is overly reductive and simplistic.

Im sure Edwards/Hughes will be constantly reviewing Slots performance and achievements over the course of the season and will judge him against a number of detailed KPIs.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13459 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm »
I think a drop off in Klopp's energy levels has resulted in a corresponding fall off in the level of the team. Since Klopp announced his departure we have also seen a lack of unity on the pitch. This thread is fucking nuts.

Klopp is for me one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen. Yet we have posters stating with an incredible lack of awareness that they hope Slot sorts out the defence and improves the forwards finishing. We had one poster stating we have needed a reset for a while.

It is reminiscent of the absolute lunacy we had when Hodgson was replacing Benitez. I think a lot of people are in for a rude awakening. Klopp has done an incredible job this season basically bedding in a whole midfield and for me we have massively overachieved.

I think people forget how we were doing prior to Klopp's arrival. We had qualified for the CL once under FSG and finished 6th, 8th, 2nd, 6th, 8th and 7th. The assumption that with an unproven at this level SD and unproven Coach at this level. That we have an automatic right to finish top 4 is bizarre.

It is both disrespectful to Klopp and extremely unhelpful to Slot.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 01:50:05 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:29:41 pm
Why would you fear that?
You'd think the shambles at Chelsea would make people realise that assessing your squad during pre season, before spending is the right thing to do for a new manager.

Why are you bringing Chelsea into it when it is crystal clear that the manager there has absolutely no control over who they bring in?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13461 on: Today at 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:45:07 pm
It doesnt seem unreasonable to include finishing in the top four among a range of performance targets but some people are talking about it as if it is the sole determiner of success or failure, which is overly reductive and simplistic.

Im sure Edwards/Hughes will be constantly reviewing Slots performance and achievements over the course of the season and will judge him against a number of detailed KPIs.


In this league, then with the squad we have, top 3 is our realistic aim, we are deffo in the 3 best teams. Spurs are struggling, the Mancs are fucking shite, Newcastle and Chelsea ditto, so it's whether Villa can go again that determines who gets 4th. The club needs CL for the money too.

Of course seasons can go to shit due to injuries/red cards/cheating referees costing us points. As someone else said, we'll see from performances if he's the right man and if he is, then if we do miss top 4 and its not down to the football itself, then we have to accept if we don't finish top 4 and go again the season after
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Up
« previous next »
 