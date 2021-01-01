« previous next »
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13400 on: Today at 09:43:57 am
I do like starting arguments
Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13401 on: Today at 09:45:00 am
Well, I hope it happens because our current fitness team have been in charge where 3 of the last 4 four seasons has seen history making levels of injuries.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13402 on: Today at 09:49:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:45:00 am
Well, I hope it happens because our current fitness team have been in charge where 3 of the last 4 four seasons has seen history making levels of injuries.

Konate had injury issues before we signed him, as did Thiago. Jota also had lots of niggly spells out for Wolves and we signed Nunez despite him having suffered an ACL rupture a few years ago. Maybe we should look at players who have proven that they have a good availability record?
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13403 on: Today at 09:51:58 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:48:07 pm
So does that mean itd be ok for Hughes to make a fuck up of our transfers this summer if its early on and its his first season at a big club? I think this summer, we need to get at least 3 or 4 transfers spot on or else well be sliding even further behind city and Arsenal who will no doubt strengthen their squads as well.

It doesnt mean it would be ok because there are no parallels to be made.

One was his first transfer window as a TD, not long after retiring as a player. Hes coming here with 7-8 years of experience under his belt in the job. The expectation here is every signing is a good one, they present good value and he gets the deal done in a good time to maximise the opportunity of a pre season and minimise the settling in period.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13404 on: Today at 09:53:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:49:27 am
Konate had injury issues before we signed him, as did Thiago. Jota also had lots of niggly spells out for Wolves and we signed Nunez despite him having suffered an ACL rupture a few years ago. Maybe we should look at players who have proven that they have a good availability record?

Matip was hardly ever injured in Germany.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13405 on: Today at 09:54:06 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:48:07 pm
So does that mean itd be ok for Hughes to make a fuck up of our transfers this summer if its early on and its his first season at a big club? I think this summer, we need to get at least 3 or 4 transfers spot on or else well be sliding even further behind city and Arsenal who will no doubt strengthen their squads as well.

it's not just Hughes making the decisions. We have a whole team behind him. He'll be taking negotiations etc though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13406 on: Today at 10:01:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:53:09 am
Matip was hardly ever injured in Germany.

He wasnt and don't get me wrong, I would question why players like Alisson gets injured a lot for a goal keeper.

But generally the biggest predictor of future injuries is past injuries and if we are listing our most injury prone players then most fans would have Konate, Gomez, Thiago, Jota at the top of that list and low and behold, 3 of those had history of having injury issues before they joined us.

I really like Olise, but if we were to sign him and he spends a number of weeks out next season with hamstring injuries, then we only have ourselves to blame.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13407 on: Today at 10:29:48 am
I know hardly anyone here will adhere to it but no manager should be judged in their first year.

First year he needs time to instill his culture, habits. He needs time to learn properly about the players, how they behave in different situations during the season, which players meet his requirements , which don't etc.

For me the second year - if you're a good manager - there has to be progression compared to your first season, if there's not it's a huge red flag imo. You had a whole year to build your foundations, figure out which areas you can improve with new players - there has to be clear improvement.

Obviously there's a minimum for the first year - we can't be bottom half and stuff like that - anything other than that for me it's about whether we'll see some hints and signs that indicate Arne can build on top of his first year and properly compete in his second year.

Good thing is that even if it's a transitional season considering how good our squad is we can easily achieve great things even this kind of circumstances.
Online danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13408 on: Today at 10:32:55 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:29:48 am
I know hardly anyone here will adhere to it but no manager should be judged in their first year.

First year he needs time to instill his culture, habits. He needs time to learn properly about the players, how they behave in different situations during the season, which players meet his requirements , which don't etc.

For me the second year - if you're a good manager - there has to be progression compared to your first season, if there's not it's a huge red flag imo. You had a whole year to build your foundations, figure out which areas you can improve with new players - there has to be clear improvement.

Obviously there's a minimum for the first year - we can't be bottom half and stuff like that - anything other than that for me it's about whether we'll see some hints and signs that indicate Arne can build on top of his first year and properly compete in his second year.

Good thing is that even if it's a transitional season considering how good our squad is we can easily achieve great things even this kind of circumstances.

Agree. Arne is going to need some time. Even Klopp in his first year finished 8th, albeit he only joined in October and got us to two cup finals.

The only manager that we wanted out very quickly was Roy, and that's because he was never the right fit.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13409 on: Today at 10:35:43 am
I think Klopp but would have finished well above 8th had we not reached those cup finals. We had a very hectic January and then he heavily rotated during the QF and SF Europa games.

The league does have more stronger sides now. When you see the likes of Chelsea, United and moneybags Newcastle battling it out for about 6th-8th you see how virtually half the league would expect a top 4 challenge these days. That does make it tricky for someone coming, especially if they get off to a slow start.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13410 on: Today at 10:37:57 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:18:28 am
Wasn't he, though. He might be the best player of the Klopp era for me. He was as good defensively as he was attacking. Remarkably well-rounded player. He did everything well!

I'd agree, his defensive work was incredible. The most complete player I've seen at Liverpool for a long long time. Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo are nowhere near that, I wonder how much that impacts our defensive record.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13411 on: Today at 10:42:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:35:43 am
I think Klopp but would have finished well above 8th had we not reached those cup finals. We had a very hectic January and then he heavily rotated during the QF and SF Europa games.

The league does have more stronger sides now. When you see the likes of Chelsea, United and moneybags Newcastle battling it out for about 6th-8th you see how virtually half the league would expect a top 4 challenge these days. That does make it tricky for someone coming, especially if they get off to a slow start.

And with City camped out at the top, there's really only 3 places spare in the top 4. On current form, you could argue 2 spaces with Arsenal likely to be up there again next season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13412 on: Today at 10:46:34 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:32:55 am
Agree. Arne is going to need some time. Even Klopp in his first year finished 8th, albeit he only joined in October and got us to two cup finals.

The only manager that we wanted out very quickly was Roy, and that's because he was never the right fit.

Klopps first season cannot be used as a barometer for Slots first season. Firstly he had to practically overhaul a side and a club. In his first full season we were challenging up to Christmas and finished 4th.

If Slot comes in and finishes below 4th then, short of winning the CL, its a failure.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13413 on: Today at 10:48:11 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:29:48 am
I know hardly anyone here will adhere to it but no manager should be judged in their first year.

First year he needs time to instill his culture, habits. He needs time to learn properly about the players, how they behave in different situations during the season, which players meet his requirements , which don't etc.

For me the second year - if you're a good manager - there has to be progression compared to your first season, if there's not it's a huge red flag imo. You had a whole year to build your foundations, figure out which areas you can improve with new players - there has to be clear improvement.

Obviously there's a minimum for the first year - we can't be bottom half and stuff like that - anything other than that for me it's about whether we'll see some hints and signs that indicate Arne can build on top of his first year and properly compete in his second year.

Good thing is that even if it's a transitional season considering how good our squad is we can easily achieve great things even this kind of circumstances.

What position though? How can we have a good squad if we finish outside the CL?

What signs are we looking for? All the media briefings have been about him being chosen because his style suits our players. Why do players need a season long bedding in period? Even Fat Ange has got Spurs doing better than last season,
Offline John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13414 on: Today at 10:49:07 am
For those questioning what Tepid means by "be patient", I think it's axiomatic.
Not only does Slot need to assess his squad, bed-in his own new players, get a feel for the variances in the tempo of the PL, but we can't expect him to win his first 4 games. And if he does win his first 4 games don't expect him to win the next 4.

Be patient :D
