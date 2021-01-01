I know hardly anyone here will adhere to it but no manager should be judged in their first year.



First year he needs time to instill his culture, habits. He needs time to learn properly about the players, how they behave in different situations during the season, which players meet his requirements , which don't etc.



For me the second year - if you're a good manager - there has to be progression compared to your first season, if there's not it's a huge red flag imo. You had a whole year to build your foundations, figure out which areas you can improve with new players - there has to be clear improvement.



Obviously there's a minimum for the first year - we can't be bottom half and stuff like that - anything other than that for me it's about whether we'll see some hints and signs that indicate Arne can build on top of his first year and properly compete in his second year.



Good thing is that even if it's a transitional season considering how good our squad is we can easily achieve great things even this kind of circumstances.