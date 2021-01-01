« previous next »
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Well know if he brings a painting of himself.

What if he brings a painting of Brendan?
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
No one allegedly bids a British transfer record for fucks sakes. Certainly not owners who are careful with their money.

I was told by someone very close to Liverpool and FSG that they had no intention of buying him. I dismissed it at the time.
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm »
Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm »
Meanwhile Xabi is still unbeaten. Another last minute goal.

He's built a group of mentality monsters over there.
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2-2 against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

Erm its 2-2 now  :D
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm »
Sporting 2-2... Gyokeres is something else man, pure beast
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.

2-2 now.

Gyokeros bailing him out as he has done all season. He would have finished 4th like last season without him.
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
De Telegraph are reporting that Feyenoord will block any moves from Slot to take their Chief Doctor.  ;D
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:33:52 pm
So what type of or style of play is the new boos into?
Hello mate :)
Either you've logged in to the wrong forum or you're mistakenly telegraphing your typical visit to Anfield :D
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm
I was told by someone very close to Liverpool and FSG that they had no intention of buying him. I dismissed it at the time.
We had someone else on here last summer telling us that he'd been told by someone at Liverpool we weren't buying any more midfielders after Mac Allister.

Obviously, you know your source better than I do. But perhaps not every person, even one who is "very close", knows the exact truth.
« Reply #13371 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
Hello mate :)
Either you've logged in to the wrong forum or you're mistakenly telegraphing your typical visit to Anfield :D

Doh!

;D
« Reply #13372 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
What makes Arsenal so good is how good they are out of possession. I remember Arteta in his early days calling us the gold standard off the ball in an interview after we battered them.

For whatever reason, were not that anymore and havent been in a while, with the make up of the squad and first XI reflecting that. We dont seem hungry to defend and harry and hustle like we used to hopefully that comes back. It felt like there was a clear departure from our be the worst team to play against model after won the title.
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm
What makes Arsenal so good is how good they are out of possession. I remember Arteta in his early days calling us the gold standard off the ball in an interview after we battered them.

For whatever reason, were not that anymore and havent been in a while, with the make up of the squad and first XI reflecting that. We dont seem hungry to defend and harry and hustle like we used to hopefully that comes back. It felt like there was a clear departure from our be the worst team to play against model after won the title.

I'll keep banging the drum, getting consistent team selection and our best players on the pitch regularly has to be the aim for next season.

We've not been able to build trust or partnerships in any area of the pitch this season
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Damn that Mane was good.
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 02:18:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:40:42 am
Damn that Mane was good.
Wasn't he, though. He might be the best player of the Klopp era for me. He was as good defensively as he was attacking. Remarkably well-rounded player. He did everything well! 
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 03:07:13 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
4231/424 from what I've seen. Agreed. I also hope we'll be better in possession. They move the ball faster through midfield, so they don't play it back to the keeper nearly as much when they recycle, and they move upfield faster when they decide to attack. I'm optimistic.

That sounds great. The more I learn, the more I like.
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 05:40:30 am »
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 07:02:56 am »
For me, what I'm most curious about is whether Trent is used in the 2 and Mac in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. I think these switches in their positions will benefit us and the team more. Also, I think Bradley is too good to be back up for the right back position.
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 07:05:01 am »
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 08:20:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks

Have you met some of our fan base?
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 08:31:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.

People already wrote him off just because he comes from the dutch league .. What makes you think he will be afforded the luxury of time...?
« Reply #13382 on: Today at 08:31:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks

Some of our fans have been talking about who comes after Slot before Slot has even signed.  ;D
« Reply #13383 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks

Not just the euros this summer but the Copa America as well.
« Reply #13384 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks

What do you mean by patience? What is his realistic target and what is minimum?
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
De Telegraph are reporting that Feyenoord will block any moves from Slot to take their Chief Doctor.  ;D

How do they stop that? No you can't go!!!!

Ok I quit
« Reply #13386 on: Today at 09:02:40 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:53:15 am
How do they stop that? No you can't go!!!!

Ok I quit

You can't just quit if you have a contract.
« Reply #13387 on: Today at 09:03:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:31:56 am
Some of our fans have been talking about who comes after Slot before Slot has even signed.  ;D

But who's after the guy who's after Slot? I can't take not winning a trophy since Klopp.

« Reply #13388 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:02:40 am
You can't just quit if you have a contract.

I think you can.
« Reply #13389 on: Today at 09:08:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:02:40 am
You can't just quit if you have a contract.

you can

just gotta pay the remainder of your contract
« Reply #13390 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:01 am
I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).

A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.


And time is something we dont really have.  Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early.  Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium 


Be patient folks
Think the Euros and Copa will actually help us. It means that Slot gets to meet with the squad without the senior players and have a chance to build a rapport with the younger players (i.e. the future of this team) so by the time the seniors arrive (in dribs and drabs), it'll be easier to make that "first impression".

Obviously there will be the threat that the Euros and Copa is an opportunity to tap up our players but, Trent aside, I don't have any worries about losing players if we get good money which can go back i to the team.

A 16/17 season of thrilling football, ups and downs and CL football would do me.
« Reply #13391 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:19 am
What do you mean by patience? What is his realistic target and what is minimum?

I want us to get stronger defensively and stop conceding so many first goals. Otherwise, play good, progressive football  where a clear plan is visible for the direction of our team, make signings that fit in, make players play in usefull positions.

In terms of trophies / leagur position, I'd say we should stay in the CL, but I don't have any expectations of winning anything in his first season here.
« Reply #13392 on: Today at 09:15:59 am »
So almorim =  shit now. Got it.
« Reply #13393 on: Today at 09:16:58 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:15:59 am
So almorim =  shit now. Got it.

Didn't pass the no dickheads rule
