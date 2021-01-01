I think people will have to be patient with Slot (ha fucking ha right?).



A totally new regime will take time to settle and time to implement their ideas and philosophies.





And time is something we dont really have. Because, the euros run absurdly late and the new season starts absurdly early. Coaching time with the whole squad will be at something of a premium





Be patient folks



Think the Euros and Copa will actually help us. It means that Slot gets to meet with the squad without the senior players and have a chance to build a rapport with the younger players (i.e. the future of this team) so by the time the seniors arrive (in dribs and drabs), it'll be easier to make that "first impression".Obviously there will be the threat that the Euros and Copa is an opportunity to tap up our players but, Trent aside, I don't have any worries about losing players if we get good money which can go back i to the team.A 16/17 season of thrilling football, ups and downs and CL football would do me.