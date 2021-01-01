« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 522407 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Well know if he brings a painting of himself.

What if he brings a painting of Brendan?
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
No one allegedly bids a British transfer record for fucks sakes. Certainly not owners who are careful with their money.

I was told by someone very close to Liverpool and FSG that they had no intention of buying him. I dismissed it at the time.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm »
Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm by Andar »
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm »
Meanwhile Xabi is still unbeaten. Another last minute goal.

He's built a group of mentality monsters over there.
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2-2 against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

Erm its 2-2 now  :D
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,265
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm »
Sporting 2-2... Gyokeres is something else man, pure beast
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.

2-2 now.

Gyokeros bailing him out as he has done all season. He would have finished 4th like last season without him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,699
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
De Telegraph are reporting that Feyenoord will block any moves from Slot to take their Chief Doctor.  ;D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,287
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:33:52 pm
So what type of or style of play is the new boos into?
Hello mate :)
Either you've logged in to the wrong forum or you're mistakenly telegraphing your typical visit to Anfield :D
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm
I was told by someone very close to Liverpool and FSG that they had no intention of buying him. I dismissed it at the time.
We had someone else on here last summer telling us that he'd been told by someone at Liverpool we weren't buying any more midfielders after Mac Allister.

Obviously, you know your source better than I do. But perhaps not every person, even one who is "very close", knows the exact truth.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,485
  • Boom!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13371 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
Hello mate :)
Either you've logged in to the wrong forum or you're mistakenly telegraphing your typical visit to Anfield :D

Doh!

;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13372 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
What makes Arsenal so good is how good they are out of possession. I remember Arteta in his early days calling us the gold standard off the ball in an interview after we battered them.

For whatever reason, were not that anymore and havent been in a while, with the make up of the squad and first XI reflecting that. We dont seem hungry to defend and harry and hustle like we used to hopefully that comes back. It felt like there was a clear departure from our be the worst team to play against model after won the title.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm
What makes Arsenal so good is how good they are out of possession. I remember Arteta in his early days calling us the gold standard off the ball in an interview after we battered them.

For whatever reason, were not that anymore and havent been in a while, with the make up of the squad and first XI reflecting that. We dont seem hungry to defend and harry and hustle like we used to hopefully that comes back. It felt like there was a clear departure from our be the worst team to play against model after won the title.

I'll keep banging the drum, getting consistent team selection and our best players on the pitch regularly has to be the aim for next season.

We've not been able to build trust or partnerships in any area of the pitch this season
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Damn that Mane was good.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 02:18:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:40:42 am
Damn that Mane was good.
Wasn't he, though. He might be the best player of the Klopp era for me. He was as good defensively as he was attacking. Remarkably well-rounded player. He did everything well! 
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,925
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 03:07:13 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
4231/424 from what I've seen. Agreed. I also hope we'll be better in possession. They move the ball faster through midfield, so they don't play it back to the keeper nearly as much when they recycle, and they move upfield faster when they decide to attack. I'm optimistic.

That sounds great. The more I learn, the more I like.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 