What makes Arsenal so good is how good they are out of possession. I remember Arteta in his early days calling us the gold standard off the ball in an interview after we battered them.



For whatever reason, were not that anymore and havent been in a while, with the make up of the squad and first XI reflecting that. We dont seem hungry to defend and harry and hustle like we used to hopefully that comes back. It felt like there was a clear departure from our be the worst team to play against model after won the title.