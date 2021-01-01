« previous next »
Slippers

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:44:22 pm
Well know if he brings a painting of himself.

What if he brings a painting of Brendan?
Redbonnie

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:46 pm
No one allegedly bids a British transfer record for fucks sakes. Certainly not owners who are careful with their money.

I was told by someone very close to Liverpool and FSG that they had no intention of buying him. I dismissed it at the time.
Andar

Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.
Andar

Meanwhile Xabi is still unbeaten. Another last minute goal.

He's built a group of mentality monsters over there.
danm77

Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2 nil up against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.
HeartAndSoul

Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:19:04 pm
Porto 2-2 against Sporting.

Amorim's record over the last 3 seasons against Porto and Benfica is quite poor. This result adds to that.

Dodged a bullet there. Lucky escape.

Erm its 2-2 now  :D
robertobaggio37

Sporting 2-2... Gyokeres is something else man, pure beast
Andar

Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:20:57 pm
I wonder if his ill advised trip to West Ham with him then having to publicly apologise has affected the team.

2-2 now.

Gyokeros bailing him out as he has done all season. He would have finished 4th like last season without him.
Samie

De Telegraph are reporting that Feyenoord will block any moves from Slot to take their Chief Doctor.  ;D
