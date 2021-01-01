« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 517312 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:03 am
Think it was this thread (jumping about a lot) that spoke of Ferguson, Wenger and Klopp and the power they wielded by the end of their time at their respective clubs. But they didnt start off with that much control. That came about by the success they gave and gradually took on more and more responsibility. When Ferguson and Wenger left (different circumstances as Wenger had already dropped off a bit) you could tell it would be difficult to replace such strong personalities and a drop off felt inevitable.

From the outside, people will be expecting ring the same thing with us once Klopp leaves. As said above, I think changing the structure does probably take some pressure of Slot, while also making him more replaceable if things dont go well.

If everything goes as well as Edwards and co hope then we have an impressive young coach, a decent squad with room for improvement and can probably hold our own on the mind of level were at now. Obviously theres potential for things to drop off a level too. Everything is a bit uncertain.

The only club who are geared to chopping and changing manager/head coach and not having a drop off have been Chelsea. Although their last few years have been fairly barren. But they could previously change a coach and not seemingly have a proof of rebuilding. For the clubs who have had an all powerful manager its not been that easy. Its a double edged sword. When theyre that successful, why wouldnt you give them more control. But that just seems to make the drop when they leave more daunting.

Thats a lot of waffle really to say, lets see what happens. :D I think Im generally quite pragmatic. While I always hope for the best I think its fair to say Klopp had us over achieving and a failure to keep doing so shouldnt really pinned on any new manager unless hes a twat like Hodgson. But at the same time a new man, new ideas, hopefully backed with some new signings, that all feels potentially exciting too.

Thats a very thoughtful and astute post Nick, and I concur. I too am pragmatic about the future, recognising like you that Klopps over-achievement was something to cherish given the huge advantages City in particular had (how many left backs was Pep able to buy over a 7 year period?).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:06 am
This is a horrible window into the next few years isnt it? . If we dont win the lot theyll be endless press briefings about who signed who, who wanted who etc etc etc

The only way for it to be avoided is that Hughes MUST be a public figure whose accountable for recruitment decisions
If thats what it says on the job spec then Slot cant be the one in the firing line for it
I get what youre saying, Jack, about the need to take the pressure off Slot.  But personally I wouldnt be in favour of Hughes doing media interviews and being so public facing.  Do the sporting directors of any other PL clubs do this? I think it would be quite strange - Id much prefer our behind the scenes team (Hughes, Edwards, scouts, even FSG) to just work away behind the scenes, out of the spotlight.  I think Ive only ever seen about 3 official photos of Edwards and he was our SP for around 8 yrs, wasnt he?

But I do take your point about Slot.  Id even go further and suggest the club try to limit the number of interviews and press conferences he does, but Im not sure if thats possible.  I think one of the reasons for Klopps fatigue was doing constant press conferences, answering the same questions by the same journalists.  Must be exhausting!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Way too much is being made of the "head coach" thing. It's the normal way of operating in most other leagues. Slot will likely have never worked without a DoF.

Also the British working culture is crazy hierachical. The Dutch work a lot more consentual. Decisions are usually made together, regardless of the exact line management order.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:28:06 pm
Way too much is being made of the "head coach" thing. It's the normal way of operating in most other leagues. Slot will likely have never worked without a DoF.

Also the British working culture is crazy hierachical. The Dutch work a lot more consentual. Decisions are usually made together, regardless of the exact line management order.

Fur shure.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:03 am
The only club who are geared to chopping and changing manager/head coach and not having a drop off have been Chelsea. Although their last few years have been fairly barren.

Most odd. Does anyone have any ideas what could possibly have changed at Chelsea in the last couple of years to have made that model unsustainable?

Quote
But at the same time a new man, new ideas, hopefully backed with some new signings, that all feels potentially exciting too.

Absolutely. Feels like weve got the infrastructure in place now to be optimistic we can make this work.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:54:29 am
I get what youre saying, Jack, about the need to take the pressure off Slot.  But personally I wouldnt be in favour of Hughes doing media interviews and being so public facing.  Do the sporting directors of any other PL clubs do this? I think it would be quite strange - Id much prefer our behind the scenes team (Hughes, Edwards, scouts, even FSG) to just work away behind the scenes, out of the spotlight.  I think Ive only ever seen about 3 official photos of Edwards and he was our SP for around 8 yrs, wasnt he?

But I do take your point about Slot.  Id even go further and suggest the club try to limit the number of interviews and press conferences he does, but Im not sure if thats possible.  I think one of the reasons for Klopps fatigue was doing constant press conferences, answering the same questions by the same journalists.  Must be exhausting!

Yeah sporting directors on the continent do interviews / are accountable publically

It's not so much taking the pressure off Slot - its more having the right people accountable to fans for things that affect our success.
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
It's interesting to note that in the Steidten vs Moyes Cold War, the winner has emerged.

Shame as I liked the look of him and the sterling work he'd done at Leverkusen, before Eddie appointed his mate from Bournemouth.
As I said before, it will be significant to see who is sitting next to Slot at his unveiling.

Will it be Edwards (notoriously reclusive and media-shy), Hughes (in the job barely 5 minutes) or Hogan again?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:58:01 pm
As I said before, it will be significant to see who is sitting next to Slot at his unveiling.

Will it be Edwards (notoriously reclusive and media-shy), Hughes (in the job barely 5 minutes) or Hogan again?

Surely more likely to be Hogan.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:03 am
Think it was this thread (jumping about a lot) that spoke of Ferguson, Wenger and Klopp and the power they wielded by the end of their time at their respective clubs. But they didnt start off with that much control. That came about by the success they gave and gradually took on more and more responsibility. When Ferguson and Wenger left (different circumstances as Wenger had already dropped off a bit) you could tell it would be difficult to replace such strong personalities and a drop off felt inevitable.

From the outside, people will be expecting ring the same thing with us once Klopp leaves. As said above, I think changing the structure does probably take some pressure of Slot, while also making him more replaceable if things dont go well.

If everything goes as well as Edwards and co hope then we have an impressive young coach, a decent squad with room for improvement and can probably hold our own on the mind of level were at now. Obviously theres potential for things to drop off a level too. Everything is a bit uncertain.

The only club who are geared to chopping and changing manager/head coach and not having a drop off have been Chelsea. Although their last few years have been fairly barren. But they could previously change a coach and not seemingly have a proof of rebuilding. For the clubs who have had an all powerful manager its not been that easy. Its a double edged sword. When theyre that successful, why wouldnt you give them more control. But that just seems to make the drop when they leave more daunting.

Thats a lot of waffle really to say, lets see what happens. :D I think Im generally quite pragmatic. While I always hope for the best I think its fair to say Klopp had us over achieving and a failure to keep doing so shouldnt really pinned on any new manager unless hes a twat like Hodgson. But at the same time a new man, new ideas, hopefully backed with some new signings, that all feels potentially exciting too.

Agree Nick, this is it in a nutshell. When Wenger and Ferguson left their clubs, they left with it a massive vacuum that a Director of Football structure could and should have mitigated. It's no coincidence that Arsenal's resurgence in recent years is down to a strong DoF structure with Edu at the helm. Man Utd's woes are mainly due to the fact they are still playing catch up in that regards.

FSG have always been ahead of the curve with this, right from the word go when they bought us. There's inevitably teething problems with trial and error but over the last 14 years, I have confidence they have evolved and honed a strong system that is ready to go upon Klopp's departure. Bringing Edwards back is good enough evidence that they faith in the project once more.

Although I hope the period of instability when a lot of personnel like Edwards and Ward left initially, along with FSG wanting to sell, hasn't disrupted this process. That was the time when I feared FSG were neglecting the structure of the club, and I just wonder if it impacted our ability to capitalise on our success after 2020.

Now they seem to have been really lining up their ducks in the last year and seem reinvigorated in Liverpool as a project. I can't see us being a club in the wilderness with such a system in place. Even if Slot doesn't work out, it can be rectified rather than ripping it up and starting again (which is what Man Utd do every time they hire a new manager).
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:30:54 pm
Yeah sporting directors on the continent do interviews / are accountable publically

It's not so much taking the pressure off Slot - its more having the right people accountable to fans for things that affect our success.

It would be good to see this too. If they're not publicly accountable, then it is all too easy to leave the head coach exposed to all criticism. I had those frustrations during the Rodgers years.

Granted, he wasn't any good when it came to his preferred signings but the 'transfer committee' didn't help themselves with bargain bin duds that clearly weren't good enough for us (barring exceptional transfers like Sturridge, Coutinho). I found it frustrating that they weren't held to account for such wastage.

Didnt the United CEO (was it Gill?) leave the same time as Ferguson? So Woodward took over at the same time as Moyes.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:28:06 pm
Way too much is being made of the "head coach" thing. It's the normal way of operating in most other leagues. Slot will likely have never worked without a DoF.

Also the British working culture is crazy hierachical. The Dutch work a lot more consentual. Decisions are usually made together, regardless of the exact line management order.

Yep, the Head Coach/DoF/SportingDirector/whoever model is something Slot is well used to. He's Head Coach at Feyenoord, Xabi is Head Coach at Leverkusen, Ancelotti is simply listed as Coach on the Real Madrid website, it's only the English who struggle with the concept it seems. Whichever way we work will be something he is already used to.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:28:45 pm
Yep, the Head Coach/DoF/SportingDirector/whoever model is something Slot is well used to. He's Head Coach at Feyenoord, Xabi is Head Coach at Leverkusen, Ancelotti is simply listed as Coach on the Real Madrid website, it's only the English who struggle with the concept it seems. Whichever way we work will be something he is already used to.

Most managers in the PL are head coaches too, it's just that they get the title of manager for the reason that English people don't understand the concept.
Harry redknapp was a facking football managa though. Not a head coach or wheeler and dealer.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:11 pm
Surely more likely to be Hogan.
I'd hope so too but Edwards/Hughes is the new structure above the head coach, and by all accounts Slot is their appointment.
I hope Slot talks to Kloppo at the end of the season. I'm sure they'll talk because Kloppo needs to prepare him for the shit he's going to get from fans, media and the corrupt dickheads at the PGMOL,FA,Premier League.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:49:40 pm
Most managers in the PL are head coaches too, it's just that they get the title of manager for the reason that English people don't understand the concept.
Agreed, not 100% sure using the head coach name is the best option but I don't think it will make a difference for Slot's responsibilities.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:29:50 pm
I hope Slot talks to Kloppo at the end of the season. I'm sure they'll talk because Kloppo needs to prepare him for the shit he's going to get from fans, media and the corrupt dickheads at the PGMOL,FA,Premier League.


Not sure why they would or why either would want to, Jürgen is done, hell be out the door as soon as he can. Not like they know each other.  New man coming in with his own staff, in a somewhat different role, hell speak to those at the club.

Maybe Kloppo will leave him a case of beer or something  :P
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:14:30 am
VVD comes to us because of Klopp, if it was Brendan ( just as an example) he would have gone to City.
Manager makes a massive difference for a top top player.

It's a hypothetical counter-factual. Ultimately players come for money. Pay the transfer fees, pay the players well, look after their agents, and most of the time you'll be able sign who you want to. Not always but most of the time.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:29:50 pm
I hope Slot talks to Kloppo at the end of the season. I'm sure they'll talk because Kloppo needs to prepare him for the shit he's going to get from fans, media and the corrupt dickheads at the PGMOL,FA,Premier League.

Im sure he will, Linders being Dutch will also be an asset in the handover/communication process
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:05:06 pm
Im sure he will, Linders being Dutch will also be an asset in the handover/communication process

The only thing Slot needs to talk to Jurgen about is maybe an understanding of the club, the fans, the schedule. There should be no discussion on the players.
Whats slot like when celebrating a goal? i hope he's got klopps passion from around 4-5 year ago.

a bit of passion goes along way with the fans.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:35:22 am
It would be nuts though.

RB, RCB is probably the strongest area of the team. We have Trent, Bradley, Ibou and Gomez whilst on the other side we have significant issues. It would be a complete waste of our resources.

Geertruida's versatility & the fact he has 1 year left on his deal would be a major reason why we go for him, IF the links are legit. At 23, a Dutch international, who has not looked out of place at all playing alongside VVD, his current situation would appeal to Edwards, not to mention the fact that he would be coming to play for the coach who knows him well.

Yes, the players you have mentioned might be a reason not to get someone like Geertruida. But I think, since Slot plays a back 4, the need to have a leftie LCB is no longer as crucial as if it would have been if we were going to play a back 3. Geertruida would come in as primarily a RCB & LCB option, & because of his aggressiveness in duels, a shift to RB in-game if we are dealing with a speedy/tricky winger.

Ibou is injury prone & his game has to be managed during a season. But also, with the way Slot's build-up is very dependent on the CBs progressing the ball well, I would not be surprised if Ibou is not a starting CB next season, at least until his passing game improves.

If this Geertruida deal is too good to pass up, there is a real chance we sell Gomez to bring in some money to help with the transfer kitty. Until this season he has been injury prone, he will likely not be a starting RB or CB for LFC if people are fit, & at 26, he might want to go somewhere he can start games 🤷‍♂️
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:09:21 pm
The only thing Slot needs to talk to Jurgen about is maybe an understanding of the club, the fans, the schedule. There should be no discussion on the players.

theyre both grown ups, Klopp will have insights into what makes the players tick which would be very useful for Slot to know but it will still be a blank slate for everyone as soon as pre season starts
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:16:08 pm
theyre both grown ups, Klopp will have insights into what makes the players tick which would be very useful for Slot to know but it will still be a blank slate for everyone as soon as pre season starts

Id rather Slot figured that out for himself. We dont need his mind being muddied. He needs to see the players for himself, work out what drives them and make his own decisions.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:22:59 pm
Added a bit of of Psycho sauce to my lunch.

Sadly got a bit on my finger, rubbed my eye and it swelled up in pain.  Just settled down again now.

This is how it feels reading Als conspiracy theories

Good thing you didn't have to go to the toilet before you found out it was on your finger
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:49:40 pm
Most managers in the PL are head coaches too, it's just that they get the title of manager for the reason that English people don't understand the concept.

The norm in English Football is that the manager is the one who has the final say on transfers. The manager and Sporting Director are on the same level and if there is a disagreement then you have someone above them who has the final say. That is how it has worked at Liverpool under FSG.

What is being reported now is a shift to a continental approach. One in which the Head Coach is tasked with coaching the team and reports to the Sporting Director who has responsibility for player recruitment. There will be a consultation with the Coach but it is the Sporting Director who has the final say.

That is why the terms manager and head coach are not interchangeable. 

People's job titles at Liverpool mean a lot. Comolli for instance was appointed as the Director of Football strategy. He was then given extra responsibilities and his job title changed to Director of Football.

Edwards went from Director of Technical Performance, then Technical Director, and, in November 2016, to Sporting Director. Each one was a promotion that added extra responsibility and extra powers.

Slot as a Head Coach will almost certainly have less responsibilities and power compared to Rodgers or Klopp.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:30 pm by Eeyore »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:44:23 pm

Not sure why they would or why either would want to, Jürgen is done, hell be out the door as soon as he can. Not like they know each other.  New man coming in with his own staff, in a somewhat different role, hell speak to those at the club.

Maybe Kloppo will leave him a case of beer or something  :P
Hell need to tell him what key does what
Could be carnage otherwise
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:09:01 pm
Hell need to tell him what key does what
Could be carnage otherwise

Hughes is now the key master.

Edwardss gatekeeper.

Some of you weirdly hold LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB in such low regard.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:10:48 pm
Hughes is now the key master.

Edwardss gatekeeper.



Hughes fills me with no confidence at all.

Hopefully Edwards is keeping an eye on everything in the background
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 04:14:14 pm
Hughes fills me with no confidence at all.

Hopefully Edwards is keeping an eye on everything in the background

Hughes has got Slot for just over half what they were wanting and were paying it in 2025.. sounds a decent negotiator.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:44:23 pm

Not sure why they would or why either would want to, Jürgen is done, hell be out the door as soon as he can. Not like they know each other.  New man coming in with his own staff, in a somewhat different role, hell speak to those at the club.

Maybe Kloppo will leave him a case of beer or something :P

Hope it's German beer & not that Dutch piss-water.
#SlotBall in the Champions League.   ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:15 pm
#SlotBall in the Champions League.   ;D
:D
