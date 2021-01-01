It would be nuts though.



RB, RCB is probably the strongest area of the team. We have Trent, Bradley, Ibou and Gomez whilst on the other side we have significant issues. It would be a complete waste of our resources.



Geertruida's versatility & the fact he has 1 year left on his deal would be a major reason why we go for him, IF the links are legit. At 23, a Dutch international, who has not looked out of place at all playing alongside VVD, his current situation would appeal to Edwards, not to mention the fact that he would be coming to play for the coach who knows him well.Yes, the players you have mentioned might be a reason not to get someone like Geertruida. But I think, since Slot plays a back 4, the need to have a leftie LCB is no longer as crucial as if it would have been if we were going to play a back 3. Geertruida would come in as primarily a RCB & LCB option, & because of his aggressiveness in duels, a shift to RB in-game if we are dealing with a speedy/tricky winger.Ibou is injury prone & his game has to be managed during a season. But also, with the way Slot's build-up is very dependent on the CBs progressing the ball well, I would not be surprised if Ibou is not a starting CB next season, at least until his passing game improves.If this Geertruida deal is too good to pass up, there is a real chance we sell Gomez to bring in some money to help with the transfer kitty. Until this season he has been injury prone, he will likely not be a starting RB or CB for LFC if people are fit, & at 26, he might want to go somewhere he can start games 🤷‍♂️