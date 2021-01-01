This is a horrible window into the next few years isnt it? . If we dont win the lot theyll be endless press briefings about who signed who, who wanted who etc etc etc



The only way for it to be avoided is that Hughes MUST be a public figure whose accountable for recruitment decisions

If thats what it says on the job spec then Slot cant be the one in the firing line for it



I get what youre saying, Jack, about the need to take the pressure off Slot. But personally I wouldnt be in favour of Hughes doing media interviews and being so public facing. Do the sporting directors of any other PL clubs do this? I think it would be quite strange - Id much prefer our behind the scenes team (Hughes, Edwards, scouts, even FSG) to just work away behind the scenes, out of the spotlight. I think Ive only ever seen about 3 official photos of Edwards and he was our SP for around 8 yrs, wasnt he?But I do take your point about Slot. Id even go further and suggest the club try to limit the number of interviews and press conferences he does, but Im not sure if thats possible. I think one of the reasons for Klopps fatigue was doing constant press conferences, answering the same questions by the same journalists. Must be exhausting!