This is a horrible window into the next few years isnít it? Ö. If we donít win the lot theyíll be endless press briefings about who signed who, who wanted who etc etc etc



The only way for it to be avoided is that Hughes MUST be a public figure whose accountable for recruitment decisions

If thatís what it says on the job spec then Slot canít be the one in the firing line for it



I get what youíre saying, Jack, about the need to take the pressure off Slot. But personally I wouldnít be in favour of Hughes doing media interviews and being so public facing. Do the sporting directors of any other PL clubs do this? I think it would be quite strange - Iíd much prefer our behind the scenes team (Hughes, Edwards, scouts, even FSG) to just work away behind the scenes, out of the spotlight. I think Iíve only ever seen about 3 official photos of Edwards and he was our SP for around 8 yrs, wasnít he?But I do take your point about Slot. Iíd even go further and suggest the club try to limit the number of interviews and press conferences he does, but Iím not sure if thatís possible. I think one of the reasons for Kloppís fatigue was doing constant press conferences, answering the same questions by the same journalists. Must be exhausting!