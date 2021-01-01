« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 515192 times)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • Red since '64
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:03 am
Think it was this thread (jumping about a lot) that spoke of Ferguson, Wenger and Klopp and the power they wielded by the end of their time at their respective clubs. But they didnt start off with that much control. That came about by the success they gave and gradually took on more and more responsibility. When Ferguson and Wenger left (different circumstances as Wenger had already dropped off a bit) you could tell it would be difficult to replace such strong personalities and a drop off felt inevitable.

From the outside, people will be expecting ring the same thing with us once Klopp leaves. As said above, I think changing the structure does probably take some pressure of Slot, while also making him more replaceable if things dont go well.

If everything goes as well as Edwards and co hope then we have an impressive young coach, a decent squad with room for improvement and can probably hold our own on the mind of level were at now. Obviously theres potential for things to drop off a level too. Everything is a bit uncertain.

The only club who are geared to chopping and changing manager/head coach and not having a drop off have been Chelsea. Although their last few years have been fairly barren. But they could previously change a coach and not seemingly have a proof of rebuilding. For the clubs who have had an all powerful manager its not been that easy. Its a double edged sword. When theyre that successful, why wouldnt you give them more control. But that just seems to make the drop when they leave more daunting.

Thats a lot of waffle really to say, lets see what happens. :D I think Im generally quite pragmatic. While I always hope for the best I think its fair to say Klopp had us over achieving and a failure to keep doing so shouldnt really pinned on any new manager unless hes a twat like Hodgson. But at the same time a new man, new ideas, hopefully backed with some new signings, that all feels potentially exciting too.

Thats a very thoughtful and astute post Nick, and I concur. I too am pragmatic about the future, recognising like you that Klopps over-achievement was something to cherish given the huge advantages City in particular had (how many left backs was Pep able to buy over a 7 year period?).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,908
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:06 am
This is a horrible window into the next few years isnt it? . If we dont win the lot theyll be endless press briefings about who signed who, who wanted who etc etc etc

The only way for it to be avoided is that Hughes MUST be a public figure whose accountable for recruitment decisions
If thats what it says on the job spec then Slot cant be the one in the firing line for it
I get what youre saying, Jack, about the need to take the pressure off Slot.  But personally I wouldnt be in favour of Hughes doing media interviews and being so public facing.  Do the sporting directors of any other PL clubs do this? I think it would be quite strange - Id much prefer our behind the scenes team (Hughes, Edwards, scouts, even FSG) to just work away behind the scenes, out of the spotlight.  I think Ive only ever seen about 3 official photos of Edwards and he was our SP for around 8 yrs, wasnt he?

But I do take your point about Slot.  Id even go further and suggest the club try to limit the number of interviews and press conferences he does, but Im not sure if thats possible.  I think one of the reasons for Klopps fatigue was doing constant press conferences, answering the same questions by the same journalists.  Must be exhausting!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 