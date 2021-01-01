« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm
I have the utmost disdain for opinions like this who minimise or dilute the enigmatic pulling power of Liverpool Football Club.


In that case why was Rodgers getting Gerrard to cold call prospective recruits.


As Gerrard explains:

    I had an unofficial role at the club, trying to persuade some great players to join Liverpool. It was the same ritual every summer. The club would let me know which long-shot target they had in mind and then ask me to contact him. They thought that a request to consider moving to Liverpool would have more impact coming from me.

He admits that one long-shot target was very ambitious indeed:

    Brendan asked me to take a crack at trying to talk Toni Kroos into signing for Liverpool. He smiled when I said wed be p***ing into the wind with this oneI knew Real Madrid were gearing up to make Bayern Munich an offer and so I felt a bit awkward when I texted Kroos. The German was on his way to winning the World Cup with his country and Real were the champions of Europe.

    Some of the best footballers in the world can also be the most respectful. Kroos didnt make me feel like I was a total idiot. But, of course, he would soon sign for Real Madrid. We had a nice little exchange of texts and I said well done and good luck.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm
There are a couple of things John.

Firstly what doesn't get mentioned very often is how often these teams who have a Head Coach/Sporting Director model change their coach. The coach becomes disposable. If you were looking for a parallel in this Country then it would be Chelsea. If you were looking for the top clubs in Europe then you would look at Bayern and Madrid.

It sounds great the Sporting Director building a squad that extends beyond the lifespan of the Coach. The problem is it creates a dressing room with more power than the Coach. Look at how many times the Chelsea, Madrid or Bayern dressing room has downed tools and seen off a Coach.

Instead of the Sporting director being held to account he just blames the Coach for not utilising the players properly.

It's also a setup which is in every American sport so something that the owners are well aware of and comfortable with.  I'm sure this has been said previously in this thread as well. 
Offline Agent99

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm »
Let's hope this set up works better than last time.
Online DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm »
It's the structure Klopp had at Dortmund.  It's the structure Alonso works under now.  I'm not sure Carlo even gets to pick the team in his current club.  Mourinho has just stated that all he wants to be is a head coach.  There are no managers out there, only coaches.  It's like buying a striker and playing them in midfield.  Ray Kennedy you say?  Oh alright I'll give you that one.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm
In that case why was Rodgers getting Gerrard to cold call prospective recruits.


As Gerrard explains:

    I had an unofficial role at the club, trying to persuade some great players to join Liverpool. It was the same ritual every summer. The club would let me know which long-shot target they had in mind and then ask me to contact him. They thought that a request to consider moving to Liverpool would have more impact coming from me.

He admits that one long-shot target was very ambitious indeed:

    Brendan asked me to take a crack at trying to talk Toni Kroos into signing for Liverpool. He smiled when I said wed be p***ing into the wind with this oneI knew Real Madrid were gearing up to make Bayern Munich an offer and so I felt a bit awkward when I texted Kroos. The German was on his way to winning the World Cup with his country and Real were the champions of Europe.

    Some of the best footballers in the world can also be the most respectful. Kroos didnt make me feel like I was a total idiot. But, of course, he would soon sign for Real Madrid. We had a nice little exchange of texts and I said well done and good luck.

Diffrent situation entirely. We're so far ahead asa club on and off the field then when FSG first took over.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
Diffrent situation entirely. We're so far ahead asa club on and off the field then when FSG first took over.

The Kroos phone call wasn't when FSG first took over it was 4 years in and just after we almost won the League in 13-14.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm
The Kroos phone call wasn't when FSG first took over it was 4 years in and just after we almost won the League in 13-14.

The LFC of 2024 is A LOT stronger across the board than in 2014 for heavens sake Al.  Why are you being this weird mate? This is a nothing story.   ;D
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 12:03:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
The LFC of 2024 is A LOT stronger across the board than in 2014 for heavens sake Al.  Why are you being this weird mate? This is a nothing story.   ;D

We became a lot stronger when Klopp convinced Van Dijk to turn down City and Chelsea and sign for us. Do you honestly think that happens without Klopp meeting up with Van Dijk.
Offline John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:05:51 pm
There are a couple of things John.

Firstly what doesn't get mentioned very often is how often these teams who have a Head Coach/Sporting Director model change their coach. The coach becomes disposable. If you were looking for a parallel in this Country then it would be Chelsea. If you were looking for the top clubs in Europe then you would look at Bayern and Madrid.

It sounds great the Sporting Director building a squad that extends beyond the lifespan of the Coach. The problem is it creates a dressing room with more power than the Coach. Look at how many times the Chelsea, Madrid or Bayern dressing room has downed tools and seen off a Coach.

Instead of the Sporting director being held to account he just blames the Coach for not utilising the players properly.   
Whatever Al. What are the ideal models? (post a unique Fergerson)
I'd have said a non-financially doped City with their team and manager. But they're out of the CL.
Arsenal - Arteta has done a great job but they are out of the CL. Whose behind him anyway
What about all of the teams left in the CL, should we / do we want to be like any of them. I've no idea what their set up is.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 12:06:36 am »
Quote from: DLF on Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
Manchester City
Arsenal
arguably Liverpool 2016-2022
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen
Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax
Porto
Benfica
...

It's actually hard to find a club that doesn't!

We are catching up, good to see.

Thanks
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 12:07:01 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:03:03 am
We became a lot stronger when Klopp convinced Van Dijk to turn down City and Chelsea and sign for us. Do you honestly think that happens without Klopp meeting up with Van Dijk.

I don't know probably not but now you're getting into hypotheticals. 

LFC of 2024 is stronger than in 2014 that is a fact without a shadow of a doubt.
Offline John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 12:07:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm
In that case why was Rodgers getting Gerrard to cold call prospective recruits.


As Gerrard explains:

    I had an unofficial role at the club, trying to persuade some great players to join Liverpool. It was the same ritual every summer. The club would let me know which long-shot target they had in mind and then ask me to contact him. They thought that a request to consider moving to Liverpool would have more impact coming from me.

He admits that one long-shot target was very ambitious indeed:

    Brendan asked me to take a crack at trying to talk Toni Kroos into signing for Liverpool. He smiled when I said wed be p***ing into the wind with this oneI knew Real Madrid were gearing up to make Bayern Munich an offer and so I felt a bit awkward when I texted Kroos. The German was on his way to winning the World Cup with his country and Real were the champions of Europe.

    Some of the best footballers in the world can also be the most respectful. Kroos didnt make me feel like I was a total idiot. But, of course, he would soon sign for Real Madrid. We had a nice little exchange of texts and I said well done and good luck.
So whats your point here?
I said the Club should be the attraction, you seem endorse an individual should (not could) be an attraction but the example you gave failed.
fml, I know how Yorky feels now.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:03:19 am
Whatever Al. What are the ideal models? (post a unique Fergerson)
I'd have said a non-financially doped City with their team and manager. But they're out of the CL.
Arsenal - Arteta has done a great job but they are out of the CL. Whose behind him anyway
What about all of the teams left in the CL, should we / do we want to be like any of them. I've no idea what their set up is.

Liverpool in the 70's and 80's, Ferguson in the 90's and 00's, Wenger in the 00's have all been the dominant teams with the manager having a huge amount of power. Guardiola has dominated recently with a huge amount of power. Arsenal have flourished since under Arteta who has a lot of power.

The biggest turnaround in the Premier League has been Aston Villa with Emery bringing in his own DoF in Monchi and having a huge amount of power. Our best seasons over the last couple of decades have been when the likes of Benitez and Klopp had huge amounts of power.

No one in this League has ever had a transformative SD or DoF who has changed things and turned their team into the dominant force.
Offline KC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm
I have the utmost disdain for opinions like this who minimise or dilute the enigmatic pulling power of Liverpool Football Club.

No question. It isnt hyperbole to state this is an iconic football club, one ot two in England (sorry Arsenal).

Probably the most iconic club ground in the country, certainly the most famous stand, likewise most famous anthem (on the planet).

When the opposition fans come to Anfield they have the cameras out, they know it's special. Foreign newspapers, same adulation about the place

When Jurgen heard of our interest, he asked his family, "how does Liverpool FC sound"?.

Look at Barcelona, a financial basket case (plus I've no idea who their manager is now), they can still draw Lewandowski.

Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 12:22:21 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:07:57 am
So whats your point here?
I said the Club should be the attraction, you seem endorse an individual should (not could) be an attraction but the example you gave failed.
fml, I know how Yorky feels now.

If you want ambitious players who are going to take you to the next level then you need to sell the project. You need a manager who can convince the player of two things the project and that the manager will improve the player. That is why we were able to sign Van Dijk and also why we have been able to keep hold of our best players.

We have also been able to recruit outstanding young players because they know they will get a chance under Klopp.

If you look back to how we became a big club then it was the ability of Shanks to sell the club to the likes of St John when we were a second division club. That is a manager telling a player the club is going places and that he will make them a better player. How does that work when you have a Sporting Director in charge of transfers?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 12:33:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:22:21 am
If you want ambitious players who are going to take you to the next level then you need to sell the project. You need a manager who can convince the player of two things the project and that the manager will improve the player. That is why we were able to sign Van Dijk and also why we have been able to keep hold of our best players.

We have also been able to recruit outstanding young players because they know they will get a chance under Klopp.

If you look back to how we became a big club then it was the ability of Shanks to sell the club to the likes of St John when we were a second division club. That is a manager telling a player the club is going places and that he will make them a better player. How does that work when you have a Sporting Director in charge of transfers?

But thats whats been the case here anyway? And nothing changes regards a player being able to speak with the coach, that still happens in all the leagues around Europe when this is the usual way of working.
Offline RedSetGo

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 01:19:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Our first signing could be Geertruida of wait for it...Feyenoord.  ;D

And I for one would be very okay with this. Plays RB, RCB, LCB. Strong in duels, good on the ball, mean look when he plays, and for you hipsters, looks comfortable in central areas when he is needed to invert.

Has played for Slot (obvs), has played with VVD & Gakpo.

I'm on board.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 01:30:39 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:33:50 am
But thats whats been the case here anyway? And nothing changes regards a player being able to speak with the coach, that still happens in all the leagues around Europe when this is the usual way of working.

That hasn't been the case here though. The manager has been in control of transfers. Even Rodgers admitted he had the final say. Even though he complained he was given a limited choice of players.

That is not what is being planned at Liverpool now. What is being advocated now is that Slot concentrates on coaching whilst reporting to a SD who picks the players.

You will know better than me but for instance at Dortmund it evolved into a situation in which Klopp and Zorc collaborated on players with Watzke as the ultimate decision maker?
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 01:35:22 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 01:19:17 am
And I for one would be very okay with this. Plays RB, RCB, LCB. Strong in duels, good on the ball, mean look when he plays, and for you hipsters, looks comfortable in central areas when he is needed to invert.

Has played for Slot (obvs), has played with VVD & Gakpo.

I'm on board.

It would be nuts though.

RB, RCB is probably the strongest area of the team. We have Trent, Bradley, Ibou and Gomez whilst on the other side we have significant issues. It would be a complete waste of our resources. 
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 01:36:13 am »
Al mate, if it goes tits up we know who's to blame anyway. It's Edwards and Hughes and Edwards has his fall guy lnied up anyway in Hughes. He's not LFC but FSG. He would  just get in another Sporting Director.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 01:48:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:13 am
Al mate, if it goes tits up we know who's to blame anyway. It's Edwards and Hughes and Edwards has his fall guy lnied up anyway in Hughes. He's not LFC but FSG. He would  just get in another Sporting Director.

It doesn't work like that though Samie.

At the time recruitment team transfers like Markovic, Moreno, Can, Balotelli, Coates, Alberto, Aspas, Sakho, llori, Assaidi, Yesil and even Origi were alleged to have failed because the manager refused to give them a chance.

It wasn't Edwards and the recruitment team who lost their jobs it was the manager.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 01:59:23 am »
And he will too unfortunatly. That's how business works mate. But in that scenario the pressure builds on Edwards to get it right the next time. I don't think we'll get another manager/coach that leads us for a decade like Klopp did. That's rare these days and you know that.
Online DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 02:13:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:06 am
Liverpool in the 70's and 80's, Ferguson in the 90's and 00's, Wenger in the 00's have all been the dominant teams with the manager having a huge amount of power. Guardiola has dominated recently with a huge amount of power. Arsenal have flourished since under Arteta who has a lot of power.

The biggest turnaround in the Premier League has been Aston Villa with Emery bringing in his own DoF in Monchi and having a huge amount of power. Our best seasons over the last couple of decades have been when the likes of Benitez and Klopp had huge amounts of power.

No one in this League has ever had a transformative SD or DoF who has changed things and turned their team into the dominant force.
Surely this is also the flaw in the all powerful manager model?  For all their success, United have spent a huge amount of money and time trying to find the the next Busby or the next Ferguson.  18 of their 20 league titles and all their European Cups have been won by just 2 managers!  Everything goes tits up when the glorious reign comes to an end.  No continuity.

Txiki Bgiristain was DoF at Barcelona and now City.  He hires the coaches and players to suit the style of play he decided on i.e principles of Cruyff.  When Guardiola goes he will find a coach compatible with the way they play.  Since he and Pep are completely on the same page and have worked together for so long Pep does actually get a say in identifying transfer targets.  Pellegrini didn't and the next City coach won't.  It will probably someone we haven't heard of from Barcelona B!
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 02:31:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
There is a monumental difference though between working under a Sporting Director and alongside one. I would say Guardiola, Arteta, Klopp, Emery, Ange, Ten Hag, Howe etc work alongside DoF their DoF's.

For me that is changing with Slot. Rodgers and Klopp had the final say on transfers. The new structure changes that for me. That is the massive difference.

There are literally tens of posts where you have argued differently in the past, that Rodgers and Klopp did not have the final say on transfers 
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 02:49:50 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 02:31:58 am
There are literally tens of posts where you have argued differently in the past, that Rodgers and Klopp did not have the final say on transfers 


Ian Ayre

Theres only one person that has the final say over what players [we sign] at Liverpool Football Club and thats Jurgen Klopp right now, he insisted.

Thats always been the case for as long as Ive been here.


What I have said previously is that the situation has been manipulated so that the manager has basically Hobsons choice.
Online jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13185 on: Today at 03:14:49 am »
Does anyone have the feeling that Klopp lost the changing room in the past month?
How else can you explain the attitude of the once mentality monsters who roamed Anfield?
Which led the total collapse of their performance.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 04:14:27 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:14:49 am
Does anyone have the feeling that Klopp lost the changing room in the past month?
How else can you explain the attitude of the once mentality monsters who roamed Anfield?
Which led the total collapse of their performance.

Injuries = less rotation = players tired physically and mentally
