Mate, Klopp was appointed as head coach when he first joined. The reason why he is leaving is because he is fully drained and for me I think it's because he tried to take on too much responsibility. This is not a criticism of him but I do feel had he not taken on extra responsibility and left the off-field stuff to those that were orginally put in charge, he wouldn't been leaving imo



Klopp was appointed as manager not head coach. From the official site.Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager on October 8, 2015. It was a decision that would revolutionise the club and establish it as a force at home and abroad once more.The reason he had to take on so much is because Edwards and Ward walked away and Gordon stood back to sort out a sale of the club.