As far as the sporting director thing goes, however you phrase it, your coach must want to play who you sign, that's it.
At the top level there's no strong arming people to a positive outcome, if you're here then you're a tough character, including the likes of Rodgers. Trying to strong arm them into playing the Sporting Director's picks will only lead to sabotage and conflict.
If I were to speculate, where it failed last time was Klopp became too powerful imo due to his success, the likes of Nunez and Gakpo were signed over the heads of the SD and team. They rightly left.
This time round, sure let the SD and his scouts and analysts pick players for positions the coach wants, offer him the list, let him pick. If he has suggestions, you analyse the player, then you give your decision. Make sure you stick to that even if Slot wins the treble first season, follow through on the mutual agreement for a player process, maintain that good relationship.