If he likes, attacking, high tempo football, do we have a team capable of this.

If the answer is yes, then why arent we playing that style of football now, where did the heavy metal football go and why.



Jurgen let the midfield get too old and slow, and we ended up being more Karen Carpenter than Ozzy Osbourne.Don't know if it was loyalty to great servants ala Shanks, or there were financial restrictions in the summer '22 window so his hands were tied, either way it needed new blood in midfield. Fabinho (and less shocking Henderson as he was already on the wane) getting bypassed so easily must have been a real shock to the system for Jurgen. Basically a write off that season.We are completely stacked with 8s now so that area is sorted. Gravenberch looked the part at times today. Mac we know is class, Jones was our first choice midfielder at Christmas before the injury lay off, and Dom when he was fresh started off like a house on fire, great engine, no doubts about him either. Jurgen needed an extra summer to get the midfield sorted (likely would have done had he acted in '22) as it was too much in one go. Hopefully Slot can finish the job in regards to the 6.Slot has a penchant for rapid wingers who specialise in one vs one duels by all accounts so thats an area that should get sorted too. Doak I think will be a huge asset also in that department. Nunez is rapid, as is Diaz, and Mo (if he stays) showed some real pace today for the first time since he came back.The intensity I think will return when the new man comes in as thats his game.