Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
What gives me a lot of confidence going forward isn't just Slot alone but Slot together with a world-class recruitment team that we have.

If the nerds just keep on bringing in boss players like they did the last decade we'll be fine (when you bring the folks like Balotelli, Markovic, Borini etc. is how you get into trouble)- I think Slot would be more than good enough to coach them up and just push us into conversations - like this season - that's all I can ask as a fan. The ball is round, everything is possible so let's get into the mix and see what happens.

I think whoever the new manager was they'd be blown away with all the pieces they'd have available to build a new monster team - Bradley, Quansah, Bajcetic, Danns with Trent, Macca, Harvey, Cody...the potential is absolutely humungous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:02:15 am
Whoever we got was going to be a gamble, Alonso included. We've had years of stability, a world class manager who built a world class team so there's always going to be a challenge to keep that going, just look at United and Arsenal for a clear example.

One thing is for sure, he won't succeed unless everyone unites behind him. So let's do that and see where it takes us!
It really is a unique situation. Generally a new manager comes in with the club in some sort of trouble with a vast amount of work required to get them competitive.

Despite thet collapse of the last month, we are already competitive, and maybe only 1-2 players from competing again. Yes, we may have to deal with a few senior players leaving but that's the same every year.

Does that mean we'll be winning next season? Who knows, there are going to be bumps whilst Slot gets to grips with the league but barring disaster we should still have a good season. Something like 17-18 would be good.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Get the fuck in. Welcome Arne!


Love me a bit of Pixies. Here comes your man!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
For those who know little about the new man, this is a great place to start. Adam Crafton spent some time with him last season and has some really interesting views.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcSz3-tvEEI&pp=ygUddGhlIGF0aGxldGljIGZvb3RiYWxsIHBvZGNhc3Q%3D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Love me a bit of Pixies. Here comes your man!

Going to be gigantic for us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Klopp - Walter White
Slot - Hank Schrader
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
