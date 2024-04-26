What gives me a lot of confidence going forward isn't just Slot alone but Slot together with a world-class recruitment team that we have.



If the nerds just keep on bringing in boss players like they did the last decade we'll be fine (when you bring the folks like Balotelli, Markovic, Borini etc. is how you get into trouble)- I think Slot would be more than good enough to coach them up and just push us into conversations - like this season - that's all I can ask as a fan. The ball is round, everything is possible so let's get into the mix and see what happens.



I think whoever the new manager was they'd be blown away with all the pieces they'd have available to build a new monster team - Bradley, Quansah, Bajcetic, Danns with Trent, Macca, Harvey, Cody...the potential is absolutely humungous.