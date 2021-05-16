I think the squad isn't as good as Klopp said it was on his announcement and I'm worried about the extent to which he had some of our players over-performing. Lots of questions around the level of players our more recent additions in Diaz, Nunez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai they certainly have potential but I'm not super confident about their ability to fulfill it. Then there are more questions about established players and what level we can expect from them going forward. A lot of them are well off their best. Trent in particular seems to be an issue regarding his role. His return to the side seems to have impacted Macallister's ability to dictate the game. Robertson hasn't had his best season. Salah has been dreadful since AFCON. Even the players I am pretty confident in like Jota, Konate and Alisson seem to have injury problems. Virgil has had a pretty good season, but we still seem to be awful at keeping clean sheets.



There's honestly not any managerial talent around that's on Klopp's level. So I can understand the muted response of some. It's hard to be excited when you're losing a manager who put together one of, if not the greatest Liverpool side you've ever seen. But you have to give the new manager a chance or you may as well give up on football. Can't see a title challenge again next season, but will be disappointed if we don't make the CL.



It will be interesting at least to evaluate FSG's 'model' without Klopp. I can't say I've got much faith in it. Even with Klopp it seemed to offer zero margin for error. But at least we'll finally know the truth and end the debates on here lol.