There isn't the excitement in me that another name may have bought in. Once it wasn't Xabi, the rest where a 'let's see' feeling. But for some reason, I am optimistic having spent days scouring over everything that is Slot. There will probably be two sides to his appointment.



The first being that this fresh energy and technical football will be a big boost to our team. For the giant Klopp has been for our club we have lost our way by some distance and a refocus on tactics, probably more refined than even Klopp himself atm, will do wonders for our team. I have a feeling he will be a success on the pitch provided he gets who he needs and the players buy into his vision.



The second being, and there is nothing we can do about this, a battle to gain the hearts and ears of some of the very best players in the game, of which he has no experience. Firstly there is no shame in admitting our new man does not have credit in the bank to lure the world's top talents, certainly not in the way Jurgen Klopp did. This may not matter considering Edwards and co. have a track record of trying to sign before 'the explosion' of a player...but we should probably get used to not being in for players at the very 'top' for a little while.



Along with that, the likes of Allison, Van Dijk, Robertson and Salah will probably sit down and consider their futures. They have been in the slog for a long, long time and to take in the rally to go again from an unfamiliar voice may not stir them as it should. Trent is a question mark, in a different way, but I could see 2 or 3 of the 4 moving on if not this summer, then certainly by next.



Glad it's sorted. Time to back the Arne!

