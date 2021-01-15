« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager - if he can manage to keep us in the Top 4 and maybe get a cup run every year thats all that will be initially expected.

We've basically just employed another Brendan Rodgers....if he plays good football, i'll take it until we can get another elite manager in

I hate to break it to you but Edwards and the gang have made Slot their star pick out of everyone available. Hes their number one man and here to win the next title for us.
Wabaloolah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Yeah exactly. Klopp will rightfully get a terrific send off but it's exciting to see what happens now under a new coaching team.
yep I'm looking forward to next season already, the king is nearly gone long live the king
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is
Buster Gonad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
The unknown is always difficult.  Alonso was the outstanding candidate but unavailable.  Didn't see a whole lot of options out there so hopefully the people in charge have got it right.
Slot is obviously talented.  I think how he handles a dressing room full of premier league egos will be a huge test.  Can he gain respect after a colossus like Klopp?  Interesting times ahead.
Buster Gonad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is

If he takes Jurgens parking spot he's dead to me
Wabaloolah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager - if he can manage to keep us in the Top 4 and maybe get a cup run every year thats all that will be initially expected.

We've basically just employed another Brendan Rodgers....if he plays good football, i'll take it until we can get another elite manager in
blimey, good job you weren't even a glint in the milkman's eye in 1974 eh
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
 
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is

  :lmao
Imagine

Transition manager (bald)
Arne Slot

Wabaloolah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:06:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is
what he used to be a woman? Interesting...
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
I hate to break it to you but Edwards and the gang have made Slot their star pick out of everyone available. Hes their number one man and here to win the next title for us.

exactly.

the idea that hes some sort of short term option is mad.

The expectations will be high pretty much form the get go, hes here to carry on the hard work thats been done in recent years and to win. 
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:08:25 pm
Hope he keeps them cardboard boxes he mved n with, hes gonna need em. Best just to rent an all Arne, theres fuck all down for ya



Gonna start a GoFundMe page to pay for a removal firm back to holland for him. October maybe?

Poor bastard never stood a chance
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
She's the nerds' chosen media hack. There was also a hit piece on Lijnders.

Well.... not to be brutal about it, but if the rumours are to be believed and that the 'nerds' were pissed off with recruitment over the last few years, then they have every right to be annoyed. The team at its worst does look disjointed and signings like Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez have got us nowhere. They're all massive downgrades on the committee buys that were Mane, Firmino and Salah.

Going back to the DoF model can only be a good thing.
Razors Razor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Didn't realise he's only 45. God I feel old  :'(
PaleBlueDot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
There isn't the excitement in me that another name may have bought in. Once it wasn't Xabi, the rest where a 'let's see' feeling. But for some reason, I am optimistic having spent days scouring over everything that is Slot. There will probably be two sides to his appointment.

The first being that this fresh energy and technical football will be a big boost to our team. For the giant Klopp has been for our club we have lost our way by some distance and a refocus on tactics, probably more refined than even Klopp himself atm, will do wonders for our team. I have a feeling he will be a success on the pitch provided he gets who he needs and the players buy into his vision.

The second being, and there is nothing we can do about this, a battle to gain the hearts and ears of some of the very best players in the game, of which he has no experience. Firstly there is no shame in admitting our new man does not have credit in the bank to lure the world's top talents, certainly not in the way Jurgen Klopp did. This may not matter considering Edwards and co. have a track record of trying to sign before 'the explosion' of a player...but we should probably get used to not being in for players at the very 'top' for a little while.

Along with that, the likes of Allison, Van Dijk, Robertson and Salah will probably sit down and consider their futures. They have been in the slog for a long, long time and to take in the rally to go again from an unfamiliar voice may not stir them as it should. Trent is a question mark, in a different way, but I could see 2 or 3 of the 4 moving on if not this summer, then certainly by next.

Glad it's sorted. Time to back the Arne!
DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
I dont love how hes yet another Guardiola/Bielsa influenced coach.
I know.  Everyone knows Don Howe and Dave Sexton is the correct answer.
Bobinhood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
Add on for a manager? Not heard that before!

They have to pay us 2 million if he doesn't grow a head of hair double quick time, and we have to pay them and him both 3m each if it falls out due to stress. Its a very sophisticated contract.
jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
Feels rather underwhelming after living with Klopp all these years.
Red Ol

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
Slot
What you do
Its the way that you do it
And thats what gets results
John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm
You'd hope the other guy next to him, whether that would be Edwards (you'd expect given his job title, but he's previously ensured only 3 photos of him exist never mind a full on global presser) ) or Hughes (in the job 5 minutes) or my preference, Billy Hogan (as per Jurgen's announcement) to as you say, bat the shit away fairly swiftly, and keep things on agenda and the same page. We don't need another Rodgers/Ayre situation, which set the tone for his relationship with Edwards and the rest of the recruitment setup, which dug his own grave eventually.

The other thing to accept is Klopp was unique as he almost always knew exactly the right thing to say for any given occasion. I can't think of a single misstep or ill-judged comment. Astonishing really over 9 seasons. From "I'm just the normal one" to "It's not that I want to leave, but it's that I have to".

Even if he wasn't Dutch, Slot is just not going to be the same. So there'll need to be some patience, acceptance and allowances for this. It will happen and it won't sit well with some of us. As long as he does well, doesn't come off as a c*nt, like Ten Hag or Guardiola publicly berating out players, and is genuinely humble (unlike Rodgers) in the face of the life-changing opportunity he's been lucky to be granted, then it'll be grand. Until it isn't, results-wise.
Good reply mate.
And yep, Slots accomplice to the throne is potentially very important :)
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
Feels rather underwhelming after living with Klopp all these years.

Think its reflecting the mood around here lately, its like many have gone into grieving mode. The game thread is quiet also.

Although Im finding it particularly strange how for a new manager, now all but being confirmed by the club, its extremely quiet in here. You would expect page after page of gushing and gifs galore, basically tumble weed though. Odd that.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
Quote
Slots back room staff will be Hulshoff, Reijnen and Peeters.

[@MikosGouka]
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:05:14 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm

 
Quote
Slots back room staff will be Hulshoff, Reijnen and Peeters.

[@MikosGouka


Andy @ Allerton!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:05:24 am
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager - if he can manage to keep us in the Top 4 and maybe get a cup run every year thats all that will be initially expected.

We've basically just employed another Brendan Rodgers....if he plays good football, i'll take it until we can get another elite manager in

What a shit post.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:06:14 am
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager
We've got that many staff and players that want to change their gender that we need a manager? Both our main teams should look interesting next year.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:07:07 am
Happy it looks sorted. As others have mentioned his achievments are similar to Amorim and as far as I know with less of a budget compared to what Sporting have with the other big two in their league. Just a bit worried about his all out running/pressing style I've read about when you look at our squad.

I'd also be concerned that Edwards etc were put off by 3 at the back. That is mental to me if true.
RedSince86

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:08:26 am
Excellent news. It's 99.9% done.

I'm already looking forward to next season.
nerdster4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:08:26 am
I feel positive about slot . Lets get behind him. He Needs a left back , a midfielder and a versatile forward who scores goals . Then we can rock n roll
harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:12:10 am
I think HELL SLOT RIGHT IN
Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:15:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
Why is that?
From what I gather, his system is more technical and places large emphasis on the central areas outside the box. Watching clips of how Feyenoord play under him, you can see how Elliott and Szobo would thrive in such a system. Gravenberch too.

Basically all the players who have struggled to cover so much space under Klopp.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:16:26 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:12:10 am
I think HELL SLOT RIGHT IN
Hope so, otherwise thats hiSLOT

GARLIC BREAD

PARP

#StraightOuttaTheBallPark
ToneLa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:20:39 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:12:10 am
I think HELL SLOT RIGHT IN

you dirty slot
Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:22:46 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:07:07 am
Happy it looks sorted. As others have mentioned his achievments are similar to Amorim and as far as I know with less of a budget compared to what Sporting have with the other big two in their league. Just a bit worried about his all out running/pressing style I've read about when you look at our squad.

I'd also be concerned that Edwards etc were put off by 3 at the back. That is mental to me if true.

Maybe Amorim wants to keep using 3 at the back. It's not metnal at all we shouldn't sacrifice a midfielder for a defender
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:25:25 am
Thing is. He was just Arne Slot. Some manager. Now, he's Arne Slot, Liverpool manager.

Whatever happens, he'll get more than a chance.

He'd be wise to speak to Klopp just to get an idea of what to focus on and how to integrate himself into the club and the city.

He comes across as a hybrid of Rafa and Klopp to me. He's not necessarily going to fill us all with his wisdom with every single interview, but if he sticks to his tactical principles and convinces the squad to be brave enough to believe in his way of playing we will see it.

He doesn't have to be Klopp 0.2 but we'd enjoy a tactical revolution that feels fresh and new. A double pivot excites me. I'm an idiot but I've genuinely lost the plot seeing Jones hugging the touchline at times. Get in the middle and win the midfield battle. That would be nice.

A big bastard midfielder would be lovely.

Jurgen has been amazing and ill shed a few tears soon.

I'm a positive person during bad times and I can see the potential positives going forward.

Nobody is safe. Show your commitment. Let's go.
Guz-kop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:29:07 am
Only xabi could have kept the same feel good factor as klopp but he didn't want to move so tough shit. Even he would have been taking a huge step up. Buy into this fella 100% or move on somewhere else
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:32:14 am
I just want to get this out the way because we watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation every year and Slot has a bit of Chevy Chase about him. There. Said it. Now I'll go in peace and not mention it again.
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:39:56 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:32:14 am
I just want to get this out the way because we watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation every year and Slot has a bit of Chevy Chase about him. There. Said it. Now I'll go in peace and not mention it again.

Bloody hell, that's it. I was wondering who he reminded me of.
kavah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:42:40 am
 :scarf :scarf :scarf Welcome Arne
robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:50:24 am
Feyenoord fans do also sign YNWA so theres that. It was bound to happen. Really happy with this appointment.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:51:51 am
Worrying that his name is an anagram of Near Lost.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:52:42 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:51:51 am
Worrying that his name is an anagram of Near Lost.
Youd have thought Edwards of all people would have been able to clock that
