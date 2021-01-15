« previous next »
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Today at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager - if he can manage to keep us in the Top 4 and maybe get a cup run every year thats all that will be initially expected.

We've basically just employed another Brendan Rodgers....if he plays good football, i'll take it until we can get another elite manager in

I hate to break it to you but Edwards and the gang have made Slot their star pick out of everyone available. Hes their number one man and here to win the next title for us.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:22:18 pm
Yeah exactly. Klopp will rightfully get a terrific send off but it's exciting to see what happens now under a new coaching team.
yep I'm looking forward to next season already, the king is nearly gone long live the king
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is
The unknown is always difficult.  Alonso was the outstanding candidate but unavailable.  Didn't see a whole lot of options out there so hopefully the people in charge have got it right.
Slot is obviously talented.  I think how he handles a dressing room full of premier league egos will be a huge test.  Can he gain respect after a colossus like Klopp?  Interesting times ahead.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is

If he takes Jurgens parking spot he's dead to me
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Today at 10:55:07 pm
It's a transition manager - if he can manage to keep us in the Top 4 and maybe get a cup run every year thats all that will be initially expected.

We've basically just employed another Brendan Rodgers....if he plays good football, i'll take it until we can get another elite manager in
blimey, good job you weren't even a glint in the milkman's eye in 1974 eh
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is

  :lmao
Imagine

Transition manager (bald)
Arne Slot

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:03 pm
Im sure theyll be changing the sign on the door to Transition Manager to ensure Slot knows what he is
what he used to be a woman? Interesting...
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:02:10 pm
I hate to break it to you but Edwards and the gang have made Slot their star pick out of everyone available. Hes their number one man and here to win the next title for us.

exactly.

the idea that hes some sort of short term option is mad.

The expectations will be high pretty much form the get go, hes here to carry on the hard work thats been done in recent years and to win. 
Hope he keeps them cardboard boxes he mved n with, hes gonna need em. Best just to rent an all Arne, theres fuck all down for ya



Gonna start a GoFundMe page to pay for a removal firm back to holland for him. October maybe?

Poor bastard never stood a chance
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:51:12 pm
She's the nerds' chosen media hack. There was also a hit piece on Lijnders.

Well.... not to be brutal about it, but if the rumours are to be believed and that the 'nerds' were pissed off with recruitment over the last few years, then they have every right to be annoyed. The team at its worst does look disjointed and signings like Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez have got us nowhere. They're all massive downgrades on the committee buys that were Mane, Firmino and Salah.

Going back to the DoF model can only be a good thing.
Didn't realise he's only 45. God I feel old  :'(
There isn't the excitement in me that another name may have bought in. Once it wasn't Xabi, the rest where a 'let's see' feeling. But for some reason, I am optimistic having spent days scouring over everything that is Slot. There will probably be two sides to his appointment.

The first being that this fresh energy and technical football will be a big boost to our team. For the giant Klopp has been for our club we have lost our way by some distance and a refocus on tactics, probably more refined than even Klopp himself atm, will do wonders for our team. I have a feeling he will be a success on the pitch provided he gets who he needs and the players buy into his vision.

The second being, and there is nothing we can do about this, a battle to gain the hearts and ears of some of the very best players in the game, of which he has no experience. Firstly there is no shame in admitting our new man does not have credit in the bank to lure the world's top talents, certainly not in the way Jurgen Klopp did. This may not matter considering Edwards and co. have a track record of trying to sign before 'the explosion' of a player...but we should probably get used to not being in for players at the very 'top' for a little while.

Along with that, the likes of Allison, Van Dijk, Robertson and Salah will probably sit down and consider their futures. They have been in the slog for a long, long time and to take in the rally to go again from an unfamiliar voice may not stir them as it should. Trent is a question mark, in a different way, but I could see 2 or 3 of the 4 moving on if not this summer, then certainly by next.

Glad it's sorted. Time to back the Arne!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:24:57 pm
I dont love how hes yet another Guardiola/Bielsa influenced coach.
I know.  Everyone knows Don Howe and Dave Sexton is the correct answer.
