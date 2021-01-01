Jurgs BT interview
"What I like about it, first and foremost he really wants to be the manager here, I like that a lot, that's exactly the way it should be. I like the positivity around it, what people tell me is they're looking forward to it if he would be the next manager, they would be happy, very good football as well.
This is a sensational club and deserves a manager full of energy, knowledge - which he has, his team plays really, really good football, that's what I know about him, I dont know him personally but I know his team plays really exciting and good football and I liked it a lot when I watched it"