Right then, time for us to dust down, get over the disappointment of 'that' game and Klopp leaving and start to embrace this choice.



Some great posts in here that have lifted my mood on this subject. It is a gamble, there is not much out there and he does seem to suit our style. Klopp says he knows people that know him (though does not himself) and says he a nice guy.



There are no expectations here, nothing to lose anymore. We had a great adventure over the past few years, maybe this next one will not be as wild, but you can bet it will throw some surprises!