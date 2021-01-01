« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12680 on: Today at 06:27:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:54:02 pm
So you are twisting "better suited to our structure" as a negative because you wanted Amorim.
I didn't want Amorim. I wanted Xabi and wasn't shy about it either.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:54:02 pm
Because they thought someone else was a better fit, Hughes and Edwards are wrong in their approach
A month ago, Edwards was attending nerd conferences and not returning John Henry's calls. Hughes was quiet-quitting at Bournemouth. Neither were thinking much about revolutionising Liverpool post-Klopp. More likely they've looked over Spearman's group analysis and made a decision. A decision that could have waited a few weeks to be made public, given you know Jurgen still has a few games to go and the team are crumbling. And we have Slot coming out with statements before it's even confirmed.

Maybe it's just me, but it's all a bit unseemly how it's playing out.

rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12681 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:26:36 pm
We had to get the structure in place before we could start recruiting the manager though. We've been a bit of a mess off the pitch the last 18 months, Alonso wouldn't have took the job if he didn't know who he'd be working for anyway.
Disagree on both counts.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12682 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 06:08:02 pm
Nice Slot puff piece in the Graun

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/26/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-philosophy


Look, the guy has the hardest job imaginable in front of him. He's taking on a team that is 100% loyal to the previous guy and a fanbase that is 100% loyal to the previous guy. Even with the best will in the world the odds strongly favour a period of decline.

I know we're all sad about Jurgen leaving, we're all angry at the game Wednesday and slightly miffed that Xabi turned us down, but if we can be our best selves and give the new guy a chance, that's our best shot at avoiding the likely decline. I remember the fall post Kenny. Don't want to live through that again.

Quote
Slot, a perfectionist and control freak, has built an impressive football media library of documentation and images of interesting things. He constantly tries to widen his horizons, even by watching games at a local basketball club.

Everybody with an interest in football who visits Slot cant wait for the coach to open his laptop to just briefly show a new discovery.

Someone needs to get Arne and Capon in a room together for a few days. Just them two and their laptops.
Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12683 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm
I assume it'll be written into Slot's contract that he can never change formation.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12684 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:27:04 pm
I didn't want Amorim. I wanted Xabi and wasn't shy about it either.
A month ago, Edwards was attending nerd conferences and not returning John Henry's calls. Hughes was quiet-quitting at Bournemouth. Neither were thinking much about revolutionising Liverpool post-Klopp. More likely they've looked over Spearman's group analysis and made a decision. A decision that could have waited a few weeks to be made public, given you know Jurgen still has a few games to go and the team are crumbling. And we have Slot coming out with statements before it's even confirmed.

Maybe it's just me, but it's all a bit unseemly how it's playing out.

I think there's the thought that a lot of top clubs will be looking for managers this summer in a weak market. If we left it any longer then Bayern/Chelsea/United etc could have made their pitch to Slot, once they'd decided he was the man then they wanted to act quickly.

Ideally it'd be kept quiet, but these things are gonna leak, be it from our end or theirs. We can't even stop the team being leaked every week.
has gone odd

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12685 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm
Right then, time for us to dust down, get over the disappointment of 'that' game and Klopp leaving and start to embrace this choice.

Some great posts in here that have lifted my mood on this subject. It is a gamble, there is not much out there and he does seem to suit our style. Klopp says he knows people that know him (though does not himself) and says he a nice guy.

There are no expectations here, nothing to lose anymore. We had a great adventure over the past few years, maybe this next one will not be as wild, but you can bet it will throw some surprises!
red1977

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12686 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 05:43:05 pm
Well yes to put it crudely.

Changing the formation from U9s to first team requires a mammoth phase shift in our understanding of the systems. Players, coaches etc. will have to be "rehired" or "reeducated" and will need time and effort to change their roles and some may work out and some may be moved on. Its a huge effort to change the system. You already know that.

With 1 system in place, we will not be a "jack of all trades" club. We will be focussing all our efforts, energy and education in one particular system. We will be perfecting the system at every opportunity we get. So any coach that comes, 30 years from now, will have a blue print to work with and optimise it the way he deems fit. It will be a switch between possession or counter attacking or Kloppo or whatever brand of football. But the basic skeleton will be the same. Players will be mastering one particular playing style, will be played in one (or two or three) positions and will be reliable when called to the first team.

This is not about what fits our club in the present. But what our club will stand to represent in 30-40 years from now. And beyond that actually.

We will have our own La Masia. Or Campus Bayern from where we will be churning out our local lads for the first team.

if were sticking with one way ( thats what your saying?) in what is going to be a turbulent and ever changing landscape doesnt seen right at all. For me we have to transition to a new way. And as always with Liverpool the manager guides it in his way. They have bee massive pioneers in the past. We will see a lot of change. Next one is now. The manager is for me the most important person at Liverpool, telling them they have these kinds of restrictions isnt  us.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12687 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm
Ryan Babel: Apart from Klopp, I understand that at least forty more people within the club are leaving. From kitchen people to staff and analysts."

At least 40? Is this true? A load of staff chucking it in with Klopp gone?

JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12688 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm
Rossi, are you really going to take Ryan Babel seriously?

This is a first class tantrum mate, go outside.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12689 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:37:05 pm
Rossi, are you really going to take Ryan Babel seriously?

This is a first class tantrum mate, go outside.
Never paid much attention to him to be honest, no idea if he's a Dutch Didi Hamman or not. So he's just posting made-up shite?
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12690 on: Today at 06:40:15 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AklcgjNt5G0&ab_channel=TNTSports

'Liverpool deserve a manager full of energy & knowledge' - Jürgen Klopp heaps praise on Arne Slot
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12691 on: Today at 06:42:28 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:40:23 pm
Amorim in the mud.

Watch Chelsea sign him.

And?
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12692 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm
Jurgs BT interview

"What I like about it, first and foremost he really wants to be the manager here, I like that a lot, that's exactly the way it should be. I like the positivity around it, what people tell me is they're looking forward to it if he would be the next manager, they would be happy, very good football as well.

This is a sensational club and deserves a manager full of energy, knowledge - which he has, his team plays really, really good football, that's what I know about him, I dont know him personally but I know his team plays really exciting and good football and I liked it a lot when I watched it"
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12693 on: Today at 06:47:04 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:08:06 pm
Just when you thought this thread couldnt get any worse Good lord I just spent ages trawling through shit to get to some actual news. Maybe an actual news thread would be better for people like me that would rather steer clear of some of the stuff written, my eyes are bleeding.

God forbid somebody has a differing opinion than your own.
