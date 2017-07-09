



I'm looking forward to Slot coming, really intrigued by him and will be backing him to the hilt. I've been pouring over Feyenoord videos and it looks exciting.But I am conflicted over the club's stance that the manager has to be one of a similar nature to Klopp, right down to the formation we play. I admire the club implementing philosophies of the like you can see historically at Ajax and Barca, a system that ensures a sense of continuity and hey, standing by those principles has only benefited those clubs in the long term. It's also the best bet of ensuring youngsters get a chance which is key to our identity and success.But at the same time, sometimes you need tactical flexibility. And I wonder if the need for that is greater in the Premier League than it is in Spain and the Netherlands. The greater competitiveness in the Premier League means that philosophies or playing styles can come unstuck against some teams, in a way that doesn't happen with lesser opponents in Spain.I'm not asking us to play total football one week, then five at the back catenaccio defensive football the next, but I just query whether appointing a manager because he plays the same formation is indicative of a far too rigid vision?Perhaps I'm doing Slot a disservice and that he does vary things up when need be (you have to do so to be the best) and I don't doubt his coaching credentials. But I do worry if further down the line, FSG and Edwards continue to adhere to a rigid strategy that means we lose out on the best man for the job simply because he didn't play the same formation as the predecessor.