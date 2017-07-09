Be like Zebedee after overdosing on speed
I've no idea about the fella, but I know it won't be a cluster fuck like ETH down the road. We're the masters of the stats and they will have worked like mad to get the right fit. Jurgen has done so much work since he came here, all the teams play the same way and we need a manager, IMO, who will continue that work, not rip it up and start again. The talent is there in the 1st team squad and coming through the ranks, we don't need to start ripping that apart, just work with and grow them, adding astute signings along the way.
As for signings, if ETH had come here, there is no way on this Earth that we'd have signed Anthony, Onana or any of the other clowns he's spunked the cash on, they'd have analysed the players and say "fuck off".
I've had since Klopp's announcement to accept he's leaving, which he is and I understand why, doesn't mean I wasn't a whole big bag full of emotion through that, including being really pissed off at him at points.
But I'm over that now, and we are getting a new manager, that isn't changing so why be negative about it, let's get behind whoever it is and be the club we are supposed to be not one of the fake ones.
And yes, ETH came in, kicked the sporting director then started signing shit players for massive amounts, I see zero comparison between the two bar they are bald and dutch.
Trent needs to watch out though..
"Although now in a more reserved block, the AZ full-backs still jumped out to apply pressure in the wide areas. Right-back Svensson, for example, was among the highest-ranked for defensive duels in the 2019/20 Eredivisie.
Cover inside the jumping full-back would primarily come from the closest of the double pivot a defensive strategy Mourinho often uses or, when needed, the now much deeper winger."