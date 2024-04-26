« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 490027 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12560 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:08:42 pm
Genuine question..
My memory is really bad, but I remember these images.
But were they done to take the pi$$ at the time by some of our fans, or were they genuine beliefs of some of our fans that Rodgers was special? Or something else?

I don't think it was a joke mate I think this is from April 2014 ish...

All got a bit silly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12561 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: mensor on Today at 12:50:06 pm
My worry is that taking on a manager like Slot means the fans and media will be on his back immediately if we start falling off a cliff results wise and I suspect he won't have the status or clout to attract top players too, we know how fickle football players are, we know many joined or stayed at LFC simply because Klopp was manager. That said, if we comes in, I will support him from day one.

I'm not too worried about the clout thing. We've seen brilliant 'ready made' players end up at non top six clubs - the likes of Paqueta, Guimaraes, Isak, Kudus etc. We're a Champions League side and (presumably) will be playing an exciting brand of football, that's attractive. We also pay very, very well which is even more attractive. Sure we might miss out on a target if it's between us and City/Arsenal but that's always been a risk even under Klopp.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12562 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:09:14 pm
Can I also make a controversial opinion

I actually think he is quite handsome. He has a rather handsome face

People seem to be focusing too much on his looks, but I actually think he looks alright anyway

I see the appeal

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/s3PV9hat814?si=ZTeuMVe9Y1v0lyd9" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/s3PV9hat814?si=ZTeuMVe9Y1v0lyd9</a>
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12563 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm »
« Reply #12564 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:09:14 pm
Can I also make a controversial opinion

I actually think he is quite handsome. He has a rather handsome face

People seem to be focusing too much on his looks, but I actually think he looks alright anyway

I agree. It's his cue ball head that's the problem. But he has a handsome face and nice teeth.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12565 on: Today at 02:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Well, I'm English and not Scouse, so err, I guess not?

I mean I was just bringing the cheeky levity but if you're going to continue being serious, I thought you might like the handy chart below...

Hope that helps

Helps what? To prove that you got it wrong, it does thanks  :wave thats me bringing the cheeky levity  :wave
« Reply #12566 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:10 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1783805159534928323

Loves a bit of needle.

Fighting with the Ron Perlman looking c*nt. Love him already.
« Reply #12567 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:09:58 pm
Fair enough. I should be more careful with my wording at such a sensitive time.

I'm on record as saying I thought the weight of expectation would be the only problem for Alonso. And I thought it would be a difficult hurdle for Amorim, but I genuinely think it will be an almost unbearable weight for Slot, as this thread indicates.

Look, I don't want any Liverpool manager (the OFC being the only exception) to fail, or see a massive drop off. Even temporarily as a means to an end. I've become addicted once more to how it feels, seeing us batter the cheats of City, humiliate United, and lift shiny silver and gold trophies at the end of a season, recent disappointments aside.

I really hope Slot has a good solid start to his Liverpool career, that shows clear momentum and progression. Because, let's be honest, he'll need to.

Ultimately, I think a drop off is inevitable. It's a new cycle, a new era and progress is never linear. But progress is going to be harder if the new boss is written off before he starts and has his impressive achievements so far unfairly dismissed. I'm personally looking forward to the new journey - looking back at the amazing Klopp era while we have a season or two of slightly lower stakes as we give the new guy a chance to settle in, all the while dreaming of where we'll end up if we give him the time he needs. It's refreshing, but let's start off with a little bit of hope eh.
« Reply #12568 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:10 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1783805159534928323

Loves a bit of needle.


Simeone has him off there.  ;D

Do like that he enjoys a bit of murder though, one thing I cant stand is watching people so passive on the touchline even when the ref has just made a howler.
« Reply #12569 on: Today at 02:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:09:14 pm
Can I also make a controversial opinion

I actually think he is quite handsome. He has a rather handsome face

People seem to be focusing too much on his looks, but I actually think he looks alright anyway

After JP's belter, this is the best post in this thread. Agree completely.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:16:49 pm
Fighting with the Ron Perlman looking c*nt. Love him already.

The name Ron Perlman got me thinking of Ronnie Pickering 😂  If you say Ronnie Pickering 3 times in the car mirror a Citroen Picasso appears behind you

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw?si=DRLGBj4IlX2kgZF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw?si=DRLGBj4IlX2kgZF0</a>
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12571 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:13:07 pm
I'll have you know Steve also won the league cup with Middlesbrough and took them to a Uefa cup final, insane really, actually the more I write that he sounds way more qualified, anyone reckon he'd come here.  ;D

At this stage speculating aboot other options is pointless imo 
« Reply #12573 on: Today at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:10 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1783805159534928323

Loves a bit of needle.

So he managed to get under the skin of Simeone and Mourinho.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:16:49 pm
Fighting with the Ron Perlman looking c*nt. Love him already.

In a friendly haha.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:24:59 pm
also loves to laugh at Antony :lmao

https://x.com/thisistolu/status/1783075280925368402

He's got a personality that's for sure, which I think is massively important to manage Liverpool.
Small dick Simeone was really rattled there. Wow. :lmao
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:27:38 pm
He's got a personality that's for sure, which I think is massively important to manage Liverpool.

It defo helps a lot whatever people might say!  But many different personalities can work too at the right time. Rafa for instance, far more quiet on the sidelines, but got the history and culture very quickly, and got the us vs the world part of it too - thats also a big thing.

Going on absolutely nothing but instinct, as I dont watch dutch footy, I have a good vibe about Arne  ;D
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:10 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1783805159534928323

Loves a bit of needle.

He's got a sense of humour, he'll need that.  ;D
From Jurgen Klopp...
To Arne Slot...
The reds are going to win the fucking lot
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:08:42 pm
Genuine question..
My memory is really bad, but I remember these images.
But were they done to take the pi$$ at the time by some of our fans, or were they genuine beliefs of some of our fans that Rodgers was special? Or something else?

It was definitely not a joke mate, we were flying when this pic came first out in 2014.  ;D
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Well, I'm English and not Scouse, so err, I guess not?

I mean I was just bringing the cheeky levity but if you're going to continue being serious, I thought you might like the handy chart below...



Hope that helps

This is an interesting yet subliminal way to highlight that the Slotter is bald 
I'm just enjoying this thread over the past 2 days with all you clowns. Love RAWK, you fuckin' mad men.   ;D
So the biggest gripe some of you have is not who we're getting but who we could've got based on who we were linked with.

Some of you never learn, we do this every summer with transfers, we're always heavily linked with players then all of a sudden our real target emerges (often leftfield) and it gets done within days. That player normally fits like a glove.

We all wanted Xabi but like Bellingham its not happening. You either deal with it and move on or cry yourself to sleep every night. Would rather trust a heavily researched alternative then one picked out the air or just someone on a journos list.

None of our targets have any real pedigree if we're talking about big trophies so its stupid to push one rookie above another just because ones been in the news more.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:04:21 pm
So the biggest gripe some of you have is not who we're getting but who we could've got based on who we were linked with.

Some of you never learn, we do this every summer with transfers, we're always heavily linked with players then all of a sudden our real target emerges (often leftfield) and it gets done within days. That player normally fits like a glove.

We all wanted Xabi but like Bellingham its not happening. You either deal with it and move on or cry yourself to sleep every night. Would rather trust a heavily researched alternative then one picked out the air or just someone on a journos list.

None of our targets have any real pedigree if we're talking about big trophies so its stupid to push one rookie above another just because ones been in the news more.

Youre talking about players that Klopp managed, he could make almost anyone into a world beater if we didnt get his first choice, not the same thing unfortunately.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm



Hope that helps

Don't tell me we're posting close-ups of Arne's head now?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:18 pm
I'm just enjoying this thread over the past 2 days with all you clowns. Love RAWK, you fuckin' mad men.   ;D
Says the agent provocateur. The amount of fluffing you've done in here since that dark day in January, with your dodgy Twitter quotes and Joyce/Ornstein idolatry, you ought to be dragged out, tarred and feathered, put into the RAWK stocks and given a proper rotten tomato-ing.
Good grief.

As someone whose Mum literally had to talk him off the ledge (well, the top of the stairs) after the Michael Thomas goal in 1989, and who's punched an embarrassing number of coffee tables since then, I'm certainly not going to slaughter anyone for reacting to this stuff emotionally. But at the risk of patronising anyone, I think some of us maybe just need to take a minute and question whether there are really grounds to get so worked up.

I've not seen one comment that takes issue with Arne's putative appointment on the basis of his style or ability. 99% of the criticism has been based on experience to date: is the Dutch league better than the Portuguese league? Is ending a six-year wait for the title really an achievement? Are PSV really that good? How shit are Ajax?

Maybe it's understandable that folk are pawing at his record, because superficially it seems like a thing - and God knows we're all desperate to have something to get our teeth into to feel like we know where we are again after the bombshell of Jurgen leaving. But that kind of thinking is absolutely riddled with cognitive bias and subjectivity masquerading as objectivity. How a manager has performed at one club is influenced by far too many other things (ownership, resources, supporters, medical staff, facilities, expectations, scouting, players inherited, opposition, experience up to that point, etc....) to provide a reliable indication of whether they will succeed in the very specific role that our club has in mind (which, it's worth saying, we also know very little of - it's likely to be a different role to that which Jurgen is leaving, and I'm pretty sure most of us wouldn't have the faintest idea how Jurgen spent most of his time anyway).

Had he been demonstrably shite, then maybe. But he's obviously done 'well' everywhere he's been. Beyond that, none of us can really say anything based on CV alone. And those of you who say, even more specifically, that you want experience of winning x, y or z. Why? Evidently if the only people that won things were people who'd already won them then no-one else would win them. Not to get drawn in, because like I say it's a badly flawed metric, but (oh go on then...) Klopp hadn't won in Europe when he came here, and hadn't won in Germany when he took over Dortmund (ditto Guardiola when he took over Barca). All three were incredibly successful appointments in difficult leagues. On the other hand, Mourinho won plenty before being dreadful at Man U and Spurs.

'Ahh...' some will say, 'but those are all different'. YES! They are different! That's the whole point: each case is different and trying to simply 'apply proven winner' is an idiotic way to try and win things. Trying to be smart isn't just about trying to save money - it's about trying to spot the next thing to get in front of everyone else, and plainly the club have identified something in Arne they think will work. To my uninformed brain there's enough in that article The Final Third posted early this morning to make me think it could well be a great appointment.

Obviously it might not work out, but getting in a fume on the basis of CV alone just shows a staggering amount of overconfidence in your own ability to know how any of this works. The closest anyone's come to assessing him on him has been saying he sounds overly keen and concocting this entirely fictional image of him as some sort of sweaty-palmed dweeb our players will reject for telling us he fancies us rather than playing it cool (based on about ten seconds of interview).

Now, I've got absolutely no idea what goes through the mind of a professional footballer - I reckon they're all different - but neither do most of the people saying this. And I would, at least, expect they're used to actually judging managers by, y'know, their management. It sounds for all the world like he'll have an absolute field day with Trent; the idea that he'd suddenly want to jump ship just because the fella now in charge isn't a big enough name is laughable - he's the manager of Liverpool Football Club. How many managers are bigger than that any day of the week?

And frankly, if any of the current players do want someone with more GQ covers to their name then they can jog on and make room for those who actually want to play for this club, this set of fans and a guy who by all accounts inspires genuine respect and affection from his players.

Now, I'm not for one second saying we shouldn't discuss the merits - but, please, if we're going to do that then can we discuss the merits and not just rant about things that don't matter?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:17:17 pm
Says the agent provocateur. The amount of fluffing you've done in here since that dark day in January, with your dodgy Twitter quotes and Joyce/Ornstein idolatry, you ought to be dragged out, tarred and feathered, put into the RAWK stocks and given a proper rotten tomato-ing.

And balded.
Quote from: jetshymotion on Today at 03:17:31 pm
Good grief.


Good post. Very well said.
Quote from: jetshymotion on Today at 03:17:31 pm
Good grief.

As someone whose Mum literally had to talk him off the ledge (well, the top of the stairs) after the Michael Thomas goal in 1989, and who's punched an embarrassing number of coffee tables since then, I'm certainly not going to slaughter anyone for reacting to this stuff emotionally. But at the risk of patronising anyone, I think some of us maybe just need to take a minute and question whether there are really grounds to get so worked up.

I've not seen one comment that takes issue with Arne's putative appointment on the basis of his style or ability. 99% of the criticism has been based on experience to date: is the Dutch league better than the Portuguese league? Is ending a six-year wait for the title really an achievement? Are PSV really that good? How shit are Ajax?

Maybe it's understandable that folk are pawing at his record, because superficially it seems like a thing - and God knows we're all desperate to have something to get our teeth into to feel like we know where we are again after the bombshell of Jurgen leaving. But that kind of thinking is absolutely riddled with cognitive bias and subjectivity masquerading as objectivity. How a manager has performed at one club is influenced by far too many other things (ownership, resources, supporters, medical staff, facilities, expectations, scouting, players inherited, opposition, experience up to that point, etc....) to provide a reliable indication of whether they will succeed in the very specific role that our club has in mind (which, it's worth saying, we also know very little of - it's likely to be a different role to that which Jurgen is leaving, and I'm pretty sure most of us wouldn't have the faintest idea how Jurgen spent most of his time anyway).

Had he been demonstrably shite, then maybe. But he's obviously done 'well' everywhere he's been. Beyond that, none of us can really say anything based on CV alone. And those of you who say, even more specifically, that you want experience of winning x, y or z. Why? Evidently if the only people that won things were people who'd already won them then no-one else would win them. Not to get drawn in, because like I say it's a badly flawed metric, but (oh go on then...) Klopp hadn't won in Europe when he came here, and hadn't won in Germany when he took over Dortmund (ditto Guardiola when he took over Barca). All three were incredibly successful appointments in difficult leagues. On the other hand, Mourinho won plenty before being dreadful at Man U and Spurs.

'Ahh...' some will say, 'but those are all different'. YES! They are different! That's the whole point: each case is different and trying to simply 'apply proven winner' is an idiotic way to try and win things. Trying to be smart isn't just about trying to save money - it's about trying to spot the next thing to get in front of everyone else, and plainly the club have identified something in Arne they think will work. To my uninformed brain there's enough in that article The Final Third posted early this morning to make me think it could well be a great appointment.

Obviously it might not work out, but getting in a fume on the basis of CV alone just shows a staggering amount of overconfidence in your own ability to know how any of this works. The closest anyone's come to assessing him on him has been saying he sounds overly keen and concocting this entirely fictional image of him as some sort of sweaty-palmed dweeb our players will reject for telling us he fancies us rather than playing it cool (based on about ten seconds of interview).

Now, I've got absolutely no idea what goes through the mind of a professional footballer - I reckon they're all different - but neither do most of the people saying this. And I would, at least, expect they're used to actually judging managers by, y'know, their management. It sounds for all the world like he'll have an absolute field day with Trent; the idea that he'd suddenly want to jump ship just because the fella now in charge isn't a big enough name is laughable - he's the manager of Liverpool Football Club. How many managers are bigger than that any day of the week?

And frankly, if any of the current players do want someone with more GQ covers to their name then they can jog on and make room for those who actually want to play for this club, this set of fans and a guy who by all accounts inspires genuine respect and affection from his players.

Now, I'm not for one second saying we shouldn't discuss the merits - but, please, if we're going to do that then can we discuss the merits and not just rant about things that don't matter?

 :wellin
Quote from: jetshymotion on Today at 03:17:31 pm
Good grief.

As someone whose Mum literally had to talk him off the ledge (well, the top of the stairs) after the Michael Thomas goal in 1989, and who's punched an embarrassing number of coffee tables since then, I'm certainly not going to slaughter anyone for reacting to this stuff emotionally. But at the risk of patronising anyone, I think some of us maybe just need to take a minute and question whether there are really grounds to get so worked up.

I've not seen one comment that takes issue with Arne's putative appointment on the basis of his style or ability. 99% of the criticism has been based on experience to date: is the Dutch league better than the Portuguese league? Is ending a six-year wait for the title really an achievement? Are PSV really that good? How shit are Ajax?

Maybe it's understandable that folk are pawing at his record, because superficially it seems like a thing - and God knows we're all desperate to have something to get our teeth into to feel like we know where we are again after the bombshell of Jurgen leaving. But that kind of thinking is absolutely riddled with cognitive bias and subjectivity masquerading as objectivity. How a manager has performed at one club is influenced by far too many other things (ownership, resources, supporters, medical staff, facilities, expectations, scouting, players inherited, opposition, experience up to that point, etc....) to provide a reliable indication of whether they will succeed in the very specific role that our club has in mind (which, it's worth saying, we also know very little of - it's likely to be a different role to that which Jurgen is leaving, and I'm pretty sure most of us wouldn't have the faintest idea how Jurgen spent most of his time anyway).

Had he been demonstrably shite, then maybe. But he's obviously done 'well' everywhere he's been. Beyond that, none of us can really say anything based on CV alone. And those of you who say, even more specifically, that you want experience of winning x, y or z. Why? Evidently if the only people that won things were people who'd already won them then no-one else would win them. Not to get drawn in, because like I say it's a badly flawed metric, but (oh go on then...) Klopp hadn't won in Europe when he came here, and hadn't won in Germany when he took over Dortmund (ditto Guardiola when he took over Barca). All three were incredibly successful appointments in difficult leagues. On the other hand, Mourinho won plenty before being dreadful at Man U and Spurs.

'Ahh...' some will say, 'but those are all different'. YES! They are different! That's the whole point: each case is different and trying to simply 'apply proven winner' is an idiotic way to try and win things. Trying to be smart isn't just about trying to save money - it's about trying to spot the next thing to get in front of everyone else, and plainly the club have identified something in Arne they think will work. To my uninformed brain there's enough in that article The Final Third posted early this morning to make me think it could well be a great appointment.

Obviously it might not work out, but getting in a fume on the basis of CV alone just shows a staggering amount of overconfidence in your own ability to know how any of this works. The closest anyone's come to assessing him on him has been saying he sounds overly keen and concocting this entirely fictional image of him as some sort of sweaty-palmed dweeb our players will reject for telling us he fancies us rather than playing it cool (based on about ten seconds of interview).

Now, I've got absolutely no idea what goes through the mind of a professional footballer - I reckon they're all different - but neither do most of the people saying this. And I would, at least, expect they're used to actually judging managers by, y'know, their management. It sounds for all the world like he'll have an absolute field day with Trent; the idea that he'd suddenly want to jump ship just because the fella now in charge isn't a big enough name is laughable - he's the manager of Liverpool Football Club. How many managers are bigger than that any day of the week?

And frankly, if any of the current players do want someone with more GQ covers to their name then they can jog on and make room for those who actually want to play for this club, this set of fans and a guy who by all accounts inspires genuine respect and affection from his players.

Now, I'm not for one second saying we shouldn't discuss the merits - but, please, if we're going to do that then can we discuss the merits and not just rant about things that don't matter?

:wellin
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:50:00 pm
It was definitely not a joke mate, we were flying when this pic came first out in 2014.  ;D
OMG
I am genuinely shocked at that.

Those didn't age at all well then did they?

What were our fans thinking?!
https://www.premierleague.com/news/3983068

Quote
Feature
Why Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is a man in demand
By The Coaches' Voice
26 Apr 2024

The Coaches' Voice looks at the tactics of the Dutch coach who has been heavily linked with a job in the Premier League

Arne Slot has been a coach in demand for more than a year. After being linked with various jobs in the Premier League, on Thursday he said that Liverpool were in talks with his current club Feyenoord over coming to Anfield and taking over from Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have yet to comment officially but, when asked at his Friday press conference about Slot, Klopp had only words of praise.

"I like the way his team play football," Klopp said. "All the things I hear about him, good guy. Good coach, good guy, if he's the solution then I'm more than happy.

"[It's the] best job in the world, best club in the world."

But what is it that has brought the top clubs to seek Slot's services, and if he comes to the Premier League what sort of football should we expect from his teams? The Coaches' Voice has analysed his tactics in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Arne Slot: Coach Watch
It is a sign of the impact he has had in only two jobs as a head coach that, less than four years after stepping into his first role at AZ Alkmaar, Slot has found himself one of the most sought-after managers in Europe. The Dutchmans reputation has soared in two seasons at Feyenoord, where in 2022/23 he led them to their first Eredivisie title in six years  and only their second this century.

Slot moved into coaching in 2013, after a playing career as a midfielder spent entirely in his native Netherlands. He joined AZ Alkmaar as assistant to John van den Brom in the summer of 2017, and then stepped up to take the No 1 job two years later. When the 2019/20 Eredivisie season was abandoned due to COVID in April 2020, AZ were second in the league  behind only Ajax, and that only on goal difference.

Chosen to succeed the much-respected Dick Advocaat at Feyenoord in the summer of 2021, Slot led the team to the final of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season. There, they would lose narrowly to Jose Mourinhos Roma despite dominating in terms of both possession and chances.

The progress didnt end there, of course, as Slot followed a third-place league finish in his first campaign with that impressive run to the title in his second. Another defeat to Mourinho and Roma, this time in the Europa League quarter-finals, failed to dent Slots rise. Along with Erik ten Hag, he is at the forefront of an exciting new generation of Dutch coaches.

In possession: building with the double pivot
In the 2019/20 Eredivisie season that was ultimately abandoned in April 2020, Slots AZ Alkmaar ranked second only to an Ajax team managed by Ten Hag for average possession. The double pivot Slot used in his preferred 4-2-3-1 structure was key to this. Teun Koopmeiners and Fredrik Midtsjo operated behind the opponents first line of pressure, often working the ball around to the teams advancing full-backs.

In order to create space for the versatile attacking unit ahead of them, especially on the AZ right, the double pivot would also drop into the back line. This created central pockets of space through which they could progress play, but also enabled more consistent advances from the full-backs and, of course, guaranteed cover if possession was lost.

With Feyenoord, Slot retained both the 4-2-3-1 shape in possession and the double pivot at its heart. Rather than dropping into the back line, however, the likes of Orkun Kokcu and Mats Wieffer operated close to the centre-backs but primarily beyond their opponents first line (see image below). They used short passes to bounce the ball around opposing pressure, often in third-man combinations, in a way not unlike Roberto De Zerbi uses his double pivot at Brighton & Hove Albion.



Regular full-backs Marcus Pedersen and Quilindschy Hartman would remain deep in the build-up, but then support in more advanced areas as play progressed up the pitch. Here, the double pivot would support underneath to restart attacking moves or switch play. With Feyenoords right-winger often moving inside to support the No 10 earlier than the equivalent in Slots AZ team, the resulting midfield box could overload opposing central-midfield trios. This gave the double pivot the opportunity to break lines centrally as well as dominate the ball in the first phase of the build-up.

Attacking quartets
At AZ, Slots double pivot supported underneath the main attacking quartet of No 10, two wide attackers and centre-forward. The full-backs started deep and wide, to eventually support with delayed runs as the front four narrowed. In the 2019/20 Eredivisie season, full-backs Jonas Svensson and Owen Wijndal provided 44 per cent of the teams crosses.

On the left, right-footed winger Oussama Idrissi  who again teamed up with Slot in the 2022/23 Feyenoord squad  initially held his width longer. From there, he would look to cut inside on his right and shoot, or combine with his central team-mates. In that 2019/20 season, the Moroccan ranked joint-third for dribbles, while also often pushing higher to join Myron Boadu in the front line.

On the right, though, there was much more interchange between left-footed right winger Calvin Stengs and No 10 Dani de Wit. At times, both would play inside, almost as two No 10s (see below). This gave right-back Svensson much more space to advance into earlier in attacking moves. As well as numerous crosses, the Norwegian provided a significant number of key passes to break opposing back lines.



Tactics at Feyenoord
Slot used a similar attacking structure at Feyenoord, with the double pivot supporting right-side rotations. These movements occurred earlier than at AZ, however, and with better passers in central defence the team managed more combinations between the lines and were more equipped to break more compact blocks.

Crosses continued to feature heavily on the right side, with the rotations between Pedersen and Javairo Dilrosun or Alireza Jahanbakhsh creating both crossing opportunities and passing lines into the No 9  usually Santiago Gimenez or Danilo. Idrissi operated in his familiar role off the left, dribbling inside and frequently combining with No 10 Sebastian Szymanski. The Polish playmaker often moved to the left inside channel, allowing the right-winger to invert even further.

Out of possession: The high press
During his time at AZ, Slot favoured an organised and purposeful press  often using the winger and full-back pairing to jump aggressively when opposing teams sent the ball wide. This would leave a back line of three, with the double pivot screening and covering ahead of them. The No 10 pushed across to support this wide jump, often pressing the opposing pivot player closest to the ball (below). The centre-forward supported this pressure by locking play one way and ideally preventing the ball between the opposition centre-backs.



The double pivot were extremely aggressive without the ball, often jumping to press very high. Here, the player on the far side of the ball had licence to leave their covering role and move towards opposing midfielders. This led to more regains in midfield  Koopmeiners and Midtsjo both ranked in AZs top three at defensive duels  but it did leave gaps in midfield if their regain attempts failed. The team also left gaps in the inside channels if their high-pressing full-backs failed to recover back in time.

At Feyenoord, Slot has employed more variety in the front line when pressing. Despite setting up in the same 4-2-3-1 shape, he has at times included an extra player, pressing high with a front three  both man-for-man against a back three or against a back four.

Here, the No 10 would jump high alongside the central striker, with one of the two wingers moving higher for longer periods without the ball. The trigger for this was usually the No 9 jumping to force the ball one way, more often than not to the Feyenoord right. The No 10 would push forward to press centrally, with the left-winger then joining the press on the opposite side. This extra player in the front line gave Slots Feyenoord a much stronger threat on goal in the event of any high regain.

Defensive blocks
Slots teams dont overcommit to the high press, however. If such opportunities arent available, they are comfortable dropping into a more reserved block. At AZ, the wingers worked back to offer deeper support alongside the double pivot in a 4-4-1-1 defensive shape. Here, the No 9 and 10 alternated on who would pressure the centre-backs and who covered access into the midfield pivot.

Although now in a more reserved block, the AZ full-backs still jumped out to apply pressure in the wide areas. Right-back Svensson, for example, was among the highest-ranked for defensive duels in the 2019/20 Eredivisie. Cover inside the jumping full-back would primarily come from the closest of the double pivot  a defensive strategy Mourinho often uses  or, when needed, the now much deeper winger.

Feyenoord also use a more reserved block when required, although Slot would still encourage aggressive pressure from within that block  and also allow for intense pressing in the wide areas. The versatile Lutsharel Geertruida, who can play both centre-back and full-back, has been ideal in this role, with Pedersen another strong dueller at full-back.



The covering double pivot would be supported by withdrawn wingers in what becomes a 4-4-2 block (above), with No 10 Szymanski joining the central forward in the front line, as opposed to the staggered 4-4-1-1 at AZ. Kokcu and Wieffer are adept at covering any wide jumps from the full-backs, but also flexible enough to defend as a central-midfield pairing  the midfielders have been Feyenoords two highest duellers in the 2022/23 title-winning season.

Slots achievements in a relatively short career as a head coach have established him as a manager capable of testing his skills in a more competitive league than the Eredivisie. Both in and out of possession, his teams have proven an interesting and effective watch. It would be fascinating to see if, like his countryman Ten Hag, he could transfer that to the Premier League.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:18 pm
I'm just enjoying this thread over the past 2 days with all you clowns. Love RAWK, you fuckin' mad men.   ;D

And women   :wave
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:04:21 pm
So the biggest gripe some of you have is not who we're getting but who we could've got based on who we were linked with.

Some of you never learn, we do this every summer with transfers, we're always heavily linked with players then all of a sudden our real target emerges (often leftfield) and it gets done within days. That player normally fits like a glove.

We all wanted Xabi but like Bellingham its not happening. You either deal with it and move on or cry yourself to sleep every night. Would rather trust a heavily researched alternative then one picked out the air or just someone on a journos list.

None of our targets have any real pedigree if we're talking about big trophies so its stupid to push one rookie above another just because ones been in the news more.

Once Alonso was out the picture, it was always slim pickings. Slot's as good an option as anyone else we could have got given the profile we'd want. Nor do you want a yesterday's man.

There's also people with a downer on it because his name sounds weird, let's face it.

The other factor is it's important ot get it sorted now. Bayern struggling to find a new manager knowing Tuchel was leaving months ago. Ragnick is hardly inspiring. Now Xavi is staying with Barca who didn't have a clue who to bring in. United and Chelsea jobs possibly/probably about to come in and they're going to struggle who to bring in (to the point where they might keep inadequate managers).
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:30:57 pm
OMG
I am genuinely shocked at that.

Those didn't age at all well then did they?

What were our fans thinking?!

If I remember rightly mate I think it all came from a joke. I think the original pic of shanks etc was posted as a serious post in the photoshop thread, not sure if it was meant as serious or satire at the time but either way it was quite funny. A hundred other variations of that joke pic then spawned from it, with lots of various people photoshopped in, Rodgers being one of them. So wasnt meant to be serious in any way.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:30:57 pm
OMG
I am genuinely shocked at that.

Those didn't age at all well then did they?

What were our fans thinking?!

We were having a ball that season, the footy was great, we were battering teams, we destroyed Arsenal in 15 mins, it was a great season and the images reflected it. Its not like he was added to the managers banner (like those c*nts at Sky did with the Owl) or any such soft shite stuff like that.
