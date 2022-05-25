It's impossibility of replacing Klopp. Arne Slot will have a lot of work to do.



When Klopp was hired, he was universally lauded. He united the fanbase, players, and backroom staff relatively quickly. He gave himself plenty of time, and support didn't really waver. Very few coaches are hired with that level of approval and that level of charisma to win everyone over.



At the same time, when we started winning, everyone was envious of how well run we were. But how much of that is the club, and how much of that is Klopp? I can think of a time when Dortmund were the envy of Europe ("Wow they made a CL final, defeating Real Madrid along the way, with a team that cost 1 Andy Carroll."). How well run are they post-Klopp? On their 7th manager now, is it? Let's take a look at their trophy cabinet since Klopp left.



Klopp is someone who:

-doesn't complain about transfers

-doesn't throw players under the bus

-doesn't create a toxic environment with the sporting director, leaks to the press, etc

-covers for the club's missteps (look at his responses to the Super League, fan protests and walkouts)

-knows what to say in difficult times

-convinces top class players to stay (only Coutinho ended up forcing his way out)

-convinces players not to down tools (the response in 20/21 and carrying over to 21/22 and the response in 22/23 and carryover to 23/24 shows a manager that can motivate a side to respond and rebound)

-oh, and he wins stuff



So he had immediate approval all around and exhibits the traits above. Good luck to the next fella. It's modern football. We're not as bad as Chelsea (we're more like Arsenal/United in this respect), but it isn't like the old days. We went 50 years without sacking a manager and since then sacked Houllier, Rafa, Hodgson, Kenny, and Rodgers within 11 years. United fans used to talk about how they'll be patient like they were with Ferguson (yes, because 1986 is like 2013, of course). And how many managers have they had since?



The best part for Slot is that he's got a good squad, and the Edwards team is more competent than the clowns over at United. But, ultimately, he won't come with the same approval and plaudits Klopp did, and he's got a lot to live up to in terms of the personality and relationship-building side. Klopp pressers were a gold mine. It may not seem like much, but when the pressure was on, Klopp always delivered in every capacity. That's the challenge for Slot. His football may even be better, but can he establish a rapport amongst our supporters and within the football world? Truth be told, Brendan never really won everyone over.



We'll give Arne time, like we do every manager (unless he's Hodgson). But it'll be up to him to grasp things quickly as well to win people over.



It'll be an exciting new chapter, and let's enjoy it, but there's no doubt the pressure is on him massively.