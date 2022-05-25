« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:12:45 pm
It's hilarious when RAWK gets like this. Andy, that's simply not true. Speak for yourself, if you didn't meant to come across as moaning, all good. But have a look at some of the other posts in the last 6 or 7 pages - there are plenty of people moaning about Slot. Rossi's calling him a no-mark, Andy@A is upset because someone said "he's like Guardiola" whatever the fuck that means, and plenty of others bemoaning the fact that we didn't snap up Carlo "phone it in" Ancelotti when we had the chance (despite him still being at Madrid for a year).

I swear some people are deliberately obtuse. Talk about misquoting. I was clearly commenting on the laughable suggestion that Trent needed a blunt Dutch kick up the arse, and from his perspective with all he's won under the tutelage of Klopp, a recognised world class talent that Madrid will be sniffing around, a "no mark from Feyenoord" is probably how he'd view the likes of Arne Slot telling him some "home truths".
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:25:39 pm
Possibly because he's knackered and pissed off at how the season is ending and doesn't have the enthusiasm for it anymore. Xabi isn't an option, so how do you think he'd respond if he was asked about Amorim today? I suspect it would be very similarly to his views on Slot. He's not really arsed right now. But that's fine, use that to build your arsenal of anti-Slot weapons that you desperately need for some reason.

First part of your post is fair. Second part is unnecessary drama queenery.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:26:50 pm
I swear some people are deliberately obtuse. Talk about misquoting. I was clearly commenting on the laughable suggestion that Trent needed a blunt Dutch kick up the arse, and from his perspective with all he's won under the tutelage of Klopp, a recognised world class talent that Madrid will be sniffing around, a "no mark from Feyenoord" is probably how he'd view the likes of Arne Slot telling him some "home truths".

To be fair Rossi given your other posts in this thread it's not reasonable to expect people to interpret your post like that at all. At no point did you say 'Trent will view it like' when you called him a no-mark, it came across as your opinion which to be honest it seems to be.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:53 pm
This thread is a fucking sewer.

Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.

Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?

Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.

Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once.  Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media.  I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.

Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?

It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.
Well said, and I echo every word.

We rejoiced when Edwards returned and Hughes looks a very astute appointment. If this is the guy they're backing then that's enough for me. Actually cant wait to see how we evolve into next season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 01:29:18 pm »
People are really thinking Slotis shit because van Dijk called him "one of the better coaches" and not "the best coach"? WTF? He has to be careful, what if we end up with someone else? What about the national coach, or Lijnders? If he's praising Slot too much, it'll sound as if he's slagging everybody else off. "One of the better coaches" is as much praise as you can expect.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:23:11 pm
I'm not being funny at all, but I'd love for someone at the club to come out and give us a bit of encouragement, Slot has done incredible things, he's so exciting, etc etc. They clearly think he's the new manager but we keep getting such unenthusiastic responses, first the captain now Klopp, is it just me seeing that? Maybe Klopp is fucked and fed up but he did not sound excited to say the least.

I'm sure we will have everyone telling us what do you expect him to say, mic in his face, he's Dutch or German, or whatever, but can you imagine him saying that about any possible incoming player? I reckon I'll just put it down to tiredness, poor guy looks done in and in need of a 3 month sleep.

Maybe Im being daft - it wouldnt be the first time - but Im guessing theyre just trying to be a bit professional about it?

How often do we hear managers/players try to avoid answering questions about people not at the club? The media obviously want a sound bite but it would be incredibly unprofessional, for me at least, if people at the club started spouting off about him: one  our season is still going and Jurgen is still here; and two  Slot is still in a job and nothing has been agreed/finalised.

I dont think anyone at the club needs to talk the new manager up, the national and patch journos will be doing their best to do that from now until August, I think theyll want to remain focused, even if our season is over.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 01:29:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:23:43 pm
Who gives a fuck? His most praised manager over the years is probably David Moyes. Should we appoint him?

Also, its likely Klopp has seen far more of Alonsos team play than he has Slots team play.

But really, I dont get the fuss, Jürgen is counting the days till he can hit the beach and likely isnt that arsed. Hes giving the answer expected and nothing more.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 01:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:52 pm
Also, its likely Klopp has seen far more of Alonsos team play than he has Slots team play.

But really, I dont get the fuss, Jürgen is counting the days till he can hit the beach and likely isnt that arsed. Hes giving the answer expected and nothing more.

Which has always been his way anyway, he's always been respectful of other coaches.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm »
I'm loving the fume around the place the last day or so, it's like everyone's trying to wear themselves out to the point of having no more to give.

A massive verbal battle being batted to and fro between the contenders with no rules, boundaries or referee and no winners or losers.

No lines to step over, no depths too deep to plunge just keep batting until you've run out of steam 😂

It's entertaining and a bit amusing but I'm sat in some lovely warm sunshine hearing nothing but birds tweeting and the trees rustling in the breeze.

Absolute bliss 😊
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 01:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:27:04 pm
First part of your post is fair. Second part is unnecessary drama queenery.

I do love the drama. But genuinely it's quite disappointing to see normally sound posters looking for reasons to write him off before he's been announced.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:51:15 pm
Perhaps I'm on my own here, but if he's that thin skinned I'll drive him to the airport.


I'll not even comment on 'no mark from Feyenoord' because you've clearly dug your trench, so have at it. I hope you don't enjoy anything if we do well because it's not Xabi Alonso.
Again, the 'no mark' was hypothetical and purely flippant from Trent's perspective if Slot came across with that approach. But I can see others have taken it quite literally, given my less than enthusiastic embrace of this appointment.

He's clearly not a no-mark having won the league in Holland and had a very good run in the Europa Conference, but he certainly hasn't done himself any favours here with the "doubters" by opening his mouth here before business has been concluded. I suspect it won't be the last time he makes an ill-judged comment before the calendar year is out, but the "sure but hey he's Dutch, ha ha, they're just like that" isn't an acceptable defence to me. He'll need to learn that on the job and quite quickly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:30:46 pm
Which has always been his way anyway, he's always been respectful of other coaches.

Klopp isn't going to voicean opinion about any incoming new manager. He's nice about all of them, because he's a nice person, but it's not his job to employ the next manager and he's staying out of it. If he'd literally say "nothing to do with me", people would think he doesn't rate whoever is being mentioned. Just some general nice words are the easiest way tk deal with that situation.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 01:35:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:32:16 pm
I'm loving the fume around the place the last day or so, it's like everyone's trying to wear themselves out to the point of having no more to give.

A massive verbal battle being batted to and fro between the contenders with no rules, boundaries or referee and no winners or losers.

No lines to step over, no depths too deep to plunge just keep batting until you've run out of steam 😂

It's entertaining and a bit amusing but I'm sat in some lovely warm sunshine hearing nothing but birds tweeting and the trees rustling in the breeze.

Absolute bliss 😊

You mutha fucker. Come join the trenches  heres a ball of mud. Throw it.

Throw it god damn you. Hjckfjrkenfjf%^+}~*🤬
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Klopp isn't going to voicean opinion about any incoming new manager. He's nice about all of them, because he's a nice person, but it's not his job to employ the next manager and he's staying out of it. If he'd literally say "nothing to do with me", people would think he doesn't rate whoever is being mentioned. Just some general nice words are the easiest way tk deal with that situation.

That's precisely why I said before people will always take out of opinions what they want too. We live in the social media age now, and everything is more contentious as a result.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:53 pm
Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once. 

Joined the forum just to echo this post.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:19:18 am
Yeah, I'm a Klopptic Unorthodox.

I'm not that arsed about who comes next, like you I intend to take a step back from football after Jurgen leaves, mainly because 17 years after moving from France to Australia I've just about had enough of being glued to my phone at 3.30am, but also all the VAR and ADFC and toxic bantz culture have made me question whether I've even enjoyed these past few seasons or am I just feeding an addiction? So yeah, Amorim, Arne, whatever. Hopefully we stuff Man U again 7-0 so I can go around saying "Hag got Slot-shamed" and congratulating myself on how clever I am, but otherwise fuck it, I much prefer AFL these days. It does have a lengthy off- season, though...

Jus5 get Optus Sport and watch the mini match over breakfast. Far better for your sleep, health and sanity 😉
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm »
It's impossibility of replacing Klopp.  Arne Slot will have a lot of work to do.

When Klopp was hired, he was universally lauded.  He united the fanbase, players, and backroom staff relatively quickly.  He gave himself plenty of time, and support didn't really waver.  Very few coaches are hired with that level of approval and that level of charisma to win everyone over.

At the same time, when we started winning, everyone was envious of how well run we were.  But how much of that is the club, and how much of that is Klopp?  I can think of a time when Dortmund were the envy of Europe ("Wow they made a CL final, defeating Real Madrid along the way, with a team that cost 1 Andy Carroll.").  How well run are they post-Klopp?  On their 7th manager now, is it?  Let's take a look at their trophy cabinet since Klopp left.

Klopp is someone who:
-doesn't complain about transfers
-doesn't throw players under the bus
-doesn't create a toxic environment with the sporting director, leaks to the press, etc
-covers for the club's missteps (look at his responses to the Super League, fan protests and walkouts)
-knows what to say in difficult times
-convinces top class players to stay (only Coutinho ended up forcing his way out)
-convinces players not to down tools (the response in 20/21 and carrying over to 21/22 and the response in 22/23 and carryover to 23/24 shows a manager that can motivate a side to respond and rebound)
-oh, and he wins stuff

So he had immediate approval all around and exhibits the traits above.  Good luck to the next fella.  It's modern football.  We're not as bad as Chelsea (we're more like Arsenal/United in this respect), but it isn't like the old days.  We went 50 years without sacking a manager and since then sacked Houllier, Rafa, Hodgson, Kenny, and Rodgers within 11 years.  United fans used to talk about how they'll be patient like they were with Ferguson (yes, because 1986 is like 2013, of course).  And how many managers have they had since?

The best part for Slot is that he's got a good squad, and the Edwards team is more competent than the clowns over at United.  But, ultimately, he won't come with the same approval and plaudits Klopp did, and he's got a lot to live up to in terms of the personality and relationship-building side.  Klopp pressers were a gold mine.  It may not seem like much, but when the pressure was on, Klopp always delivered in every capacity.  That's the challenge for Slot.  His football may even be better, but can he establish a rapport amongst our supporters and within the football world?  Truth be told, Brendan never really won everyone over.

We'll give Arne time, like we do every manager (unless he's Hodgson).  But it'll be up to him to grasp things quickly as well to win people over.

It'll be an exciting new chapter, and let's enjoy it, but there's no doubt the pressure is on him massively.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:47:14 pm
We'll give Arne time, like we do every manager (unless he's Hodgson).  But it'll be up to him to grasp things quickly as well to win people over.

You'd think wouldn't you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 01:49:46 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:53 pm
This thread is a fucking sewer.

Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.

Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?

Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.

Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once.  Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media.  I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.

Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?

It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.

Finally a good post after 235 pages.

This thread IS a fucking embarassment. In fact nearly all threads on the forum are right now with the way the season has ended. Half a page of random vitriol about Luke Littler in the darts thread. A page saying Robertson is a fucking washed up tramp in his thread. Nunez is either the new Van Basten or a poor-man's Erik Meier, there's no in-between. And in this thread every single word uttered by anyone about Slot is being micro-analysed for the negative connotations from it such as Klopp's statement in his presser.

Sewage.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:04:05 pm
Guess you are not a native speaker?

Well, I'm English and not Scouse, so err, I guess not?

Quote
That was me describing someone's actions as pathetic, not calling someone pathetic.

I mean I was just bringing the cheeky levity but if you're going to continue being serious, I thought you might like the handy chart below...



Hope that helps


Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:05:13 pm
Not lost my mind JP, just my enthusiasm and the be honest, stomach for it all given what has transpired, and how. Think the club handled Jurgen's responsibilities badly, then they sat on their hands with an obvious uniting successor like Xabi around Christmas time once they knew in November, all because they dragged their feet for almost a year to sort out a replacement for Ward (not to mention Mike Gordon doing his best "Homer Simpson into the hedge" impression) claiming everything had to be done in a timely stepwise data-driven process. All of which revolved around begging Laptop Eddie to return in a much bigger role, now the egotistical power-hungry German was wiped out and fucking off.

As for Amorim, check out this thread for the last month after the Alonso statement dropped. Numerous puff pieces, from Joyce to the Athletic, all discussing Amorim in a way that only him being the preferred candidate status would allow for. We even got the briefing that (thankfully) De Zerbi was flushed around the time we beat Brighton, leaving Amorim as odds-on. The clear message was nothing would be confirmed until ours and Sporting's season was done. There was no counter-briefing until a few days ago, when this thread understandably exploded again, with the change to the club's new unconfirmed choice and Slot's comments.

I am not being funny mate but this is all headcanon. We didn't get Alonso because we waited, and we didn't get Amorim for some reason but he was clearly second choice because people wrote about him (even though they consistently said he isn't a shoe in for it)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:26:50 pm
I swear some people are deliberately obtuse. Talk about misquoting. I was clearly commenting on the laughable suggestion that Trent needed a blunt Dutch kick up the arse, and from his perspective with all he's won under the tutelage of Klopp, a recognised world class talent that Madrid will be sniffing around, a "no mark from Feyenoord" is probably how he'd view the likes of Arne Slot telling him some "home truths".

In the very same post you admonished the fact that he's "done nothing of significance", so it's hardly a great leap.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: wipeman on Today at 01:41:41 pm
Joined the forum just to echo this post.

Welcome Arne  ;D


He'll be grand, can't wait  8)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:07:34 pm
There's a LOT of conjecture here, especially in your first paragraph.

Totally disagree on the second, all said 'puff pieces' included many lines about him not being certain to get the job.  Not sure what 'the talk' was about waiting for Sporting's season being over either as I never saw that other than from dodgy Portuguese journalists on Twitter.  Let's assume you're right though.  What makes Amorim better? On the surface to me they're very similar candidates.  Let's discuss that instead of calling people no-marks. Wouldn't Amorim have been a no-mark from Lisbon?

I like you a lot Rossi and I share many of your views on football but you're off the deep end here because you wanted Xabi Alonso and he never wanted the job.  You're close to going full Al and you never go full Al.

Is Slot some sort of Kuyt parallel for you?
Jeez I feel like I'm on the therapist's chaise longue here.

Maybe I have gone full Al, maybe I'm still smarting from the unexpected Alonso decision, one I think we sat back and let play out c/o Bayern's media shite instead of moving decisively, not a trait I associate with FSG (eek, hitting the Al redline threshold again sorry).

Maybe I had then come around to the plan B being Amorim, which revisionist claims to the contrary, if you'd ask any Liverpool fan in that calendar month between the Leverkusen press conference and this overnight media blitz on our choice of Slot, they'd have said its obvious Amorim has a clear run and is odds-on favourite. Only the small print disclaimer about still considering the likes of De Zerbi (which was then unequivocally aborted) would support the Portuguese was anything other than a shoe-in.

As for Slot being a Kuyt parallel (I think you mean proxy). Well obviously. It's the Feyenoord thing. Never mind the gesticulating Everton-like toddler giving it the middle finger, the toxic hooligan culture, the inferiority complex of being the third club as a 'second city'. No, you're right. It's the sheer soul-swallowing PTSD palpitations of dread of once again seeing the Perspirator in a Liverpool training kit.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 01:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Well, I'm English and not Scouse, so err, I guess not?

I mean I was just bringing the cheeky levity but if you're going to continue being serious, I thought you might like the handy chart below...



Hope that helps




Candle split 😳
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:57 pm
Jeez I feel like I'm on the therapist's chaise longue here.

Maybe I have gone full Al, maybe I'm still smarting from the unexpected Alonso decision, one I think we sat back and let play out c/o Bayern's media shite instead of moving decisively, not a trait I associate with FSG (eek, hitting the Al redline threshold again sorry).

Maybe I had then come around to the plan B being Amorim, which revisionist claims to the contrary, if you'd ask any Liverpool fan in that calendar month between the Leverkusen press conference and this overnight media blitz on our choice of Slot, they'd have said its obvious Amorim has a clear run and is odds-on favourite. Only the small print disclaimer about still considering the likes of De Zerbi (which was then unequivocally aborted) would support the Portuguese was anything other than a shoe-in.

As for Slot being a Kuyt parallel (I think you mean proxy). Well obviously. It's the Feyenoord thing. Never mind the gesticulating Everton-like toddler giving it the middle finger, the toxic hooligan culture, the inferiority complex of being the third club as a 'second city'. No, you're right. It's the sheer soul-swallowing PTSD palpitations of dread of once again seeing the Perspirator in a Liverpool training kit.

Okay mate, I can't help you, I really can't.

I fundamentally just don't agree with you on Amorim, sorry.  And even if I had, why would he be any better or worse of a candidate than Slot?

The shit about Feyenoord is just weird, I'm sorry. I don't get it. I don't have a clue what relevance that has to anything.

Yes, I did mean proxy, apologies, I'm not greatly sharp when I've had about four hours sleep.

Have a nice day Rossi and I genuinely hope you start feeling better soon because I'm not sure what this is.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:57 pm
Jeez I feel like I'm on the therapist's chaise longue here.

Maybe I have gone full Al, maybe I'm still smarting from the unexpected Alonso decision, one I think we sat back and let play out c/o Bayern's media shite instead of moving decisively, not a trait I associate with FSG (eek, hitting the Al redline threshold again sorry).

Maybe I had then come around to the plan B being Amorim, which revisionist claims to the contrary, if you'd ask any Liverpool fan in that calendar month between Leverkusen press conference and this overnight media blitz on our choice of Slot, they'd have said its obvious Amorim has th clear run and odds-on favourite. Only the small print disclaimer about still considering the likes of De Zerbi (which was then unequivocally aborted) would support the Portuguese was anything other than a shoe-in.

As for Slot being a Kuyt parallel (I think you mean proxy). Well obviously. It's the Feyenoord thing. Never mind the gesticulating Everton-like toddler giving it the middle finger, the toxic hooligan culture, the inferiority complex of being the third club as a 'second city'. No, you're right. It's the sheer soul-swallowing PTSD palpitations of dread of once again seeing the Perspirator in a Liverpool training kit.

Kuyt and Slot  that would be one gorgeous looking bench 😂😂  nearly as sexy as Paisley, Moran et al.

If theyre good men Ill defend them to the hilt 😁 you end up falling in love with the imperfections if you love someone, and end up picking on them if you dont.

Hodgson is an owl faced c*nt for us. Hes a winged beaked messiah in the crystal palace boardroom.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:58:40 pm
Kuyt and Slot

Sounds like a law firm :lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12548 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:57 pm
Jeez I feel like I'm on the therapist's chaise longue here.

Maybe I have gone full Al, maybe I'm still smarting from the unexpected Alonso decision, one I think we sat back and let play out c/o Bayern's media shite instead of moving decisively, not a trait I associate with FSG (eek, hitting the Al redline threshold again sorry).

Maybe I had then come around to the plan B being Amorim, which revisionist claims to the contrary, if you'd ask any Liverpool fan in that calendar month between the Leverkusen press conference and this overnight media blitz on our choice of Slot, they'd have said its obvious Amorim has a clear run and is odds-on favourite. Only the small print disclaimer about still considering the likes of De Zerbi (which was then unequivocally aborted) would support the Portuguese was anything other than a shoe-in.

As for Slot being a Kuyt parallel (I think you mean proxy). Well obviously. It's the Feyenoord thing. Never mind the gesticulating Everton-like toddler giving it the middle finger, the toxic hooligan culture, the inferiority complex of being the third club as a 'second city'. No, you're right. It's the sheer soul-swallowing PTSD palpitations of dread of once again seeing the Perspirator in a Liverpool training kit.

We've been good at doing things quietly under FSG, why do you discount the possibility of us doing the background work on a new manager without leaks, while the media and fans fill the silence with their own speculation? You seem very quick to presume Slot was a last minute idea, when actually the reliable media all said it'll be a thorough process based on deep analysis.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12549 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:40:36 pm
And also, fuck me, stop talking about Rodgers. It was bad enough having him as manager never mind having to relive it because you think the same thing's happening here (in spite of absolutely no correlation in their experience levels whatsoever)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12550 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:00:01 pm
Sounds like a law firm :lmao

Also sounds like a North European porno

Or sex position

Give 'em the old Kuyt and Slot
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12551 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm »
I don't know if anyone's said it before, but my concern is that we all get invested in the idea of Slot joining.
And then at the last minute, he doesn't - for whatever reason.
And we get someone who is still good on paper but is a bit of an anticlimax.

Not directly analogous, but similar to how there was all this talk after Hodgson about so many decent-ish managers who would be a good fit for us, and we seemed to be close to getting Martinez - who was also looked at at being a good shout to take us 'forward'.
we got all invested.

Then we got Rodgers.

Rodgers gave us some good memories. But the whole manager search preceding it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

Don't want to experience that again.

So until Slot is officially announced, I'm going to hope for the best and plan for the worst.
Hence, I'm gearing up to the club announcing that someone like De Zerbi might be our next manager.
Or someone for the back room steps up. Or back room plus someone like Torres as hands-on assistant.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12552 on: Today at 02:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:00:57 pm
Also sounds like a North European porno

Or sex position

Give 'em the old Kuyt and Slot

The dutch rudder.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12553 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:00:57 pm
Also sounds like a North European porno

Or sex position

Give 'em the old Kuyt and Slot
Arne is actually an old viking name, meaning eagle
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12554 on: Today at 02:08:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:00:54 pm

Genuine question..
My memory is really bad, but I remember these images.
But were they done to take the pi$$ at the time by some of our fans, or were they genuine beliefs of some of our fans that Rodgers was special? Or something else?
Logged

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12555 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Can I also make a controversial opinion

I actually think he is quite handsome. He has a rather handsome face

People seem to be focusing too much on his looks, but I actually think he looks alright anyway
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 02:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:51:37 pm
In the very same post you admonished the fact that he's "done nothing of significance", so it's hardly a great leap.
Fair enough. I should be more careful with my wording at such a sensitive time.

I'm on record as saying I thought the weight of expectation would be the only problem for Alonso. And I thought it would be a difficult hurdle for Amorim, but I genuinely think it will be an almost unbearable weight for Slot, as this thread indicates.

Look, I don't want any Liverpool manager (the OFC being the only exception) to fail, or see a massive drop off. Even temporarily as a means to an end. I've become addicted once more to how it feels, seeing us batter the cheats of City, humiliate United, and lift shiny silver and gold trophies at the end of a season, recent disappointments aside.

I really hope Slot has a good solid start to his Liverpool career, that shows clear momentum and progression. Because, let's be honest, he'll need to.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12557 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Arne is actually an old viking name, meaning eagle

He's a Viking. Interesting.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12558 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Arne is actually an old viking name, meaning eagle

Nice I like it.

Although this does just have me thinking of the Blood Eagle now (history buffs and watchers of Vikings will know)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12559 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
A young Arne Slot

