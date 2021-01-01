This thread is a fucking sewer.



Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.



Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?



Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.



Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off. We used to do that, once. Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media. I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.



Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?



It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.