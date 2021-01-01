« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12440 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:11:49 pm
David Lynch
@dmlynchlfc
18m
Klopp asked about Arne Slot: "I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him, good guy. Good coach, good guy, if he's the solution then I'm more than happy. [It's the] best job in the world, best club in the world."

I'm not being funny at all, but I'd love for someone at the club to come out and give us a bit of encouragement, Slot has done incredible things, he's so exciting, etc etc. They clearly think he's the new manager but we keep getting such unenthusiastic responses, first the captain now Klopp, is it just me seeing that? Maybe Klopp is fucked and fed up but he did not sound excited to say the least.

I'm sure we will have everyone telling us what do you expect him to say, mic in his face, he's Dutch or German, or whatever, but can you imagine him saying that about any possible incoming player? I reckon I'll just put it down to tiredness, poor guy looks done in and in need of a 3 month sleep.   
Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12441 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:39:44 am
Been reading a few things about him from the Dutch media and they are saying that he's very like Guardiola.

Fuck that having someone like that c*nt here.

How so?

shook

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12442 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:23:11 pm
I'm not being funny at all, but I'd love for someone at the club to come out and give us a bit of encouragement, Slot has done incredible things, he's so exciting, etc etc. They clearly think he's the new manager but we keep getting such unenthusiastic responses, first the captain now Klopp, is it just me seeing that? Maybe Klopp is fucked and fed up but he did not sound excited to say the least.

I'm sure we will have everyone telling us what do you expect him to say, mic in his face, he's Dutch or German, or whatever, but can you imagine him saying that about any possible incoming player? I reckon I'll just put it down to tiredness, poor guy looks done in and in need of a 3 month sleep.

Keep expectations low, hate to say it.
LFCEmpire

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12443 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:50:51 am
The only manager who has come close to uniting the fans has been Kloppo though. Sadly there have always been differences between Liverpool fans throughout the last few seasons before the great man arrived. It's inevitable that will we go back to how we've always been, fighting amongst ourselves. If Klopp couldn't do, I don't think anyone can sadly.

Spot on.
kennedy81

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12444 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm
If he can win over the fans, he'll be fine. If he doesn't, he's doomed.

Going back to Klopp's first season there were moments where he fronted the crowd (the west brom game, people leaving early against Palace etc) that could have gone either way. It took a lot of front as it could have backfired, but he knew without the crowd on his side, he'd get nowhere. There were people doubting him around that time, results were mixed. But once the crowd bought in, it was full steam ahead.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12445 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Keep expectations low, hate to say it.

Which would have been true of anyone.
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12446 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Keep expectations low, hate to say it.

Not sure if they are doing that on purpose but if not as you say it's probably a good thing anyway  ;D
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12447 on: Today at 12:27:59 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:23:11 pm
They clearly think he's the new manager but we keep getting such unenthusiastic responses, first the captain now Klopp, is it just me seeing that?

It's you desperately trawling every quote trying to find something you can twist so you can whine yep, buzzing for months and months of this nonsense.
Nick110581

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12448 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:23:11 pm
I'm not being funny at all, but I'd love for someone at the club to come out and give us a bit of encouragement, Slot has done incredible things, he's so exciting, etc etc. They clearly think he's the new manager but we keep getting such unenthusiastic responses, first the captain now Klopp, is it just me seeing that? Maybe Klopp is fucked and fed up but he did not sound excited to say the least.

I'm sure we will have everyone telling us what do you expect him to say, mic in his face, he's Dutch or German, or whatever, but can you imagine him saying that about any possible incoming player? I reckon I'll just put it down to tiredness, poor guy looks done in and in need of a 3 month sleep.   

Did you hear what Klopp said ? Its clearly positive but you have a different agenda.
LFCEmpire

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12449 on: Today at 12:30:12 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Keep expectations low, hate to say it.

Yup sad but true. I will always support Liverpool, through thick and thin. I prefer to wear my LFC jerseys in the gym when we are struggling.

I am however scared shitless that we will fall away after Klopp.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12450 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:26:43 pm
If he can win over the fans, he'll be fine. If he doesn't, he's doomed.

Going back to Klopp's first season there were moments where he fronted the crowd (the west brom game, people leaving early against Palace etc) that could have gone either way. It took a lot of front as it could have backfired, but he knew without the crowd on his side, he'd get nowhere. There were people doubting him around that time, results were mixed. But once the crowd bought in, it was full steam ahead.

We've always been a divided fan base. That's the reality, I mean look at how many people are already being negative about a manager whose not officially here. The only time we were united as a fanbase is after Hodgson when King Kenny was made manager and even that didn't last. Klopp has spent his entire time here trying to unite everyone, but it will all fall apart when he's gone because sadly, that's the way we are.
Caston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12451 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:50:59 am
Obviously just a feeling but got bad "Martin Jol meets Brendan Rodgers" vibes about this guy. Respectful tact and diplomacy is a prerequisite for such a high profile role, and unfortunately he's stereotypically Dutch in this regard.

Already acting like a competition winner (which he is, let's be honest) doesn't bode well. Seems to enjoy the fact we're having to negotiate him out of his current contract with Feyenoord via a sizeable compensation fee. Van Dijk's shrugged opinion says it all "seems like one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment", talk about damning with faint praise.

Did I miss it, or has there been anything concrete (not baseless rumours from random sources regurgitated by Samie) as to why Amorim suddenly got dumped after a month of being the obvious media-briefed preferred candidate? His achievements with Sporting do seem superior in a more competitive and diverse league, and by all accounts, was talked of as being a "great communicator". Not that I care much after this past 9 seasons if I'm honest, but this eleventh-hour pivot to Feyenoord's Arne Slot with the obligatory puff pieces that's he absolutely the right man for the job, 6 months after Klopp handed in his notice, seems somewhat straw-clutching and desperate.

Easy to say in hindsight but with a vacuum above the manager, maybe John Henry should have pulled a Billy Beane approach and made Xabi Alonso an astronomical offer in Dec/Jan, take it or leave it, rather than let it drag out for 3 months allowing Bayern's PR machine to run amok and unsettle him into a U-turn. Timing is everything, as in life.

Boring.
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12452 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm
This thread is a fucking sewer.

Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.

Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?

Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.

Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once.  Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media.  I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.

Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?

It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12453 on: Today at 12:37:57 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:53 pm
This thread is a fucking sewer.

Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.

Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?

Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.

Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once.  Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media.  I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.

Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?

It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.

Absolutely spot on.
Qston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12454 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm
The incline up Walton Breck Road will blow his mind
lfc_col

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12455 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:53 pm
This thread is a fucking sewer.

Even Rossi, someone who normally posts sense, has lost his fucking mind.

Rossi, how on earth was Amorim 'the media-briefed preferred candidate' when every single media source said he wasn't necessarily the preferred candidate verbatim?

Honestly, the way the season's ending is shit, and it sounds like most of you want to pack it in whoever the new manager is.

Myself, I haven't a clue what Slot will be like, I've not seen a minute of Dutch football and I'd posit neither have most of you, but even if I had, I'd probably wait until he's managed a few games of our club before I write the poor c*nt off.  We used to do that, once.  Everything is so fucking reactionary on here now, and in the media.  I might actually walk away myself, not because Jurgen's going but because if this is what football fandom is now I'd rather fucking hang myself.

Do we support Liverpool FC? Or is it Jurgen Klopp FC? Or Xabi Alonso FC? Or Ruben Amorim FC?

It would be nice to read some thoughts and tactical analysis rather than the same tired shit from the same 4 or 5 posters, but I imagine the quality on here has long since dwindled away because the twats run the asylum.

Spot on give the guy a chance ffs
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12456 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
And also, fuck me, stop talking about Rodgers. It was bad enough having him as manager never mind having to relive it because you think the same thing's happening here (in spite of absolutely no correlation in their experience levels whatsoever)
