LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12400 on: Today at 10:53:42 am
Blunt truth and a total disregard for hierarchy.

I fucking LOVE it. 


The blunt truth is nobody can follow Klopp its like following Messi ok, you just cant do it. Edwards is pretty awesome at what he does and if this guy is a very good young coach whose notable for his man management, is outperforming his pool and looks ready to go to the next level, that's what we want that's what we need thats the best we can do. Pretty useless getting your panties in a bunch about it.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12401 on: Today at 10:54:53 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:18:50 am
Im not that arsed to be honest as hes not manager here yet but to play the other side I think you just need to replace Rodgers saying that, how would you feel as a fan?

 I believe that Liverpool will let me join Real Madrid as it would be a massive step for me.

There are negotiations ongoing between clubs, Im here waiting Im happy at Liverpool but #Real would be a fantastic opportunity for me.

Cant see that going down well to be fair  ;D

Honestly I wouldnt be arsed.

The thing which would annoy me is him leaving in the first place for obvious reasons, him being honest about it at the point where its virtually common knowledge anyway wouldnt bother me. I cant see how thats less preferable than I am just focussing on the last 4 matches and will discuss my future at the end of the season which basically means Im leaving anyway.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12402 on: Today at 10:54:54 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:53:42 am
Blunt truth and a total disregard for hierarchy.

I fucking LOVE it. 


The blunt truth is nobody can follow Klopp its like following Messi ok, you just cant do it. Edwards is pretty awesome at what he does and if this guy is a very good young coach whose notable for his man management, is outperforming his pool and looks ready to go to the next level, that's what we want that's what we need thats the best we can do. Pretty useless getting your panties in a bunch about it.

Couldn't put it better myself!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12403 on: Today at 10:55:48 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:39:55 am
To be fair to Slot, he was level on points with Ajax when manager of AZ Alkmaar, could have won it that season but it was curtailed due to Covid and Ajax were awarded the title (I'm assuming they were ahead on GD). So let's say Slot won the title with AZ and then Feyenoord. Two titles with two different clubs. I think that would put his achievements on par with Amorim who has done it twice with one club. And you can argue that AZ are smaller than Feyenoord.

Fair enough if you think he has done just as good a job as Amorim, but not my view at all. Amorim has essentially had to battle against two Ajax's in his league, Benfica and Porto, who are financially much stronger. Ajax these last years have been awful for everyone to see.

I'm not saying there is a giant chasm between them both or anything, but Amorim for me is on a level below Alonso, Slot for me would be on a level below that along with others who I never would have thought we would be going for after Klopp in a million years.

Let's not beat around the bush here, nobody on these entire boards since January or anywhere, bar the ghost of an Octopus in Germany, would have mentioned Slot as a successor, that is between all the other names from fucking Frank to O'Neil. There is a reason for that.

Not to say for one second if he is hired he can't come here and do amazing things, of course he can and I will be backing whoever it is with the desperate hope we continue with this amazing squad we have, but it a ridiculous gamble nobody could have envisaged and one that does not sit well for a lot of people. There is a massive leap of faith in Edwards to get this right, so whoever it is I just hope the gamble pays off.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12404 on: Today at 10:55:55 am
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/26/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-philosophy

Quote
Arne Slot: the overachiever and good guy who can spark a revolution
Frontrunner to take charge at Liverpool did not make a big impression as a player but has resemblances to Jürgen Klopp

Bart Vlietstra
Fri 26 Apr 2024 08.00 BST

Liverpools move for the Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot, has been described by Ajax fans as the best news of the year. Troubled Ajax have been blown away this season, losing 4-0 at home and 6-0 away against their arch-rivals.

So superior were Feyenoord in every area  tactics, intensity, power, unity, intelligence  that it could have been worse for Ajax. Only in their finishing might Feyenoord have done better.

Their growth over the past three seasons bears the signature of Slot, who came to the club in 2021. When he arrived, Feyenoord were in a situation similar to Ajaxs now: they had finished fifth (Ajaxs position), had no money or remaining prestige and had embarrassed themselves in the Europa League, losing twice to Austrias Wolfsberger. Players were not fit, there was uncertainty about the style of play, and their captain and top scorer Steven Berghuis had left (for Ajax). In short, there was no real hope.

Slot has changed everything. In his first season, with a mix of revitalised, loaned and cheap players, Feyenoord reached the Europa Conference League final before losing narrowly to Roma.

That campaign marked the start of Orkun Kökcüs transformation, perhaps the best example of Slots impact. The Turkey international had never fulfilled his talent but realised if he wanted to survive in Slots high-speed game he had to become fitter, better and more versatile. Kökcü lifted the Eredivisie trophy in Slots second season, as captain, and within a month his transfer to Benfica had earned Feyenoord a record fee of 25m plus add-ons.

This season, Feyenoord could end with more points than when taking that title and have won the KNVB Cup. Barring an improbable set of results they will finish second behind PSV and qualify again for the Champions League. They provide more players for the Netherlands (Mats Wieffer, Quinten Timber, Quilindschy Hartman, Lutsharel Geertruida) than any other club.

Slot is an overachiever who can spark a revolution. In many respects he resembles Jürgen Klopp. He is intelligent, relies on attacking football and high pressing, is didactically strong, surrounds himself with skilled assistants, brings wit into his media dealings and is searingly ambitious. His voice in transfer politics has grown at Feyenoord.

Just like Klopp, Slot did not make a big impression as a player. He was a slow, old-fashioned No 10 who played at mediocre clubs (PEC Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam).

Slot grew up in Bergentheim, a small village in the Netherlands so-called Bible belt. Ali Boussaboun, a former teammate at NAC, says: I never heard him swear, never heard him say goddamn. In that self-control I could already see a coach.

The good guy from the small village was toughened at NAC most notably by Henk ten Cate, a streetwise former assistant coach at Barcelona and Chelsea. Ten Cate demanded more aggressiveness, Boussaboun says. Arne had to stretch his limits to the maximum at NAC and even then he did not always play.

After Slot retired as a player in 2013, he considered studying but started a company selling captains armbands with his brother Jakko while working as a youth coach at PEC. The coaching grew on him, which is perhaps no coincidence. From the age of five he had spent Saturdays listening in changing rooms to how his father, Arend, a school teacher, instructed the amateur teams he coached.

Slot, a perfectionist and control freak, has built an impressive football media library of documentation and images of interesting things. He constantly tries to widen his horizons, even by watching games at a local basketball club.

Everybody with an interest in football who visits Slot cant wait for the coach to open his laptop to just briefly show a new discovery. At which point he can easily go on for an hour or so about the places Manchester City send in the most crosses, the way teams coached by Jorge Sampaoli put pressure on their opponents or Napolis buildup play.

AZ gave Slot his first chance as a head coach, in 2019, and after impressive attacking wins at Feyenoord (3-0), PSV (4-0) and Ajax (2-0) comparisons were drawn to Louis van Gaal. AZ finished joint top with Ajax under Slot in the season cut short by Covid.

He has said of his philosophy: I want as many good football players as possible in the team and I want to make them work as hard as possible. I believe that when we work to perfect our habits every day, we have more chance to cut out luck.

That his teams are almost always a joy to watch is important to Slot. During press conferences he sometimes asks whether someone has watched Manchester City or Liverpool the day before. There are two people who have really enriched football in recent decades, who have never disappointed me, he said two years ago. Those are Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola.

Messi has everything. Guardiolas teams always play good, dominant, well-thought-out football. Then of course you have Jürgen Klopp. Manchester City-Liverpool for me is the ultimate game.

His idolisation of the way Guardiola lets his teams play provoked José Mourinho to such an extent that he snapped at Slot last April after Roma had beaten Feyenoord in the Europa League: You should watch Roma instead of City or Napoli.

Mourinho later said Slot was a great coach and Marco van Basten, the Dutch legend and former Netherlands and Ajax coach agrees. Ive spoken to him a few times and what he does and how he sees the game is very impressive, he said on the Dutch football talkshow Rondo.

He gets along very well with the group of players, has excellent tactical skills, can explain things well and is calm and intelligent. I think he can go to any club, even the very difficult clubs, because he is so intelligent.

Van Basten sees no reason for Slot to fear failure. If you get AZ and Feyenoord to play [good] football, you will also get the big clubs to play [good] football. I think it would only become easier for him because you have better players who understand what you want sooner. They are often also more stubborn players, but I think Slot is smart enough to manage that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12405 on: Today at 10:57:19 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:55:48 am
Fair enough if you think he has done just as good a job as Amorim, but not my view at all. Amorim has essentially had to battle against two Ajax's in his league, Benfica and Porto, who are financially much stronger. Ajax these last years have been awful for everyone to see.

I'm not saying there is a giant chasm between them both or anything, but Amorim for me is on a level below Alonso, Slot for me would be on a level below that along with others who I never would have thought we would be going for after Klopp in a million years.

Let's not beat around the bush here, nobody on these entire boards since January or anywhere, bar the ghost of an Octopus in Germany, would have mentioned Slot as a successor, that is between all the other names from fucking Frank to O'Neil. There is a reason for that.

Not to say for one second if he is hired he can't come here and do amazing things, of course he can and I will be backing whoever it is with the desperate hope we continue with this amazing squad we have, but it a ridiculous gamble nobody could have envisaged and one that does not sit well for a lot of people. There is a massive leap of faith in Edwards to get this right, so whoever it is I just hope the gamble pays off.

Feyenoord are also the third team in Holland, with Ajax and PSV ahead of them. Then add in the point that he may well have won the league with AZ too, an even smaller club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12406 on: Today at 10:58:36 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:57:19 am
Feyenoord are also the third team in Holland, with Ajax and PSV ahead of them. Then add in the point that he may well have won the league with AZ too, an even smaller club.

Like I said mate, fair enough but not my view. Not a massive chasm though as mentioned.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12407 on: Today at 10:58:46 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:50:52 am
I translate this as: if you're tired of running for 90+ minutes or your legs are gone, Slot may not be the coach for you.


And a different method for recovery, we might not have as many injuries
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12408 on: Today at 10:59:55 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:57:19 am
Feyenoord are also the third team in Holland, with Ajax and PSV ahead of them. Then add in the point that he may well have won the league with AZ too, an even smaller club.

Yep, some of the stuff written is laughable. Also hilarious that Ajax being shit counts against Slot somehow but not a mention of how crap Porto currently are against Amorim.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12409 on: Today at 11:01:18 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:59:55 am
Yep, some of the stuff written is laughable. Also hilarious that Ajax being shit counts against Slot somehow but not a mention of how crap Porto currently are against Amorim.

The same Porto that outplayed Arsenal? Theyre not really comparable to Ajax.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12410 on: Today at 11:04:27 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:01:18 am
The same Porto that outplayed Arsenal? Theyre not really comparable to Ajax.

They are way off it in the Portuguese league though. A distant third as it stands.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12411 on: Today at 11:05:55 am
To me this all feels like a bit of a living nightmare, season collapsed, Jurgen leaving becoming a reality

Who the fuck is Arne Slot
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12412 on: Today at 11:06:18 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:01:18 am
The same Porto that outplayed Arsenal? Theyre not really comparable to Ajax.

Yep, the Porto that is currently 3rd in Portugal, miles off Benfica and Sporting and in a battle not to drop any lower in the league, that one.

One game means fuck all, Fulham outplayed Arsenal. If you wanna do that then Porto are level on points with the team who got knocked out of Europe by Qarabag and miles behind the team who lost to 8th in the French league.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12413 on: Today at 11:08:53 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:58:36 am
Like I said mate, fair enough but not my view. Not a massive chasm though as mentioned.

I think the additional positive for Slot is that stylistically he sets his teams up similar to how Klopp has, so the group of players we have will suit him and the hope is we'll have a smoother transition.
