To be fair to Slot, he was level on points with Ajax when manager of AZ Alkmaar, could have won it that season but it was curtailed due to Covid and Ajax were awarded the title (I'm assuming they were ahead on GD). So let's say Slot won the title with AZ and then Feyenoord. Two titles with two different clubs. I think that would put his achievements on par with Amorim who has done it twice with one club. And you can argue that AZ are smaller than Feyenoord.



Fair enough if you think he has done just as good a job as Amorim, but not my view at all. Amorim has essentially had to battle against two Ajax's in his league, Benfica and Porto, who are financially much stronger. Ajax these last years have been awful for everyone to see.I'm not saying there is a giant chasm between them both or anything, but Amorim for me is on a level below Alonso, Slot for me would be on a level below that along with others who I never would have thought we would be going for after Klopp in a million years.Let's not beat around the bush here, nobody on these entire boards since January or anywhere, bar the ghost of an Octopus in Germany, would have mentioned Slot as a successor, that is between all the other names from fucking Frank to O'Neil. There is a reason for that.Not to say for one second if he is hired he can't come here and do amazing things, of course he can and I will be backing whoever it is with the desperate hope we continue with this amazing squad we have, but it a ridiculous gamble nobody could have envisaged and one that does not sit well for a lot of people. There is a massive leap of faith in Edwards to get this right, so whoever it is I just hope the gamble pays off.