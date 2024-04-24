« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12360 on: Today at 08:29:42 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 24, 2024, 01:44:21 pm
It's really not.

Ancelotti whilst obviously a good coach/manager has had a pretty underwhelming managerial career when considering who he's managed, particularly domestically. He basically gets teams performing at around their natural level, which is ok for the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan as that level is/was at the top. The Ancelotti we'd get is likely to be more akin to the Ancelotti Napoli had - hovering around 70-80 points every season whilst not really winning anything.

He was at AC Milan for 8 years and only won one league title. This despite them having an incredible team for the vast majority of that stint in charge. Prior to this he also had two seasons at Juventus and won nothing.

At Real Madrid, he's had 4 seasons in charge and only won 1 title (albeit soon to be 2 in 5).

Won titles for PSG, Chelsea and Bayern but 1) who couldn't and 2) he was sacked by all 3. Bayern in particular don't think too fondly of him.

Won fuck all at Everton which is quite frankly embarrassing given how big they are.


Given me some unknown/unproven excitement over what would in effect be a safe pair of hands any day.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking hell ...

 :lmao
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12361 on: Today at 09:00:02 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm
It's a very Dutch trait, brutal honesty.

I dont know if brutal honesty is what I would call it (that makes it sound like Harry Enfields Yorkshireman), more like a lack of a filter, but I agree its definitely a thing, whatever it is. I see it in my Dutch colleague all the time. Its actually hilarious when you get used to it.

I dont think Slot is being disrespectful to Feyenoord fans - hes answered a question that was put to him, he didnt come out and offer this unilaterally, and I dont think he would have said it if the deal werent pretty much done (ie he has agreed terms with us, even if the clubs are still negotiating the compensation side of things).

From what Feyenoord fans are saying about him, it doesnt sound like they hold it against him.

I remember Martin Jol being much the same at Spurs. Just didnt give a shit. Also generally got his teams playing attacking football and overperforming. Had a terrible relationship with our old pal Comolli though. Lets hope Arne and Hughes work together better than that.
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12362 on: Today at 09:05:54 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 03:36:05 am
Long but worthwhile read on Slot's early days coaching and his meticulous, if not obsessive, tactical preparation and coaching methods. Translated from a Dutch article.

Some interesting bits from that.

'He always wants to learn, to hear different and new views. It is one of the reasons Slot is in regular contact with Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders'

Slot already thinks like a coach at a young age. He endlessly discussed game situations with players and trainers. His hobbyhorse is finishing with the inside of the foot. According to him, this is much more efficient than hard and less controlled shooting - only it looks more spectacular.'

Here's hoping his 'hobbyhorse' gets into the head of Nunez. It'll take some work because I'm sure Klopp has given it his all too.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12363 on: Today at 09:07:04 am
I do think it's a little weird how open he's being in the media, but I don't hate it. Don't think it comes across as desperate at all - he knows it's going to happen, it's not that he's concerned Feyenoord will say no. Suggests to me he's quite open and a straight talker. I guess with their league position secured, he doesn't feel the need to be shy about our interest.

I would have tried to find the positives in any manager we recruited. Don't think it was a great pool of candidates to be honest - when you look around Europe, the only one who definitely looked like they could be the next elite coach is Xabi but he didn't want the move. Loads of people got on board with Amorim, but I think that was mostly because he'd been linked for so long. It's like with transfers, if you're linked with a player long enough then everyone gets excited when it happens or disappointed when it doesn't. Won't pretend to know much about Slot at Feyenoord, but definitely not one of those who had never heard of him - remember reading up on him last summer when he almost went to Spurs. And although Spurs can be a basket case, I find that moderately encouraging - I like the manager they ended up with, so if Slot was the preferred candidate ahead of him then that bodes well to me.

His football looks good. The challenge will be whether he can make the step up in terms of managing an elite squad with big personalities. But as of now, I'm quite excited to see how he goes. And as I keep saying, I go into it with eyes wide open... I think any manager we recruited could have a short tenure, but that's the 'price' of having to follow a legendary manager like Jurgen.
Lad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12364 on: Today at 09:07:28 am
The anti-Slot brigade on here are making me feel ill. These rants will be getting copied and pasted over every one of our rivals websites. Embarrassing.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12365 on: Today at 09:08:33 am


Can't say I'm not looking forward to us stop trying to cross in the air against grock teams like Everton, we used to dine out on cut backs.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12366 on: Today at 09:12:21 am
Lomer

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12367 on: Today at 09:12:23 am
Yes, sharing his opinion on the negotiations before they are over didn't sit well me as well, but I also think this is a typical Dutch honesty which may enter into rudeness territory sometimes. I hope he is a better diplomat with the players though as they would expect that after Klopp. The bare minimum is not to throw them under the bus after a bad performance.

That being said, I like what I hear about him, his career shows that he is punching above the resources at his disposal and we should give him our 100% support.
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12368 on: Today at 09:29:24 am
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 09:12:23 am
I hope he is a better diplomat with the players though as they would expect that after Klopp. The bare minimum is not to throw them under the bus after a bad performance.


According to all accounts, he's 'beloved' of his players so I very much doubt he throws them under the bus. Klopp's diplomacy does not supersede his straightforwardness; many of the team, past and present, have said how much they value his honesty.
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12369 on: Today at 09:31:58 am
- Feyenoord have won possession in the final third more than any team in Europe's top five leagues, with Liverpool in second.

- The average distance (metres) from their own goal when winning possession in open play: Feyenoord 45.2m, Liverpool 44.6m.

- High turnovers: Liverpool 353, Feyenoord 344.

- Average possession in the league: Feyenoord 62 per cent, Liverpool 61 per cent.
KurtVerbose

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12370 on: Today at 09:32:58 am
My Mrs is Dutch, and based on my experience with her I can confirm that the Dutch make terrible football managers.

I mean, she doesn't even understand the difference between the league and a knock out competition.
