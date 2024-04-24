I do think it's a little weird how open he's being in the media, but I don't hate it. Don't think it comes across as desperate at all - he knows it's going to happen, it's not that he's concerned Feyenoord will say no. Suggests to me he's quite open and a straight talker. I guess with their league position secured, he doesn't feel the need to be shy about our interest.



I would have tried to find the positives in any manager we recruited. Don't think it was a great pool of candidates to be honest - when you look around Europe, the only one who definitely looked like they could be the next elite coach is Xabi but he didn't want the move. Loads of people got on board with Amorim, but I think that was mostly because he'd been linked for so long. It's like with transfers, if you're linked with a player long enough then everyone gets excited when it happens or disappointed when it doesn't. Won't pretend to know much about Slot at Feyenoord, but definitely not one of those who had never heard of him - remember reading up on him last summer when he almost went to Spurs. And although Spurs can be a basket case, I find that moderately encouraging - I like the manager they ended up with, so if Slot was the preferred candidate ahead of him then that bodes well to me.



His football looks good. The challenge will be whether he can make the step up in terms of managing an elite squad with big personalities. But as of now, I'm quite excited to see how he goes. And as I keep saying, I go into it with eyes wide open... I think any manager we recruited could have a short tenure, but that's the 'price' of having to follow a legendary manager like Jurgen.