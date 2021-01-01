« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 483275 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12320 on: Today at 12:47:38 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:45:32 am
Who would you take instead of him?

Rafa 😍
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline KC7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12321 on: Today at 12:49:36 am »
Got a good feeling with Slot.

He's charismatic, loved by his players and the fans, and is a football nut. Tactically he is strong in both sides of the game, meaning creating chances galore, and stingy at giving them up. Two days ago when his name was first mooted I had a feeling of dread, as I knew nothing off him. He's Dutch, from the Dutch league, immediately thought of the others with similar background. Needed to hear him speak first before making any proper judgement, and within two minutes I was thinking he sounds the part. You can see why players like him, and also why he was chosen as no doubt he gave a great interview. Personality is massive in the game. Can you get players on board, and with us especially can you get the fans onboard too. Think we are going to like him.

When the great man decided to leave, about 90% of my thoughts were gutted he's going, the other 10% was 'this is too soon for Alonso'. Xabi leaving Leverkusen after just one full season would be been very un-Alonso. He's a class act, and did exactly what I expected him to do. Don't believe any of this "waiting for Real" stuff for a second. It could well be he ends up at Real next season (personally hope he does as that gets his Real stint out of the way before us, but also that Slot fits in well with us there wont be any Xabi clamouring and I dont expect there to be), but not because it was calculated. He has only just got his foot in the door at Leverkusen, the first team that gave him a chance, wins their first ever title, no way was he going to skedaddle after that.

Almorin does sound very impressive. Comes across very understated, modest, and a quiet thinker. His record at rebuilding another Sporting team to success shows his quality. Do think though theres more a question mark over him fitting with us than Slot, and ultimately thats what Edwards and co. thought.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12322 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Id short circuit if we won a league title or another European cup under Rafa. Maximum romance
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,132
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12323 on: Today at 12:50:57 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:47:38 am
Rafa 😍

Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?
Logged

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12324 on: Today at 12:54:11 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:13 am
That too, I dont think Slots achievements are quite on par, Van Bronckhorst won the league title with Feynoord in 2016, Sporting hadnt won a league since 2001-2 before Amorim.

I think the title he would probably have won with AZ had they not null and voided the season was pretty impressive (not that I knew anything about it until yesterday, like).
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 12:54:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:50:57 am
Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?

We were brilliant under Rafa. Played some great footy under him and signed a veritable shmorgasbord of top players. He also knew how to polish a turd. I love the man. Pure gent and world class tactician. And he gets us.

Rafa as interim, and lets take our time to make a top class younger appointment for the long term.

Real basically did this when they hired Ancelotti and look how that worked out. Some managers and clubs just fit.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:50:57 am
Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?

Did you see Torres in the legends game? Still a better finisher than Darwin.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,592
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:47:38 am
Rafa 😍

This isn't the 00's anymore. Rafa is a dinosaur now.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • Maths Mug!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:58:48 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm
Wtf is this?

sorry, just joining in the general cuntbaggery of this thread
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 12:59:15 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:55:05 am
Did you see Torres in the legends game? Still a better finisher than Darwin.  ;D

Torres as assistant manager. Im sold 😘

Bet you those two would kill it. Think of the shirt sales. Wed be box office and itd be so much fun.

All aboard the Rafa and Torres train 🚂 choo choo
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,117
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 12:59:38 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:38:45 am
The logical step for Slot would have been to go to a stronger league and prove himself but the fact hes landed the Liverpool job after one league title with Feyenoord is absolute madness.

Not really. He could have gone to Spurs last season and according to Ornstein on the Athletic FC podcast, Chelsea were interested last summer as well. We're in an era when this sort of thing is going to happen more and more, because the opportunities for trophies outside of an elite set of groups is getting more limited. We were always going to make a choice based on tactical philosophy and profile, rather than name.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 01:09:11 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
You may be right mate. But Slot is making mistakes and poor judgement in talking like this. His character will now be benchmarked against Jurgens, which is a very very high bar.

I was actually a fan of appointing Slot. Everything was looking great. But this has put me right off. If I was a Feyenoord supporter Id be very disappointed in him. Never treat your current club like a stepping stone. Sacred rule. Hes burnt bridges with them now. He better hope this doesnt go all Nabil Fekir.

Comparing anyone with Klopp is holding them to a ridiculous standard.

Kenny "I refer to myself in the third person" Dalglish, "who do you think you are, I'm Kenny Dalglish", and one of the worst at getting an autograph from, he did alright for us didn't he?


Jurgen is a complete one off, an even better man than he is a manager, which is saying something. He got shafted by the owners on more than one occasion in terms of needing players (that January '21 window was beyond disgraceful) yet to his own detriment, as ultimately that inactivity cost him results, he barely said a word (did eventually say we have no money when asked for the umpteenth time about bringing in central defenders). The complete opposite would have been the case with Rafa..."I wanted a table you got me a lamp" or whatever it was, a man who played the political game at every club.

It's silly comparing yourself to the incomparable, we'd all look shite.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:56 am by KC7 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,592
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 01:10:24 am »
Arne Slot would defintley fail a fitness test and medical.   ;D
Logged

Offline traustibm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 01:11:50 am »
Will he slot right in? Or will we have an adjustment period where well have to mitigate our expectations, as many here like to preach.
Logged
I can't watch TV longer than five minutes without praying for nuclear holocaust.
― Bill Hicks

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 01:23:47 am »
One of the things that piqued my interest around Amorim was the idea of a very different formation and something of a departure from such a physically demanding style of football. Slot sounds like he will be more in the Klopp mold, which I think adds a degree of difficulty to the job he will do for us.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 01:29:01 am »
If confirmed, as looks likely, good luck to him. No point running a process and then not backing the outcome. Could be an inspired choice. Cant wait to see what we do under him.

In the meantime, hopefully the players can show something to finish the season better, for themselves, the fans, and most of all, for Jurgen Klopp.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:38:45 am
Exactly. Dont remember a single manager whos made the jump from the Dutch league to a major league whos been successful. Look at Bosz whos went back to psv. Hes tearing that league apart just now but was deemed not good enough for Dortmund, Leverkusen or even Lyon. Theyve scored 16 goals in the last 3 league games which once again shows the quality of that league.

The logical step for Slot would have been to go to a stronger league and prove himself but the fact hes landed the Liverpool job after one league title with Feyenoord is absolute madness. Hope the laptop geeks have got this one right but hes such a massive risk that if this appointment doesnt go to plan, this could severely set us back years.

The track record isn't good (Guus Hiddink is the only one I can think off who comes away with any credit). So yes it's a gamble. But having listened to both the man himself and those in Holland speak about him there is a belief he will be different. He's charismatic and very well liked, and that for me already sets him apart from pretty much every other Dutch coach I can think off who managed in the PL. He also has an identifiable way of playing (in contrast to Ten Haag), according to those in Holland. He brings energy and intensity, what Dutch coach did that?

Time will tell of course, but after my initial dread knowing nothing about him I can see why Edwards chose him.
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 01:41:31 am »
Slot being criticized for saying he wants to join us is a joke. He said that to help our hand in negotiations with Feyenoord.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 02:02:50 am »
I believe that continuity is such a big factor in why I think that Slot is a good choice and better than Amorim or Alonso. In addition, he seems to play with more possession. and less direct which I think we would benefit from as a team. The only other candidate I thought would give us continuity and had a decent track record was Flick but he didn't manage for a long time.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,912
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 03:27:13 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:12 am
I think its as simple as people respect the quality of the Portuguese league more than they do the Dutch league, and rightly  so.

The Portuguese league is not so talent rich as it once was. They have lots of competition for the signatures of young South Americans.

Darwin came from Portugal, that is true. But Suarez came from the Dutch league.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12340 on: Today at 03:36:05 am »
Long but worthwhile read on Slot's early days coaching and his meticulous, if not obsessive, tactical preparation and coaching methods. Translated from a Dutch article.


''The way of putting pressure, and the variation and intensity involved, is very much like Klopp'' | Profile on Arne Slot, NRC 2023

Sometimes Arne Slot strikes out in his drive for perfection

Arne Slot | Feyenoord coach He already tried to make the youth of PEC Zwolle play like FC Barcelona. Now Arne Slot is creating a furor as an innovative coach at frontrunner Feyenoord. The Slot method vetted. Arne is a very dominant figure.

It was a very mediocre team, PEC Zwolle's under fourteen in the fall of 2013. We always lost thickly, captain Max Leeflang says now. And yet, they had a young, ambitious coach who mirrored the team to the flowing combination soccer of FC Barcelona. His name: Arne Slot, then 35 and just retired as a professional soccer player. He actually wants to become an assistant at Zwolle's first team, but there is no place for him there. First develop yourself with the youth, says the club management.

Fixed prick, Monday afternoon: watching specific match footage. Only takes an hour, Slot tells the boys. After which he regularly analyzes for two hours, pointing at the screen, how the Barcelona midfield builds up, that they also run without the ball, how they put pressure as a team. Always move on after play-in, play overtal. And give every ball a 'message'.

He made you think about soccer. Really special, Leeflang says. There aren't many trainers who do that, especially when you're young. Everything has to be perfect, Leeflang noticed. If he says to Slot that he finds a certain pass and kick form boring while just playing two balls wrong himself, he is told. You are not allowed to whine until you do everything right.

Slot trains the youth team as if it were a first team. That sometimes clashes. He asks too much of players of 12, 13 years old in exercises, Leeflang observes. We had guys on the team who didn't understand a thing, found it much too difficult. He was at too high a level of thinking for that kind of player. He was also just rock hard.

Big defeats, such as 9-1 against Ajax and 6-0 against AZ, are no exception. The team will play one level down. When they are still fighting for the title in that league in March 2014 at Roda JC, Leeflang experiences for the first time that players have to stay on the bench. While in youth it is common for everyone to get playing time. I just leave it, Leeflang hears the coach say. Three, four guys will not be in action that day. Those were crying on the bus. Will never forget.

His demanding approach is having an effect. The team manages to play slightly better and better under the pressure, Leeflang says. And spring 2014, the team itself wins by big numbers and finishes second. Colleagues see his potential. Team tactically he was much further along than any coach at our training, says his then assistant, Alexander Palland.

Staying with that season, Slot is unstoppable. He quickly makes his career, via SC Cambuur (2014-2017) and AZ (2017-2020). At both clubs, he grows from assistant to head coach. To begin one of the most difficult positions in Dutch professional soccer in June 2021: trainer of Feyenoord.

NRC spoke with eighteen people from his (work) environment, almost all players call him the best trainer they have worked with. Tactically progressive, didactically strong, persuasive, very detailed and documented. Although in his drive for perfection he sometimes strikes out. I think about things down to the decimal point, Slot (44) recently said in the podcast Met open vizier.



What characterizes the method-Slot? Profile of an inquisitive vak-idioot (Dutch term for someone obsessed with their job) on the eve of the resumption of the Eredivisie, in which frontrunner Feyenoord faces FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Shortly before their matches they always look around, brothers Jakko and Arne Slot. Is he there? Their father Arend, former player of the Dutch amateur team, sees everything. If he wasn't there, you'd think: pooh, can we walk a little less, says Jakko, more than three years younger than Arne.

When he does stand there, they give full play. The boys don't want him to notice anything about their play - that they stand still too much or take too long after a nice pass so they are too late connecting. He was very critical in that, in a good way.

They grew up in the Gijsbert Karel van Hogendorpstraat in the Overijssel village of Bergentheim, close to the German border. Slot is the third in a family of four - he has another older brother and sister. It is a sporty family, lots of tennis and soccer. In the garden, on the street, the garage or in the bedroom where the two youngest share a bunk bed - Arne is upstairs.

On Saturdays they play soccer at v.v. Bergentheim, where their father is coach of the first - later he trains other clubs in the region. At matches he takes the boys into the locker room and the dugout, Arne has been there since he was five years old. From the meeting to tactical substitutions, they get everything. They love it, even just the smell of the muscle balm.

At home in the cupboard is the book Soccer, curriculum for the ideal soccer player by trainer Wiel Coerver, known for the Coerver method he developed: chopping and turning on the square meter. The inquisitive Slot often picked it up and asked his father to do the actions for him, recalls Jakko. Then he just kept going until he mastered it himself. If he succeeded, his father would say, Can you do it with your other leg, too?

As a young player at Zwolle, Slot stood out to his six-year older teammate Gerald van den Belt. A terribly intelligent boy, he calls Slot, who easily passed atheneum. He considers him young adult. At sixteen, he sees what exactly the point of training is, says Van den Belt, who later brings him to Cambuur and is one of his best friends. With the game line-up at training, he flawlessly figured out what the line-up would be in the match, he said.

Slot already thinks like a coach at a young age. He endlessly discussed game situations with players and trainers. His hobbyhorse is finishing with the inside of the foot. According to him, this is much more efficient than hard and less controlled shooting - only it looks more spectacular.

As a soccer player, Slot - he plays at Zwolle, NAC and Sparta - is partly misunderstood, Van den Belt says. He is a graceful, ball-fast playmaker with good passing, but a bit slow which means he has to be tactically clever. This, he says, affects how Slot now thinks as a coach. Trainers took him out when they were behind, a different keg had to be tapped from. That frustrated him incredibly. And triggered him not to be that kind of coach.



Just as his father's keen eye influences him as a coach, brother Jakko thinks. Slot is close to players - just as his father used to be with him. Every day he's after your pants. If you fail for a moment, it can just cost you your starting place, says Omar el Baad, who played under Slot at Cambuur. With a brief comment, he tries to put players on edge. Like, after an inferior training session: Slept badly the last two days, right?

When Slot walked past striker Bryan Linssen at the team meal last season, he couldn't help but notice something. Linssen: He said: are you not allowed to eat vegetables? And if Orkun Kökcü is uncomfortable for once and shows a little less commitment, he is immediately called to the carpet, says the current Feyenoord captain. You can never train less with this trainer.

Because he sees everything, just like his father.

Normally the editorial in trade magazine The Soccer Coach occupies ten pages. But in late 2016, Marco van der Heide, analyst and freelancer at the magazine, lobbied for more space. It's really worth it, he thinks. For five hours he interviewed Arne Slot, then assistant coach of Cambuur and of Jong Cambuur. Twice he approached him, Slot held off, until he got a phone call. Although a familiar name only to insiders, they make twelve pages for it.

The article launches Slot as a trainer. In detail, he lays out his vision there. Instead of working with a fixed system of play, work from principles of play, which provide more stability within the chaotic course of a match. Principles like: when the ball is on the side, it has to go back to the axis. Continuously create depth behind the back line, with a run-up and out of sight of the opponent. And, a Slot classic by now: hit low or withdrawn crosses, avoid inefficient high crosses.

It now seems a-b-c's, and much is inspired by Pep Guardiola's methods earlier at FC Barcelona, but in those days Slot is a forerunner in the Netherlands. At AZ, technical director Max Huiberts read it with great interest and invited Slot - by then coach of Cambuur with Sipke Hulshoff - for an interview. March 2017, three months after the article, it is announced that he will become assistant at AZ the following season.

Regardless of the influence on his career, the article shows how he tries to make gains in every area. Every millimeter of influence he can exert, he uses, Van den Belt says. Behind that is a huge drive for control. Because Arne thinks playing good soccer is very important, but the will to win is also extreme.

Although Slot is known as an attacking coach with a lot of forward pressure, deep down he wants to make defensive substitutions when a lead needs to be pulled over the line, he says in With Open Sights. But after a defensive change that turns out wrong at Cambuur, he learns from assistant Jan Bruin: Take as much risk as possible, instead of anxious choices. Often you are too scared.

Much of his inspiration comes from the views of Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp, now coaches of Manchester City and Liverpool. At this Feyenoord, Pieter Zwart, editor-in-chief of Voetbal International, sees many of Guardiola's build-up patterns. Such as the backs being high in midfield. And the field layout he uses in attacking: five lanes, where the outside lane may be occupied by only one person. The way of putting pressure, and the variation and intensity involved, is very much like Klopp.

 He always wants to learn, to hear different and new views. It is one of the reasons Slot is in regular contact with Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders, including how to translate game ideas into training forms. And years ago, he has himself added in a closed group of soccer blog Catenaccio, where the latest articles and views are shared.

Shortly before Christmas, Slot hosted Norwegian trainer and scientist Karl Marius Aksum for two days at Feyenoord, precisely because he has different ideas about the usefulness of positional play - in jargon, the rondo. Six or seven players pass the ball around as much as possible in a small area, with two or three defenders trying to take the ball away. Because many match situations are reflected in this, according to Slot, he is a firm believer in it.

But Aksum, who does scientific research on how players scan the game, doesn't think the form is specific enough for matches. All the passes you do in a rondo are not towards anything. There are no goals, you're not defending anything, he says when asked. You don't scan in rondos because you know where all the players are. All the players are almost stationary and the opponent is always in the middle.

It leads to an inspired, hour-long discussion at the Feyenoord training complex. Slot asks Aksum for little details, little secrets about scanning, which is known that the more often a player does it, the more successful his passes are. Aksum: He asked about ways he can train this with his players. And he wanted to know how to tell if a player they are scouting is a good scanner.

Slot had the Norwegian give a presentation to the Feyenoord squad with clips of how top players scan and how they did it themselves against PSV, with Kökcü standing out in a positive way. Two days after the visit, Slot repeatedly calls out at a training session - he does almost everything in English - check your shoulders before receiving. The old term for scanning before receiving the ball.

At about 25 meters above the Feyenoord training pitch, a drone hangs continuously - only coming down briefly for battery changes. Virtually everything under Slot's guidance is filmed. Footage of specific moments - from duels and training sessions - is a crucial part of his working method. It is the way he makes it clear to players what he expects of them.

It is also why Slot considers the drone's pilot an important link. This was noticed by Rob van Leemput, who piloted the small four-propeller until last season - he is now retired.

Eight years he filmed with the first team, and Slot was the first head coach to have a conversation with him about what exactly he expected from the video department. He wanted to record all training sessions, Slot said. That footage goes to the video analyst and is used for tactical purposes. Slot looks back a lot, including training sessions.

 At Cambuur, with trainer Marcel Keizer, he created a large database of footage of dozens of specific soccer actions that he requires of his players, such as depth on the counter side, the side where the ball is not. That media library, in a program on his laptop, Slot expands daily with clips from matches around the world - he watches endlessly. He also uses the clips in conversations with potential new players, to show exactly what he wants.

It is part of how Slot continually convinces players of his tactics, what he himself calls indoctrinating: getting them to believe in his approach in both word and image. In his view, this is becoming increasingly important, because players hear noises through media or business associates that do not always match his philosophy.

Just starting at Feyenoord, June 2021, he shows footage of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea. A game with few chances, as players do everything they can to avoid opportunities, right down to the strikers. This to indicate, says Linssen, who was at the discussion, that those top players also do dirty defensive work. And that at Feyenoord, they definitely have to do this.

A year later, before the Conference League final against AS Roma, Slot shows those images again, but now mixed with similar fragments of their own team. To emphasize that by now they can do it, too, and that's why they got this far - even if Feyenoord does lose the final.

 It helped that we came to believe very much in his way of playing soccer. Everything he said, we accepted blindly, Linssen says. A psychological trick Slot uses is to make the opponent small and his own team big. Olympique de Marseille had better, bigger and stronger players in the Conference League semifinals, says Linssen. They were actually at an advantage in everything. He didn't give that feeling to us for a moment. We really believed in ourselves. He instilled that feeling in us throughout the season and leading up to that semifinal.

His match discussions are next level, says Omar el Baad. After a talk like that, you knew there was a very small chance of losing. He knew exactly where we could make our move. In terms of perception in the discussion, Slot learns a lot from Henk de Jong in this at Cambuur as an assistant - that the team goes onto the field full of energy and conviction.

However, his instructions can sometimes go to your head, says Calvin Stengs, who played under Slot at AZ. Because of him, he has come to understand soccer better, has become tactically smarter, Stengs says. Arne can convey it in a way that everyone gets it. But: Now and then you do have moments: so, shut up for a moment.

The ball does not escape him for a moment, at a training session in late December. Slot has the Feyenoord squad playing six against six on a small pitch with four goals and four goalkeepers, under high pressure. 1.5 minutes full press!, Slot shouts. Dressed in a red training jacket, whistle at the ready.

Team with the possession has to be much better with the ball!

Check your shoulders!

Kill the counterpress!

Enthusiastically, at a quick combination: That's one touch!

He is close, leading emphatically, his voice roaring across the training field.

A day later, on a rainy afternoon in a practice match against Go Ahead Eagles, at the training complex, his instructions sound loud again.

Hey hey hey, do the extra work!

Read!

Stay active!

He does the instructions to substitutes himself, where on many teams it is done by assistants. Sitting in the dugout, he leans forward, never backward. Never completely satisfied.

 Norwegian coach Karl Marius Aksum, who has also analyzed many top coaches, becomes impressed with the level of coaching by Slot at a Feyenoord training session. Intense, with a good flow. He was very precise in what he wanted from the team.

He is very decisive as a trainer. Dennis van der Ree, who worked with Slot at Jong Cambuur and was an analyst at Feyenoord last season, also noticed this. In Friesland, he was officially the supervisor of Slot, who was trying to get his UEFA A-level education. But Arne is a very dominant figure, I'm a bit introverted, so the relationship was soon that he was the head coach and I supported him. But when we were busy, it was really together.

Slot now hands off training forms more often, but to a certain limit. If he thinks something is not right, he is right on top of it to correct it, Van der Ree said. That can sometimes be difficult for people who are giving the practice form at that moment. But that's part of top performance.

Like when training with the substitutes last season at Feyenoord, led by one of the assistants. He does always want to be there, to see how the substitutes are doing. There were times when he took over part of the training, because he thinks it should be better or that it can be done differently.

Van der Ree experienced something similar himself. During a meeting in which the opponent was being analyzed, he said something just in a different way than previously discussed. Then he takes over right away. It wasn't annoying to me. The fact that he is so sharp makes me sharp, too.

Slot sees it as a pitfall that he wants to keep reasoning through almost everything, he says in With Open Sight. Like why he arrives at a lineup. He tends to want to explain everything, to players and staff. I think sometimes I get a little carried away with that. For example, he can wait just as long with the lineup in the hope that he gets another hunch that turns out to be the best option.

One consequence of his dominant style of leadership is that he involves his players little in tactical plans. It's not that I can think along in anything, said captain Kökcü. Nor is that necessary, according to him, because they trust the coach blindly.
Logged

Online itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12341 on: Today at 06:01:52 am »
Where we are, with peps time surely coming to an end, wouldn't it be better to not take a risk and actually go for someone where there are very few questions? Ancelotti?
Logged
Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions - Rig Veda

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12342 on: Today at 06:03:02 am »
I always have thought the Dutch league is a joke. Anyone half serious who comes directly from the Dutch league to the premier league has failed. Whether it be strikers, or managers they somehow fail in the premier league.

Having said that, I am piqued by Slot's play style. If he can implement it, it might just be good. We should have a more possession based approach, and his style of attacking is a bit more like Pep than Klopp I feel. The emphasis is on cutbacks a lot more.

It will be interesting, however I was sure Klopp would be a success at Liverpool before he joined. I never felt like that about any other manager apart from maybe Benitez during my lifetime. I just don't know with Slot.

Is he the Dutch Brendan Rodgers or the Dutch Guardiola, only time will tell.
There is no one like Klopp and that is the only certainty I have.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12343 on: Today at 06:19:18 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:29:49 am
😂😂 the bit about fuck off and set up a Klopp religion made me spit my coffee.

Yeah, I'm a Klopptic Unorthodox.

I'm not that arsed about who comes next, like you I intend to take a step back from football after Jurgen leaves, mainly because 17 years after moving from France to Australia I've just about had enough of being glued to my phone at 3.30am, but also all the VAR and ADFC and toxic bantz culture have made me question whether I've even enjoyed these past few seasons or am I just feeding an addiction? So yeah, Amorim, Arne, whatever. Hopefully we stuff Man U again 7-0 so I can go around saying "Hag got Slot-shamed" and congratulating myself on how clever I am, but otherwise fuck it, I much prefer AFL these days. It does have a lengthy off- season, though...
Logged

Offline Funkster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 06:30:45 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Looks a bit desperate this.

Most pressing concern for me is, would this guy be able to keep our great players around? Is this guy going to convince TAA to sign a new contract? Will he be able to attract the next VVD? To me the answer is a resounding no.

I always knew that the Klopp years were golden years, and I have spent almost an entire decade just enjoying the ride, but you always knew it would end. I fully expect us to go back to the rodgers era of being an also ran. This is not Arne Slot's fault. It is just that we require basically the best manager around to be competitive and he is not that.

Does he deserve one?
Logged
"Mind you, I've been here during the bad times too - one year we came second." Bob Paisley

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,935
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12345 on: Today at 06:47:00 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:45:07 am
Honestly, Im getting to the point where Id prefer we gave it to Rafa as interim manager for a year, and worked on making an appointment for 2025. Im not feeling it with either Slot or Amorim.

(Didi Hamann suggestion, and not a bad one to be honest).

Would be an awful decision. Love Rafa but his time as a top manager is long past. 
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12346 on: Today at 06:51:12 am »
There's hardly ever a sure thing in football. Mourinho doing mourinho things for 3 years, klopp and ancelloti are basically the only ones I can think of. And that doesn't new automatically winning the league of course

Nothing even close to a sure thing exists currently. It was always going to be someone who was going to be making a massive step up at some point. I'm glad we've clearly talked about managers who have won stuff because that's really important, even if it's in a lesser league. There's no option but to buy into this.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12347 on: Today at 06:56:47 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:51:12 am
There's hardly ever a sure thing in football. Mourinho doing mourinho things for 3 years, klopp and ancelloti are basically the only ones I can think of.

Pip too, provided he has unlimited spending power. But if that caveat disqualifies him, then you could say that Ancelotti needs a world class squad to work with.
Logged

Offline Funkster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12348 on: Today at 06:59:56 am »
Thankfully its Edwards and Hughes in charge of the hiring process and not Rawk members. Some are writing Slot off knowing next to nothing about him. Some even suggesting we bring Rafa back Jesus wept, id rather not subject my eyeballs to that style of football.

Logged
"Mind you, I've been here during the bad times too - one year we came second." Bob Paisley

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,305
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 07:00:13 am »
Currently, I think we're to hellbent on scoring the opener when often if you don't give the opposition any encouragement they trip over their own feet. We're too open and we need more structure out of possession. Two goals to win games is unsustainable.

I think there needs to be five players more focused on defence and five players more focused on attack. That way we are more set to deal with a turnover or counterattack.

4-2-3-1

Defence
Both center backs
Left fullback/centre back
Double pivot

Attack
Right back
Three creators behind the striker
Center forward

I think Trent should be in the double pivot with a dominant holding midfielder.
Mac and Dom should being in the front three behind the striker.
I think this way you are playing to strengths of more of our players.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:48 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: Funkster on Today at 06:30:45 am
Does he deserve one?

Nah I guess it is better to let a home grown world class player in his early 20s go on a free.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 07:28:41 am »
Hopefully things are starting to calm down in here now?  Having thought (a lot) and read a bit more I think (since Klopp is such a force of nature to replace) the move for Slot, trying to have some sort of football style continuity, is a smart move. It is also, clearly a bit of a punt, but an educated punt. I do think its was a bit of a toss up between Amorim and Slot, but in the end the continuity of style, plus it looks like Slot has a very strong character, makes a lot of sense. We cant have another Klopp.
That strength of character will be tested a lot at the start. From players, fans and media rats who just cant wait to see us falter. So I think its our job to eliminate one of those pressures off Arne.
I think acceptance of all this is needed to move on. Now we need to help the new man find his feet and make his own way. We shouldnt pick holes in the guy ourselves before a ball is kicked. Give him a good chance and some unconditional support.
Football style and charisma is his building blocks. We can help give him confidence and ease his introduction by knd of getting over it and helping him get on board.
Anyone who followed Klopp was going to have a hill to climb. We shouldnt drag him back.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12352 on: Today at 07:29:57 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:54:36 am
Rafa as interim, and lets take our time to make a top class younger appointment for the long term.

"Take our time" to make a top class younger appointment.

That does not sound like a job for an "interim" manager.
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12353 on: Today at 07:43:10 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:47:38 am
Rafa 😍

Fucking hell. I think hes tied up with Mourinho for the new Jurassic Park movie. I love Rafa, but his time has well and truly gone.
Logged

Online Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12354 on: Today at 07:44:16 am »
I think this is why people understate the role of recruitment (saying things like Edwards is ok, but Klopp is the one who made them world class)
Flipside is a manager can make someone world class if they have world class potential. Maybe, after 2 yrs of working with him every day, Nunez just misses the clinical finishing to be elite
He certainly hasnt made the leap

If a match is played by a team of elite players managed by a decent to good manager, vs an amazing manager and a mixed bag of players....the former wins
(You could actually say Real Madrid are an example of the former)

Put it this way - Klopp's last run-in looks very different if Nunez squares ball to Dom and doesnt give the ball away for the Utd equaliser
And if both Mo and Nunez dont miss their 1 on 1s with keeper vs Atlanta

At the elite end of sport, margins are so fine that these are the differences
And its the players, not the manager, who affect them

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - get Slot in, surround him with fantastic talent on the cusp of exploding....and away we go !
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12355 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Seems bang on now with Slot.

Lets hope he Slots right in.  :-X
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,305
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12356 on: Today at 08:05:08 am »
Every time someone says 'slots right in' or 'slot machine' take a shot.

Also, it's Ahh-Na and not Ahh-knee so 'Get to dah chopper!' or 'Kill me I'm here!' doesn't really work.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12357 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
Interesting to look at Slot's record against Ten Hag which could be relevant if Man U decide to keep Ten Hag on.

Ajax 3-2 Feyenoord
Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax
Ajax 0-2 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Ajax

It's more recent H2H's first with each manager winning 2 a piece.

If anyone is interested in watching the highlights from the most recent matchup there is a link here from a Liverpool fan who has put a few interesting clips together highlighting key moments.

https://youtu.be/WhNR3XjK7ic?si=j8RzAI0O3L00E18M

You'll also be treated to some additional footage that highlights an infamous clown that regularly makes an appearance on football pitches.  You won't miss his bleach blond hair. :o ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 