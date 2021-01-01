« previous next »
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12320 on: Today at 12:47:38 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:45:32 am
Who would you take instead of him?

Rafa 😍
Offline KC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12321 on: Today at 12:49:36 am »
Got a good feeling with Slot.

He's charismatic, loved by his players and the fans, and is a football nut. Tactically he is strong in both sides of the game, meaning creating chances galore, and stingy at giving them up. Two days ago when his name was first mooted I had a feeling of dread, as I knew nothing off him. He's Dutch, from the Dutch league, immediately thought of the others with similar background. Needed to hear him speak first before making any proper judgement, and within two minutes I was thinking he sounds the part. You can see why players like him, and also why he was chosen as no doubt he gave a great interview. Personality is massive in the game. Can you get players on board, and with us especially can you get the fans onboard too. Think we are going to like him.

When the great man decided to leave, about 90% of my thoughts were gutted he's going, the other 10% was 'this is too soon for Alonso'. Xabi leaving Leverkusen after just one full season would be been very un-Alonso. He's a class act, and did exactly what I expected him to do. Don't believe any of this "waiting for Real" stuff for a second. It could well be he ends up at Real next season (personally hope he does as that gets his Real stint out of the way before us, but also that Slot fits in well with us there wont be any Xabi clamouring and I dont expect there to be), but not because it was calculated. He has only just got his foot in the door at Leverkusen, the first team that gave him a chance, wins their first ever title, no way was he going to skedaddle after that.

Almorin does sound very impressive. Comes across very understated, modest, and a quiet thinker. His record at rebuilding another Sporting team to success shows his quality. Do think though theres more a question mark over him fitting with us than Slot, and ultimately thats what Edwards and co. thought.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12322 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Id short circuit if we won a league title or another European cup under Rafa. Maximum romance
Offline amir87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12323 on: Today at 12:50:57 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:47:38 am
Rafa 😍

Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?
Online Lochgelly Violet

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12324 on: Today at 12:54:11 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:13 am
That too, I dont think Slots achievements are quite on par, Van Bronckhorst won the league title with Feynoord in 2016, Sporting hadnt won a league since 2001-2 before Amorim.

I think the title he would probably have won with AZ had they not null and voided the season was pretty impressive (not that I knew anything about it until yesterday, like).
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 12:54:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:50:57 am
Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?

We were brilliant under Rafa. Played some great footy under him and signed a veritable shmorgasbord of top players. He also knew how to polish a turd. I love the man. Pure gent and world class tactician. And he gets us.

Rafa as interim, and lets take our time to make a top class younger appointment for the long term.

Real basically did this when they hired Ancelotti and look how that worked out. Some managers and clubs just fit.
Offline telekon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:50:57 am
Oh come on now.

Do you also want the current version of Gerrard and Torres in our team as well?

Did you see Torres in the legends game? Still a better finisher than Darwin.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:47:38 am
Rafa 😍

This isn't the 00's anymore. Rafa is a dinosaur now.
Offline kj999

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:58:48 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm
Wtf is this?

sorry, just joining in the general cuntbaggery of this thread
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 12:59:15 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:55:05 am
Did you see Torres in the legends game? Still a better finisher than Darwin.  ;D

Torres as assistant manager. Im sold 😘

Bet you those two would kill it. Think of the shirt sales. Wed be box office and itd be so much fun.

All aboard the Rafa and Torres train 🚂 choo choo
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 12:59:38 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:38:45 am
The logical step for Slot would have been to go to a stronger league and prove himself but the fact hes landed the Liverpool job after one league title with Feyenoord is absolute madness.

Not really. He could have gone to Spurs last season and according to Ornstein on the Athletic FC podcast, Chelsea were interested last summer as well. We're in an era when this sort of thing is going to happen more and more, because the opportunities for trophies outside of an elite set of groups is getting more limited. We were always going to make a choice based on tactical philosophy and profile, rather than name.
Offline KC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 01:09:11 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
You may be right mate. But Slot is making mistakes and poor judgement in talking like this. His character will now be benchmarked against Jurgens, which is a very very high bar.

I was actually a fan of appointing Slot. Everything was looking great. But this has put me right off. If I was a Feyenoord supporter Id be very disappointed in him. Never treat your current club like a stepping stone. Sacred rule. Hes burnt bridges with them now. He better hope this doesnt go all Nabil Fekir.

Comparing anyone with Klopp is holding them to a ridiculous standard.

Kenny "I refer to myself in the third person" Dalglish, "who do you think you are, I'm Kenny Dalglish", and one of the worst at getting an autograph from, he did alright for us didn't he?


Jurgen is a complete one off, an even better man than he is a manager, which is saying something. He got shafted by the owners on more than one occasion in terms of needing players (that January '21 window was beyond disgraceful) yet to his own detriment, as ultimately that inactivity cost him results, he barely said a word (did eventually say we have no money when asked for the umpteenth time about bringing in central defenders). The complete opposite would have been the case with Rafa..."I wanted a table you got me a lamp" or whatever it was, a man who played the political game at every club.

It's silly comparing yourself to the incomparable, we'd all look shite.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 01:10:24 am »
Arne Slot would defintley fail a fitness test and medical.   ;D
Offline traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 01:11:50 am »
Will he slot right in? Or will we have an adjustment period where well have to mitigate our expectations, as many here like to preach.
Online johnathank

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 01:23:47 am »
One of the things that piqued my interest around Amorim was the idea of a very different formation and something of a departure from such a physically demanding style of football. Slot sounds like he will be more in the Klopp mold, which I think adds a degree of difficulty to the job he will do for us.
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 01:29:01 am »
If confirmed, as looks likely, good luck to him. No point running a process and then not backing the outcome. Could be an inspired choice. Cant wait to see what we do under him.

In the meantime, hopefully the players can show something to finish the season better, for themselves, the fans, and most of all, for Jurgen Klopp.
Offline KC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:38:45 am
Exactly. Dont remember a single manager whos made the jump from the Dutch league to a major league whos been successful. Look at Bosz whos went back to psv. Hes tearing that league apart just now but was deemed not good enough for Dortmund, Leverkusen or even Lyon. Theyve scored 16 goals in the last 3 league games which once again shows the quality of that league.

The logical step for Slot would have been to go to a stronger league and prove himself but the fact hes landed the Liverpool job after one league title with Feyenoord is absolute madness. Hope the laptop geeks have got this one right but hes such a massive risk that if this appointment doesnt go to plan, this could severely set us back years.

The track record isn't good (Guus Hiddink is the only one I can think off who comes away with any credit). So yes it's a gamble. But having listened to both the man himself and those in Holland speak about him there is a belief he will be different. He's charismatic and very well liked, and that for me already sets him apart from pretty much every other Dutch coach I can think off who managed in the PL. He also has an identifiable way of playing (in contrast to Ten Haag), according to those in Holland. He brings energy and intensity, what Dutch coach did that?

Time will tell of course, but after my initial dread knowing nothing about him I can see why Edwards chose him.
Offline alvaro

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 01:41:31 am »
Slot being criticized for saying he wants to join us is a joke. He said that to help our hand in negotiations with Feyenoord.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 02:02:50 am »
I believe that continuity is such a big factor in why I think that Slot is a good choice and better than Amorim or Alonso. In addition, he seems to play with more possession. and less direct which I think we would benefit from as a team. The only other candidate I thought would give us continuity and had a decent track record was Flick but he didn't manage for a long time.
Online Giono

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 03:27:13 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:12 am
I think its as simple as people respect the quality of the Portuguese league more than they do the Dutch league, and rightly  so.

The Portuguese league is not so talent rich as it once was. They have lots of competition for the signatures of young South Americans.

Darwin came from Portugal, that is true. But Suarez came from the Dutch league.
