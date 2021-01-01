Got a good feeling with Slot.



He's charismatic, loved by his players and the fans, and is a football nut. Tactically he is strong in both sides of the game, meaning creating chances galore, and stingy at giving them up. Two days ago when his name was first mooted I had a feeling of dread, as I knew nothing off him. He's Dutch, from the Dutch league, immediately thought of the others with similar background. Needed to hear him speak first before making any proper judgement, and within two minutes I was thinking he sounds the part. You can see why players like him, and also why he was chosen as no doubt he gave a great interview. Personality is massive in the game. Can you get players on board, and with us especially can you get the fans onboard too. Think we are going to like him.



When the great man decided to leave, about 90% of my thoughts were gutted he's going, the other 10% was 'this is too soon for Alonso'. Xabi leaving Leverkusen after just one full season would be been very un-Alonso. He's a class act, and did exactly what I expected him to do. Don't believe any of this "waiting for Real" stuff for a second. It could well be he ends up at Real next season (personally hope he does as that gets his Real stint out of the way before us, but also that Slot fits in well with us there wont be any Xabi clamouring and I dont expect there to be), but not because it was calculated. He has only just got his foot in the door at Leverkusen, the first team that gave him a chance, wins their first ever title, no way was he going to skedaddle after that.



Almorin does sound very impressive. Comes across very understated, modest, and a quiet thinker. His record at rebuilding another Sporting team to success shows his quality. Do think though theres more a question mark over him fitting with us than Slot, and ultimately thats what Edwards and co. thought.