Offline Giono

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12280 on: Yesterday at 11:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
I really dont like this. Until the deal is signed and sealed, and both clubs have finished their seasons, nobody should be talking. Its disrespectful to both fanbases. Jurgen would NEVER have done this.

to be honest Im close to fucking off footy anyway. I just dont care that much anymore. I thought Id have been bothered about the derby, United result and us not winning the league  but Im not really.

Jurgen gave us magical human moments, and Ill treasure them. But now, I just dont care much anymore. Its actually liberating. This is all stupid, tribal nonsense. Its all lost meaning or sense.

Jurgen is going...no surprise. We are out of Europe and 1st place race has fizzled.

They just won their cup and their league position is a safe bet.

There is no disrespect to anyone.

We knew we were looking for a replacement months ago. The rumour mill has been a distraction. I'm glad if we wrap this up this week and we can concentrate on Klopp for the remaining few weeks in the season.   
Offline danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12281 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Why? An overreaction is to actually give a fuck.

Slot should have kept his trap shut out of respect for his current supporters.

Says a lot about ones character.

Just speaking what I feel my good sir. As I say, I dont give a fuck anyway :) Im following Jurgen out the door and retiring from all this bullshit.

Youll be back no doubt, Liverpool moves on. I will miss Klopp immensely, no one can replace him. But I wouldnt get too bothered about Slots comments. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him and the clubs are already negotiating. Maybe the Feyenoord fans want to hear whether he is thinking of leaving. I mean, Amorim publicly flew in a private jet to go and meet West Ham for fuck sake.
Online Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12282 on: Yesterday at 11:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
Like all of us, I remember vividly where I was and when, I heard the Klopp news.

The fourth such newsworthy event of my life after, Diana dying, Kenny resigning and 9/11.

After a minute of stunned silence my first response was, at least well get Alonso now before anyone else. Ive maintained that everything will be alright stiff upper lip outlook since, even when it became clear Alonso wasnt coming. I rode the Amorim wave for a while, while it lasted, but, even after that, have still maintained that stiff upper lip.

But right now, Im sorry bretheren, Im going to go to bed, pull the covers over my head, and have a little weep.

99% of them are paid mercenaries mate.

Klopp leaving us is heartbreaking because he wasnt a mercenary. Hes a rare, beautiful breed and now hes leaving us, and I wish him well. Through football he taught us so much about life and how to handle situations. Hes making the right call to leave.
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12283 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
Bloody hell, what's Slot done to some of you guys?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12284 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm
Honestly its fucking pathetic.. We lose against Everton, Klopp is still our manager, what else is Virgil meant to say about the new guy? Please bring him asap we cant wait, this old German bugger is tired get him out.. He literally played it with a straight bat like a professional would but some body language experts take it as being cold.. Slot gives an honest answer about going to one of the biggest clubs in the world, hardly a secret hes going to be our next manager,  a massive honour for him no doubt, but now hes coming across as desperate? Fuck me talk about nitpicking just to suit your own miserable existence.

Yep, its insane. Thought Virgil played it well given a microphone was shoved in his face 10mins after our season basically ended in shit fashion. And if hed said best Dutch coach hed have loads of headlines back home for not rating his national team manager, he cant really win!

The desperate stuff is sad, he just sounds excited but apparently thats not allowed. No doubt if he didnt talk or give some tame answer hed be accused of being miserable and half arsed about the job.

Just gonna be one of them now where the people who already hate him dissect every single comment so they can moan about him.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12285 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
These are good points, and I do share in quite a few of them, but to offer a slightly more optimistic counter-argument:

1. This is not 2015 Liverpool - when we brought Klopp in we needed a top to bottom upheaval and to change the entire mentality and attitude around the club. Klopp did that, and we're being left in a much better place than when he arrived - the need for an absolutely transformational manager has somewhat lessened. Plus, Klopp was an obvious appointment at the time, but I simply don't think there is an equivalent out there right now. Alonso is not in that bracket (yet).

2. Fair, but again we've come a long way in the near 9 years since we appointed Klopp - the structure appears more sound, and ultimately we don't really have a choice but to trust that they will get it right.

3. It's really hard to know how this will pan out - Holland is a weak league but everything is relative, and he's won the league with a side assembled on a shoestring budget and vastly inferior players that he'll inherit here. He's got more experience right now than Arteta (whose side currently top the league) or Alonso did when they inherited their current sides - Arsenal and Leverkusen made what I'm sure would have been considered brave/risky appointments, and have reaped the rewards of that.

4. I think this is less of a concern with Edwards back in place - I'm sure he'll have a wishlist and he may want to work with some players again, or he may not (Klopp didn't) - either way, I think the idea that he'll do an ETH and bring over sub-standard players is probably misplaced - the shortlist will be drawn up by the boffins.

5. I think if this had happened say at the end of 19/20 or 21/22 this could be true, even halfway through this season, but now I'm not so sure - I do think there's an overwhelming feeling of winding down and coming to the end of a cycle about the side right now. Key Klopp players will likely move on, the team looks mentally and emotionally drained and devoid of ideas and it's all just starting to drift and peter out a little bit. It's the least energised the players or fanbase have been in a long while - I think that makes a fresh start easier to take for everyone.

6. This is probably the main concern I have, but I think we have to trust that the new coach will still have his own ideas even if the central tenets of our play remain the same. Plus it's not to say he won't or can't be adaptable. If nothing else, he'll probably find he has his own preferences amongst our current squad, which will bring a degree of freshness to proceedings - everyone starts with a clean slate. And realistically this was always more likely than going a totally different route that would have required extensive recruitment and changing the approach throughout the age groups. It's part of the whole reason for having recruitment be more governed by sporting director types - the club sets a vision, and you recruit for it, so if managers chop and change you don't end up with loads of players the new man doesn't want. Had we gone to a 3-4-3 Amorim style and bought in loads of CBs and WBs and sold some midfielders/wingers, what would happen if it didn't work and we're back in the managerial market again next summer, and all our top options like a 4-3-3.

Yeah, these are all fair comments, and I agree with the views and sentiment. Not gonna lie though, whole thing makes me nervous. One thing I would add, unlike say united, who had years of success, Liverpool are probably less bothered by that at the moment and more forgiving of a slow start.
Online Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12286 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm
Youll be back no doubt, Liverpool moves on. I will miss Klopp immensely, no one can replace him. But I wouldnt get too bothered about Slots comments. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him and the clubs are already negotiating. Maybe the Feyenoord fans want to hear whether he is thinking of leaving. I mean, Amorim publicly flew in a private jet to go and meet West Ham for fuck sake.

You may be right mate. But Slot is making mistakes and poor judgement in talking like this. His character will now be benchmarked against Jurgens, which is a very very high bar.

I was actually a fan of appointing Slot. Everything was looking great. But this has put me right off. If I was a Feyenoord supporter Id be very disappointed in him. Never treat your current club like a stepping stone. Sacred rule. Hes burnt bridges with them now. He better hope this doesnt go all Nabil Fekir.
Online jedimaster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12287 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 pm »
It just didn't feel right to me, the leaks about talks with potential new managers, while we were still in with a shout of the league and should have been focussed on Klopp's last matches. By all means have those conversations in the background, but why was this leaked when we were still fighting for the title and still had a chance of a glorious finish?

It's not a coincidence we crashed out of contention on the same day all the news about Slot came out. Everybody at the club is not pulling in the same direction right now.
Offline Only Me

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12288 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
Told you FSG would mingebag it.

A Dutch Brendan Rodgers. Mark my words.

Commence operation battle for a top ten place.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12289 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
;D This place has got so weird

 ;D

Take names Del!

I know that if we had a manager or player flirting like that wed be mad like, but honestly, its hilarious to me, the Dutch dont give a shit!  Like he has no qualms whatsoever about saying these things :lmao

Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12290 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm »
Pages 306-307 of this thread are an absolute dumpster fire 😂

Those that were sold on Amorim, but aren't on Slot, please explain why. Their achievements are so similar that I genuinely think a lot of people are upset about Slot because they think he's not as good looking as Amorim.

The micro analysis of Slot and Virgil's specific words is bizarre too, especially considering Slot at least was almost certainly speaking in Dutch (ESPN Netherlands) and it was translated. Once someone's mind is made up it won't take much for them to find what they need to confirm their opinion - he's on a hiding to nothing with some of you.
Offline kj999

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12291 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Told you FSG would mingebag it.

A Dutch Brendan Rodgers. Mark my words.

Commence operation battle for a top ten place.

So long as we don't have a modern day Slippy G, we are winning the title then! 🤗
Offline kj999

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12292 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Some of you need to fuck off and support Sporting Lisbon, or set up a new Jürgen Klopp religion so you can worship the man.

Liverpool Football Club has existed before managers and after legendary managers.

I will always support Liverpool Football Club, whoever is in charge.

Feel sorry for Slot, he is hated ALREADY and he hasn't walked through the door. Set up to fail by wanker fans.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12293 on: Yesterday at 11:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
So why not let the process play out behind the scenes? Why disrespect your existing club and fanbase (that's how I see it, whether you agree or not) by coming out twice in one day saying how excited you are to get out of there?

Strange

The club have clearly leaked our interest in the first instance to be fair.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12294 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
So long as we don't have a modern day Slippy G, we are winning the title then! 🤗

Wtf is this?
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12295 on: Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
;D

Take names Del!

I know that if we had a manager or player flirting like that wed be mad like, but honestly, its hilarious to me, the Dutch dont give a shit!  Like he has no qualms whatsoever about saying these things :lmao

It's a very Dutch trait, brutal honesty. I noticed it in an interview Slot did where he was asked about Spurs' interest in him last year. He said something along the lines of "obviously Feyenoord is a much bigger club than AZ" - of course that's true, it's just a bit jarring to English ears to hear that lack of diplomacy 😅 but I kinda love it.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12296 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Told you FSG would mingebag it.

A Dutch Brendan Rodgers. Mark my words.

Commence operation battle for a top ten place.

That is so 2023.
Online Robinred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12297 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Told you FSG would mingebag it.

A Dutch Brendan Rodgers. Mark my words.

Commence operation battle for a top ten place.

Well you never shirk from giving us your unvarnished opinions. So heres one of mine: you accuse others of being mingebags, yet youve contributed nothing to the running of this site.
Online traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12298 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Are you guys ready to put some coins into the slot machine?
Online Crouch Potato

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12299 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm »
Online cptrios

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12300 on: Today at 12:02:28 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Told you FSG would mingebag it.

A Dutch Brendan Rodgers. Mark my words.

Commence operation battle for a top ten place.

I'd still like someone to come and offer compelling evidence of Slot being a worse choice - or in this case, more of a Brendan Rodgers - than Amorim.
Online stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12301 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
I don't really see what's wrong with Slot being honest about what he wants and what is clearly very likely to happen. I would imagine he has agreed terms already and we are prepared to pay whatever it takes (in a reasonable way) to get him. Feyenoord are not going to ask for silly money, it's just about finding the right amount for both sides. Their season is done and it's clear that Klopp is leaving. So, him letting it be known what he wants to do next, is a positive in my view. Don't really see how it would be better had he just given a noncommittal answer and tomorrow or in a couple of days the deal is officially done.
Online Coolie High

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12302 on: Today at 12:11:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm
Pages 306-307 of this thread are an absolute dumpster fire 😂

Those that were sold on Amorim, but aren't on Slot, please explain why. Their achievements are so similar that I genuinely think a lot of people are upset about Slot because they think he's not as good looking as Amorim.

The micro analysis of Slot and Virgil's specific words is bizarre too, especially considering Slot at least was almost certainly speaking in Dutch (ESPN Netherlands) and it was translated. Once someone's mind is made up it won't take much for them to find what they need to confirm their opinion - he's on a hiding to nothing with some of you.

I think its as simple as people respect the quality of the Portuguese league more than they do the Dutch league, and rightly  so.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12303 on: Today at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:12 am
I think its as simple as people respect the quality of the Portuguese league more than they do the Dutch league, and rightly  so.

Plus the fact Amorim has done it twice now by the looks of things after a 20 year drought, and against two big rivals not while Ajax are having an aneurism.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12304 on: Today at 12:16:39 am »
His enthusiasm and bravery to take this job is admirable. He must be confident in his own abilities to follow Klopp. Failing at jobs like Liverpool can shape your career. Rodgers will never manage a top club in a competitive league again, when ten Hag gets sacked you wont see many clamouring for his signature. Even Unai Emery seems to be weighed down by his stint at Arsenal despite what hes doing with Villa. Going further back youve seen the likes of de Boer and Villas-Boas not get a sniff at a top club after a single bad stint.

Come to think of it aside from Arteta, who was the last manager to make a step up like this successfully?
Online Coolie High

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 12:18:13 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:15:38 am
Plus the fact Amorim has done it twice now by the looks of things after a 20 year drought, and against two big rivals not while Ajax are having an aneurism.

That too, I dont think Slots achievements are quite on par, Van Bronckhorst won the league title with Feynoord in 2016, Sporting hadnt won a league since 2001-2 before Amorim.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 12:18:50 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:09:38 am
I don't really see what's wrong with Slot being honest about what he wants and what is clearly very likely to happen. I would imagine he has agreed terms already and we are prepared to pay whatever it takes (in a reasonable way) to get him. Feyenoord are not going to ask for silly money, it's just about finding the right amount for both sides. Their season is done and it's clear that Klopp is leaving. So, him letting it be known what he wants to do next, is a positive in my view. Don't really see how it would be better had he just given a noncommittal answer and tomorrow or in a couple of days the deal is officially done.

Im not that arsed to be honest as hes not manager here yet but to play the other side I think you just need to replace Rodgers saying that, how would you feel as a fan?

 I believe that Liverpool will let me join Real Madrid as it would be a massive step for me.

There are negotiations ongoing between clubs, Im here waiting Im happy at Liverpool but #Real would be a fantastic opportunity for me.

Cant see that going down well to be fair  ;D
Online telekon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Oh my golly! Here comes your man.Where is my mind?

Bet he will keep Allison, and players fit winterlong.

Vamos!
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12308 on: Today at 12:25:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:13 am
That too, I dont think Slots achievements are quite on par, Van Bronckhorst won the league title with Feynoord in 2016, Sporting hadnt won a league since 2001-2 before Amorim.

I get why people want to big Slot up, get that 100% and dont see it as a bad thing being a bit positive but Im just not seeing him on the same level as Amorim as it stands.
Online Caston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12309 on: Today at 12:26:37 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm
Some of you need to fuck off and support Sporting Lisbon, or set up a new Jürgen Klopp religion so you can worship the man.

Liverpool Football Club has existed before managers and after legendary managers.

I will always support Liverpool Football Club, whoever is in charge.

Feel sorry for Slot, he is hated ALREADY and he hasn't walked through the door. Set up to fail by wanker fans.

Spot on.

Not sure what people are expecting?!
Online stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12310 on: Today at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:18:50 am
Im not that arsed to be honest as hes not manager here yet but to play the other side I think you just need to replace Rodgers saying that, how would you feel as a fan?

 I believe that Liverpool will let me join Real Madrid as it would be a massive step for me.

There are negotiations ongoing between clubs, Im here waiting Im happy at Liverpool but #Real would be a fantastic opportunity for me.

Cant see that going down well to be fair  ;D

It's a different level though. It's a massive step up from Feyenoord to Liverpool. We're playing Real Madrid on a regular basis in the CL (in CL-finals even), even Feyenoord supporters will admit, that their club and Liverpool are not on the same level. They might even  feel a bit proud that someone who has brought them success is getting recognised and given a massive opportunity on a higher level. Having said that, I was never that big a fan of Rodgers and if he had said something like that, it would have been a great explanation why he flew the white flag when we played Real in the CL. The better comparision in my view is Klopp announcing that he's leaving at the end of the season. He said he had to make the announcement out of respect for the supporters and that he owed us the truth.
Online Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12311 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm
Some of you need to fuck off and support Sporting Lisbon, or set up a new Jürgen Klopp religion so you can worship the man.

Liverpool Football Club has existed before managers and after legendary managers.

I will always support Liverpool Football Club, whoever is in charge.

Feel sorry for Slot, he is hated ALREADY and he hasn't walked through the door. Set up to fail by wanker fans.

😂😂 the bit about fuck off and set up a Klopp religion made me spit my coffee.

Off to the dentist tomorrow
