It just didn't feel right to me, the leaks about talks with potential new managers, while we were still in with a shout of the league and should have been focussed on Klopp's last matches. By all means have those conversations in the background, but why was this leaked when we were still fighting for the title and still had a chance of a glorious finish?
It's not a coincidence we crashed out of contention on the same day all the news about Slot came out. Everybody at the club is not pulling in the same direction right now.