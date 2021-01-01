« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12240 on: Today at 10:09:46 pm
I want a manager who has experience of winning league and/or European titles (not including the Conference League). Klopp and Rafa both had this before they arrived here.

Of the big 5 European leagues, plus the Portuguese and Dutch leagues, these are the managers who have won a league/European competition in the last 5 seasons:

Guardiola 3 / 1
Tuchel 2 / 1
Flick 2 / 1
Ancelotti 1 / 1
Galtier 2 / 0
ten Hag 2 / 0
Conceicao 2 / 0
Klopp 1 / 0
Alonso 1 / 0
Nagelsmann 1 / 0
Xavi 1 / 0
Zidane 1 / 0
Simeone 1 / 0
Inzaghi 1 / 0
Spalletti 1 / 0
Pioli 1 / 0
Conte 1 / 0
Sarri 1 / 0
Pochettino 1 / 0
Slot 1 / 0
Schmidt 1 / 0
Amorim 1 / 0
Mendilibar 0 / 1
Glasner 0 / 1
Emery 0 / 1
Lopetegui 0 / 1

If you rule out the unattainable names on that list (e.g. managers at rival clubs, managers who have committed to staying at their current clubs) and anyone over the age of 50, youre left with:

Tuchel (50)
Conceicao (49)
Xavi (44)
Inzaghi (48)
Slot (45)
Amorim (39)
Glasner (49)

Ive not seen any evidence of Conceicao or Inzaghi being able to converse well in English and given that Xavi appears to be staying at Barca for at least another year, Amorim is now off the menu and Glasner has only been at Palace for a couple of months, then there really are only two options - Tuchel or Slot.

It really is going to be a massive come down from Klopp but this shows there is a real lack of top class options out there right now.

Given that Tuchel seems to fall out with everyone, then Slot looks to be the only choice, unless we hired an interim manager and assessed our long term options next year.
Last Edit: Today at 10:12:57 pm by gray19lfc
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12241 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:09:46 pm
I want a manager who has experience of winning league and/or European titles (not including the Conference League). Klopp and Rafa both had this before they arrived here.

Of the big 5 European leagues, plus the Portuguese and Dutch leagues, these are the managers who have won a league/European competition in the last 5 seasons:

Guardiola 3 / 1
Tuchel 2 / 1
Flick 2 / 1
Ancelotti 1 / 1
Galtier 2 / 0
ten Hag 2 / 0
Conceicao 2 / 0
Klopp 1 / 0
Alonso 1 / 0
Nagelsmann 1 / 0
Xavi 1 / 0
Zidane 1 / 0
Simeone 1 / 0
Inzaghi 1 / 0
Spalletti 1 / 0
Pioli 1 / 0
Conte 1 / 0
Sarri 1 / 0
Pochettino 1 / 0
Slot 1 / 0
Schmidt 1 / 0
Amorim 1 / 0
Mendilibar 0 / 1
Glasner 0 / 1
Emery 0 / 1
Lopetegui 0 / 1

If you rule out the unattainable names on that list (e.g. managers at rival clubs, managers who have committed to staying at their current clubs) and anyone over the age of 50, youre left with:

Tuchel (50)
Conceicao (49)
Xavi (44)
Inzaghi (48)
Slot (45)
Amorim (39)
Glasner (49)

Ive not seen any evidence of Conceicao or Inzaghi being able to converse well in English and given that Xavi appears to be staying at Barca for at least another year, Amorim is now off the menu and Glasner has only been at Palace for a couple of months, then there really are only two options - Tuchel or Slot.

It really is going to be a massive come down from Klopp but this shows there is a real lack of top class options out there right now.

Given that Tuchel seems to fall out with everyone, then Slot looks to be the only choice, unless we hired an interim manager and assessed our long term options next year.


Great post. Tuchel will be the next United boss and suits them - always the short term expensive option with no regard their values, history etc.

weve always gone for a considered option of being the right fit - its why we choose Rafa over Mourinho in Spring 04 even though Jose was desperate to come to us. Slot seems to be in the Liverpool mould.  Given his track record of players, I actually  trust Edwards with this stuff.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12242 on: Today at 10:23:30 pm
Quote
Arne Slot post match press conferance:

"As I've said earlier I would like to go to Liverpool, the clubs are still in negotiations and Liverpool would be a good next step for me."
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12243 on: Today at 10:26:04 pm
Seeing Slot being interviewed set me back, not gonna lie.

I will miss Klopp. A lot.

The reality is, club footy is a money game and has been since the 90's. Every club's supporters like to think their team is the greatest "the world has ever seen", but the reality for everyone is success is measured by trophies.

Sadly, the way the game is these days if you don't spend you don't put yourself in a realistic position to lift trophies.

Spending does not guarantee success, true. But without real, consistent spending any success you encounter becomes the exception rather than the norm.

Klopp was a meteor. That once in a generation phenomenon that blazes by, you hitch yourself to the ride, made you live waaay beyond your means and sit at the big table until he's burnt out and you find yourself crashing back down to the realities of modern football.

I know we don't want to admit it, but we're not the favourites for the league or the CL anymore, we haven't been in decades, but Klopp's magic made it a realistic possibility.

Will Slot do more of the same? Could be, dunno.

I'm just tired of the state of the game, where brilliant managers burn themselves out against a horde of financial doped armies that re-generate every summer, while every (rare) big spend we make has our season riding on them.

Constantly re-arranging chairs on the Titanic is no way to exist.

I'll miss the guy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12244 on: Today at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:42 pm
Have you ever listened to Virj's interviews? He may as well be horizontal while speaking, that's how relaxed he is. Or do you think he should say Sloth is the second coming of Rinus Michels?

Wait for Slot to fuck up constantly befoe you knife him for fucks sakes.

 ;D
Mental how some are so defensive over some guy people hardly heard of a few days ago, if at all, and who hasnt even been confirmed in the job yet.

Nothing I said there was wrong in any way. Virgil was lukewarm as fuck, and Im guessing some of the others might be also. How me commenting so flippantly triggers or offends people so much Ill never know. Its an internet forum and as long as people dont take the piss other opinions shouldnt be something people are scared of.

We all have opinions and as long as when whoever comes in gets backed when they do theres Fuck all wrong with commenting on potential managers who arent even in the door yet. If people want to be super positive and act like he is the next coming of Klopp they can do that too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12245 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm
"Virj was lukewarm".  What do you expect him to say?  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12246 on: Today at 10:31:51 pm
The first manager who is coming into the job to take over a potentially title winning team since Souness, and he's relatively unknown. It feels like a massive hail mary for such a huge responsibility. He'll be expected to keep us in that top European bracket and competitive in an already competitive PL.

I'll miss Klopp but something completely new and different might be what the fans need. Slot has no former club baggage, unlike say Tuchel or Emery. But I still can't help getting Rodgers vibes. I hope the men in suits know what they're doing. It's kind of exciting and terrifying at the same time.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12247 on: Today at 10:32:33 pm
I don't see why we can't spend money this summer if we can find the right players. Let's not forget we spent a pretty penny last summer. Half the PL clubs will have some spending constraints due to ffp so its not like we will just get outbid.

We will never go mad, but if we can find that no6 we will go for him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12248 on: Today at 10:33:46 pm
Can Slots teams defend?  I've not heard much about that side of things.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12249 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:28:37 pm
All a bit mad this to be honest. Hadn't even heard of the guy up until yesterday now looks like it's nearly over the line. I will say though i don't like the fact he's talking about it before it's a done deal, doesn't show much respect to his present club.
The clubs are talking about a deal, though, so it's not like he's mouthing off. From what I gather, he's just saying the clubs are talking and he'd like the job. If the clubs weren't discussing it then I'd agree he was being disrespectful, but they are.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12250 on: Today at 10:38:26 pm
The only reason Virg even gave an answer is because hes Dutch and if its one thing we know about the Dutch, its that they dont give a flying fuck.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12251 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:32 pm
"Virj was lukewarm".  What do you expect him to say?  ;D

 ;D
Anything positive, that was like a backhander compared to what youd expect about an incoming fellow Dutch manager.

To be fair though hes probably just fucked and fed up like most are after yesterday, also maybe being cautious about things with nothing confirmed.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12252 on: Today at 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:27:54 pm
I remain open to Slot, but I am plagued by concerns, which I would state as folllows:

1. Profile: When FSG brought in Klopp he was the most sought after manager in Europe. Slot is a legend in his own back yard, it's not quite the same thing.
2. Previous: While FSG had incredible success with Klopp (and have been steady, if cautious owners) they are still unproven on managerial picks. Rodgers can be considered a positive and Dalglish helped pull the club back from the brink. But only Klopp can be considered an unqualified success.
3. Coming from a weak league: Ten Hag is Dutch and arrived with a very good reputation. It's clear now he is nowhere near the leading lights of management. Quite simply the Dutch league does not test a manager enough to reveal their weaknesses.
4. Player purchases: Slot will, naturally want to pick some of his own players. Klopp got Matip for a song, as an example. Ten hag spent 100s of millions on low quality players from the Dutch league.  Again, simply put, Slot will want to shop from what he knows, but the league is piss and Dutch players are at an all time low quality wise.
5. Klopp hangover: Going from a legend to an unknown is going to be a hard transition for everyone.
6. Klopp lite: Slot appears to be favoured because he plays a similar style to Klopp. But  a new departure is needed, trying to be Klopp 2.0 is highly unlikely to succeed. The players for one will not be persuaded if its more of the same, only not as good.

These are good points, and I do share in quite a few of them, but to offer a slightly more optimistic counter-argument:

1. This is not 2015 Liverpool - when we brought Klopp in we needed a top to bottom upheaval and to change the entire mentality and attitude around the club. Klopp did that, and we're being left in a much better place than when he arrived - the need for an absolutely transformational manager has somewhat lessened. Plus, Klopp was an obvious appointment at the time, but I simply don't think there is an equivalent out there right now. Alonso is not in that bracket (yet).

2. Fair, but again we've come a long way in the near 9 years since we appointed Klopp - the structure appears more sound, and ultimately we don't really have a choice but to trust that they will get it right.

3. It's really hard to know how this will pan out - Holland is a weak league but everything is relative, and he's won the league with a side assembled on a shoestring budget and vastly inferior players that he'll inherit here. He's got more experience right now than Arteta (whose side currently top the league) or Alonso did when they inherited their current sides - Arsenal and Leverkusen made what I'm sure would have been considered brave/risky appointments, and have reaped the rewards of that.

4. I think this is less of a concern with Edwards back in place - I'm sure he'll have a wishlist and he may want to work with some players again, or he may not (Klopp didn't) - either way, I think the idea that he'll do an ETH and bring over sub-standard players is probably misplaced - the shortlist will be drawn up by the boffins.

5. I think if this had happened say at the end of 19/20 or 21/22 this could be true, even halfway through this season, but now I'm not so sure - I do think there's an overwhelming feeling of winding down and coming to the end of a cycle about the side right now. Key Klopp players will likely move on, the team looks mentally and emotionally drained and devoid of ideas and it's all just starting to drift and peter out a little bit. It's the least energised the players or fanbase have been in a long while - I think that makes a fresh start easier to take for everyone.

6. This is probably the main concern I have, but I think we have to trust that the new coach will still have his own ideas even if the central tenets of our play remain the same. Plus it's not to say he won't or can't be adaptable. If nothing else, he'll probably find he has his own preferences amongst our current squad, which will bring a degree of freshness to proceedings - everyone starts with a clean slate. And realistically this was always more likely than going a totally different route that would have required extensive recruitment and changing the approach throughout the age groups. It's part of the whole reason for having recruitment be more governed by sporting director types - the club sets a vision, and you recruit for it, so if managers chop and change you don't end up with loads of players the new man doesn't want. Had we gone to a 3-4-3 Amorim style and bought in loads of CBs and WBs and sold some midfielders/wingers, what would happen if it didn't work and we're back in the managerial market again next summer, and all our top options like a 4-3-3.
Last Edit: Today at 10:45:27 pm by Haggis36
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12253 on: Today at 10:42:31 pm
Feyenoord fans saying this win tonight confirms 2nd place and the won the Dutch Cup last week. So maybe that's why the Slotter is being vocal? 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12254 on: Today at 10:43:43 pm
🚨 Arne Slot after the game: I believe that Feyenoord will let me join Liverpool as it would be a massive step for me.

There are negotiations ongoing between clubs, Im here waiting Im happy at Feyenoord but #LFC would be a fantastic opportunity for me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12255 on: Today at 10:44:34 pm
Itl be interesting to see what slot looks like after 8 years of managing liverpool... i mean klopp looks like a different person from when he started with us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12256 on: Today at 10:46:42 pm
Slot will grown back a luscious set of hair.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12257 on: Today at 10:46:56 pm
Just seen it was the Feyenoord keeper that was about to get caught out off the pitch at an opposition throw in so threw another ball on the pitch to stop them taking a quick one and having an empty net :lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12258 on: Today at 10:47:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:46:42 pm
Slot will grown back a luscious set of hair.

Id pay good money to see him turn up to the club on his first day with a full head of hair
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12259 on: Today at 10:49:06 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:39:25 pm
;D
Anything positive, that was like a backhander compared to what youd expect about an incoming fellow Dutch manager.

To be fair though hes probably just fucked and fed up like most are after yesterday, also maybe being cautious about things with nothing confirmed.

As you say he's down after that game but come on he's not going to say 'Slot yes he's fantastic can't wait for the gaffer to go and him to come in' is he.
Like most people I know nothing about him but he seems as good a fit as any.  End of an era start of a new one. Exciting times ahead hopefully.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12260 on: Today at 10:49:25 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:43:43 pm
🚨 Arne Slot after the game: I believe that Feyenoord will let me join Liverpool as it would be a massive step for me.

There are negotiations ongoing between clubs, Im here waiting Im happy at Feyenoord but #LFC would be a fantastic opportunity for me.

Looks a bit desperate this.

Most pressing concern for me is, would this guy be able to keep our great players around? Is this guy going to convince TAA to sign a new contract? Will he be able to attract the next VVD? To me the answer is a resounding no.

I always knew that the Klopp years were golden years, and I have spent almost an entire decade just enjoying the ride, but you always knew it would end. I fully expect us to go back to the rodgers era of being an also ran. This is not Arne Slot's fault. It is just that we require basically the best manager around to be competitive and he is not that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12261 on: Today at 10:50:19 pm
His desperate public flirtations aren't doing it for me, sorry
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12262 on: Today at 10:50:44 pm
 ;D This place has got so weird
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12263 on: Today at 10:54:38 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:50:44 pm
;D This place has got so weird
It's a madhouse today.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12264 on: Today at 10:54:49 pm
Quote from: Longwood NY on Today at 10:50:19 pm
His desperate public flirtations aren't doing it for me, sorry

Flirtations? Weve offered him the job and are negotiating with his club. Whats left to be desperate or flirtatious about?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12265 on: Today at 10:55:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:50:44 pm
;D This place has got so weird

Leagues done. The madness is all that's left. Gonna be a long summer...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #12266 on: Today at 10:55:50 pm
God forbid our next manager should actually want to manage us and show any enthusiasm at the prospect.
