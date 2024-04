I will support whoever they appoint.

I hope that whoever it is will bring a little of the dark arts with them.

Last night was the final straw. Jones & Diaz constantly trying to remain on their feet, the opposition constantly trying to con the officials.

Is this cheating? Yes. Do we need it? I think we do. Klopp admirably insisted on playing football the right way. We get no thanks for it. We aren't treated any better by officials for doing it. It has become an absolute must for any team to succeed. Anyone who suggests otherwise is kidding themselves. It is impossible to win the big competitions the right way anymore.

Last night I would have taken a Simeone, today I have heard mourinho as an interim. Just give me a winner. No one cares about us being nice.

I know that I'll eventually calm down, and be more reasoned in my view

But please bring a little dark arts to our game....



I'll be honest. I love pure football. By that I mean honest stuff played in a good spirit. Thing is, the world is a shit hole where gobshites and cheats prosper. Football is the same. I loved Klopp doing it the right way, but winning the fair play award every year only gets you so far.The thing is, no one appreciates it outside of Anfield. The officials penalise us regardless. We can have 70% of the ball on a regular basis but somehow concede far more fouls than we get. Personally, I'd be happy for us to take the gloves off now. Play the twats at their own game. Work advantages for ourselves. I'll be happy with a velvet glove, so long as it masks an iron fist. Let's rip a few heads off, in a subtle kind of way.