I remain open to Slot, but I am plagued by concerns, which I would state as folllows:
1. Profile: When FSG brought in Klopp he was the most sought after manager in Europe. Slot is a legend in his own back yard, it's not quite the same thing.
2. Previous: While FSG had incredible success with Klopp (and have been steady, if cautious owners) they are still unproven on managerial picks. Rodgers can be considered a positive and Dalglish helped pull the club back from the brink. But only Klopp can be considered an unqualified success.
3. Coming from a weak league: Ten Hag is Dutch and arrived with a very good reputation. It's clear now he is nowhere near the leading lights of management. Quite simply the Dutch league does not test a manager enough to reveal their weaknesses.
4. Player purchases: Slot will, naturally want to pick some of his own players. Klopp got Matip for a song, as an example. Ten hag spent 100s of millions on low quality players from the Dutch league. Again, simply put, Slot will want to shop from what he knows, but the league is piss and Dutch players are at an all time low quality wise.
5. Klopp hangover: Going from a legend to an unknown is going to be a hard transition for everyone.
6. Klopp lite: Slot appears to be favoured because he plays a similar style to Klopp. But a new departure is needed, trying to be Klopp 2.0 is highly unlikely to succeed. The players for one will not be persuaded if its more of the same, only not as good.