LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Is there any particular reason why so many are pro-Amorim but anti-Slot? I only have rudimentary knowledge on both, but the parallels between the two are quite striking. Both managing in 2 European league outside the top 5, taking the 3rd biggest club of their respective divisions, ending a title drought, winning a domestic club and playing attractive football whilst doing it.

Without the requisite tactical insight which I'm almost certain very few people on his forum actually have, I'm seeing no reason why one represents more of a risk than the other.

Yeah I don't see any difference here at all.

Both managers had similar levels of achievement, both managers seem pretty exciting, who knows where their ceiling is. It will be cool to have some Dutch coaching influences here at Anfield. It was the Ajax game in the European Cup that prompted Shankly to implement the pass and move style here in the 1960s, and there's been no greater influence on post-war European football than the Dutch.

I'm really looking forward to it. No that doesn't mean I think he will be Klopp Part II, but if I can enjoy the football and support the man - which I think is realistic given his track record - that's what's important to me. First and foremost, it should be a joy to support Liverpool FC and I don't want to sell our soul for trophies by hiring a Simeone.

Supporting Liverpool is not about winning trophies, it goes beyond that. First and foremost, the ideals, values and style has to be there. Winning without such principles is pointless and shallow and I have no interest in today's depersonalised, globalised game if we were to go down the 'win at any cost' route.

This is why somebody like Slot can excite the fanbase, because it very possibly fits the ideals of this club. These are the ingredients that should lead to success. To criticise those who are backing the Slot appointment is to not understand this.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Is there any particular reason why so many are pro-Amorim but anti-Slot? I only have rudimentary knowledge on both, but the parallels between the two are quite striking. Both managing in 2 European league outside the top 5, taking the 3rd biggest club of their respective divisions, ending a title drought, winning a domestic club and playing attractive football whilst doing it.

Without the requisite tactical insight which I'm almost certain very few people on his forum actually have, I'm seeing no reason why one represents more of a risk than the other.

I personally think it's because Amorim has been mentioned for a while, many people had done their due diligence and already started to buy into him as the man, me included. Slot hasn't been mentioned at all in the media, so when the news came out we all had to pivot and start learning about a man that none of us really knew much about (just as we didn't really know about Amorim a few months ago). It was almost a bit of a shock, and we're scrambling to find out more about the man and what he's done.

Now that I've had time to listen and read about him, his achievements vs Amorim are very similar. 3rd club in the league, winning a title and a domestic cup. People argue whether the Portuguese league is stronger than the Dutch league, but I don't think there is too much in it to be honest. The only slight tick in Amorim's box over Slot is that he has won it again this season. But then I suppose you could argue that Slot was close to winning the title with AZ Alkmaar before the season was cut short due to Covid. What an achievement that would have been.

In reality there isn't much between them, so if people were all in on Amorim, they shouldn't be totally against Slot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Is there any particular reason why so many are pro-Amorim but anti-Slot? I only have rudimentary knowledge on both, but the parallels between the two are quite striking. Both managing in 2 European league outside the top 5, taking the 3rd biggest club of their respective divisions, ending a title drought, winning a domestic club and playing attractive football whilst doing it.

Without the requisite tactical insight which I'm almost certain very few people on his forum actually have, I'm seeing no reason why one represents more of a risk than the other.

I'm not sure there's any reason to be really pro one and really anti the other, but I've known about Amorim for years and he's someone who is very clearly destined for a big job if he plays his cards right. I'm someone who used to make a bit of an effort to keep up with young managers around Europe, and frankly if you'd have asked me who Feyenoord's manager was a few weeks ago I wouldn't have been able to tell you.

That's not to diminish what Slot has achieved, (which I think is somewhat comparable with Amorim) and frankly they might be equally good options for us regardless, but Amorim was very much on the radar for me personally in a way that Slot wasn't.

Again, we're just going to have to trust Edwards and co know what they're doing and that there's a good reason it's Slot over Amorim for them - not least Amorim being wedded to a style and formation that our players might need more time to adapt to.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:40 pm


Well that changes everything. I was on board with this when I thought John De Wolf was coming as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Is there any particular reason why so many are pro-Amorim but anti-Slot? I only have rudimentary knowledge on both, but the parallels between the two are quite striking. Both managing in 2 European league outside the top 5, taking the 3rd biggest club of their respective divisions, ending a title drought, winning a domestic club and playing attractive football whilst doing it.

Without the requisite tactical insight which I'm almost certain very few people on his forum actually have, I'm seeing no reason why one represents more of a risk than the other.

Id say the difference is people have spent weeks drooling over the idea of Amorim as they were played a fiddle by the Portuguese media that started something of a love affair for some fans. To have the rug pulled beneath them and a man almost nobody has talked about thrust upon them is too much for some to digest, especially on the eve of what turned out to be a nightmare on Goodison.

Ive been doing some reading since the bombs started dropping on Twitter and Im about as excited as you can really get during all of this. Im not one of those people that just eviscerates the idea of something based on my uber-limited knowledge and try to look for the positives in things. He seems a really good coach who wants to play the game in a way I like. He isnt Ten Hag who might be a cereal winner (sic) in the Netherlands but he was and still is a pragmatist. I like the idea that Slots up for the challenge of replacing Klopp, that he thinks he can bring his brand of football to the premier league and appears to be oozing with energy and charisma.

You can flip a coin when it comes to managers, every box can be ticked and they still fail, theres no foolproof way to appoint them, especially following a legend whos been here nearly a decade. I at least have a bit of hope with Slot, something Id have never had with people like Tuchel and Conte.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
We're taking a big risk on either on whether they're methods will translate to a much more difficult league. Whoever can stop us conceding the first goal so often in the tier below Alonso you're taking a big gamble.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:43:53 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783175853909721573

Sander Westerveld on Arne Slot
Talking about Liverpool on that Everton background...  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Is there any good analysis of Slot's Feyenoord? Pretty much everything I've seen is pretty surface level 'he likes his team to press ' rather than breakdown stuff like how he gets them to do it, attacking patterns, weaknesses in pressing structure etc.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 06:14:40 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcSz3-tvEEI&ab_channel=TheAthleticFCPodcast

Is Slot the right man for Liverpool?

The Athletic FC Podcast
Apr 25, 2024 
Since Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to stand down, Liverpool have set their sights on Dutchman Arne Slot.

So why do Liverpool want Feyenoords Arne Slot and is he the right personality to replace Klopp at Anfield?

Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein, and Adam Crafton who spent time with Slot last season as they won the Eredivisie.



I love him already. He made his full-back take a Kickboxing lessons so he can be more aggressive  :lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:02:36 pm

I love him already. He made his full-back take a Kickboxing lessons so he can be more aggressive  :lmao

Maybe he should send Trent for kickboxing lessons too!  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:37:12 pm
Is it true that his team is the 1st in Europe when it comes to recovering the ball in the final third? 2nd is us

Yes, and theyre one of the leading goal scoring teams in Europe, along with other positive stats such as chances created. He plays  4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 so quire similar styles/ systems.

Speaking to our Rotterdam office, they love him and say hes their Kloop - completely gets their Club and the uniqueness of De Kuip and the City, which is another working class port.

His age is another advantage over Amorin - in normal life , a man doesnt reach the peak of his career until 49 (39 for women) and this is probably similar in football. Its why Jurgen is burnt out and Pep isnt - miles on the clock.

So same system, intense pressing style, positive number of chances created, charismatic personality who gets unique Clubs, and the perfect age. 

Were going to Slot to the top !
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Yes, and theyre one of the leading goal scoring teams in Europe, along with other positive stats such as chances created. He plays  4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 so quire similar styles/ systems.

Speaking to our Rotterdam office, they love him and say hes their Kloop - completely gets their Club and the uniqueness of De Kuip and the City, which is another working class port.

His age is another advantage over Amorin - in normal life , a man doesnt reach the peak of his career until 49 (39 for women) and this is probably similar in football. Its why Jurgen is burnt out and Pep isnt - miles on the clock.

So same system, intense pressing style, positive number of chances created, charismatic personality who gets unique Clubs, and the perfect age. 

Were going to Slot to the top !

Interesting. Thank you.

To be honest I am not sure this intense play style is the way forward especially with the amount of games increasing every year
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:06:10 pm
Interesting. Thank you.

To be honest I am not sure this intense play style is the way forward especially with the amount of games increasing every year

Yes, maybe. Pep is his role model and they play a dominant possession game as well.

Hell probably have a good look at our squad and who suits his style - 7 first teamers left Feyenoord in his first season for 70 m euros and he brought in 17 new players for 30m who suited his style.

A goal scorer is a goal scorer though and hopefully he brings Jimenez with him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Have to say im more positive on Slot the more I have read about him. He should still have lofty targets and im not into 3 year plans, plus of course he comes from a poor league. Lets wait and see but the stuff i have read seems very positive.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:20 pm


Brilliant, there's loads of whingers on here so he'll be happy  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I remain open to Slot, but I am plagued by concerns, which I would state as folllows:

1. Profile: When FSG brought in Klopp he was the most sought after manager in Europe. Slot is a legend in his own back yard, it's not quite the same thing.
2. Previous: While FSG had incredible success with Klopp (and have been steady, if cautious owners) they are still unproven on managerial picks. Rodgers can be considered a positive and Dalglish helped pull the club back from the brink. But only Klopp can be considered an unqualified success.
3. Coming from a weak league: Ten Hag is Dutch and arrived with a very good reputation. It's clear now he is nowhere near the leading lights of management. Quite simply the Dutch league does not test a manager enough to reveal their weaknesses.
4. Player purchases: Slot will, naturally want to pick some of his own players. Klopp got Matip for a song, as an example. Ten hag spent 100s of millions on low quality players from the Dutch league.  Again, simply put, Slot will want to shop from what he knows, but the league is piss and Dutch players are at an all time low quality wise.
5. Klopp hangover: Going from a legend to an unknown is going to be a hard transition for everyone.
6. Klopp lite: Slot appears to be favoured because he plays a similar style to Klopp. But  a new departure is needed, trying to be Klopp 2.0 is highly unlikely to succeed. The players for one will not be persuaded if its more of the same, only not as good.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
By the time he comes in, the Dutch baldylocks over in Manchester will be gone. There can only be one.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I will support whoever they appoint.
I hope that whoever it is will bring a little of the dark arts with them.
Last night was the final straw. Jones & Diaz constantly trying to remain on their feet, the opposition constantly trying to con the officials.
Is this cheating? Yes. Do we need it? I think we do. Klopp admirably insisted on playing football the right way. We get no thanks for it. We aren't treated any better by officials for doing it. It has become an absolute must for any team to succeed. Anyone who suggests otherwise is kidding themselves. It is impossible to win the big competitions the right way anymore.
Last night I would have taken a Simeone, today I have heard mourinho as an interim. Just give me a winner. No one cares about us being nice.
I know that I'll eventually calm down, and be more reasoned in my view :D
But please bring a little dark arts to our game....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 07:29:39 pm
I will support whoever they appoint.
I hope that whoever it is will bring a little of the dark arts with them.
Last night was the final straw. Jones & Diaz constantly trying to remain on their feet, the opposition constantly trying to con the officials.
Is this cheating? Yes. Do we need it? I think we do. Klopp admirably insisted on playing football the right way. We get no thanks for it. We aren't treated any better by officials for doing it. It has become an absolute must for any team to succeed. Anyone who suggests otherwise is kidding themselves. It is impossible to win the big competitions the right way anymore.
Last night I would have taken a Simeone, today I have heard mourinho as an interim. Just give me a winner. No one cares about us being nice.
I know that I'll eventually calm down, and be more reasoned in my view :D
But please bring a little dark arts to our game....
When Jones and someone else did go down the ref waived play on. We weren't getting anything from that ref yesterday.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:06:10 pm
Interesting. Thank you.

To be honest I am not sure this intense play style is the way forward especially with the amount of games increasing every year

That's my concern as well, not just the amount of games but the suitability of our squad to play an intense pressing game.

That said, i'm pretty excited to see what he can do here, he seems to have a bit of charisma and confidence without coming across as arrogant.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: telekon on Today at 06:47:11 pm



If he is half as good as big Frankie,
He will be a legend
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Slot also looks like Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin from the Daredevil TV series.  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
@FabrizioRomano
Arne Slot: Id like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear.

Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, Im waiting to see what will come out of it.
 I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement, told ESPN.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Its why Jurgen is burnt out and Pep isnt - miles on the clock.
Don't want to derail your otherwise good post but Guardiola had the benefit of 12 months off between leaving the Barca job and taking the Bayern job. Think Jurgen would've been fine to carry on for another couple of years had he had a similar break.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:47:39 pm
@FabrizioRomano
Arne Slot: Id like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear.

Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, Im waiting to see what will come out of it.
 I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement, told ESPN.

Sounds like hed be interested in the job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Great piece as always from Adam Bate. Definitely worth a read.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/13122627/arne-slot-to-liverpool-from-fc-zwolle-to-cambuur-az-alkmaar-to-feyenoord-the-making-of-liverpools-next-manager

New insight on his time at Cambuur. Took them from 14th to 3rd. They were in the second tier and knocked out Ajax and Utrecht in the Dutch Cup. Lost to AZ in the semi final.

A growing trend of him overachieving everywhere he goes. The season AZ were joint top with Ajax before Covid voided the season, they beat Ajax home and away.

There is potential for him to be success in Europe going by his history in big games.

Watching highlights of recent encounters with Ajax and PSV. They are on the front foot and take the game on. Not as passive as Sporting were in the recent double header with Benfica. They did come out on top but I found the style of play unconvincing.

Think Edwards has his head on screwed right in picking Slot over Amorim. The analysis was clearly thorough regarding style of play, personality, history of overperformance and whatever else. Amorim's time at Braga wasn't long enough to study and analyse which could have been held against him.

On the whole, they are both similar on the surface with how they have taken the 3rd team in a similar ranked league to success. Slot's style of play was likely the gamechanger. More compatible for the PL. Far from the typical Dutch coach and more akin to a German schooled coach when it comes to his principles.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:47:39 pm
@FabrizioRomano
Arne Slot: Id like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear.

Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, Im waiting to see what will come out of it.
 I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement, told ESPN.

Yeah this is done. No way a manager comes out with comments like this unless it's a greenlight.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:49:40 pm
Don't want to derail your otherwise good post but Guardiola had the benefit of 12 months off between leaving the Barca job and taking the Bayern job. Think Jurgen would've been fine to carry on for another couple of years had he had a similar break.

Agree, think it was Jurgens plan to take 12 months off as well but he couldnt resist us.
Shoots straight from the hip then.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:51:56 pm
Shoots straight from the hip then.

 ;D Yep, very Dutch!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:00 pm
Slot also looks like Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin from the Daredevil TV series.  ;D

As long as he doesn't look like Vincent D'Onofrio's Gomer Pyle from Full Metal Jacket.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:52:35 pm
;D Yep, very Dutch!

and itll annoy so many people, which is great  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:54:48 pm
As long as he doesn't look like Vincent D'Onofrio's Gomer Pyle from Full Metal Jacket.

 ;D

Nah, Slot is on the heavier side mate. Hence the Kingpin comparision.
