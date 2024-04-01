Is there any particular reason why so many are pro-Amorim but anti-Slot? I only have rudimentary knowledge on both, but the parallels between the two are quite striking. Both managing in 2 European league outside the top 5, taking the 3rd biggest club of their respective divisions, ending a title drought, winning a domestic club and playing attractive football whilst doing it.



Without the requisite tactical insight which I'm almost certain very few people on his forum actually have, I'm seeing no reason why one represents more of a risk than the other.



Id say the difference is people have spent weeks drooling over the idea of Amorim as they were played a fiddle by the Portuguese media that started something of a love affair for some fans. To have the rug pulled beneath them and a man almost nobody has talked about thrust upon them is too much for some to digest, especially on the eve of what turned out to be a nightmare on Goodison.Ive been doing some reading since the bombs started dropping on Twitter and Im about as excited as you can really get during all of this. Im not one of those people that just eviscerates the idea of something based on my uber-limited knowledge and try to look for the positives in things. He seems a really good coach who wants to play the game in a way I like. He isnt Ten Hag who might be a cereal winner (sic) in the Netherlands but he was and still is a pragmatist. I like the idea that Slots up for the challenge of replacing Klopp, that he thinks he can bring his brand of football to the premier league and appears to be oozing with energy and charisma.You can flip a coin when it comes to managers, every box can be ticked and they still fail, theres no foolproof way to appoint them, especially following a legend whos been here nearly a decade. I at least have a bit of hope with Slot, something Id have never had with people like Tuchel and Conte.