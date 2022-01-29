Great read. Thanks for sharing



Another piece here. Very detailed and a big tactical deep dive.This was an analysis of his first 6 months at Feyenoord. It does go on to point out a few issues with the transition from the previous style of play to what Slot was beginning to adopt. It wasn't an easy transition.I have to say the more I read about Slot, the more I'm turning the other way. It was the opposite with Amorim. The more i read, the more I was being turned off.Still underwhelmed as it is a major risk taking a manager from the Eredivisie and potentially wasting the talent we have in our squad. I would have preferred one or two of the other candidates but Edwards and co have decided to take the brave and unknown route. Might as well jump on this ride and see where it takes us.