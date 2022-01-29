« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:09:33 pm
Ernst Happel is their Shankly and Paisley. I presume the guy who they rate at #2 is their Dalglish.   ;D

Where does Spike Hasselhoff rank in their all-time list of assistants?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:18:53 pm
Why are you getting so enraged that Liverpool supporters are trying to be optimistic about Liverpool on a Liverpool forum? It's a bit weird!

Because they are angry and therefore you must be angry too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Fuck sake get it done already then this cesspit can be locked and doomed to the depths of the abyss.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:40:36 pm
People keep posting this. I can only assume it's some sort of friendly joke as I really don't see anything special about that speech. Seems like a pretty standard thing to say.
Yeah but not many managers can deliver a message and stay in perfect sync with whoever that back room guy is who's playing that piano out of shot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
He just looks like a bald version of Pochettino  :-\

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Fuck sake get it done already then this cesspit can be locked and doomed to the depths of the abyss.

Yeah cant wait until a new manager has been signed and good to go for next season
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Well I'm optimistic and the omens are good so bring it on - the last time we took on a manager I'd never heard of was Shanks and that went quite well. (I was only 6 weeks old at the time, mind)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
So the consensus is that he was always our number one choice and not almorim? Was he ahead of alonso?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:53:15 pm
So the consensus is that he was always our number one choice and not almorim? Was he ahead of alonso?
I think they knew pretty early on Alonso might be off the table, so very likely he was one of the main targets for a while.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:40:05 pm
Great read. Thanks for sharing

Another piece here. Very detailed and a big tactical deep dive.
https://spielverlagerung.com/2022/01/29/arnes-army-how-slot-is-regenerating-feyenoord/

This was an analysis of his first 6 months at Feyenoord. It does go on to point out a few issues with the transition from the previous style of play to what Slot was beginning to adopt. It wasn't an easy transition.

I have to say the more I read about Slot, the more I'm turning the other way. It was the opposite with Amorim. The more i read, the more I was being turned off.

Still underwhelmed as it is a major risk taking a manager from the Eredivisie and potentially wasting the talent we have in our squad. I would have preferred one or two of the other candidates but Edwards and co have decided to take the brave and unknown route. Might as well jump on this ride and see where it takes us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Hairgone said to me, you know I've won Eredivisie you know. He said so"

"I'm fairly indifferent at the moment, but give it time"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:14:34 pm
Hairgone said to me, you know I've won Eredivisie you know. He said so"

"I'm fairly indifferent at the moment, but give it time"
:lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I like the appointment if it comes off. Playing a similar way can't be understated. I'd want a bit of a better showing in Europe but that's splitting haira
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:14:34 pm
Hairgone said to me, you know I've won Eredivisie you know. He said so"

"I'm fairly indifferent at the moment, but give it time"

This has cheered me right up haha.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:11:58 pm
Another piece here. Very detailed and a big tactical deep dive.
https://spielverlagerung.com/2022/01/29/arnes-army-how-slot-is-regenerating-feyenoord/

This was an analysis of his first 6 months at Feyenoord. It does go on to point out a few issues with the transition from the previous style of play to what Slot was beginning to adopt. It wasn't an easy transition.

I have to say the more I read about Slot, the more I'm turning the other way. It was the opposite with Amorim. The more i read, the more I was being turned off.

Still underwhelmed as it is a major risk taking a manager from the Eredivisie and potentially wasting the talent we have in our squad. I would have preferred one or two of the other candidates but Edwards and co have decided to take the brave and unknown route. Might as well jump on this ride and see where it takes us.

Thanks for sharing. Will read this later tonight with a cup of team  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:14:34 pm
Hairgone said to me, you know I've won Eredivisie you know. He said so"

"I'm fairly indifferent at the moment, but give it time"

 ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Slot won the league in a red kit made by Adidas.

This year, no Adidas, no title (probably).

Adidas want to take over as our kit suppliers.

All beginning to make sense now.
